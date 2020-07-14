Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Textron    TXT

TEXTRON

(TXT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Textron : First Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey Delivered to Japan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 01:21pm EDT

Japan becomes first foreign military with V-22 capabilities

Camp Kisarazu, JAPAN (July 14, 2020) - The United States government has delivered the first Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey to Camp Kisarazu on July 10. The Osprey is built by Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, and Boeing [NYSE: BA]. The Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF) is the first operator of the V-22 outside of the U.S. military.

'Congratulations to Japan on becoming the first international operator of the Osprey,' said Kurt Fuller, Bell Boeing Program Director. 'The delivery of the Japanese V-22 represents a milestone for revolutionary aircraft capabilities for the Government of Japan and is a testament to our enduring friendship. The Osprey will provide Japan a tremendous advantage, unlike ever before, to respond to a broad range of challenges throughout the Asia Pacific region.'

The V-22 can conduct multiple missions not possible with traditional rotorcraft or fixed-wing aircraft alone, improving mission efficiency and reducing logistic costs. The marinized design resists corrosion and reduces the cost of long-term sustainability. The Japanese V-22 has a unique configuration with a Japanese-specific communication system. Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF?) service members have been training with U.S. Marines since May to gain aircraft proficiency before delivery of the aircraft.

'This is an exciting moment in our partnership with the JGSDF; we have had the pleasure of working with them state-side to produce, develop, train and maintain their initial fleet of aircraft,' said Marine Corps Col. Matthew Kelly, program manager for the V-22 Joint Program Office (PMA-275). 'This arrival marks a key step in standing up its V-22 fleet, and more importantly, the continued collaboration between our nations. '

###

Press Contact

Jay Hernandez
Bell Sr. Military Communication Strategist
jhernandez09@bellflight.com
(817) 280-1949
Online Media Kit
Follow us @Bellflight
Bellflight.com

Meagan LeMelle
Boeing Communications
meagan.a.lemelle@boeing.com
Mobile: +1 314-743-9681

About Bell

Thinking above and beyond is what we do. For more than 80 years, we've been reimagining the experience of flight - and where it can take us.

We are pioneers. We were the first to break the sound barrier and to certify a commercial helicopter. We were a part of NASA's first lunar mission and brought advanced tiltrotor systems to market. Today, we're defining the future of on-demand mobility.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas - as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Textron Inc., - we have strategic locations around the globe. And with more than 1,300 of our workforce having served, helping our military achieve their missions is a passion of ours.

Above all, our breakthrough innovations deliver exceptional experiences to our customers. Efficiently. Reliably. And always, with safety at the forefront.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, changing priorities or reductions in the U.S. Government defense budget, including those related to military operations in foreign countries; our ability to perform as anticipated and to control costs under contracts with the U.S. Government; the U.S. Government's ability to unilaterally modify or terminate its contracts with us for the U.S. Government's convenience or for our failure to perform, to change applicable procurement and accounting policies, or, under certain circumstances, to withhold payment or suspend or debar us as a contractor eligible to receive future contract awards; changes in foreign military funding priorities or budget constraints and determinations, or changes in government regulations or policies on the export and import of military and commercial products; and performance issues with key suppliers, subcontractors or business partners.

Disclaimer

Textron Inc. published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 17:20:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TEXTRON
01:21pTEXTRON : First Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey Delivered to Japan
PU
07/07TEXTRON : Aviation Special Mission receives order for two Beechcraft King Air 35..
AQ
07/06TEXTRON : Aviation Special Missions receives order for two Beechcraft King Air 3..
PU
07/02TEXTRON : Bell Employee Helps Veteran Grandfather Experience the Thrill of Fligh..
AQ
07/01TEXTRON : to Release Second Quarter Results on July 30, 2020
BU
06/30TEXTRON : Horizon International Flight Academy Logs More Than 1,000 Flight Hours..
PU
06/25TEXTRON : Bell Boeing Delivers First Fleet CMV-22B to United States Navy; First ..
AQ
06/24TEXTRON : United States Navy Receives First Fleet CMV-22B
PU
06/18TEXTRON INC : Material Impairments, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/18Bombardier CEO says has held advanced talks with Alstom over remedies for rai..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 292 M - -
Net income 2020 316 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 232 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,7x
Yield 2020 0,25%
Capitalization 7 286 M 7 286 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart TEXTRON
Duration : Period :
Textron Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEXTRON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 33,58 $
Last Close Price 32,03 $
Spread / Highest target 40,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott C. Donnelly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Frank T. Connor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kimberly A. Mackenroth Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Kathleen M. Bader Lead Independent Director
Paul Ernest Gagné Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEXTRON-30.36%7 286
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-45.22%99 124
AIRBUS SE-48.00%60 391
DASSAULT AVIATION-28.12%7 946
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.48.85%5 295
AVICOPTER PLC6.92%4 298
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group