Textron : to Release First Quarter Results on April 17, 2019

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) will release its first quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday morning, April 17, 2019.

Textron will also host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss the results and the company’s outlook. The call will be available via webcast at www.textron.com or by direct dial at (800) 230-1951 in the U.S. or (612) 288-0340 outside of the U.S. (request the Textron Earnings Call).

In addition, the call will be recorded and available for playback beginning at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern) on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 by dialing (320) 365-3844; Access Code: 457170.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Textron Off Road, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information visit: www.textron.com.

