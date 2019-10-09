Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Textron    TXT

TEXTRON

(TXT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Textron : Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Textron Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 01:51pm EDT

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that a class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of purchasers of Textron (NYSE:TXT) common stock between January 31, 2018 and October 17, 2018 (the “Class Period”) in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. The case is captioned Building Trades Pension Fund of Western Pennsylvania v. Textron Inc., No. 1:19-cv-07881, and is assigned to Judge Denise L. Cote. The Textron class action lawsuit charges Textron and two of its executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Textron common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Textron class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Textron class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Textron class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Textron class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Textron class action lawsuit or have questions concerning your rights regarding the Textron class action lawsuit, please visit our website by clicking here or contact counsel Brian Cochran at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058, or via e-mail at bcochran@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Textron class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than October 21, 2019.

Textron is a global manufacturer and distributor of small aircrafts and recreational vehicles. On March 6, 2017, Textron expanded its recreational vehicle business through its $316 million acquisition of Arctic Cat Inc. Upon the completion of this transaction, Arctic Cat became an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Textron. Arctic Cat designs and manufactures a variety of recreational vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles and snowmobiles. Arctic Cat revenues are generated through sales to independent dealers.

The Textron class action lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding Textron’s business and prospects. Specifically, contrary to defendants’ repeated representations touting Arctic Cat as an important growth business for Textron and their reassurances to investors about dealer demand, end-market sales, and earnings prospects for Arctic Cat products, end-market sales of Arctic Cat products were slowing, resulting in a massive glut of old Arctic Cat inventory on dealers’ floors. As a consequence, in order to clear out this excess Arctic Cat inventory, Textron would be required to provide significant price discounts, which would negatively impact its earnings. As a result of defendants’ false statements and omissions, the price of Textron common stock was artificially inflated to a high of more than $72 per share during the Class Period.

The complaint alleges that the truth about Arctic Cat’s inventory problems was revealed on October 18, 2018, when Textron reported weak third quarter 2018 earnings and cut its full-year 2018 forecast. Textron blamed the shortfall on heavy discounts issued by Textron to clear out old Arctic Cat inventory. Analysts immediately lowered their price targets on Textron stock, citing the inventory concerns at Arctic Cat. On this news, the price of Textron stock declined more than 11% to close at $57.49 per share on October 18, 2018.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities litigation. With 200 lawyers in 9 offices, Robbins Geller has obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history. For six consecutive years, ISS Securities Class Action Services has ranked the Firm in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report as one of the top law firms in the world in both amount recovered for shareholders and total number of class action settlements. Robbins Geller attorneys have helped shape the securities laws and have recovered tens of billions of dollars on behalf of aggrieved victims. Beyond securing financial recoveries for defrauded investors, Robbins Geller also specializes in implementing corporate governance reforms, helping to improve the financial markets for investors worldwide. Robbins Geller attorneys are consistently recognized by courts, professional organizations, and the media as leading lawyers in the industry. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.

https://www.linkedin.com/company/rgrdlaw
https://twitter.com/rgrdlaw
https://www.facebook.com/rgrdlaw


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TEXTRON
01:51pTEXTRON : Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Textron Inc...
BU
10/08TEXTRON : Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey Fleet Surpasses 500,000 Flight Hours; Osprey c..
AQ
10/07LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE : Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Contact th..
PR
10/07TEXTRON : Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey Fleet Surpasses 500,000 Flight Hours
PU
10/04TEXTRON : Lagship cessna citation longitude enters service, signals new dimensio..
AQ
10/02TEXTRON : VERSATILE. LETHAL. SUSTAINABLE. BELL ANNOUNCES 360 INVICTUS FOR U.S. A..
AQ
10/02TEXTRON : Flagship Cessna Citation Longitude Enters Service, Signals New Dimensi..
BU
10/02TEXTRON : Lethal. Sustainable. Bell Announces 360 Invictus For U.S. Army Future ..
PU
09/27TEXTRON DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered ..
NE
09/26Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Textron, Inc..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 13 680 M
EBIT 2019 1 232 M
Net income 2019 871 M
Debt 2019 2 480 M
Yield 2019 0,17%
P/E ratio 2019 12,4x
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,96x
EV / Sales2020 0,93x
Capitalization 10 664 M
Chart TEXTRON
Duration : Period :
Textron Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEXTRON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 59,85  $
Last Close Price 46,34  $
Spread / Highest target 68,3%
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott C. Donnelly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Frank T. Connor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kimberly A. Mackenroth Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Kathleen M. Bader Lead Independent Director
Lawrence K. Fish Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEXTRON3.48%10 664
BOEING COMPANY (THE)16.76%210 510
AIRBUS SE40.19%100 199
DASSAULT AVIATION1.49%11 178
AVICOPTER PLC17.48%3 622
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 216
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group