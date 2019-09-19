Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Textron    TXT

TEXTRON

(TXT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Textron : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Textron, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 11:01am EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming October 21, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Textron, Inc. (“Textron” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TXT) investors who purchased common stock between January 31, 2018 and October 17, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On October 18, 2018, Textron reported weak third quarter 2018 earnings and cut its full-year 2018 forecast, citing large discounts used to clear out old inventory from Arctic Cat Inc., which Textron acquired in March 2017.

On this news, Textron’s stock price fell $7.29 per share, or 11.25%, to close at $57.49 per share on October 18, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that end market sales of Arctic Cat products were slowing, resulting in a massive glut of old Arctic Cat inventory on dealers’ floors; (2) that in order to clear out this old inventory, the Company provided significant price discounts, which negatively impacted Textron’s earnings; and (3) that as a result, Textron’s positive statements about Arctic Cat’s business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Textron common stock during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than October 21, 2019 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TEXTRON
11:01aTEXTRON : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the C..
BU
09/18DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
09/18TEXTRON : Aviation adds authorized service capabilities in Manila with PhilJets
AQ
09/18TEXTRON : Aviation's iconic Citation family marks 50 years of business jet innov..
AQ
09/17TEXTRON : to Release Third Quarter Results on October 17, 2019
BU
09/16TEXTRON : Aviation's iconic Citation family marks 50 years of business jet innov..
PU
09/16TEXTRON : Aviation adds authorized service capabilities in Manila with PhilJets
PU
09/16TEXTRON : Students STEP into the Future with Bell
AQ
09/13LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
NE
09/12TEXTRON : Aviation opens new parts facility in Australia to support regional fle..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 13 698 M
EBIT 2019 1 224 M
Net income 2019 868 M
Debt 2019 2 424 M
Yield 2019 0,15%
P/E ratio 2019 14,0x
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,06x
EV / Sales2020 1,01x
Capitalization 12 033 M
Chart TEXTRON
Duration : Period :
Textron Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEXTRON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 59,69  $
Last Close Price 52,29  $
Spread / Highest target 49,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott C. Donnelly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Frank T. Connor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Diane K. Schwarz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Kimberly A. Mackenroth Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Kathleen M. Bader Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEXTRON14.89%12 033
BOEING COMPANY (THE)19.13%217 437
AIRBUS SE46.28%105 645
DASSAULT AVIATION9.42%12 177
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD26.28%3 925
EMBRAER S.A.-10.06%3 501
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group