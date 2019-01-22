Textron : and TRACKER Announce Game-Changing Made in the USA Partnership in the ATV Industry

World leader in technology unites with world leader in boating to offer breakthrough value, performance and service

More than 40 years after revolutionizing the boating industry, Johnny Morris is aligning with Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, to do the same thing again in the ATV and side-by-side industry. TRACKER today announced a memorandum of understanding to form a game-changing new partnership with Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc., to introduce TRACKER OFF ROAD. This bold new line of high-performance all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and side-by-sides will offer breakthrough performance, service and value.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005939/en/

Left to right: Professional Bull Riding legend Luke Snyder, Textron CEO Scott Donnelly; Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc. CEO Scott Ernest, country music star Luke Bryan, fishing legend Jimmy Houston, NFL Super Bowl Champion Peyton Manning, TRACKER Founder Johnny Morris, and NASCAR Champion Martin Truex, Jr. alongside his #19 Bass Pro Shops, TRACKER Boats and ATVs Toyota Camry set to debut at the Daytona 500 next month. (Photo: Business Wire)

Union of two legendary American Brands is a game changer for the ATV category

The powerhouse partnership will bring together TRACKER, part of Bass Pro’s White River Marine Group and the undisputed world leader in boating – with Textron – a global leader in innovation and technology.

“We’re extremely excited to extend the TRACKER legacy of delivering unmatched breakthrough value and quality for a whole new category of outdoor recreation and fun with TRACKER OFF ROAD,” said Johnny Morris, noted conservationist and leader of The Great Outdoors Group that includes iconic outdoor brands like TRACKER, Ranger, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s. “These vehicles are designed and manufactured to deliver the industry-leading quality our customers have come to expect from the TRACKER brand. Our incredible partners at Textron are forging TRACKER OFF ROAD vehicles with the same levels of deep expertise that goes into building state-of-the-art business jets, marine assault vehicles and military helicopters.”

New vehicles will be on display for millions of potential buyers across international network

TRACKER Off Road vehicles will be sold through the world’s leading independent boat dealer network of select Ranger, Triton, and Tracker, and other independent dealers, as well as at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s locations, which host more than 200 million outdoor lovers annually. Proudly manufactured in the United States, TRACKER OFF ROAD vehicles are now in production and expected to make their debut this spring.

American legends of innovation and technology ensure a bright future for riders everywhere

The new models will be designed in partnership with Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc., known worldwide for its brands and products that serve numerous industries. TSV product lines include Arctic Cat snowmobiles, side-by-sides and ATVs; Cushman utility vehicles, E-Z-GO golf cars, Jacobsen professional turf care equipment, and Textron GSE ground support equipment. TSV will manufacture TRACKER OFF ROAD vehicles at its facility in Thief River Falls, Minn.

“We are thrilled to partner with Johnny Morris and TRACKER to launch this amazing new line of products,” said Scott Ernest, president and CEO of Textron Specialized Vehicles. “The TRACKER brand is renowned and respected by lovers of the outdoors all over the world, and we are proud to design and manufacture this new line of side-by-sides and ATVs that will extend its reach and reputation into the off-road industry. These rugged, reliable and versatile vehicles are worthy of the TRACKER brand and wear it with pride.”

America’s biggest celebrities and conservationists kick off blockbuster brand launch

TRACKER OFF ROAD will be marketed to Bass Pro’s large database of outdoor sportsmen. To kick off the campaign, the two American icons introduced the new off-road line with high-profile celebrities and sportsmen including NFL Super Bowl Champion Peyton Manning, country music star Luke Bryan, Professional Bull Riding legend “Cool Hand” Luke Snyder and fishing legend Jimmy Houston. They joined Johnny to help unveil the new vehicles for more than 2,000 team members, dealers, and special guests at Bass Pro Shops headquarters in Springfield, Missouri. The event was broadcast live Jan. 17 to all Bass Pro and Cabela’s stores and more than 600 independent dealers worldwide.

As part of the launch event, NASCAR champion Martin Truex, Jr. made a special appearance to unveil the new No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry paint scheme for the 2019 season as part of Joe Gibbs Racing. TRACKER Boats and ATVs will be prominently displayed on the car throughout the 2019 season as part of an ongoing partnership between Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, TRACKER and the avid outdoorsman.

TRACKER OFF ROAD to support leading conservation groups to continue winning tradition.

In keeping with Johnny Morris’ lifetime commitment to conservation, TRACKER OFF-ROAD will also help support several of the nation’s leading not-for-profit conservation organizations as the Official Off-Road Vehicle of both the National Wild Turkey Federation and the Quality Deer Management Association. Becky Humphries, CEO of the National Wild Turkey Federation, was on-hand for the announcement and to discuss its role in advancing conservation.

TRACKER’s legendary revolution rolls on…

The TRACKER Off Road announcement is considered to be among the most significant since the company’s historic launch more than 40 years ago. In 1978, avid young angler and Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris revolutionized the marine industry when he introduced the world's first professionally rigged and nationally marketed boat, motor and trailer packages. The innovative approach suddenly made the joy of fishing and boating more affordably available to millions of families. TRACKER Boats quickly became and has remained the number one selling fishing boat brand in America.

Today, the company’s marine manufacturing division – now known as White River Marine Group – is the largest manufacturer of boats in the world by volume, manufacturing quality boats offering performance, innovation and value with world-class service with an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading brands.

The legend lives on as TRACKER OFF ROAD customers will be able to rely on the brand’s renowned customer friendly shopping process, extensive network of authorized service centers for all their vehicular needs, from the purchase and installation of TRACKER OFF ROAD accessories to maintenance, service and support for their vehicles. More information will be available in the coming weeks and months.

About Bass Pro Shops®

Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops acquired Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as “one of America’s Best Employers.”

About Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc.

Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of golf cars, utility and personal transportation vehicles, snowmobiles, side-by-sides, all-terrain vehicles, professional turf-care equipment, and ground support equipment. Textron Specialized Vehicles markets products under the E-Z-GO®, Cushman®, Arctic Cat®, Jacobsen®, Ransomes®, TUG™, Douglas™, Premier™ and Safeaero™ brands. Its vehicles are found in environments ranging from golf courses to factories, airports to planned communities, and theme parks to hunting preserves.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information visit www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the risk that the memorandum of understanding will not be followed by a binding legal agreement; unanticipated expenses in connection with the launching of significant new products or programs; the timing of our new product launches; our ability to keep pace with our competitors in the introduction of new products and upgrades with features and technologies desired by our customers; and risks related to relying on distributors, dealers and other business partners.

Watch the TRACKER OFF ROAD product video.

Watch the “Kick the Dust Up” product launch video.

Watch the full-length event presentation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005939/en/