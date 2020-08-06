Textron : Bell Celebrates Grand Opening Of New Facility In Wichita, KS

Facility dedicated to support multiple programs and take advantage of the strong aviation talent and educational pipeline in the region

Wichita, KS (6 Aug 2020) - Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced today the official opening of the new Bell facility in Wichita, Kansas, where the company will support multiple Bell programs and business areas, including Engineering, Supply Chain, Professional Manufacturing and Corporate Services.

Bell held an opening ceremony at the facility with employees and executive leadership to commemorate the occasion. The company also celebrated the great Textron partnerships throughout Kansas.

'The new Bell facility in Wichita is a great addition to the Air Capital of the World and will continue Kansas' leadership in aerospace manufacturing,' said U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.). 'I look forward to seeing Bell contribute to our strong aviation industry as a defense and commercial leader.'

'This amazing development is still more proof of the enormous potential and excellence of the aerospace industry in Wichita,' said David Toland, Secretary of Commerce, Kansas Department of Commerce. 'Congratulations to Bell, Textron and Wichita on this historic partnership, which will propel Kansas aviation into an even brighter future.'

Earlier this year, Bell was selected as a finalist to pursue two critical U.S. Army modernization programs. As a result, the company invested in this new office to support Bell's future growth plans. Bell has long term plans to grow the workforce and capabilities at the facility to help support major Bell programs during critical stages of development.

'We are thrilled to have Bell in Wichita,' said Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple. 'Bell adding a Wichita location will help us as we continue to work to attract jobs to Wichita and provide employment for our world-recognized engineering and aviation workforce.'

'Bell is well known for its innovation which makes it a perfect fit for Wichita,' said Andrew Nave, Executive Vice President of Economic Development for the Greater Wichita Partnership. 'Wichita is the Air Capital of the World and with resources like WSU's National Institute for Aviation Research and our extensive supply chain, our region is leading innovation in design, engineering, testing and manufacturing in aerospace and beyond.'

'We want to thank the state of Kansas and the Wichita community for going above and beyond to support our business,' said Mitch Snyder, president and CEO, Bell. 'We are excited to establish the Bell name in Wichita.'

###

Press Contact:

Lindsey Hughes

+1 817‐280‐1413

mediarelations@bellflight.com

Thinking above and beyond is what we do. For more than 80 years, we've been reimagining the experience of flight - and where it can take us.

We are pioneers. We were the first to break the sound barrier and to certify a commercial helicopter. We were a part of NASA's first lunar mission and brought advanced tiltrotor systems to market. Today, we're defining the future of on-demand mobility.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas - as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Textron Inc., - we have strategic locations around the globe. And with nearly one quarter of our workforce having served, helping our military achieve their missions is a passion of ours.

Above all, our breakthrough innovations deliver exceptional experiences to our customers. Efficiently. Reliably. And always, with safety at the forefront.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited, risks related to Bell's growth plans for the Wichita facility.