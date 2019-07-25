Textron : Embry-Riddle selects the ultimate training aircraft, the Cessna Skyhawk

OSHKOSH, Wis. (July 25, 2019) - Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, today announced a Memorandum of Understanding to supply Cessna Skyhawk aircraft to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. Embry-Riddle has agreed to an initial purchase of at least 60 aircraft between 2019 and 2022, with options for additional units. Embry-Riddle and Textron Aviation held a signing ceremony yesterday during the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) AirVenture at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wis.

'Having a customer like Embry-Riddle commit to long-term selection of the Skyhawk as their preferred trainer of choice is a continued testament to its status as the most popular single-engine aircraft ever built,' said Ron Draper, president and CEO of Textron Aviation. 'Textron Aviation continues to build on its strong relationship with Embry-Riddle going back more than 20 years, and we look forward to helping train the next generation of pilots.'

'In keeping with Embry-Riddle's rigorous focus on aviation safety, new aircraft for our fleet were selected following an exhaustive evaluation by a team of experts on both our Prescott, Ariz., and Daytona Beach, Fla., campuses,' said Dr. P. Barry Butler, president of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. 'We are honored to extend our successful 21-year relationship with Textron Aviation to replenish the Embry-Riddle fleet with Skyhawk aircraft, to provide our students with a highly effective and reliable training platform that will serve them well.'

Embry-Riddle has purchased more than 75 aircraft, primarily Skyhawks, from Textron Aviation since 2014. The aircraft, which are based at both Embry-Riddle facilities in Daytona Beach, Fla. and Prescott, Ariz., support the University's need for enhanced training platforms as its flight program continues to grow. The new aircraft will primarily replenish the school's current fleet of Skyhawks.

About the Cessna Skyhawk

The Skyhawk platform is the world standard for pilot training and is renowned for offering the best combination of modern features, including the leading Garmin G1000 NXi avionics system with wireless connectivity, a standard angle-of-attack display system, and proven dependability. More Skyhawks have been delivered to customers around the world than any other type of aircraft, with more than 44,000 put into service.

Images:

Cessna Skyhawk

Signing Ceremony Photo

Pictured left to right: Deans of Embry-Riddle's Colleges of Aviation in Prescott, Ariz. and Daytona Beach, Fla., Dr. Timothy Holt and Dr. Alan Stolzer; Textron Aviation President & CEO Ron Draper; Embry-Riddle President Dr. P. Barry Butler; Embry-Riddle Flight Department Chairs Kenneth Byrnes and Parker Northrup

About Textron Aviation Inc.

Textron Aviation Inc. is the leading general aviation authority and home to the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands, which account for more than half of all general aviation aircraft flying. The Textron Aviation brands represent unrivaled innovation, performance and leadership in the industry, and offer an unmatched value proposition rooted in the total ownership experience. Leveraging unparalleled speed-to-market, Textron Aviation provides the most versatile and comprehensive business and general aviation product portfolio in the world through five principal lines of business: business jets, general aviation and special mission turboprop aircraft, high performance piston aircraft, military trainer and defense aircraft and a complete global customer service organization. Textron Aviation has delivered more than 250,000 aircraft in over 143 countries. Its broad range of products include such best-selling aircraft as Citation business jets, King Air and Caravan turboprops and T-6 military trainer aircraft, all of which are backed by the industry's most capable global service network. For more information, visit www.txtav.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

About Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University is the world's largest, most comprehensive institution specializing in aviation, aerospace, engineering and related degree programs. A fully accredited university, Embry-Riddle is also a major research center, seeking solutions to real-world problems in partnership with the aerospace industry, other universities and government agencies. A nonprofit, independent institution, Embry-Riddle offers more than 100 associate's, bachelor's, master's and Ph.D. degree programs in its colleges of Arts & Sciences, Aviation, Business, Engineering and Security & Intelligence. The university educates students at residential campuses in Daytona Beach, Fla., and Prescott, Ariz., through its Worldwide Campus with more than 135 locations in the United States, Europe, Central & South America and Asia, and through online programs. For more information, visit www.embryriddle.edu.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, changes in aircraft delivery schedules or cancellations or deferrals of orders.