TEXWINCA HOLDINGS LIMITED 德永佳集團有限公司* (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 321) Websites: http://www.texwinca.com/ http://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/texwinca/ ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 RESULTS The board of directors (the "Board") of Texwinca Holdings Limited (the "Company") has pleasure in presenting the unaudited consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the six months ended 30 September 2019. The interim results have been reviewed by the Company's audit committee. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss Six months ended 30 September Notes 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 REVENUE 4 4,197,328 4,345,938 Cost of sales (2,865,905) (3,003,138) Gross profit 1,331,423 1,342,800 Other income and gains 5 76,255 81,729 Selling and distribution expenses (680,898) (806,192) Administrative expenses (431,571) (419,213) Other operating expenses, net (11,877) (2,100) Finance costs (34,654) (15,121) Share of profit of an associate 6,483 54,740 PROFIT BEFORE TAX 6 255,161 236,643 Income tax expense 7 (43,595) (46,197) PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 211,566 190,446 *For identification purpose only - 1 - Six months ended 30 September Note20192018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Attributable to: Ordinary equity holders of the Company Non-controlling interests EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY9 Basic and diluted (HK cents) 211,566 195,275 (4,829) 211,566 190,446 15.314.1 Details of the dividends for the period are disclosed in note 8 to the financial statements. - 2 - Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 211,566 190,446 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Other comprehensive loss to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (181,844) (249,432) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD, NET OF TAX (181,844) (249,432) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD 29,722 (58,986) Attributable to: Ordinary equity holders of the Company 29,722 (28,527) Non-controlling interests - (30,459) 29,722 (58,986) - 3 - Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 30 September 31 March Notes 2019 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 10 1,222,310 1,355,312 Right-of-use assets 609,375 - Investment properties 643,040 565,250 Prepaid land lease payments - 12,215 Construction in progress - 528 Trademarks 33,293 33,293 Investment in an associate 32,038 25,556 Prepayments 3,294 31,428 Long term rental deposits 77,863 86,720 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 82,218 88,352 Long term debt instruments at amortised cost 137,538 164,239 Deferred tax assets 18,099 18,099 Total non-current assets 2,859,068 2,380,992 CURRENT ASSETS Inventories 2,051,215 2,171,758 Trade receivables 11 908,957 763,999 Bills receivable 174,778 186,501 Prepayments, deposits and other receivables 844,252 863,185 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 58,578 56,946 Debt instruments at amortised cost 84,802 68,536 Derivative financial assets - 7,057 Cash and cash equivalents 2,235,575 2,079,982 Total current assets 6,358,157 6,197,964 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade payables 12 946,704 824,564 Bills payable 9,255 21,443 Other payables and accrued liabilities 569,654 532,849 Lease liabilities 211,040 - Derivative financial liabilities 2,799 3,334 Interest-bearing bank borrowings 1,362,433 1,491,113 Tax payable 214,681 192,244 Dividend payable 207,254 - Total current liabilities 3,523,820 3,065,547 NET CURRENT ASSETS 2,834,337 3,132,417 TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES 5,693,405 5,513,409 - 4 - 30 September 31 March Note 2019 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Deposit received 4,000 4,000 Lease liabilities 393,206 - Interest-bearing bank borrowings - 37,500 Deferred tax liabilities 96,177 94,355 Total non-current liabilities 493,383 135,855 Net assets 5,200,022 5,377,554 EQUITY Equity attributable to ordinary equity holders of the Company Issued capital 69,085 69,085 Reserves 4,992,767 5,101,215 Interim/final dividends 8 138,170 207,254 Total equity 5,200,022 5,377,554 - 5 - Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity Attributable to ordinary equity holders of the Company Share Capital Exchange Asset Non- Issued premium redemption Contributed fluctuation revaluation Legal Capital Retained controlling capital account reserve surplus reserve reserve reserve reserve profits Dividends Total interests Total equity (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 At 1 April 2019 69,085 703,365 1,695 3,986 54,668 99,246 - 375,180 3,863,075 207,254 5,377,554 - 5,377,554 Profit for the period - - - - - - - - 211,566 - 211,566 - 211,566 Other comprehensive loss for the period : Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations - - - - (181,844) - - - - - (181,844) - (181,844) Total comprehensive income/ (loss) for the period - - - - (181,844) - - - 211,566 - 29,722 - 29,722 2018/2019 final dividend - - - - - - - - - (207,254) (207,254) - (207,254) 2019/2020 interim dividend - - - - - - - - (138,170) 138,170 - - - At 30 September 2019 69,085 703,365 1,695 3,986 (127,176) 99,246 - 375,180 3,936,471 138,170 5,200,022 - 5,200,022 At 1 April 2018 69,085 703,365 1,695 3,986 212,350 99,246 49 - 3,952,288 207,254 5,249,318 475,671 5,724,989 Profit for the period - - - - - - - - 195,275 - 195,275 (4,829) 190,446 Other comprehensive loss for the period : Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations - - - - (223,802) - - - - - (223,802) (25,630) (249,432) Total comprehensive income/ (loss) for the period - - - - (223,802) - - - 195,275 - (28,527) (30,459) (58,986) 2017/2018 final dividend - - - - - - - - - (207,254) (207,254) - (207,254) 2018/2019 interim dividend - - - - - - - - (207,254) 207,254 - - - Acquisition of non-controlling interests (note 17) - - - - - - - 375,180 - - 375,180 (445,212) (70,032) At 30 September 2018 69,085 703,365 1,695 3,986 (11,452) 99,246 49 375,180 3,940,309 207,254 5,388,717 - 5,388,717 - 6 - Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Six months ended 30 September 20192018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 NET CASH FLOWS FROM/(USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES NET CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES NET CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period Foreign exchange adjustments CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD ANALYSIS OF BALANCES OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS Cash and bank balances Non-pledged time deposits with original maturity within three months when acquired Non-pledged time deposits with original maturity over three months when acquired Cash and cash equivalents as stated in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position Less : Non-pledged time deposits with original maturity over three months when acquired Cash and cash equivalents as stated in the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows Notes to the Financial Statements 1. BASIS OF PREPARATION 502,878 (104,462) (95,068) (94,972) (321,194) (403,941) 86,616 (603,375) 1,975,981 2,099,699 (17,558) (80,172) 2,045,039 1,416,152 460,109 458,759 1,584,930 957,393 190,536 386,100 2,235,575 1,802,252 (190,536) (386,100) 2,045,039 1,416,152 The unaudited condensed interim financial statements are prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard ("HKAS") 34 Interim Financial Reporting issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA") and Appendix 16 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). These condensed interim financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019. 2. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES The accounting policies and basis of preparation adopted in the preparation of the unaudited condensed interim financial statements are the same as those used in the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019, except in relation to the following new and revised Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") (which include all Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards, HKASs and Interpretations) issued by the HKICPA that affect the Group and are adopted for the first time for the current period's financial statements: 7 - Amendments to HKFRS 9 Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation HKFRS 16 Leases Amendments to HKAS 19 Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement Amendments to HKAS 28 Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures HK(IFRIC)-Int 23 Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments Annual Improvements 2015-2017 Amendments to HKFRS 3, HKFRS 11, HKAS 12 and Cycle HKAS 23 Other than as explained below regarding the impact of HKFRS 16, the adoption of the above new and revised HKFRSs has had no significant financial effect on these condensed interim financial statements. HKFRS 16 Leases HKFRS 16 replaces HKAS 17 Leases ("HKAS 17"), HK (IFRIC)- Int 4 Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease ("HK(IFRIC)-Int 4"), HK(SIC)-Int 15 Operating Leases - Incentives and HK(SIC)-Int 27 Evaluating the Substance of Transactions Involving the Legal Form of a Lease. The standard sets out the principles for the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of leases and requires lessees to account for most of the leases under a single onbalance sheet model. Lessor accounting under HKFRS 16 is substantially unchanged under HKAS 17. Lessors will continue to classify leases as either operating or finance leases using similar principles as in HKAS 17. Therefore, HKFRS 16 did not have any financial impact on leases where the Group is the lessor. The Group adopted HKFRS 16 using the modified retrospective method of adoption with the date of initial application on 1 April 2019. Under this method, the standard is applied retrospectively with the cumulative effect of initial adoption as an adjustment to the opening balance of retained earnings at 1 April 2019, and the comparative information for 2018 was not restated and continues to be reported under HKAS 17. New definition of a lease Under HKFRS 16, a contract is, or contains a lease if the contract conveys a right to control the use of an identified asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration. Control is conveyed where the customer has both the right to obtain substantially all of the economic benefits from use of the identified asset and the right to direct the use of the identified asset. The Group elected to use the transition practical expedient allowing the standard to be applied only to contracts that were previously identified as leases applying HKAS 17 and HK(IFRIC)-Int 4 at the date of initial application. Contracts that were not identified as leases under HKAS 17 and HK(IFRIC)-Int 4 were not reassessed. Therefore, the definition of a lease under HKFRS 16 has been applied only to contracts entered into or changed on or after 1 April 2019. At inception or on reassessment of a contract that contains a lease component, the Group allocates the consideration in the contract to each lease and non-lease component on the basis of their stand-alone prices. A practical expedient is available to a lessee, which the Group has adopted, not to separate non- lease components and to account for the lease and the associated non-lease components (e.g., property management services for leases of properties) as a single lease component. - 8 - As a lessee - Leases previously classified as operating leases Nature of the effect of adoption of HKFRS 16 The Group has lease contracts for various items of land and buildings. As a lessee, the Group previously classified leases as either finance leases or operating leases based on the assessment of whether the lease transferred substantially all the rewards and risks of ownership of assets to the Group. Under HKFRS 16, the Group applies a single approach to recognise and measure right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for all leases, except for two elective exemptions for leases of low value assets (elected on a lease-by-lease basis) and short-term leases (elected by class of underlying asset). The Group has elected not to recognise right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for certain (i) leases of low-value assets (e.g., office equipment); and (ii) leases, that at the commencement date, have a lease term of 12 months or less. Instead, the Group recognises the lease payments associated with those leases as an expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term. Impact on transition Lease liabilities at 1 April 2019 were recognised based on the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the incremental borrowing rate at 1 April 2019 and included in lease liabilities. The right-of-use assets for most of the leases were recognised based on the carrying amount as if the standard had always been applied, except for the incremental borrowing rate where the Group applied the incremental borrowing rate at 1 April 2019. For the other leases, the right-of-use assets were measured at the amount of the lease liability, adjusted by the amount of any prepaid or accrued lease payments relating to the lease recognised in the statement of financial position immediately before 1 April 2019. All these assets were assessed for any impairment based on HKAS 36 on that date. The Group elected to present the right-of-use assets separately in the statement of financial position. For the leasehold land and buildings (that were held to earn rental income and/or for capital appreciation) previously included in investment properties and measured at fair value, the Group has continued to include them as investment properties at 1 April 2019. They continue to be measured at fair value applying HKAS 40. The difference between the operating lease commitments applying HKAS 17 as at 31 March 2019 and lease liabilities recognised in the interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at 1 April 2019, the date of initial application of HKFRS 16 by the Group is mainly due to discounting of future lease payments, reclassification of accrued lease expenses to lease liabilities and the election not to recognise lease liabilities for certain leases for which the lease term ends within 12 months of the date of initial application or for leases of low-value, and lease payments for the additional periods where the Group considers it reasonably certain that it will exercise the extension options not to recognise as at 31 March 2019. The leasee's incremental borrowing rate applied to the lease liabilities on 1 April 2019 ranged from 3.0% to 4.9%. The impact arising from the adoption of HKFRS 16 as at 1 April 2019 is as follows: Increase/ (decrease) (Unaudited) HK$000 Assets Increase in right-of-use assets 720,297 Decrease in property, plant and equipment (2,163) Decrease in prepaid land lease payments (12,652) Increase in total assets 705,482 Liabilities Increase in lease liabilities and total liabilities 707,911 Decrease in retained earnings (2,429) Summary of new accounting policies The accounting policy for leases as disclosed in the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019 is replaced with the following new accounting policies upon adoption of HKFRS 16 from 1 April 2019: Right-of-use assets Right-of-use assets are recognised at the commencement date of the lease. Right-of-use assets are measured at cost, less any accumulated depreciation and any impairment losses, and adjusted for any remeasurement of lease liabilities. The cost of right-of-use assets includes the amount of lease liabilities recognised, initial direct costs incurred, and lease payments made at or before the commencement date less any lease incentives received. Unless the Group is reasonably certain to obtain ownership of the leased asset at the end of the lease term, the recognised right-of-use assets are depreciated on a straight- line basis over the shorter of the estimated useful life and the lease term. When a right-of-use asset meets the definition of investment property, it is included in investment properties. The corresponding right-of-use asset is initially measured at cost, and subsequently measured at fair value, in accordance with the Group's policy for 'investment properties'. Lease liabilities Lease liabilities are recognised at the commencement date of the lease at the present value of lease payments to be made over the lease term. The lease payments include fixed payments (including in- substance fixed payments) less any lease incentives receivable, variable lease payments that depend on an index or a rate, and amounts expected to be paid under residual value guarantees. The lease payments also include the exercise price of a purchase option reasonably certain to be exercised by the Group and payments of penalties for termination of a lease, if the lease term reflects the Group exercising the option to terminate. The variable lease payments that do not depend on an index or a rate are recognised as an expense in the period in which the event or condition that triggers the payment occurs. In calculating the present value of lease payments, the Group uses the incremental borrowing rate at the lease commencement date if the interest rate implicit in the lease is not readily determinable. After the commencement date, the amount of lease liabilities is increased to reflect the accretion of interest and reduced for the lease payments made. In addition, the carrying amount of lease liabilities is remeasured if there is a modification, a change in future lease payments arising from change in an index or rate, a change in the lease term, a change in the in-substance fixed lease payments or a change in assessment to purchase the underlying asset. - 10 - Significant judgement in determining the lease term of contracts with renewal options The Group determines the lease term as the non-cancellable term of the lease, together with any periods covered by an option to extend the lease if it is reasonably certain to be exercised, or any periods covered by an option to terminate the lease, if it is reasonably certain not to be exercised. The Group has the option, under some of its leases, to lease buildings for additional terms of three to five years. The Group applies judgement in evaluating whether it is reasonably certain to exercise the option to renew. It considers all relevant factors that create an economic incentive for it to exercise the renewal. After the lease commencement date, the Group reassesses the lease term if there is a significant event or change in circumstances that is within the control of the Group and affects its ability to exercise the option to renew. The Group included the renewal period as part of the lease term for leases of buildings due to the significance of these assets to its operations. These leases have a short noncancellable period and there will be a significant negative effect on operation if a replacement is not readily available. Amounts recognised in the interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position and profit or loss The carrying amounts of the Group's right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, and the movement during the period are as follows: Right-of-use assets Land Buildings Total Lease liabilities HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 As at 1 April 2019 205,368 514,929 720,297 707,911 Additions - 50,219 50,219 49,496 Depreciation charge (2,977) (132,344) (135,321) - Interest expenses - - - 13,279 Payments - - - (155,014) Exchange realignment (11,250) (14,570) (25,820) (11,426) As at 30 September 2019 191,141 418,234 609,375 604,246 Lease liabilities as at 30 September 2019 included in current liabilities and non-current liabilities amounting to HK$211,040,000 and HK$393,206,000, respectively. 3. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING JUDGEMENTS AND ESTIMATES The judgments and estimates adopted in the preparation of the unaudited condensed interim financial statements are the same as those used in the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019. - 11 - 4. OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION For management purposes, the Group is organised into business units based on their products and services and has three reportable operating segments as follows: the production, dyeing and sale of knitted fabric, yarn and seamless garments segment; the retailing and distribution of casual apparel and accessories segment; and the "others" segment comprises, principally, the provision of franchise services and properties investment. Management monitors the results of the Group's operating segments separately for the purpose of making decisions about resources allocation and performance assessment. Segment performance is evaluated based on reportable segment profit/(loss) which is a measure of adjusted profit/(loss) before tax. The adjusted profit/(loss) before tax is measured consistently with the Group's profit before tax except interest income, finance costs and share of profit/(loss) of an associate, net of tax are excluded from such measurement. Intersegment sales and transfers are transacted with reference to the selling prices used for sales made to third parties at the then prevailing market prices. - 12 - Production, dyeing and sale of knitted Retailing and fabric, yarn and distribution of casual seamless garments apparel and accessories Others Eliminations Consolidated 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Segment revenue : Sales to external customers 2,849,791 2,625,980 1,346,157 1,718,507 1,380 1,451 - - 4,197,328 4,345,938 Intersegment sales 18,913 - - - 3,017 3,996 (21,930) (3,996) - - Other revenue 25,446 30,261 2,814 3,568 17,293 22,340 (4,159) (3,750) 41,394 52,419 2,894,150 2,656,241 1,348,971 1,722,075 21,690 27,787 (26,089) (7,746) 4,238,722 4,398,357 Segment results 354,826 208,583 (121,182) (62,677) 14,827 21,808 - - 248,471 167,714 Reconciliation : Interest income 34,861 29,310 Finance costs (34,654) (15,121) Share of profit of an associate 6,483 54,740 Profit before tax 255,161 236,643 Income tax expense (43,595) (46,197) Profit for the period 211,566 190,446 - 13 - 5. REVENUE, OTHER INCOME AND GAINS Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue from contracts with customers: Sales of goods 4,190,439 4,335,573 Rendering of services 5,746 9,173 Franchise and royalty income 1,143 1,192 4,197,328 4,345,938 Disaggregated revenue information Timing of revenue recognition At a point in time 4,190,439 4,335,573 Over time 6,889 10,365 4,197,328 4,345,938 Other income and gains Interest income 34,861 29,310 Net fair value gains on foreign exchange derivative financial instruments 1,743 1,636 Rental income on investment properties 11,323 14,395 Compensation from suppliers for defective goods 13,213 9,613 Gain on disposal of items of property, plant and equipment 65 170 Government subsidies 6,402 5,634 Sundry income 8,648 20,971 76,255 81,729 6. PROFIT BEFORE TAX The Group's profit before tax is arrived at after charging/(crediting): Six months ended 30 September 20192018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 127,566 129,483 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 135,321 - Amortisation of prepaid land lease payments - 207 Write-down/(reversal of write-down) of inventories (4,605) 9 Impairment/(reversal of impairment) loss allowance of trade receivables 8,091 (297) Net gain on disposal of items of property, plant and equipment (65) (170) - 14 - 7. INCOME TAX EXPENSE Hong Kong profits tax has been provided at the rate of 16.5% (six months ended 30 September 2018: 16.5%) on the estimated assessable profits arising in Hong Kong during the period. Taxes on profits assessable elsewhere have been calculated at the rates of tax prevailing in the jurisdictions in which the Group operates. Six months ended 30 September 20192018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Current - Hong Kong and Mainland China: Charge for the period 41,773 45,347 Underprovision in prior years - 1 Deferred 1,822 849 Total tax charge for the period 43,595 46,197 8. DIVIDENDS Six months ended 30 September 20192018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Interim dividend 138,170 207,254 Interim dividend per ordinary share (HK cents) 10.0 15.0 EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY

The calculation of the basic earnings per share amount is based on the profit for the period attributable to ordinary equity holders of the Company, and the weighted average number of ordinary shares of 1,381,696,104 (six months ended 30 September 2018: 1,381,696,104) in issue during the period.

The Group had no potentially dilutive ordinary shares in issue during the six months ended 30 September 2019 and 2018. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

During the six months ended 30 September 2019, the Group acquired items of property, plant and equipment with a cost of HK$73,484,000 (six months ended 30 September 2018: HK$99,737,000). Items of property, plant and equipment with a net book value of HK$5,744,000 (six months ended 30 September 2018: HK$5,360,000) were disposed of during the six months ended 30 September 2019. - 15 - 11. TRADE RECEIVABLES An ageing analysis of the trade receivables as at the end of the reporting period, based on the invoice date and net of loss allowance of HK$21,590,000 (31 March 2019: HK$13,499,000), is as follows: 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Within 90 days 799,392 648,562 Over 90 days 109,565 115,437 908,957 763,999 Payment terms of the Group's customers mainly range from "cash before delivery" to "90 days from the date of invoice". A significant portion of the customers trades with the Group under documentary credit terms. The Group seeks to maintain strict credit control on its outstanding receivables and has a policy to manage its credit risk. Since the Group's trade receivables relate to a large number of customers, there is no significant concentration of credit risk. The Group does not hold any collateral or other credit enhancements over its trade receivable balances. Trade receivables are non-interest-bearing. 12. TRADE PAYABLES An ageing analysis of trade payables as at the end of the reporting period, based on the invoice date, is as follows: 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Within 90 days 927,866 791,729 Over 90 days 18,838 32,835 946,704 824,564 At the end of the reporting period, the trade payables are non-interest-bearing and are normally settled on 90-day terms. 13. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES At the end of the reporting period, contingent liabilities not provided for in the financial statements were as follows: 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Bank guarantees given in lieu of property rental deposits 5,088 4,193 - 16 - The Hong Kong Inland Revenue Department (the "IRD") initiated a review on the tax affairs of certain subsidiaries of the Group for the years of assessment from 2005/2006 to 2016/2017.

Details of protective tax assessments issued by the IRD to certain subsidiaries of the Group: Protective tax assessments Amount of tax Related to the year of Issued in month/year Tax amount reserve certificates assessment purchased HK$'000 HK$'000 2005/2006 March 2012 69,125 4,500 2006/2007 March 2013 189,000 31,500 2007/2008 March 2014 388,878 34,000 2008/2009 March 2015 376,200 38,000 2009/2010 March 2016 323,648 38,000 2010/2011 January 2017 237,600 50,000 2011/2012 January 2018 183,745 7,090 2012/2013 April 2018 and January 2019 175,049 46,069 2013/2014 April 2018 498,940 166,320 2014/2015 April 2018 247,460 82,500 2015/2016 April 2018 230,400 71,710 2016/2017 April 2018 129,628 49,808 The directors of these subsidiaries believe that there are valid grounds to object to the tax claimed. Subsequent to the objections filed, the IRD agreed to hold over the tax claimed completely subject to the purchases of tax reserve certificates. In view that the tax review is still in progress, the outcome of the case is still uncertain. Up to the date of approval of these financial statements, the directors of the Company consider that adequate tax provisions have been made in these financial statements. 14. CAPITAL COMMITMENTS The commitments for capital expenditure of the Group at the end of the reporting period were as follows: 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 In respect of property, plant and equipment, contracted but not provided for 16,922 104,709 - 17 - 15. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS During the period, the Group had the following related party transactions: Six months ended 30 September Note 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Rental expenses paid to related companies (i) 12,231 12,843 Note: Rental expenses were paid to related companies, of which certain directors of the Company are also the directors and beneficial shareholders, for the provision of directors' quarters, retail outlets and a training centre for certain subsidiaries in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The directors considered that the monthly rentals were charged based on the prevailing market rates at the dates of entering into the tenancy agreements. On 13 February 2018, the Group entered into a lease agreement with Mountain Rich Limited ("MRL"), a company wholly-owned by Mr. Poon Bun Chak, an executive director and controlling shareholder of the Company, to lease Tianjin Bin Jiang Fu Shi Commercial Building at 282-286 Bin Jiang Road, He Ping Qu, Tianjin, China from MRL as a retail outlet for the retail and distribution of apparel and accessories business of the Group for a term of two years commencing from 1 April 2018 at the monthly rent of RMB1,329,900. During the period, the Group paid to MRL operating lease rentals in respect of the above property of HK$9,224,186 (six months ended 30 September 2018: HK$9,836,206). On 13 February 2018, the Group entered into a lease agreement with Latex (Hong Kong) Limited ("Latex"), a company wholly-owned by Mr. Poon Bun Chak, an executive director and controlling shareholder of the Company, to lease 22 Perkins Road, Jardine's Lookout, Hong Kong from Latex as a director's quarter of the Group for a term of two years commencing from 1 April 2018 at the monthly rent of HK$400,000. During the period, the Group paid to Latex operating lease rentals in respect of the above property of HK$2,400,000 (six months ended 30 September 2018: HK$2,400,000). On 13 February 2018, the Group entered into a lease agreement with Winson Link Enterprises Limited ("WLEL"), a company wholly-owned by Mr. Poon Bun Chak, an executive director and controlling shareholder of the Company, to lease Room 4207B, 42nd Floor, Metroplaza Tower II, 223 Hing Fong Road, Kwai Chung, New Territories, Hong Kong and a car parking space from WLEL as a training center of the Group for a term of two years commencing from 1 April 2018 at the monthly rent of HK$63,200. During the period, the Group paid to WLEL operating lease rentals in respect of the above property of HK$379,000 (six months ended 30 September 2018 HK$379,000). (c) Compensation of key management personnel of the Group: Six months ended 30 September 20192018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Short term employee benefits 26,274 28,035 Post-employment benefits 18 18 Total compensation paid to key management personnel 26,292 28,053 - 18 - 16. FAIR VALUE HIERARCHY OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS All assets and liabilities for which fair value is measured or disclosed in the financial statements are categorised within the fair value hierarchy, described as follows, based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement as a whole: Level 1 - based on quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities; Level 2 - based on valuation techniques for which the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement is observable, either directly or indirectly; and Level 3 - based on valuation techniques for which the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement is unobservable. The carrying amounts and fair values of the Group's financial instruments, other than those with carrying amounts that reasonably approximate to fair values, are as follows: Carrying amounts Fair values 30 September 31 March 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 2019 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Financial assets Derivative financial instruments - 7,057 - 7,057 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 140,796 145,298 140,796 145,298 Debt instruments at amortised cost 222,340 232,775 224,441 229,019 363,136 385,130 365,237 381,374 Financial liabilities Derivative financial instruments 2,799 3,334 2,799 3,334 Management has assessed that the fair values of cash and cash equivalents, trade receivables, bills receivable, financial assets included in prepayments, deposits and other receivables, trade payables, bills payable, amount due to an associate, current portion of interest-bearing bank borrowings, and financial liabilities included in other payables and accrued liabilities approximate to their carrying amounts largely due to the short term maturities of these instruments. The Group's finance department headed by the financial controller is responsible for determining the policies and procedures for the fair value measurement of financial instruments. The finance department directly reports to the Board. At each reporting date, the finance department analyses the movements in the values of financial instruments and determines the major inputs applied in the valuation. The valuation is reviewed and approved by the Board. The fair values of the financial assets and liabilities are included as the amount at which the instrument could be exchanged in a current transaction between willing parties, other than in a forced or liquidation sale. The following methods and assumptions were used to estimate the fair values: The fair values of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and debt instruments at amortised cost are estimated based on quoted prices. - 19 - The fair values of the long term rental deposits and non-currentinterest-bearing bank borrowings have been calculated by discounting the expected future cash flows using rates currently available for instruments with similar terms, credit risk and remaining maturities. The Group's own non-performance risk for interest-bearing bank borrowings as at 30 September 2019 was assessed to be insignificant. The Group enters into derivative financial instruments with various counterparties, principally financial institutions. Derivative financial instruments, including forward currency contracts, are measured using valuation techniques similar to forward pricing, using present value calculations. The models incorporates various market observable inputs including the credit quality of counterparties, foreign exchange spot and forward rates, and interest rate curves. The carrying amounts of forward currency contracts are the same as their fair values. The following tables illustrate the fair value measurement hierarchy of the Group's financial instruments: Assets measured at fair value: Fair value measurement as at 30 September 2019 (Unaudited) Quoted prices Significant Significant in active observable unobservable markets inputs inputs (Level 1) (Level 2) (Level 3) Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Derivative financial assets - - - - Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 140,796 - - 140,796 140,796 - - 140,796 Fair value measurement as at 31 March 2019 (Audited) Quoted prices Significant Significant in active observable unobservable markets inputs inputs (Level 1) (Level 2) (Level 3) Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Derivative financial assets - 7,057 - 7,057 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 145,298 - - 145,298 145,298 7,057 - 152,355 - 20 - Liabilities measured at fair value: Fair value measurement as at 30 September 2019 (Unaudited) Quoted prices Significant Significant in active observable unobservable markets inputs inputs (Level 1) (Level 2) (Level 3) Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Derivative financial liabilities - 2,799 - 2,799 Fair value measurement as at 31 March 2019 (Audited) Quoted prices Significant Significant in active observable unobservable markets inputs inputs (Level 1) (Level 2) (Level 3) Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Derivative financial liabilities - 3,334 - 3,334 As at 30 September 2019 and 31 March 2019, the Group had no financial instruments measured at fair value under Level 3. During the period, there were no transfers of fair value measurements between Level 1 and Level 2 and no transfers into or out of Level 3 for both financial assets and financial liabilities (six months ended 30 September 2018: nil). Assets for which fair values are disclosed: Fair value measurement as at 30 September 2019 (Unaudited) Quoted prices Significant Significant in active observable unobservable markets inputs inputs (Level 1) (Level 2) (Level 3) Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Debt instruments at amortised cost 224,441 - - 224,441 Fair value measurement as at 31 March 2019 (Audited) Quoted prices Significant Significant in active observable unobservable markets inputs inputs (Level 1) (Level 2) (Level 3) Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Debt instruments at amortised cost 229,019 - - 229,019 - 21 - 17. ACQUISITION OF NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS In September 2018, the Group acquired the remaining 36% equity interest in Baleno Holdings Limited at total cash consideration of HK$69,450,000 from the non-controlling shareholders. Baleno Holdings Limited was an indirect 64%-owned subsidiary of the Company right before the completion of the transaction and became an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company upon completion of the transaction. The following summarised the financial impact arising from the changes in the Group's ownership interest in Baleno Holdings Limited on the equity attributable to ordinary equity holders of the Company: HK$'000 (Unaudited) Carrying amount of the non-controlling interests acquired 445,212 Less: Total consideration paid to the non-controlling shareholders (69,450) Legal and professional fees (582) Increase in equity attributable to ordinary equity holders of the Company 375,180 Management's Discussion and Analysis INTERIM DIVIDEND The Board has declared an interim dividend of HK10.0 cents (six months ended 30 September 2018: HK15.0 cents) per ordinary share for the six months ended 30 September 2019. The interim dividend will be payable on Friday, 3 January 2020 to shareholders registered on the Register of Members of the Company on Wednesday, 11 December 2019. CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS The Register of Members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 9 December 2019 to Wednesday, 11 December 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of determining the entitlement to the interim dividend for the six months ended 30 September 2019. During which period no transfer of shares of the Company will be registered and no share will be allotted and issued. In order to qualify for entitlement to the interim dividend for the six months ended 30 September 2019, all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:00 p.m. on Friday, 6 December 2019. REVIEW OF BUSINESS AND FUTURE DEVELOPMENT For the six months ended 30 September 2019, the Group's total turnover decreased by 3.4% to HK$4,197 million (six months ended 30 September 2018: HK$4,346 million). Profit for the period attributable to the ordinary equity holders of the Company amounted to HK$212 million (six months ended 30 September 2018: HK$195 million), an increase of 8.7%. The Group's gross profit margin was 31.7% (six months ended 30 September 2018: 30.9%), an increase of 0.8 percentage point from last year. The Board has recommended an interim dividend of HK10.0 cents per ordinary share, a decrease of 33.3% compared to last interim period's HK15.0 cents per ordinary share. - 22 - Textile business Revenue of the business grew by 8.5% to HK$2,850 million (six months ended 30 September 2018: HK$2,626 million). The amount was 67.9% (six months ended 30 September 2018: 60.4%) of the Group's total turnover. In the period, global economy was still sluggish primarily due to the US-China trade tensions. Costs in labour and environmental related works continued to rise. The prices of raw materials and fuel decreased during the period, resulting a more favourable cost structure. The Group focused on cost reduction and production automation to hold operating profitability. Both growth in revenue and volume was achieved. The average selling price decreased by 5.6% and the gross profit margin rose to 23.2% from last year's 17.8%. The performance and the key financial ratios of the business were as below: Six months Six months (Amounts expressed in ended Year ended ended Year ended Year ended HK$' million, unless specified) 30 Sep 2019 31 Mar 2019 30 Sep 2018 31 Mar 2018 31 Mar 2017 Net sales 2,850 4,759 2,626 4,535 3,807 Gross profit margin (%) 23.2 18.3 17.8 15.9 16.9 Operating profit(note 1) 355 354 209 241 350 EBITDA (note 1) 447 526 293 410 518 Return on total assets (%) (annualised) (note 2) 8.8 4.2 5.1 1.9 4.9 Return on sales (%)(note 2) 10.8 5.9 6.3 2.9 10.2 Return on equity (%)(annualised) (note 2) 15.0 6.8 8.2 3.0 8.4 Capital expenditure 34 160 121 162 143 Notes : (1) Exclude interest income and rental income. (2) Exclude rental income. Retail and distribution business Sales of the business dropped by 21.7% to HK$1,346 million (six months ended 30 September 2018: HK$1,719 million). The sum represented 32.1% (six months ended 30 September 2018: 39.6%) of the Group's total turnover. The consumer sentiment in the mainland China fell in the period mainly resulting from the US-China trade war. Retail market in Hong Kong has also slowed down due to the recent social unrest. Under such a challenging business environment, the Group managed to close underperforming stores to maintain overall operation stability. The Group has also focused to speed up developing export franchising business. The gross profit margin was 49.8%, a 1.0 percentage point decrease from last year's 50.8%. The performance and the key financial ratios of this business were as below: - 23 - the business performance and the key financial ratios were as follows: Sixmonths Sixmonths (Amounts expressed in ended Yearended ended Yearended Yearended HK$'million, unless specified) 30Sep2019 31Mar2019 30Sep2018 31Mar2018 31Mar2017 Net sales 1,346 3,448 1,719 3,989 4,044 Gross profit margin (%) 49.8 50.1 50.8 47.4 45.5 Sales growth of comparable shops (%)(note 1) (15.9) (12.8) (5.3) (6.9) (7.8) Operating profit/(loss)（note 2) (121) (110) (63) 14 (96) EBITDA（note 2) 49 (24) (18) 102 (11) Return on total assets (%) (annualised)(note 3) (8.9) (4.3) (5.1) 0.4 (4.8) Return on sales (%)(note 3) (8.6) (2.9) (3.0) 0.2 (2.3) Return on equity (%) (annualised)(note 3) (25.4) (8.8) (9.1) 0.7 (15.9) Capital expenditure 40 76 38 94 73 Notes： (1) Comparable shops include shops with full period/year operation during the period/year and the preceding period/year. Exclude interest income and rental income. Exclude rental income. the analysis of turnover by major brand was as follows: Sixmonths Sixmonths ended Yearended ended Yearended Yearended (HK$'million) 30Sep2019 31Mar2019 30Sep2018 31Mar2018 31Mar2017 Baleno 1,219 3,073 1,527 3,274 3,144 Others 127 375 192 715 900 Total 1,346 3,448 1,719 3,989 4,044 - 24 - the development in different markets was as follows: Mainland China Sixmonths Sixmonths ended Yearended ended Yearended Yearended 30Sep2019 31Mar2019 30Sep2018 31Mar2018 31Mar2017 Net sales（HK$'million) Increase/(decrease) in net sales (%) Retail floor area (sq. ft.)*# Number of sales associates *# Number of outlets *△ Hong Kong 1,053 2,767 1,441 3,414 3,476 (27) (19) 3 (2) (13) 1,446,033 1,626,047 1,630,731 1,781,314 1,723,190 4,104 4,182 4,672 4,946 5,493 1,985 2,183 2,232 2,499 2,326 Sixmonths Sixmonths ended Yearended ended Yearended Yearended 30Sep2019 31Mar2019 30Sep2018 31Mar2018 31Mar2017 Net sales（HK$'million) Increase / (decrease) in net sales (%) Retail floor area (sq. ft.)*# Number of sales associates *# Number of outlets *# 294 681 278 575 568 6 18 10 1 (2) 89,074 87,752 86,221 79,822 65,515 520 571 546 484 385 80 78 78 73 60 As at the end of the reporting period

# For self-managed stores

△ Including self-managed stores, consignment stores and franchise stores FINANCIAL CONDITION Liquidity and financial resources The Group continued to maintain a sound financial position. The current ratio, the total bank borrowings and the gearing ratio as at the period end were 1.8, HK$1,362 million and -0.2 (31 March 2019: 2.0, HK$1,529 million and -0.1) respectively. Bank borrowings decreased during the period as the Group continued to repay its bank loans with cash inflow from its operating activities. The gearing ratio refers to the ratio of the total interest-bearing debts, net of cash and cash equivalents, to the total equity. During the period, the interest cover, the trade and bills receivables to turnover and the inventories to turnover were 8 times, 47 days and 89 days (six months ended 30 September 2018: 17 times, 47 days and 95 days) respectively. The interest cover decreased compared with last year mainly because the Company adopted HKFRS 16 Leases during the period. Under th HKFRS 16, the finance costs related to the affected leases of the current period were classified as finance costs, instead of as rental expenses forming part of the selling and distribution expenses or administrative expenses as in last year. The Group mainly satisfied its funding requirements with cash inflow from its operating activities and bank borrowings. At the period end, the cash and cash equivalents, the equity attributable to ordinary equity holders of the Company and the unutilized banking facilities were HK$2,236 million, HK$5,200 million and HK$5,454 million (31 March 2019: HK$2,080 million, HK$5,378 million and HK$5,586 million), respectively. Capital expenditure The Capital expenditure incurred by the Group during the period was HK$74 million (six months ended 30 September 2018: HK$159 million). The capital expenditure incurred by the textile business for the period was HK$34 million (six months ended 30 September 2018: HK$121 million) mainly for the addition of plant and machinery for the dyeing and knitting factory. For the retail and distribution business, our capital expenditure incurred for the period amounted to HK$40 million (six months ended 30 September 2018: HK$38 million) mainly for the addition of leasehold improvements of the retail outlets. - 25 - Pledge of assets No significant assets were pledged as at 30 September 2019 and 31 March 2019. Contingent Liabilities Details of the contingent liabilities as at 30 September 2019 and 31 March 2019 have been set out in note 13 to the financial statements. Foreign exchange and interest rate risks The Group continued to adopt a strict and prudent policy in managing its interest rate and currency exchange risks. The major interest bearing bank borrowings of the Group were HKD, USD and RMB fixed or floating rate borrowings with maturity due within one years (31 March 2019: within two years). At the period end, the cash and cash equivalents, debt instruments at amortised cost and financial assets at fair value through profit or loss were mainly denominated in HKD, RMB and USD. The cash and cash equivalents were placed as fixed deposits with well established financial institutions at fixed interest rate with maturity due within one year (31 March 2019: within one year). And, the debt instruments at amortised cost and financial assets at fair value through profit or loss were mainly fixed interest rate investments with maturity due within six years or at perpetuity (31 March 2019: within six years or at perpetuity). As affected by the trade war between the US and China, the economic outlook becames more uncertain. The interest rate may decrease and stay at the low level for a prolonged period. The Group will continue to monitor the interest rate risk and arrange appropriate financial instruments to reduce its risk whenever appropriate. During the period, the major assets, liabilities, revenue, expenses and procurements of the Group were denominated in HKD, USD, RMB, YEN and NTD and the Group had arranged foreign exchange forward contracts to reduce its currency exchange risk. HUMAN RESOURCES As at 30 September 2019, the Group had about 12,426 (31 March 2019: 12,657) employees in the Greater China. The remuneration of the employees was largely based on industry practice and the performance of individual employee. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY As a responsible corporate citizen, the Group has been active in participating in charitable donation, caring for the needy people, and supporting and sponsoring educational and environmental protection activities. In addition, we also encourage our employees, customers and business partners to partake in the aforesaid activities with a view to developing a better future for our community. During the period, some of the activities/organisations the Group participated in / donated or sponsored to were: Evangelical Lutheran Church Social Service - Hong Kong; Poverty Alleviation in Guangdong Province; The Community Chest of Hong Kong "The Community Chest Green Day"; The Hong Kong Council of Social Service "Caring Company"; and World Wide Fund For Nature Hong Kong. The Group believes that the development of a better future for our community relies on the participation of people, corporations and the government. Therefore, we will continue to invest resources in all major social, educational and environmental protection activities to strive for a better future for our community. - 26 - OUTLOOK Looking forward, the global economy and the retail environment are expected to remain uncertain. The Group's fabric business has no direct impact by the US-China trade war as the Group does not directly export fabric to the US from China. However, the world economic slowdown would have negative effect on the Group's export business. The Group will continue to strengthen its competitive advantage in accelerating overall efficiency. Meanwhile, the Management is actively finding a new production base for cost reduction and risk diversification. The retail business is facing immense challenges due to the US-China trade dispute and social unrest in Hong Kong. The Group will monitor the economic situation closely to implement necessary measures for the challenges. We will further strengthen our brand image and develop the export franchising markets. Though the operating environment is uncertain, the Group holds a prudent but positive view towards the performance in the second half of the year. Other Information DIRECTORS' INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS IN SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES At 30 September 2019, the interests and short positions of the directors in the shares and underlying shares of the Company or its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (the "SFO")), as recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company pursuant to Section 352 of the SFO, or as otherwise notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules, was as follows: Long positions in ordinary shares of the Company: Percentage of the Number of Company's ordinary shares issued share Name of director Capacity Note held capital Executive directors: Poon Bun Chak Founder of a family trust 1 665,934,104 48.2 Ting Kit Chung Beneficial owner 6,100,000 0.4 Note: 1. Mr. Poon Bun Chak is a founder of a family trust and is deemed to be interested in 665,934,104 shares held under the family trust. For details, please refer to the section "Substantial shareholders' and other person's interests in shares and underlying shares" below. Save as disclosed above, as at 30 September 2019, none of the directors had registered an interest or short position in the shares, underlying shares of the Company or any of its associated corporations that was required to be recorded pursuant to Section 352 of the SFO, or as otherwise notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code. DIRECTORS' RIGHTS TO ACQUIRE SHARES At no time during the period were rights to acquire benefits by means of the acquisition of shares in the Company granted to any directors or their respective spouses or minor children, or were any such rights exercised by them; or was the Company or any of its subsidiaries a party to any arrangement to enable the directors to acquire such rights in any other body corporate. - 27 - SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS' AND OTHER PERSON'S INTERESTS IN SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES At 30 September 2019, the following interests of 5% or more of the issued share capital of the Company were recorded in the register of interests required to be kept by the Company pursuant to Section 336 of the SFO: Long positions in ordinary shares of the Company: Percentage of Number of the Company's ordinary issued share Name Capacity Note shares held capital UBS Trustees (B.V.I.) Trustee 1 665,934,104 48.2 Limited Poon's Holdings Limited Through controlled 1 665,934,104 48.2 corporation Farrow Star Limited Directly owned 1 665,934,104 48.2 Edgbaston Investment Investment manager 96,683,000 7.0 Partners LLP Edgbaston Asian Equity Directly owned 69,181,000 5.0 Trust Note: 1. UBS Trustees (B.V.I.) Limited, as a trustee of a family trust founded by Mr. Poon Bun Chak, holds the entire issued share capital of Poon's Holdings Limited through its nominee, UBS Nominee Limited. Poon's Holdings Limited holds the entire issued share capital of Farrow Star Limited. Farrow Star Limited in turn holds 665,934,104 shares of the Company. Therefore, each of Mr. Poon Bun Chak, UBS Trustees (B.V.I.) Limited, Poon's Holdings Limited and Farrow Star Limited is deemed to be interested in 665,934,104 Shares held by Farrow Star Limited. Save as disclosed above, as at 30 September 2019, no person, other than the directors of the Company, whose interests are set out in the section "Directors' interests and short positions in shares and underlying shares" above, had registered an interest and short position in the shares or underlying shares of the Company that was required to be recorded pursuant to Section 336 of the SFO. PURCHASE, REDEMPTION OR SALE OF LISTED SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY Neither the Company, nor any of its subsidiaries purchased, redeemed or sold any of the Company's listed securities during the period. - 28 - AUDIT COMMITTEE The Audit Committee (the "Committee") consists of the three independent non-executive directors of the Company namely Mr. Law Brian Chung Nin, Mr. Au Son Yiu and Mr. Cheng Shu Wing. The Committee is chaired by Mr. Law Brian Chung Nin, a qualified accounting professional. The principal duties of the Committee include the review and supervision of the financial reporting process and internal controls of the Group. For the interim period under review, the Committee has reviewed and discussed with the management the interim report and the risk management and internal controls of the Group and has made recommendations to the Board. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE In the opinion of the directors, the Company complied with all the code provisions set out in the Corporate Governance Code (the "CG Code") contained in Appendix 14 of the Listing Rules throughout the accounting period covered by the interim report, except for the following deviation: Under code provision E.1.2 of the CG Code, the chairman of the Board should attend the annual general meeting of the Company. The chairman of the Board has delegated the duty of attending the annual general meeting to the chief executive officer of the Company. The chairman considers the chief executive officer a suitable person for taking up such duty as the chief executive officer has been serving for similar duties for many years and he has good understanding of each operating segment of the Group. DIRECTORS' SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS The Company has adopted the Model Code as the Company's code of conduct for dealings in securities of the Company by the directors. Based on specific enquiry of the Company's directors, they have all complied with the required standard set out in the Model Code throughout the accounting period covered by the interim report. CHANGES IN INFORMATION OF DIRECTORS There is no change in the information of directors that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51B(1) of the Listing Rules since the publication of the Company's 2019 Annual Report. BOARD OF DIRECTORS As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Poon Bun Chak, Mr. Ting Kit Chung and Mr. Poon Ho Tak; the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Au Son Yiu, Mr. Cheng Shu Wing and Mr. Law Brian Chung Nin. PUBLICATION OF FURTHER INFORMATION ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE'S WEBSITE The Company's interim report for the six months ended 30 September 2019 will be despatched to the shareholders of the Company and available for viewing on the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk under "Latest Listed Company Information" and on the website of the Company at www.texwinca.com under "Investor Relations" in due course. On behalf of the Board Poon Bun Chak Executive Chairman Hong Kong, 4 November 2019 - 29 - Attachments Original document

