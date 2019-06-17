Log in
Textron : to Release Second Quarter Results on July 17, 2019

0
06/17/2019

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) will release its second quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday morning, July 17, 2019.

Textron will also host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss the results and the company’s outlook. The call will be available via webcast at www.textron.com or by direct dial at (800) 230-1951 in the U.S. or (612) 288-0340 outside of the U.S. (request the Textron Earnings Call).

In addition, the call will be recorded and available for playback beginning at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern) on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 by dialing (320) 365-3844; Access Code: 457171.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information visit: www.textron.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 13 935 M
EBIT 2019 1 287 M
Net income 2019 857 M
Debt 2019 2 406 M
Yield 2019 0,16%
P/E ratio 2019 13,28
P/E ratio 2020 12,08
EV / Sales 2019 0,99x
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
Capitalization 11 431 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Scott C. Donnelly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Frank T. Connor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Diane K. Schwarz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Kimberly A. Mackenroth Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Kathleen M. Bader Lead Independent Director
