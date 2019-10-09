Texwinca : ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019

ISO50001:2011 certificate (Management of the purchasing, receiving/storage, processing and transformation, distribution and consumption of energy, in addition to application of energy saving technology, in design and manufacture of dyed knitted fabric and dyed yarn)
as well as mixtures with polyester, viscose from bamboo
fibre, spandex, white, top-dyed,spun-dyed or fibre-dyed
& finished; with or without water & oil repellent finishing)
(based on material partly pre-certified according to
Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX)
Oeko-Tex標準100（對純棉、棉╱滌綸、棉╱腈綸、棉╱氨綸、
棉╱莫代爾、棉╱莫代爾╱氨綸、純莫代爾及莫代爾╱氨綸、
淨色、紗染或匹染（活性、分散、鹽基染料）；包括棉、有機
棉、粘膠（人造棉）、莫代爾及其混合物的混紡紗線以及與滌
綸、竹纖維粘膠、氨綸、淨色、頂染、紡染或纖維染色和成品
的混合物；含╱不含防水及油加工的針織布（包括毛圈布及抓
絨）的認證）（根據OEKO-TEX標準100的物料部分獲預先認證的
基準）
Awards and Corporate Memberships 獎項及企業會籍
TEXTILE MANUFACTURING OPERATION (continued)
紡織生產業務（續）
Organisation
Award
機構
獎項
Testex AG, Swiss Textile Testing Institute
Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX (certified for knitted fabrics
(including French Terry & fleece) made of 100% polyester,
100% CDP polyester, 100% polyamide, 100% acrylic and
their mixtures thereof including elastane and cotton,
white, yarn-dyed or piece-dyed (disperse, reactive, acid and
in a limited range of 5 fluorescent dyestuffs) and with or
without water & oil repellent finished (based on material
partly pre-certified according to Standard 100 by OEKO-
TEX)
瑞士紡織品測試機構Testex AG
Oeko-Tex標準100（對純滌綸、純陽離子染料可染滌綸、純錦綸、
純腈綸及其混合物包括氨綸和棉、淨色、紗染或匹染（分散、活
性、酸性和有限範圍的五種熒光染料）及含╱不含防水及油加工
的針織布（包括毛圈布及抓絨）的認證）（根據OEKO-TEX標準100
的物料部分獲預先認證的基準）
Social Welfare Department of the Government of the
Year 2018 Tsuen Wan and Kwai Tsing District Caring Shop
Hong Kong Special Administrative Region
and Company Award
香港特別行政區政府社會福利署
2018年荃灣及葵青區愛心商戶及企業獎
The Community Chest of Hong Kong
The Community Chest Green Day 2018/19 Highest Participation
Rate Award
香港公益金
2018/19年度公益綠識日最高參與率獎
The Community Chest Love Teeth Day 2018/19 Highest
Participation Rate Award
2018/19年度公益愛牙日最高參與率獎
The Hong Kong Council of Social Service
Caring Company Logo (5 consecutive years or above)
香港社會服務聯會
商界展關懷標誌（連續5年或以上）
Awards and Corporate Memberships 獎項及企業會籍
TEXTILE MANUFACTURING OPERATION (continued)
紡織生產業務（續）
Organisation
Membership
機構
會籍
Dongguan High-Tech Industry Association
Member
東莞市高新技術產業協會
會員
Guangdong Provincial Cleaner Production Association
Excellent Member (Year 2018)
廣東省清潔生產協會
優秀會員（2018年度）
Guangdong Province Textile Engineering Society
Director
廣東省紡織工程學會
理事
Guangdong Province Textile Association
Standing Director (6th)
廣東省紡織協會
常務理事單位（第六屆）
Outstanding Contribution Member
突出貢獻會員單位
Guangdong-HongKong-Macao Greater Bay Area Green
Initiator
Development Alliance
粵港澳大灣區綠色發展聯盟
發起單位
World Wide Fund For Nature Hong Kong
Silver Member
世界自然（香港）基金會
純銀會員
CASUAL APPAREL RETAILING OPERATION
休閒服裝零售業務
Organisation
Award
機構
獎項
Employees Retraining Board
Manpower Developer 1st
僱員再培訓局
人才企業1st
Guangdong Provincial Enterprise Confederation
Credit Demonstration Enterprises in Guangdong Province
廣東省企業聯合會
廣東省誠信示範企業
Guangdong Provincial Association of Entrepreneurs
廣東省企業家協會
Labour and Welfare Bureau of the Government of the
2016-2018 Social Capital Builder
Hong Kong Special Administrative Region
香港特別行政區政府勞工及福利局
2016-2018社會資本動力獎
Promoting Happiness Index Foundation
Happy Company 2018
香港提升快樂指數基金
開心企業2018
The Hong Kong Council of Social Service
Caring Company Logo (15 consecutive years or above)
香港社會服務聯會
商界展關懷標誌（連續15年或以上）
Managing our Environmental Impacts 管理我們對環境的影響
The Group recognises the importance of greater environmental
本集團深諳加強環境管理的重要性，以確保我們的業
stewardship in order to ensure the holistic and harmonious development
務以至於我們經營的環境及社區取得整體及和諧的發
of our business alongside the environment and communities in which
展。
we operate.
Fundamental to these efforts is the incorporation of technology,
這些工作是建基於科技、提供培訓及制度運用之融
provision of training and the utilization of systems that drive awareness,
合，此可提高意識、效率及推動減低整體環境足印。
efficiency and contribute to the mitigation of our overall environmental
我們冀透過我們的共同努力，引發更廣泛的思考及文
footprint. Through our combined efforts we hope to instigate a broader
化，以每位僱員及與業務各方面有關的事宜為環境考
consideration and culture centered on aspects of environmental
量的中心。
performance relevant to each of our employees and relative to all
aspects of our businesses.
THERMAL POWER PLANT
熱電廠
Situated in Dongguan, a notable feature of our textile manufacturing
位於東莞的熱電廠為我們紡織生產業務的重要項目。
operation is our thermal power plant. Through the combustion of coal,
熱電廠透過燃煤，產生熱能與電能以滿足我們東莞生
this plant produces all the heat and electricity required to meet the
產過程和營運地區的全部需求。
needs of our production processes and operational areas in Dongguan.
Managing our Environmental Impacts 管理我們對環境的影響
THERMAL POWER PLANT (continued)
熱電廠（續）
To minimise the overall environmental impact of the thermal power
我們運用我們足以自豪的節能和環保技術，將熱電廠
plant and increase resource efficiency, we pride ourselves on our use of
對環境的影響減至最低並提升資源效率。
environmental and energy saving technologies.
Flue gas emitted through the smoke stacks conforms to national
通過煙窗排放的廢氣遵循國家及當地環保部門的法
and local environmental regulations and has minimal impact on the
規，把對鄰近地區的影響減至最低。我們的熱電廠採
surrounding vicinity. We employ a range of green technologies and
用了一系列綠色技術和程序，例如「電袋除塵器」、
procedures in the power plant such as "dedusting bag filter", "wet
「濕法脫硫（氧化鎂脫硫）和低氮燃燒」（採用濕法洗滌
flue gas desulphurisation (magnesium oxide desulfurisation) and low
器）及「選擇性非催化還原（「SNCR」）」，以處理所排放
nitrogen combustion" (use of wet scrubbers), and "selective non-
的廢氣和減少污染。在線監控系統實時監控排放，以
catalytic reduction ("SNCR")" to treat the emitted flue gas and minimise
確保排放符合標準。
pollution. Emissions are monitored online on a real-time basis to ensure
compliance with standards before being discharged.
Density per cubic meter of air pollutants such as NOx, SO2 and smoke and dust discharged are below 100mg, 50mg and 20mg required by Dongguan Environmental Protection Bureau. And annual discharge of NOx, SO2 and smoke and dust are below 411 tonnes, 205 tonnes and 82 tonnes required by Dongguan Environmental Protection Bureau. The chart below presents an aggregate total of these respective emissions for the power plant over the course of the reporting years:
Innovation is central to our operations and encouraged at every stage
創新為我們業務的重點，我們亦鼓勵於每一個生產階
of production. We aim to embed a culture of awareness around the
段創新。我們的宗旨是建立一套於我們整個業務上都
need to save energy throughout our operations.
需要節能的意識文化。
Continuing to utilize energy saving technology, we are gradually
我們持續利用節能技術，現已逐步將香港現有辦公室
replacing existing lighting at our offices and warehouses in Hong Kong
及貨倉照明更換為LED照明設備。東莞紡織生產辦公
with LED lights. At our textile manufacturing office in Dongguan, the
室已減少採用燈泡數目及安裝自動控制系統以節省電
reduction in the number of lamps being used and the installation of
力。
automatic controls have resulted in savings of electricity.
During the reporting period, 16 refrigeration system pumps of the air-
於 本 報 告 期 間 ， 更 換 空 調 系 統 內 16台 製 冷 系 統 水
conditioning system were replaced to reduce energy consumption.
泵，以降低能源消耗。
At the manufacturing plants situated in Dongguan, the frequency
於東莞的生產廠房，已優化設備的變頻器，從而準確
converter has been upgraded in order to accurately control the output
地控制設備的輸出功率，以至減少耗電。透過提升空
power of facilities and cut down power consumption. Upgrading of
調系統的設備，空調系統的效率已被提高。
parts and components of the air-conditioning system has improved its
operating efficiency.
Our manufacturing plants have developed similar initiatives centered
我們的生產廠房已發展一套同類的舉措，專注於減少
on the reduction of waste and the development of an energy saving
廢物及發展節能的營運模式。通過利用廢水的熱能回
operational mode. Through the harnessing of thermal energy present
收、更換先進節能設備、進行電機系統能效提升、提
in wastewater, installation of advanced energy-saving facilities,
高設施的效率、開發新的節能生產工藝等，與二零
streamlining our mechanical and electrical systems, enhancing
一八年比較，我們達到節省合計1,800噸標準煤。
operational efficiency and developing innovative energy-saving
production processes, we have achieved an overall saving of 1,800
tonnes of coal equivalent as compared with 2018.
Managing our Environmental Impacts 管理我們對環境的影響
ENERGY CONSIDERATIONS IN TEXTILE MANUFACTURING 紡織生產的能源考量（續）
(continued)
The textile manufacturing operation in Dongguan have been awarded the certificate of ISO50001 Energy Management Systems in 2017. The energy management system which we have in place seeks to guide, instruct and reward the efficient and apt use of resources.
The energy consumption at textile manufacturing operation is as follows:
Throughout all our operations we emphasise the need to fully utilise all
我們強調在所有業務中，需於各營運層面及生產階段
available materials and resources, reusing, reducing and where possible
中全面利用所有物料及資源、並致力重用、減少及在
recycling at all operational levels and all stages of production. We have
可行的情況下循環使用。我們亦於應用技術層面上作
also made broader shifts in the utilisation of technology to increase
出各種變動，提高資源效益。
resource efficiency.
PROMOTING QUALITY WHILE DRIVING RESOURCE
提高品質同時推動資源效益
EFFICIENCY
The Group prioritises environmental integrity and is conscious of the
本集團將環境的完整性放於首位，留意到技術於推動
role that technology plays in driving efficiency and reducing overall
效益及減少廢物總量所擔當的角色。就紡織生產業務
waste. At our textile manufacturing operation, we aim to reuse yarn
而言，我們的目標是重用於生產時產生的廢紗，同時
waste produced during manufacturing while continuing to demonstrate
繼續表現並力爭產品品質改善。
and strive for improvements in the quality of our output.
During the reporting period, the post-dyeing treatment process was
於本報告期間，因引進新型皂洗劑，使染棉後處理工
optimized by the introduction of new soaping agent, which reduces the
藝獲得優化。新型皂洗劑減少皂洗次數由兩次至一
soaping from two times to once, it improves the quality of the textiles
次，使紡織品的品質得以提升及大大節省水、電及蒸
and also greatly saves water, electricity and steam.
氣。
A competent production management system oversees the entire textile
有效的生產管理系統監控整個紡織生產過程，由精挑
manufacturing process, from the careful selection of raw materials,
原材料、生產到產品發展最後階段的循環使用廢物。
production and recycling of waste at the final stages of product
為減少廢物，各生產階段的廢料可分類及重用。
development. With an aim to reduce waste, waste materials at every
stage of production can be sorted and reused.
Managing our Environmental Impacts 管理我們對環境的影響
FULL UTILISATION OF RESOURCES
According to the waste management system at textile manufacturing operation, the non-hazardous waste such as coal ash, carton box, fabric waste, yarn waste and scrapped iron are collected for recycling. Among which coal ash is recycled as the raw materials for the production of concrete brick and wallboard. The amount of coal ash collected for recycling in Dongguan is as follows:
The Group is also committed to reducing the use of plastic shopping
本集團同時致力於零售店減少使用塑膠購物袋，廣州
bags at our retail stores. Retail stores in Guangzhou have gradually used
零售店於二零一五年六月逐漸使用紙製購物袋取代塑
paper shopping bags in place of plastic shopping bags since June 2015.
膠購物袋，更於二零一八年完全停止使用塑膠購物
The use of plastic shopping bags has been completely ceased since 2018.
袋。休閒服裝零售業務塑膠及紙製購物袋消耗量如
The consumption of plastic and paper shopping bags at casual apparel
下：
retailing operation is as follows:
Plastic Shopping Bags (Casual Apparel Retailing - Hong Kong)
塑膠購物袋（休閒服裝零售 - 香港）
25
20
15
10
5
0
(Tonnes)
2019
2018
（噸）
Paper Shopping Bags (Causal Apparel Retailing - Guangzhou)
紙製購物袋（休閒服裝零售-廣州）
400
300
200
100
0
(Tonnes)
2019
2018
（噸）
Our casual apparel stores in Hong Kong comply strictly with the
香港休閒服裝零售店嚴格遵守塑膠購物袋環保徵稅計
Environmental Levy Scheme on Plastic Shopping Bags. We encourage
劃及鼓勵顧客少用塑膠購物袋，並曾經提供購物優惠
our customers to reduce the usage of plastic bags. To further promote
予自備購物袋的顧客。除此之外，零售店的塑膠購物
the reduction of plastic shopping bags, we did provide shopping offers
袋均採用可被自然分解的塑料製造，以減低對環境的
to those who brought their own bags. In addition, plastic shopping
影響。
bags used by our retail stores are made of biodegradable plastics, in an
effort to mitigate environment impact.
Managing our Environmental Impacts 管理我們對環境的影響
TECHNOLOGY AS A TOOL IN WASTE REDUCTION
The use of an airflow dyeing machine at our textile manufacturing operation has substantially improved the first time success rate of our fabric dyeing processes while reducing the production of any substandard merchandise and the need for product repair. This technology saves over 50% of water, 30% of chemicals, 10% of dyes. During the reporting period, a new spraying equipment was introduced in the finishing cycles. With such, the wet rubbing improving agent can be added together with other auxiliaries in one step. As a result, the number of finishing cycles can be reduced and silicone treated fabric wet on wet ratio could be increased.
TECHNOLOGY AS A TOOL IN WASTE REDUCTION(continued) In managing the treatment of sewage at our factories, online detection devices has been installed to facilitate real time monitoring of the treatment process.
Wastewater treated and discharged at our sewage treatment centre has Chemical Oxygen Demand less than 80mg/L and Ammoniacal Nitrogen less than 10mg/L.
科技作為減廢工具（續）
為管理廠房的污水處理，在線監控裝置已被安裝，以 便實時監控處理過程。
我們所有經污水處理中心處理後排放的廢水化學需氧 量每升少於80毫克，及含氨氮每升少於10毫克。
Illustrated below is the total water discharged and total treated water
下表載列我們於東莞紡織生產業務的排放水總量及處
at our textile manufacturing operation in Dongguan operations.
Given the nature of textile manufacturing operation, water is a paramount resource in the running of our operations and production of our textiles. Obtained from the Dongjiang River, we prioritise the effective management of this resource, taking every precaution to ensure that water is both utilised and reused efficiently. We currently reuse more than 70% of water.
Both our textile manufacturing and casual apparel retailing operations
我們的紡織生產及休閒服裝零售業務一致追求與環境
seek to align and work toward environmental best practice. This
的最佳實務，以及對我們價值鏈內的各個營運方面及
involves giving careful consideration to various operational aspects and
活動作出謹慎考慮，減低對環境的影響。
activities within our value chain to minimize any environmental impact.
The textile manufacturing operation in Dongguan has been awarded the certificate of ISO14001 Environmental Management Systems since 2014. The Environmental Management Systems ensured that the environmental impacts have been measured and improved.
According to our "Occupational Disease and Hazards Prevention
根據我們的「職業病危害防治計劃及方案」，我們嚴禁
Scheme", all prohibited substances with possible negative
於紡織生產業務中使用國家法例中所列的所有可能對
environmental impacts listed within national legislation are forbidden
環境造成負面影響的禁用物質。我們的內部指引亦就
within our textile manufacturing operation. Our internal guides also
適當採購、儲存及處理物質、化學品、商品及任何其
specify requirements for the proper procurement, storage and handling
他用於紡織生產業務的物料列明規定。此乃符合我們
of substances, chemicals, merchandise as well as any other materials used
對減少整體環境影響的最終目標。我們特別注意車間
in our textile manufacturing operation. This is with the end goal of
範圍及生產過程內有機棉紗的使用。
reducing the overall environmental impact. Particular attention is paid
to the use of organic cotton yarn in both workshop areas and within
manufacturing processes.
All our suppliers are explicitly prohibited from using materials
我們明文禁止所有供應商使用含有有毒物質的物料，
containing toxic substances and suppliers are required to sign our
供應商並必須簽署我們的「不含禁用物質承諾書」。我
"Restricted Substances List Compliance Declaration". Spot checks are
們經常進行定期抽查，以確保符合本集團的守則。
frequently carried out at regular intervals to ensure compliance with
the Group's code.
The Company scored 90 out of 100 for its textile manufacturing operation based on "Higg Index", a sustainable measurement tool released by Sustainable Apparel Coalition ("SAC"). The score was granted by an independent third party assessor after audit, and was higher than the industry average.
SAC, an organisation established by brands, retailers, manufacturers, government and non-governmental organizations and industry experts, represents more than one-third of the global market share in apparel and footwear industry. Higg Index is a set of self assessment tools developed by SAC to evaluate each chain (from raw materials to the end of product life cycle) in the manufacture of apparel and footwear from the perspectives of environment, social, and labour welfare, so as to determine whether an enterprise complies with the principle of sustainable development.
SAC 是一個由品牌商、零售商、製造商、政府和非政府組織以及行業專家組成的機構，代表著全球超過三分之一的服裝和鞋類 市場。Higg Index 是一套由 SAC 推出的自我評估機制，從環境、社會及勞工福利方面，衡量服裝和鞋類產業鏈 中各個環節（由 產品的原材料開始到其生命周期結束），推算機構是否符合可持續發展的原則。
ENVIRONMENTAL CONSIDERATIONS AT VARIOUS
不同營運階段下的環境考量
OPERATIONAL STAGES
Within both our textile manufacturing and casual apparel retail
紡織生產及休閒服裝零售業務中，我們致力培養每個
operations, we seek to foster a culture of environmental consideration
營運階段注重環境考量的文化。對各營運階段的環境
at each stage of our operations. This involves a greater examination
影響及減低各種影響的對策或解決方案，此涉及更大
of the environmental impacts relative to each operational stages and
程度的檢查。
responses or solutions to mitigate each effect.
Managing our Environmental Impacts 管理我們對環境的影響
ENVIRONMENTAL CONSIDERATIONS AT VARIOUS OPERATIONAL STAGES (continued)
The following table provides a more detailed analysis of various environmental impacts at operational stages and actions taken to reduce such effects.
Significant Environmental Impact/Issues
重大環境影響╱事件
Product Design
Raw materials of synthetic polymer fibers are
產品設計
derived from petroleum by-products.
The production process will consume natural
resources and emit GHG.
人造聚合物纖維的原料來自石油副產品。
生產過程將消耗天然資源，並排放溫室氣體。
Procurement
Coal which is high in sulphur content will
採購
produce a higher amount of sulphur dioxide
when combusted.
含 硫 量 高 的 煤 炭 會 於 燃 燒 時 產 生 較 多 的 二 氧 化
硫。
Cotton Spinning/
Cotton dust is a common by-product from this
Fabric Knitting
process.
棉紡╱針織布
棉塵為此過程的常見副產品。
Yarn/Fabric Dyeing
Use of chemicals.
染紗╱布
化學品的使用。
不同營運階段下的環境考量（續）
下表提供就營運階段下，各種環境影響及減少有關影 響所採取行動的更詳細分析。
Actions taken
所採取行動
The casual apparel retailing operation has actively introduced an advanced eco-cotton as a filler for its quilted jacket. Eco-cotton is a renewable raw material, which when compared to synthetic polymer fibers reduces energy consumption and GHG emissions during the production process.
Specified contractually, we will not accept coal with a sulphur content higher than 0.6% weight.
Automated monitoring systems have been installed in the thermal power plant to ensure that the flue gas emitted meets emission standards.
我們於合約中訂明，將不會接受含硫量高於 0.6% 重量的煤炭。
熱電廠已安裝自動監控系統，以確保廢氣 排放符合 排放標準。
Filters are in place to trap and collect unwanted cotton dust.
Both the temperature and humidity are also controlled at the factory and this aids dust suppression.
已安裝過濾器以阻隔及收集多餘的棉塵。
控制廠房內的溫度及濕度，有助抑制棉塵。
The ISO14001 Environmental Management System is also strictly followed as regards to the management of chemicals in the workshop area.
我們亦嚴格遵從ISO14001環境管理系統中管理工 作場所的化學品守則。
Managing our Environmental Impacts 管理我們對環境的影響
ENVIRONMENTAL CONSIDERATIONS AT VARIOUS OPERATIONAL STAGES (continued)
Significant Environmental Impact/Issues
重大環境影響╱事件
Fabric Finishing
Smoke is often produced from the stenter
布料定型
required in this operation.
工序所需的定型機不時生產黑煙。
Water Discharge
Wastewater arising from manufacturing and
水排放
daily use.
生產及日常生活產生的廢水。
Product
Products are transported from suppliers
Transportation
overland by truck to warehouses in Hong
運送貨物
Kong contributing to casual apparel retailing
operation's GHG footprint in the process.
貨品經陸路以貨車由供應商運送至香港的貨倉。
此過程增加休閒服裝零售業務的溫室氣體足印。
Product Sales
Plastics bags and packaging involved in
銷售產品
the sales of items also contribute toward
environmental impact.
銷售貨品所用的塑膠袋及包裝袋亦對環境造成影
響。
Waste/Machine/
The leakage of waste oil from machinery and
Equipment Disposal
chemical waste from containers and light
棄置廢物╱機器╱設備
tubes may negatively affect the quality of the
surrounding environment.
機器滲漏的廢油以及容器和燈管漏出的化學廢料
可能對周邊環境的質素造成負面影響。
不同營運階段下的環境考量（續）
Actions taken
所採取行動
Air-purifying equipment has been installed to ensure sound air quality.
已安裝空氣淨化設施，以確保良好的空氣質素。
Wastewater is collected and channelled to treatment tanks where a series of biological contact oxidation processes take place. Testing and monitoring are conducted at regular intervals daily to ensure the waste water discharged complies with national and regional standards.
T h r o u g h a m o r e s t r e a m l i n e d p r o d u c t replenishment mechanism, the logistics and sales department strive to reduce the transportation distance, optimize the number of products delivered and trucks required.
透過更精簡的補貨機制，物流及銷售部門致力減少 運輸距離，優化運送貨品及所需貨車的數量。
Casual apparel retailing operation actively utilizes bio-degradable materials in plastic bags and packaging to reduce environmental impact.
休閒服裝零售業務積極使用以可生物降解的物料製 造的塑膠袋及包裝袋，以減少對環境的影響。
We strictly follow ISO14001 Environmental Management System guidelines for the proper management, collection and disposal of waste oil and waste.
Used chemical containers will be treated by qualified units.
我們嚴格遵循ISO14001環境管理系統指引中的有 關適當管理、收集及棄置廢油和廢物。
已使用的化學品容器由資質單位處理。
Our People and Safety 我們的員工及安全
WORKING CONDITIONS AND LABOUR STANDARDS
工作環境及勞工準則
Our people lie at the core of our business operations and form the very
我們的員工為我們業務營運的樑柱，亦為我們成功及
foundation of our success and development. As an organisation we aim
發展的基石。作為一間機構，我們旨在將所有員工的
to prioritise the well-being of all of our employees and strive to move
福祉放於首位，並致力與員工攜手向前、進步和成
ever forward, progressing and developing together.
長。
Essential to this is the creation of an optimal workspace environment
當中重要的一環為營造最佳工作環境，使僱員於無任
where our employees are able to work together harmoniously, free
何形式的歧視或騷擾下和諧合作。我們所有業務中的
from any form of discrimination or harassment. Our commitments
管理、招聘及晉升慣例貫徹了我們堅守該等原則的承
to upholding these principles are reiterated within our management
諾。我們力求保障多元化及遵循公平原則，同時保障
measures, and recruitment and promotion practices throughout all our
我們僱員的權利，不論種族、社會地位、年齡、國
operations. We endeavour to safeguard diversity and uphold principles
籍、宗教、殘障、性別或性取向。
of fairness while preserving the rights of our employees, regardless of
race, social class, age, nationality, religion, disability, gender or sexual
orientation.
As a Group we strive to create a positive work-life balance that provides
作為一個集團我們致力建立工作與生活平衡，包括給
reasonable working hours and rest periods applicable to all our
所有僱員提供合適工作時數及休息時段。就我們的紡
employees. Specific to our textile manufacturing operation, employees
織生產業務而言，僱員可享有不同的津貼及花紅，例
are offered a range of allowances and bonuses such as compensation
如高溫環境下工作的補償、夜班津貼和表現及年終花
for working in high temperature environments, night shift allowance as
紅。
well as performance and end of year bonuses.
All our human resources policies are structured to adhere to legislation
我們所有人力資源政策的建構皆嚴格遵守香港勞工法
within the employment ordinance in Hong Kong and respective labour
例及中國大陸的相關勞動法例。
laws in the mainland China.
Our People and Safety 我們的員工及安全
WORKING CONDITIONS AND LABOUR STANDARDS (continued)工作環境及勞工準則（續）
Fostering a Positive Work-Life Balance
鼓勵取得工作與生活平衡
Our employees frequently come together to enjoy a number of cultural and sporting activities, promoting a sense of team and collaborative spirit at our corporation. Both labour unions and the corporate cultural affairs committee of our textile manufacturing operation lead and deliver various cultural activities across company levels.
Every month the textile manufacturing operation organises a party for all the employees celebrating their birthday that month. Employees celebrating their birthday are encouraged to bring up to two family members to join the party. On average, around 500 employees and their family members join the party each month.
There are variety shows, sessions where department heads, colleagues, relatives, friends and family convey birthday wishes, lucky draws, interactive games and also sharing of the birthday cake. Birthday celebrants receive celebratory drinks and presents as well as a birthday card from their department head.
A cultural affairs fund was also established to organise activities including tours, recreational activities and festival gathering for staff and their family members. Each year, there are around 2,000 participates in tours. The Group also rolls out various sporting activities such as basketball, table-tennis and snooker matches for the enjoyment of all staff.
WORKING CONDITIONS AND LABOUR STANDARDS (continued)
工作環境及勞工準則（續）
Below are the detailed breakdown of our employee by region, gender,
按我們員工的地區、性別、年齡組別及僱傭類型的詳
age group and employment type:
細分類如下：
Number of Employees by Region
按地區劃分僱員人數
708
689
3,065
3,318
2019
2018
二零一九年
二零一八年
6,310
6,644
Hong Kong
Dongguan
Guangzhou
香港
東莞
廣州
Number of Employees by Gender
按性別劃分僱員人數
4,525
4,866
2019
2018
二零一九年
二零一八年
5,558
5,785
FemaleMale
女男
Our People and Safety 我們的員工及安全
WORKING CONDITIONS AND LABOUR STANDARDS (continued)工作環境及勞工準則（續）
Number of Employees by Age Group
按年齡組別劃分僱員人數
5,833
5,896
2019
2018
二零一九年
二零一八年
4,250
4,755
Over 30
Below 30
30歲以上
30歲以下
Number of Employees by Employment Type
按僱傭類型劃分僱員人數
1,493
1,284
2019
2018
二零一九年
二零一八年
8,590 9,367
Full-time
Part-time
全職
兼職
Our People and Safety 我們的員工及安全
WORKING CONDITIONS AND LABOUR STANDARDS(continued) All employment with the Group is voluntary and the Group strictly complies with national or local legislation and does not employ any child labour.
工作環境及勞工準則（續）
本集團所有員工均屬自願受聘，本集團亦嚴守國家及 當地法例，不會聘請任何童工。
Safeguarding Freedom in our Textile Manufacturing Operation
紡織生產業務保障自由
Asserting our commitments to fairness, the utilisation of any form of forced labour is of utmost concern and priority to our textile manufacturing operation. Strict internal policies reflecting compliance with both local and national regulation prevent any forms of indentured labour. This is stringently enforced within our recruitment policies which are frequently updated to reflect any amendments or updates to relevant national or local legislation.
The Group is also dedicated to ensuring that operations remain free from child labour, and is developing systems and procedures to handle the management of such incidents. Should a child be discovered working in our premises, he or she will immediately be transported back to his/her hometown or place of origin. We will then file necessary documentation with the local authorities while consulting with the child's guardians on avenues for his or her return to school.
frontline staff induction, and training plans for all levels of frontline
staff.
The Baleno Training Academy
班尼路培訓學院
Established in 2006, The Baleno Training Academy at casual apparel retailing operation continues to provide continuous education to our employees offering a diverse set of courses on subjects ranging from business management to psychology. It also serves as a platform for exchange and sharing of best practices, catering to and driving continuous development of the Group.
The casual apparel retailing operation has been awarded as Manpower Developer 1st since 2010 by the Employees Retraining Board ("ERB"), an independent statutory body established in Hong Kong, to recognise our outstanding performance in manpower training and development. ERB has reviewed and evaluated the operation in five aspects
Leading a Learning Culture, Resources Planning, Training and Development System, Performance Management and Corporate Social Responsibility in manpower development.
With the end goal of furthering the advancement of skills specific to
以進一步提升我們的紡織生產業務的技術為最終目
our textile manufacturing operation, we conduct a number of internal
標，我們舉辦不同的內部課程（如有需要，由外部課
courses (supplemented by external courses if necessary) covering
程補充），當中涵蓋策略規劃、團隊管理、銷售及語
strategic planning, team management, sales and language skills. 文能力。本集團亦資助僱員參加工作坊或研討會，以
The Group also sponsors the cost of any workshops or seminars that
進一步發展其專業技能。
employees would like to attend in order to further their professional
development.
The following charts present a detailed breakdown of development of
下表顯示本集團按僱員類別及性別，僱員才能及
employees' talent and skills by employee category and gender of the
技術發展的詳細分類。
Group.
Percentage of Employees Trained by Employee Category
按僱員類別劃分，受訓僱員百分比
100%
80%
60%
40%
20%
0%
General
Middle
Senior
General
Middle
Senior
普通員工
Managers
Managers
普通員工
Managers
Managers
中級經理
高級經理
中級經理
高級經理
Textile Manufacturing
Casual Apparel Retailing
紡織生產
休閒服裝零售
2019
2018
Average Training Hours per Employee by Employee Category
按僱員類別劃分，每名僱員平均培訓時數
60
50
40
30
20
10
0
General
Middle
Senior
General
Middle
Senior
普通員工
Managers
Managers
普通員工
Managers
Managers
中級經理
高級經理
中級經理
高級經理
Textile Manufacturing
Casual Apparel Retailing
紡織生產
休閒服裝零售
2019
2018
Our People and Safety 我們的員工及安全
DEVELOPMENT AND TRAINING (continued)
發展及培訓（續）
Percentage of Employees Trained by Gender
按性別劃分，受訓僱員百分比
100%
80%
60%
40%
20%
0%
Male
Female
Male
Female
男
女
男
女
Textile Manufacturing
Casual Apparel Retailing
紡織生產
休閒服裝零售
2019
2018
Average Training Hours per Employee by Gender
按性別劃分，每名僱員平均培訓時數
60
50
40
30
20
10
0
Male
Female
Male
Female
男
女
男
女
Textile Manufacturing
Casual Apparel Retailing
紡織生產
休閒服裝零售
2019
2018
Our People and Safety 我們的員工及安全
HEALTH AND SAFETY
健康與安全
Safety is a core tenet of our operations and embedded into the very
安全為我們業務的核心宗旨，絲絲扣緊於我們的營商
fabric of the way in which we do business. The health and safety of
方式當中。我們的僱員以及所有業務觸及的健康及安
our employees as well as all those within reach of our operations is of
全事宜均為我們最關注的事項。
utmost concern to us.
Within our textile manufacturing operation, we ensure that all our
在紡織生產業務中，我們確保所有生產及製造地點全
production and manufacturing sites are in full compliance with ISO
面遵循ISO 14001的環境管理體系規定。我們的承諾
14001 requirements for Environmental Management Systems. Our
亦可反映在「職業病危害防治計劃及方案」內數項的職
commitments are also reflected in a number of other occupational
業健康及安全措施，該等措施是按業務中的實際生產
health and safety measures contained in the "Occupational Disease and
環境規定而量身訂制。安全的概念亦帶到個人層面，
Hazards Prevention Scheme", that are tailor made to the requirements
管理層的表現及花紅受此影響。
of actual production conditions at our operation. The concept of
safety has also been brought to a person level, having a bearing on
managerial performance and bonuses.
Inspections are frequently carried out, guided by a series of assessment
我們經常進行檢查，按一系列的評估表格而進行，生
forms while production checks are organised at production/
產廠部及公司層面的生產檢查分別每月及每季進行一
manufacturing sites and at company level on a monthly and quarterly
次。倘出現醫療保健需要，我們確保所有我們的僱員
basis respectively. Should, the need arise for medical care, we have
獲醫療及住院保險。我們亦與保健公司合作，進行與
ensured all our employees are provided with both medical and hospital
健康有關的研討會，並舉行牙科及身體檢查，該等醫
insurance. We also partner with healthcare companies, conducting
療保健亦擴展至員工家屬亦可享有優惠折扣。對於接
health related seminars, and organising dental and health checks,
觸到職業危害的所有員工，他們會接受免費的年度職
which we have extended to family members of staff at a discounted
業病檢查。於二零一九年，已經有超過998人接受檢
rate. For all staff that are exposed to occupational hazards, free annual
查。
occupational disease check-ups are provided. In 2019, more than 998
people have already undertaken the checks.
Putting our ideals into practice within our casual apparel retailing
我們將理念融入休閒服裝零售業務的實務中，遵循零
operation we follow the 5S Retail Store Requirements: Structurise,
售店五常法：常組織、常整頓、常清潔、常規範及常
Systematise, Sanitise, Standardise and Self-discipline.This approach
自律。我們的機構以此方法達致效率及衛生的最高理
commits our organisation to the highest ideals of efficiency and
念。其他零售店實務事項涉及制定叉車安全操作規
hygiene. Other practices of concern at our retail stores involve the
範，以確保機械操作安全及員工安全。
establishment of forklift safety practices to ensure the safe operation of
machines and the security of staff.
Our People and Safety 我們的員工及安全
HEALTH AND SAFETY (continued)
健康與安全（續）
A number of committees have been established to both oversee and develop health and safety related initiatives specific to operations.
我們已成立各個委員會，以監督及發展針對營運的健康及安全相關措施。
The Occupational Health Management Team have been tasked with the set-up of an "Occupational Health and Hazards Management System", overseeing the implementation of the contents of the guide throughout the textile manufacturing operation.
職業健康工作管理小組負責制定「職業健康危害管理制度 」，監察整個紡織生產業務於執行指引內容的情況。
The Safety Production Management Committee at textile manufacturing operation was also able to set up the establishment of a safety manufacturing production structure. This structure provided guidelines, a set of related goals, production requirements and management methods to ensure safety throughout our operations.
There were no fatalities during the reporting period in any of our operations.
於報告期間，無任何一項工序出現致命意外。
Reported lost days due to work related injuries amounted to a total of 101 days in Hong Kong and 85 days in Dongguan.
香港及東莞已呈報的因工傷而損失的總工作日數分別為101日及85日。
Our Customer and Value Chain 客戶及價值鏈
SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT
供應鏈管理
Effective supply chain management can have implications on cost
高效率的供應鏈管理可影響成本及品質，並減低機構
and quality, and it serves to mitigate social or environmental risks
所面對的社會或環境風險。由於紡織生產業務供應商
that an organization may face. Given the diverse nature of suppliers
的性質廣泛，因此他們與我們的業務更息息相關。為
present within our textile manufacturing operation, this is of particular
此，我們高度注重供應鏈、尋求與我們合作的夥伴建
relevance to our operations. We therefore endeavour to pay due
立更深厚的連繫。供應商必須遵循我們嚴格的標準，
consideration to our supply chain, seeking to form a deeper connection
於不同營運、經濟、社會及環境領域中顯示持續發
with all those with whom we work. Our suppliers are expected to
展。
adhere to our high standards, demonstrating continuous development
in a variety of operational, economic, social and environmental areas.
In order to be considered as a supplier, organizations are required to
倘擬成為供應商，機構須通過問卷考核，當中評估其
pass an assessment questionnaire from which they will be evaluated on
生產管理流程。現存供應商進行一年兩次的考核，供
production management flow. Existing suppliers are then engaged on
應商須在反貪污及賄賂的事宜上恪守行為守則的內
a bi-annual basis where they are required to conform with our Code of
容，並申報任何利益衝突。
Conduct regarding anti-corruption and bribery while also declaring any
conflicts of interest.
Necessary due diligence is also performed where required, with site
盡職調查亦於有需要時以實地視察及驗證產品或服務
visits and verification of products or services arranged to ensure that
方式進行，以確保供應商與本集團的嚴謹標準一致。
suppliers conform to the Group's high standards.
Social and Environmental Considerations at the Textile Manufacturing Operation
紡織生產業務的社會及環境考量
To mitigate environmental and social risk within our supply chain and encourage greater consideration of these aspects, we have agreements with our suppliers on environmental and social affairs associated with the manufacturing of products. According to our "Stakeholder Management Procedure", key suppliers are required to fill in a "Stakeholder Environmental Questionnaire". An on-site inspection on environmental and social behavior will also be conducted if necessary.
The Group requires suppliers to sign its "Commitment of Prohibition of Substances" and will give preferential consideration to an organisation that is in possession of ISO 14001 certified Environmental Management System and ISO 9001 certified Quality Management System. Our responsible departments also closely monitor suppliers at regular intervals to ensure compliance with social and environmental standards.
We aim to achieve the highest possible standard with all the products
我們致力令整個營運提供最高標準的產品及服務。達
and services offered throughout our operations. Achieving these
致該等標準涉及應用專屬系統及程序，以確保遵守當
standards involves the application of dedicated systems and procedures
地及國際規範。
to ensure compliance with both local and international specifications.
Data Privacy is one such arena in which we comply with all relevant
在資料保密一環中，我們的紡織生產及休閒服裝零售
legislation governing both our textile manufacturing and casual apparel
業務已遵守所有有關的法律。我們亦同樣關注產品宣
retailing operations. Similar consideration is paid with the advertising
傳，並確保所有零售的廣告及推廣工作均經覆核檢
of products where our entire retail advertising and promotion efforts
查，致使描述無誤。我們致力確保我們的客戶能於購
are cross checked to ensure that they accurately portray product
買時作出知情的決定。
descriptions. We work to ensure that our customers are able to make
the most informed decisions on their purchases.
Protecting intellectual property rights is a priority to our organisation
保護知識產權為我們的首要任務，我們已建立處理專
which has in place dedicated management systems related to the
利及知識產權的專屬管理系統。系統可處理對專利提
handling of patents and intellectual property. Systems are in place
交、申請、索引及授予的特定要求。我們亦與技術專
to specify requirements on submission, application, indexing and
才簽訂嚴格的保密協議。
rewarding of patents. Strict confidentiality agreements are also signed
with technical specialists.
Ensure the Highest Quality with our Textiles
確保我們的紡織品質量上乘
To ensure that quality is a major factor at each stage of our operations, each department is tasked with achieving their own quality based targets devised in consideration of both the industry and market standards. Records are kept at every stage to ensure both the efficiency and maintenance of product criterion.
Before our products are dispatched, they are subject to our internal quality control standards. We also take the added initiative on following up on every purchase with our clients to ensure that products were inspected before delivery. Should there be any issue with our merchandise, products will be subject to review and procedures initiated on both due compensation and recall.
The Mill Qualification Programme is an internationally standardised
工廠資格計劃為針對紡織品工廠表現而訂的國際標準
assessment approach on the performance of textile mills in areas such
評估方法，涵蓋品質保證、實驗室認證及環境可持續
as quality assurance, lab certification and environmental sustainability.
性。該機構對我們的評分為96分（以100分為滿分），
The organisation provided us with a score of 96 out of 100, above the
超越紡織生產業務的行業基準。
industry norm for the textile manufacturing operation.
The textile manufacturing operation in Dongguan has been awarded
於東莞的紡織生產業務自二零一五年獲頒授ISO9001
the certificate of ISO 9001 Quality Management Systems since 2015. We
品質管制體系證書。我們遵照該體系的品質管制方法
apply the system's quality management methodology and measures,
及措施，透過接納客戶意見及加強對外部市場調查，
through receiving customer feedback and strengthening the external
準確識別客戶及市場需要。我們確保產品必定能符合
market research, customer and market needs are identified accurately.
客戶品質要求，並爭取超越客戶期望，為本公司樹立
We then ensure that the products can meet customers' quality
良好品牌形象。
requirements, and we further strive to exceed their expectations in
order to build up the Company's brand.
Our Customer and Value Chain 客戶及價值鏈
PRODUCT RESPONSIBILITY (continued)
產品責任（續）
Meanwhile, risk management system was introduced in product
同時，紡織生產業務引入風險管理體系於產品設計及
design and development of textile manufacturing operation. Technical
開發。在開發新產品的過程不斷累積技術資料及風險
information and risk control experience are gained in the process
控制經驗，使產品大量生產時可達到品質要求，並降
of new product development, so that we can meet the quality
低次產品回收的風險。因此，我們提高生產效益。
requirements in the mass production and reduce the risk of secondary
product recovery. To this end, we improve production efficiency.
We are proud to note that we have had zero complaints over the
讓我們引以自豪的是，於過往報告年度，我們從未收
previous reporting year in regard to the quality of our textile products.
到有關紡織品產品品質的投訴。然而，倘若接獲投
If however a complaint should arise, the Company will immediately
訴，本公司將立即評估投訴，並就事件進行內部調
assess the complaint and conduct an internal investigation into the
查。公證人將參與調查投訴原因，並追查事件起因。
matter. Notaries will be involved to investigate the reasons for the
complaint and identify the source of the issue.
At the casual apparel retailing operation, complaints are generally
在休閒服裝零售業務，投訴一般會依據類型被分類為
categorised into the types of accidents, product quality, purchase
意外、產品質量、採購過程和服務。以確保有效和迅
processes, and services. A sound complaint handling system is in place
速解決投訴，我們己設立健全的投訴處理系統及向僱
with training provided to employees in order to ensure effective and
員提供培訓。
speedy complaint resolution.
Our Customer and Value Chain 客戶及價值鏈
STANDARDS OF CONDUCT
操守準則
All of our operations comply with local and national legislation on
我們所有的業務均遵守當地及國家法例的操守準則，
standards of conduct, such as with the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance
例如香港的防止賄賂條例以及中國內地相關反貪腐法
in Hong Kong and relevant legislation on anti-corruption and bribery in
例。
mainland China.
Employees who engage in business operations and represent the
參與業務營運及代表本公司的專業形象的僱員，嚴禁
Company's professional image, are strictly prohibited to use business
利用商機取得個人利益或好處。僱員不時被提醒不可
opportunities for personal interest or benefit. Employees are reminded
收取來自供應商的任何形式的禮物。
that receiving gifts of any form from suppliers is prohibited.
The Board has adopted a whistleblowing policy to provide a channel
董事會已採納舉報政策，使僱員及其他持份者有渠道
for employees and other stakeholders to report on any suspected
以保密形式報告本集團內任何可疑的不當行為或不法
misconduct or malpractice within the Group in confidence and without
行為，確保不會被報復或騷擾。相關政策可於本公司
fear of reprisal or victimisation. The policy is available on the website of
的網站上查閱。
the Company.
Our Community 我們的社區
As a responsible corporate citizen, the Group seeks to be a positive
作為一個負責的企業公民，本集團尋求成為我們營運
force in the communities in which it operates. For businesses to do
所處社區的正面力量。生意興隆，社區自然繁榮安
well, communities must thrive. We believe that the development of a
定。我們相信為社區創造一個更好的未來有賴市民、
better future for our community relies on the participation of people,
企業及政府的參與。與不同的社區夥伴通力合作，我
corporations and the government. By working together with a number
們為營運所處社區的可持續發展及繁榮帶來重大影
of community partners, we can have a tremendous impact on the
響。
sustainable development and vitality of the communities in which we
operate.
Corporate social responsibility via staff volunteerism, philanthropy
透過員工義工服務、慈善活動及社區服務體現企業社
and community service is central to our core values and is ingrained
會責任，一直是我們核心價值的要點，並深深植入於
in the DNA of how we operate as a company. We have been active in
基因之中，作為我們營運公司的方針。我們一直熱心
charitable donations, caring for people in need, as well as supporting
參與慈善公益事務、關心有需要人士以及支持並贊助
and sponsoring educational and environmental protection activities.
教育及環保活動。此外，本集團亦鼓勵僱員、客戶及
In addition, the Group also encourages its employees, customers and
業務夥伴參與上述活動，為社區創造一個更好的未
business partners to partake in the aforesaid activities with a view to
來。
developing a better future for our community.
Our Focus - the Group's philanthropy is focused on five core areas:
我們的焦點－本集團的慈善活動圍繞五大核心：
•
Environmental Protection
•
環境保護
•
Poverty Alleviation
•
扶貧
•
Caring of Elderly
•
關懷長者
•
Community Development
•
社區發展
•
Education
•
教育
During the year, some of the activities/organisations the Group
於年內，部份本集團曾參與╱捐助或贊助的活動╱團
participated in/donated or sponsored to were:
體包括：
(1)
World Wide Fund For Nature Hong Kong;
(1)
世界自然（香港）基金會；
(2)
The Community Chest of Hong Kong "Love Teeth Day";
(2)
香港公益金「公益愛牙日」；
(3)
The Community Chest of Hong Kong "The Community Chest
(3)
香港公益金「公益綠識日」；
Green Day";
(4)
Evangelical Lutheran Church Social Service - Hong Kong;
(4)
基督教香港信義會社會服務部；
(5)
Sowers Action;
(5)
苗圃行動；
(6)
St. James' Settlement; and
(6)
聖雅各福群會；及
(7)
The Hong Kong Council of Social Service "Caring Company".
(7)
香港社會服務聯會「商界展關懷」。
Our Community 我們的社區
The Group's Community Involvement in 2019 and 2018
本集團於二零一九及二零一八年度的社區參與
Focus Area
Resources Contributed
重點範疇
捐獻資源
2019
2018
二零一九年
二零一八年
Hours
Funding HK$
Hours
Funding HK$
小時
資 金（港 元）
小時
資 金（港 元）
Environmental Protection
1
63,704
121
102,889
環境保護
Poverty Alleviation
-
11,590
-
240,454
扶貧
Caring of Elderly
-
248,883
-
227,130
關懷長者
Community Development
16
277,168
16
513,127
社區發展
Education
-
82,821
-
82,006
教育
Total:
17
684,166
137
1,165,606
總 計︰
Our Community 我們的社區
Case Study: The Community Chest Green Day 2018/19
個案研究：公益綠識日 2018/19
The Community Chest Green Day ("Green Day") activity was organised by the Community Chest of Hong Kong, which aims at raising public's awareness of environment protection and donates all funds raised to medical and health care services provided by the Community Chest of Hong Kong. The activity was held on 26 and 27 August 2018, participants who donated the designated amount could receive a Green Day commemorative ticket. The activity encouraged participants to use public transportation, so as to implement environmental protection concept in every detail of life, and live a greener life.
We are very pleased that we were awarded the "The Highest Participation Rate Award" in this activity.
我們很高興在此活動中獲得「最高參與率獎」。
Case Study: 2016-2018 Social Capital Builder Awards
個案研究：2016-2018社會資本動力獎
Social capital helps building Hong Kong into a caring society of mutual trust and solidarity, and enhances mutual support among individuals, families and organisations so that our community can grow from strength to strength.
To accord recognition to enterprises/organisations which have contributed to the development of social capital in Hong Kong, the Community Investment and Inclusion Fund ("CIIF") of the Labour and Welfare Bureau has organised the biennial Social Capital Builder Awards since 2012. The Awards provide an opportunity for various sectors of the community to witness and share the achievements in building social capital in Hong Kong. The casual apparel retail operation was awarded the 2016-2018 Social Capital Builder Logo Awards.
CIIF assesses the achievements made by applicants from six social capital dimensions including social network, mutual assistance and benefit, social cohesion and inclusion, information and communication, social participation as well as trust and solidarity.
Over the past decade, the Group contacted charity and social organizations regularly, established close relationship with them and actively expanded its social network. It also actively stimulated the youngsters' interests in entering into the society and helped them acquire necessary skills. Meanwhile, it attached great importance to environment protection, sustainable development and caring for employees and community. Looking forward, we will continue to promote and practice the principle of caring for society, and to bring about positive impacts on the society by leveraging our resources and strengths.
The Group has once again been named as a Caring Company by The
本集團再次名列於香港社會服務聯會的商界展關懷計
Hong Kong Council of Social Service in recognition of its contributions
劃，表彰我們共建和諧社會及透過關懷社區、僱員及
to building a cohesive society, and inspiring corporate social
環境履行企業社會責任。
responsibility by caring for the community, our employees and the
environment.
Ultimately our community programmes support our efforts in creating a
我們社區計劃的最終目標是善用我們的技能、專長及
sustainable and cohesive society in areas that make the best use of our
影響力，支持我們創造一個可持續發展及團結的社
skills, expertise and influence, whilst at the same time addressing the
會，並同時應對本地社區最逼切的問題。
most pressing issues facing our local communities.
Therefore, the Group will continue to invest resources in all major
因此，本集團將繼續將資源投放於所有主要社會、教
social, educational and environmental protection activities to strive for
育及環保活動，力求為社區爭取更好前景。
a better future for our community.
HKEx ESG Content Index 港交所環境、社會及管治內容索引
Textile
Casual
Aspect
KPI
Description
Manufacturing
Apparel Retailing
關鍵績
休閒
層面
效指標
描述
紡織生產
服裝零售
Page number
頁碼
Environmental環境
A1
A1
General Disclosure
9
9
Emissions
一般披露
排放物
A1.1
Types of emissions and respective emissions data
10
Note 1
排放物種類及相關排放數據
註1
A1.2
Greenhouse gas emissions in total and, where appropriate,
12
14
intensity
溫室氣體總排放量及（如適用）密度
A1.3
Total hazardous waste produced and, where appropriate,
18
Note 2
intensity
註2
所產生有害廢物總量及（如適用）密度
A1.4
Total non-hazardous waste produced and, where appropriate,
16
16
intensity
所產生無害廢物總量及（如適用）密度
A1.5
Measures to mitigate emissions and results achieved
9, 10
13, 14
減低排放量的措施及所得成果
A1.6
Description of how hazardous and non-hazardous wastes are
15, 16, 18
16
handled, reduction initiatives and results achieved
描述處理有害及無害廢物的方法、減低產生量的措施及所得成果
A2
A2
General Disclosure
11, 15
13, 15
Use of
一般披露
Resources
A2.1
Direct and/or indirect energy consumption by type in total and
12
14
資源使用
intensity
按類型劃分的直接及╱或間接能源總耗量及密度
A2.2
Water consumption in total and intensity
19, 20
Note 3
總耗水量及密度
註3
A2.3
Energy use efficiency initiatives and results achieved
11, 12
13, 14
能源使用效益計劃及所得成果
A2.4
Description of whether there is any issue in sourcing water,
20
Note 3
water efficiency initiatives and results achieved
註3
描述求取水源上可有任何問題，以及提升用水效益計劃及所得成果
A2.5
Total packaging material used for finished products
17
17
製成品所用包裝材料的總量
A3
A3
General Disclosure
21
21
The
一般披露
Environment
A3.1
Significant impacts of activities on the environment and
22, 23
22, 23
and Natural
natural resources and the actions taken to manage them
Resources
業務活動對環境及天然資源的重大影響及已採取管理有關
環境及天然
影響的行動
資源
Social社會
Employment and Labour Practices 僱傭及勞工常規
B1
B1
General Disclosure
24, 25
24
Employment
一般披露
僱傭
B1.1
Total workforce by gender, employment type, age group and
26, 27
26, 27
geographical region
按性別、僱傭類型、年齡組別及地區劃分的僱員總數
B2
B2
General Disclosure
33
33
Health and
一般披露
Safety
B2.1
Number and rate of work-related fatalities
34
NM
健康與安全
因工作關係而死亡的人數及比率
B2.2
Lost days due to work injury
34
NM
因工傷損失工作日數
B2.3
Description of occupational health and safety measures
33, 34
33
adopted, how they are implemented and monitored
描述所採納的職業健康與安全措施，以及相關執行及監察方法
HKEx ESG Content Index 港交所環境、社會及管治內容索引
Aspect
KPI
關鍵績
層面
效指標
B3
B3
Development
and Training
B3.1
發展及培訓
B3.2
B4
B4
Labour
Standards
B4.1
勞工準則
B4.2
Operating Practices 營運慣例
B5B5
Supply Chain
Management B5.2
供應鏈管理
B6B6
Product
Responsibility B6.2
產品責任
B6.4
B7
B7
Anti-
corruption B7.1
反貪污
B7.2
Community 社區
Textile
Casual
Description
Manufacturing
Apparel Retailing
休閒
描述
紡織生產
服裝零售
Page number
頁碼
General Disclosure
29, 31
29, 30
一般披露
Percentage of employees trained by gender and employee
31, 32
31, 32
category
按性別及僱員類別劃分的受訓僱員百分比
Average training hours completed per employee by gender
31, 32
31, 32
and employee category
按性別及僱員類別劃分，每名僱員完成受訓的平均時數
General Disclosure
24, 28
24, 28
一般披露
Measures to review employment practices to avoid child and
28
NM
forced labour
檢討招聘慣例的措施以避免童工及強制勞工
Steps taken to eliminate such practices when discovered
28
NM
在發現違規情況時，消除有關情況所採取的步驟
General Disclosure
35
35
一般披露
Description of practices relating to engaging suppliers,
35
35
number of suppliers where the practices are being
implemented, how they are implemented and monitored
描述有關聘用供應商的慣例，向其執行有關慣例的供應商數目、
以及有關慣例的執行及監察方法
General Disclosure
36, 37
36
一般披露
Number of products and services related complaints received
38
38
and how they are dealt with
接獲關於產品及服務的投訴數目以及應對方法
Description of quality assurance process and recall procedures
37, 38
NM
描述質量檢定過程及產品回收程序
General Disclosure
39
39
一般披露
Number of concluded legal cases regarding corrupt practices
No legal case
NM
during the reporting period and the outcomes of the cases
沒有訴訟
於匯報期內已審結的貪污訴訟案件的數目及訢訟結果
案件
Description of preventive measures and whistle-blowing
39
NM
procedures, how they are implemented and monitored
描述防範措施及舉報程序，以及相關執行及監察方法
B8
B8
General Disclosure
40, 43
40, 43
Community
一般披露
Investment
B8.1
Focus areas of contribution
42
42
社區投資
重點貢獻範疇
B8.2
Resources contributed to the focus area
41
41
在重點範疇所動用資源
HKEx ESG Content Index 港交所環境、社會及管治內容索引
NM:
According to the results of stakeholder engagement in 2015, those KPIs
are considered as not material for the business nature.
Note 1: Due to its business nature, the significant air emissions at casual apparel retailing operation are the GHG emissions, arising mainly from the use of electricity and fuels derived from fossil fuels.
Note 2: In view of the business nature at casual apparel retailing operation, we are not aware of any significant generation of hazardous waste.
Note 3: Some retail stores operate in shopping malls of which both the water supply and discharge are solely controlled by the respective building management which considers the provision of water withdrawal and discharge data or sub-meter for individual occupant not feasible.
