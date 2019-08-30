Textron : Leads Experienced Team Selected by U.S. Army to Participate in the Next Generation Squad Weapons Prototype Program

Hunt Valley, Maryland. August 30, 2019 - Textron Systems, a business of Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT), announced today its selection by the U.S. Army's Project Manager Soldier Weapons as one of three organizations to deliver Next Generation Squad Weapons (NGSW) based on the company's mature, high-performance cased telescoped (CT) technology. Under this award, Textron Systems will deliver 43 6.8mm CT NGSW-Automatic Rifles and 53 NGSW-Rifles, as well as 845,000 rounds of CT ammunition during a 27-month period of performance.

To support the NGSW prototype program, Textron Systems leads a world-class team that offers decades of trusted small arms experience and includes Heckler & Koch, as well as Olin Winchester. Heckler & Koch provides renowned small arms design, research and development, and manufacturing capabilities, while Olin Winchester brings renowned small caliber ammunition production capabilities.

'We have assembled a team that understands and can deliver on the rigorous requirements for this U.S. Army program with mature and capable technology, reliable program execution and dedicated user support,' says Wayne Prender, Textron Systems' Senior Vice President, Applied Technologies and Advanced Programs. 'Together, we are honored to support America's soldiers with the next-generation capabilities they need in their most dangerous missions.'

Textron Systems has successfully demonstrated its high capability and low-risk 6.8mm CT system that provides significant performance enhancements over current Army systems. The design features improved accuracy and greater muzzle velocity for increased performance, as well as weight savings of both weapon and ammunition over current Army systems.It also incorporates advanced suppressor technology to reduce the firing signature and improve controllability.

Under earlier development programs, Textron Systems successfully scaled its lightweight CT technology into numerous calibers and configurations, demonstrating its technical maturity, as well as scalability for future growth to support U.S. close combat forces against current and future adversaries.

About Textron Systems

Textron Systems is a world leader in unmanned air, surface and land products, services and support for aerospace and defense customers. Harnessing agility and a broad base of expertise, Textron Systems' innovative businesses design, manufacture, field and support comprehensive solutions that expand customer capabilities and deliver value. For more information, visit www.textronsystems.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the efficacy of research and development investments to develop new products or unanticipated expenses in connection with the launching of significant new products or programs; our ability to keep pace with our competitors in the introduction of new products and upgrades with features and technologies desired by our customers; and risks related to U.S. Government contracts as described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

MEDIA CONTACT

Public Relations Team

978-657-2020

publicrelations@textronsystems.com