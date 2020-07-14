Textron : First Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey Delivered to Japan

Japan becomes first foreign military with V-22 capabilities

Camp Kisarazu, JAPAN (July 14, 2020) - The United States government has delivered the first Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey to Camp Kisarazu on July 10. The Osprey is built by Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, and Boeing [NYSE: BA]. The Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF) is the first operator of the V-22 outside of the U.S. military.

'Congratulations to Japan on becoming the first international operator of the Osprey,' said Kurt Fuller, Bell Boeing Program Director. 'The delivery of the Japanese V-22 represents a milestone for revolutionary aircraft capabilities for the Government of Japan and is a testament to our enduring friendship. The Osprey will provide Japan a tremendous advantage, unlike ever before, to respond to a broad range of challenges throughout the Asia Pacific region.'

The V-22 can conduct multiple missions not possible with traditional rotorcraft or fixed-wing aircraft alone, improving mission efficiency and reducing logistic costs. The marinized design resists corrosion and reduces the cost of long-term sustainability. The Japanese V-22 has a unique configuration with a Japanese-specific communication system. Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF?) service members have been training with U.S. Marines since May to gain aircraft proficiency before delivery of the aircraft.

'This is an exciting moment in our partnership with the JGSDF; we have had the pleasure of working with them state-side to produce, develop, train and maintain their initial fleet of aircraft,' said Marine Corps Col. Matthew Kelly, program manager for the V-22 Joint Program Office (PMA-275). 'This arrival marks a key step in standing up its V-22 fleet, and more importantly, the continued collaboration between our nations. '

###

Press Contact

Jay Hernandez

Bell Sr. Military Communication Strategist

jhernandez09@bellflight.com

(817) 280-1949

Online Media Kit

Follow us @Bellflight

Bellflight.com

Meagan LeMelle

Boeing Communications

meagan.a.lemelle@boeing.com

Mobile: +1 314-743-9681

Thinking above and beyond is what we do. For more than 80 years, we've been reimagining the experience of flight - and where it can take us.

We are pioneers. We were the first to break the sound barrier and to certify a commercial helicopter. We were a part of NASA's first lunar mission and brought advanced tiltrotor systems to market. Today, we're defining the future of on-demand mobility.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas - as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Textron Inc., - we have strategic locations around the globe. And with more than 1,300 of our workforce having served, helping our military achieve their missions is a passion of ours.

Above all, our breakthrough innovations deliver exceptional experiences to our customers. Efficiently. Reliably. And always, with safety at the forefront.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, changing priorities or reductions in the U.S. Government defense budget, including those related to military operations in foreign countries; our ability to perform as anticipated and to control costs under contracts with the U.S. Government; the U.S. Government's ability to unilaterally modify or terminate its contracts with us for the U.S. Government's convenience or for our failure to perform, to change applicable procurement and accounting policies, or, under certain circumstances, to withhold payment or suspend or debar us as a contractor eligible to receive future contract awards; changes in foreign military funding priorities or budget constraints and determinations, or changes in government regulations or policies on the export and import of military and commercial products; and performance issues with key suppliers, subcontractors or business partners.