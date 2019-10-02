Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Textron    TXT

TEXTRON

(TXT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Textron : Lethal. Sustainable. Bell Announces 360 Invictus For U.S. Army Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft Competition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 08:44am EDT

Next-generation rotorcraft is designed to provide attack, reconnaissance, and intelligence to shape the tactical environment and deliver operational overmatch in highly complex multi-domain operations

Fort Worth, Texas (October 2, 2019) - Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, has announced a new rotorcraft, Bell 360 Invictus, as the company's entrant for the U.S. Army's Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) Competitive Prototype program. Bell's innovative approach to designing the Bell 360 Invictus combines proven low-risk technologies with advanced processes to deliver soldiers an affordable, agile and lethal solution to win on the modern battlefield. The Bell 360 Invictus meets or exceeds all requirements as laid out under the FARA contract.

'The Bell 360 will deliver advanced battlefield situational awareness, as well as lethal options, in support of the maneuver force at an affordable cost' said Vince Tobin, executive vice president of Military Business at Bell. 'The multi-domain fight will be complex, and our team is delivering a highly capable, low-risk solution to confidently meet operational requirements with a sustainable fleet.'

The Bell 360 Invictus' design emphasizes exceptional performance using proven technologies to fulfill the Army's FARA requirements at an affordable cost and on schedule. One example is the Invictus' rotor system. This design is based on Bell's 525 Relentless rotor system which has been tested and proven at speeds in excess of 200 Knots True Air Speed (KTAS). By incorporating proven designs and the best available technologies from commercial and military programs, Bell delivers a low-risk path to a FARA program of record.

This advanced aircraft will have a transformative impact through next-generation flight performance, increased safety and greater operational readiness-all to deliver decisive capabilities.

Some of the key 360 Invictus features include:

  • Lift-sharing wing to reduce rotor lift demand in forward flight, enabling high-speed maneuverability
  • Supplemental Power Unit increases performance during high power demands
  • Robust articulated main rotor with high flapping capability enabling high speed flight
  • Fly-by-wire flight control system-synthesizes technologies, reduces pilot workload and provides a path to autonomous flight
  • Speed: >185 KTAS
  • Combat radius: 135nm with >90 minutes of time on station
  • Achieves 4k/95F Hover Out of Ground Effect (HOGE)
  • Armed with a 20 mm cannon, integrated munitions launcher with ability to integrate air-launched effects, and future weapons, as well as current inventory of munitions
  • Provisioned for enhanced situational awareness and sensor technologies
  • Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) enabled by a Digital Backbone from Collins Aerospace
  • Robust design integrating lifecycle supportability processes early to ensure high OPTEMPO availability in multi-domain operations
  • Design-as-built manufacturing model and digital thread enabled tools to enhance affordability, reliability, and training throughout the lifecycle of the aircraft

'Bell is committed to providing the U.S. Army with the most affordable, most sustainable, least complex, and lowest risk solution among the potential FARA configurations, while meeting all requirements,' said Keith Flail, vice president of Advanced Vertical Lift Systems at Bell. '360 Invictus is an exciting opportunity for us to continue our support of Army modernization. This is the next solution to ensure soldiers have the best equipment available for the multi-domain fight.'

Bell has decades of experience providing attack and reconnaissance aircraft to the warfighter, such as the Kiowa Warrior which delivered high reliability and availability through more than 850,000 flight hours. The Bell 360 Invictus design builds from that legacy, Bell's commercial innovations, and from the success in the development and manufacturing capabilities required for Future Vertical Lift (FVL) as part of the Joint Multi-Role Technology Demonstration (JMR TD) over the past six years.

To learn more about Bell 360 Invictus and FVL, please visit our booth at the AUSA Annual meeting (#2124) or https://www.bellflight.com/.

###

Distribution A: Approved for Public Release

This research was partially funded by the Government under Agreement No. W911ry6-19-9-0002. The U.S. Government is authorized to reproduce and distribute reprints for Government purposes notwithstanding any copyright notation thereon. The views and conclusions contained in this document are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as representing the official policies, either expressed or implied, of the Aviation Development Directorate, or the U.S. Government.

MEDIA CONTACT

Michael Reilly
Office: 703-271-4928
MReilly@bellflight.com

ABOUT BELL

Thinking above and beyond is what we do. For more than 80 years, we've been reimagining the experience of flight - and where it can take us.

We are pioneers. We were the first to break the sound barrier and to certify a commercial helicopter. We were aboard NASA's first lunar mission and brought advanced tiltrotor systems to market. Today, we're defining the future of on-demand mobility.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas - as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Textron Inc., - we have strategic locations around the globe. And with nearly one quarter of our workforce having served, helping our military achieve their missions is a passion of ours.

Above all, our breakthrough innovations deliver exceptional experiences to our customers. Efficiently. Reliably. And always, with safety at the forefront.

ABOUT TEXTRON INC.
Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the risk that the U.S. Army will not choose Bell's solution for the FARA program; the efficacy of research and development investments to develop new products or unanticipated expenses or delays in connection with the launching of significant new products or programs; changing priorities or reductions in the U.S. Government defense budget, including those related to military operations in foreign countries; changes in worldwide economic or political conditions that impact demand for our products, interest rates or foreign exchange rates; our ability to perform as anticipated and to control costs under contracts with the U.S. Government; the U.S. Government's ability to unilaterally modify or terminate its contracts with us for the U.S. Government's convenience or for our failure to perform, to change applicable procurement and accounting policies, or, under certain circumstances, to withhold payment or suspend or debar us as a contractor eligible to receive future contract awards; changes in foreign military funding priorities or budget constraints and determinations, or changes in government regulations or policies on the export and import of military and commercial products; and performance issues with key suppliers, subcontractors or business partners.

Disclaimer

Textron Inc. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 12:43:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TEXTRON
08:44aTEXTRON : Lethal. Sustainable. Bell Announces 360 Invictus For U.S. Army Future ..
PU
09/27TEXTRON DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered ..
NE
09/26Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Textron, Inc..
PR
09/23TEXTRON DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered ..
NE
09/23TEXTRON : Cessna Citation Longitude Business Jet Receives FAA Type Certification
BU
09/19TEXTRON : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the C..
BU
09/18DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
09/18TEXTRON : Aviation adds authorized service capabilities in Manila with PhilJets
AQ
09/18TEXTRON : Aviation's iconic Citation family marks 50 years of business jet innov..
AQ
09/17TEXTRON : to Release Third Quarter Results on October 17, 2019
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 13 716 M
EBIT 2019 1 232 M
Net income 2019 878 M
Debt 2019 2 490 M
Yield 2019 0,16%
P/E ratio 2019 12,8x
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,99x
EV / Sales2020 0,95x
Capitalization 11 023 M
Chart TEXTRON
Duration : Period :
Textron Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEXTRON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 59,69  $
Last Close Price 47,90  $
Spread / Highest target 62,8%
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott C. Donnelly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Frank T. Connor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kimberly A. Mackenroth Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Kathleen M. Bader Lead Independent Director
Lawrence K. Fish Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEXTRON6.46%11 267
BOEING COMPANY (THE)17.98%214 094
AIRBUS SE39.04%101 055
DASSAULT AVIATION7.44%11 766
AVICOPTER PLC20.24%3 704
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 275
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group