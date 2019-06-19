Textron : Japan National Police Agency Places World's First Order For Subaru Bell 412epx

Paris Air Show (June 19, 2019) - At a ceremony held this week, Bell Helicopter, a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, and SUBARU CORPORATION, announced that the Japan National Police Agency (JPNA) has placed the first order for a SUBARU BELL 412EPX.

'We thank the National Police Agency for its trust,' said Mitch Snyder, president and chief executive officer. 'These aircraft will contribute to the overall safety and security of the people in Japan's Iwate Prefecture. We look forward to further collaboration and continued success with SUBARU for many years to come.'

'We are honored that SUBARU received the world's first order for the SUBARU BELL 412EPX by the Japanese National Police Agency. We thank BELL for its great cooperation and, together, we are committed to delivering the highest quality SUBARU BELL 412EPX to the National Police Agency,' said Shoichiro Tozuka, Corporate Senior Vice President of SUBARU CORPORATION and the Aerospace company President. 'This order is the first milestone to bringing the SUBARU BELL 412EPX to customers around the world.'

Last year, BELL and SUBARU announced their collaboration on a commercial enhancement of the SUBARU BELL 412EPX, the newest upgrade of the renowned Bell 412 series, which was co-developed by the two companies as the platform for the New Utility Helicopter for JMOD (Japan Ministry of Defense) program. SUBARU delivered the prototype to the New Utility Helicopter to JMOD for testing in February 2019.

Together with SUBARU's unique laser peening technology, the SUBARU BELL 412EPX will benefit from a more robust main rotor gearbox dry run capability, increased internal Maximum Gross Weight to 12,200 lbs. and mast torque output of +11% at speeds below 60 knots. This will provide operators the ability to transport more supplies and achieve better operational efficiency.

The BELL 412 has the impeccable reputation of reliability in some of the most extreme climates. Its versatile cabin accommodates an array of options to suit any specific mission needs. The Bell 412 continues to be the twin-engine helicopter of choice in the para-public sector, with governments in Australia, Canada, Indonesia, Japan, United States and Thailand incorporating the aircraft in their operations.

BELL's history in Japan started with the delivery of three Bell 47D-1s to Mainichi Press, Yomiuri Press and Chunichi Press on Nov. 24, 1952. Historically, Bell has supplied most of the helicopters - more than 1,500 aircraft - that have been used or are still in service in Japan.

SUBARU has a long established partnership with Bell since 1960s for the licensed production of the HU-1B/204B. Since then, through the cooperation with Bell, SUBARU has been manufacturing and supporting more than 400 helicopters in Japan, including the UH-1H/204B-2, UH-1J/205B and AH-1S to the JMOD. SUBARU has been providing helicopter maintenance, repair and overhaul support to the Japan Coast Guard, Japan National Police Agency, and to the Japan Firefighting and Disaster Relief Government Agencies.

###

Press Contacts

BELL:

Eugene Tan

+65 8798 0183

ytan@bellflight.com

Online Media Kit

Follow us @BellFlight

Bellflight.com

SUBARU:

Toshimitsu Komatsu

komatsu.toshimitsu@subaru.co.jp

About Bell

Thinking above and beyond is what we do. For more than 80 years, we've been reimagining the experience of flight - and where it can take us.

We are pioneers. We were the first to break the sound barrier and to certify a commercial helicopter. We were aboard NASA's first lunar mission and brought advanced tiltrotor systems to market. Today, we're defining the future of on-demand mobility.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas - as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Textron Inc., - we have strategic locations around the globe. And with nearly one quarter of our workforce having served, helping our military achieve their missions is a passion of ours.

Above all, our breakthrough innovations deliver exceptional experiences to our customers. Efficiently. Reliably. And always, with safety at the forefront.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, changes in aircraft delivery schedules or cancellations or deferrals of orders.

About SUBARU CORPORATION

SUBARU CORPORATION is a leading manufacturer in Japan with the automotive and aerospace businesses as the pillars of its operations.

Recognized internationally for its distinctive technologies such as the symmetrical AWD (all-wheel drive) system with horizontally-opposed engines and EyeSight driver assist system, the company sells one million Subaru vehicles worldwide every year.

Aerospace Company, by leveraging tradition and innovative technologies, develops and produces a wide variety of aircraft and components for major customers, such as JGSDF (Japan Ground Self-Defense Force) and Boeing. Optimizing its unique and advanced technologies, we will grow toward an aircraft manufacturer with a global presence and will actively take on challenges in new fields.

For more information, please visit: https://www.subaru.co.jp/en/