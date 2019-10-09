Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Texwinca Holdings Limited    0321   BMG8770Z1068

TEXWINCA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0321)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 10/08
1.69 HKD   -0.59%
11:31aTEXWINCA : Environmental, social and governance report 2019
PU
08/15TEXWINCA HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/14In Hong Kong, a protest boom for some businesses starts waning
RE
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Texwinca : ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 11:31am BST

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT

2019 環境、社會及管治報告

Contents 目錄

02

About this Report

關於本報告

04

Awards and Corporate Memberships

獎項及企業會籍

09

Managing our Environmental Impacts

管理我們對環境的影響

24

Our People and Safety

我們的員工及安全

35

Our Customer and Value Chain

客戶及價值鏈

40

Our Community

我們的社區

44

HKEX ESG Content Index

港交所環境、社會及管治內容索引

About this Report 關於本報告

Businesses today are operating in a world undergoing unprecedented

今時今日，世界各地的公司於營商時均面對前所未有

environmental and social changes. Global climate change, rapid

的環境及社會轉變。全球氣候變化、人口迅速增長及

population growth and rising living standards present significant risks

生活標準提高均帶來重大風險，但亦為德永佳集團有

but also offer major business and growth opportunities for Texwinca

限公司（「本公司」）與其附屬公司（合稱「本集團」）帶來

Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively

巨大的業務及增長機遇。

referred to as the "Group").

These challenges pose many dilemmas for companies. In reconciling

面對以上重重挑戰，公司陷於兩難局面。本集團以超

these dilemmas, the Group aims to go "beyond business as usual". We

越常規的思維突破困局。我們致力以環境及社會福祉

strive to bring textiles and fashion to the world in a manner which is

為依歸的態度為世界生產紡織品及時裝。我們集合旗

both environmentally and socially conscious. All of our brands, work

下所有品牌，努力為紡織品及時裝帶來更高價值，同

hard to offer textiles and fashion at great value, whilst guided by

時遵循社會責任、可持續發展及我們企業價值的原

principles of social responsibility, sustainable development and our own

則。我們承諾減低對環境的影響、改善工作場所的安

corporate values. We are committed to reducing our environmental

全，同時繼續提供優質產品及服務。

impact, improving the safety of our workplace, whilst continuing to

deliver quality products and services.

REPORTING STANDARD AND SCOPE

報告準則及範圍

This Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") report has been

本環境、社會及管治報告乃根據香港交易及結算所有

prepared with reference to the ESG Reporting Guide of the Hong

限公司（「港交所」）的《環境、社會及管治報告指引》編

Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEx"). It was in compliance

製。本報告已遵守《環境、社會及管治報告指引》內的

with the "comply or explain" provisions and reported on certain

「不遵守就解釋」條文，以及匯報部份「建議披露」。我

"recommended disclosures" of the ESG Reporting Guide. Our annual

們的年度環境、社會及管治報告載述本集團於二零

ESG report describes the initiatives of the Group and its progress with

一八年四月一日至二零一九年三月三十一日期間就環

regard to ESG issues for the period of 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019.

境、社會及管治事宜採取的措施及其進度。為簡單

For simplicity, year "2018" and year "2019" in this report represent the

起見，本報告內「二零一八年」及「二零一九年」分別

years ended 31 March 2018 and 31 March 2019 respectively.

代表截至二零一八年三月三十一日及二零一九年三月

三十一日止之年度。

The following entities were chosen for inclusion in this ESG Report

由於以下公司對本集團貢獻重大，能充份代表本集團

because of their significant contributions to the Group, thus making

的紡織生產及休閒服裝零售業務，故獲選載入本環

them an ideal proxy for the Group's textile manufacturing and casual

境、社會及管治報告：

apparel retailing operations:

Textile manufacturing

紡織生產

Texwinca Holdings Limited

德永佳集團有限公司

Dongguan Texwinca Textile & Garment Limited

東莞德永佳紡織製衣有限公司

Casual apparel retailing

休閒服裝零售

Baleno Hong Kong Limited

班尼路香港有限公司

Baleno Kingdom Limited

班尼路有限公司

Guangzhou Friendship Baleno Co. Ltd.

廣州友誼班尼路服飾有限公司

02

TEXWINCA Holdings Limited ESG Report 2019

About this Report 關於本報告

REPORTING STANDARD AND SCOPE (CONTINUED)

報告準則及範圍（續）

All numerical data within this report is presented as absolute figures and

除另有註明外，本報告內的所有數據資料均以絕對數

all financial data is expressed in Hong Kong Dollars, unless otherwise

值呈列，而所有財務數據均以港元呈列。排放量乃根

specified. Our emissions have been calculated in accordance with the

據香港特別行政區政府環境保護署制定的指引及溫室

guidelines laid down by the Environmental Protection Department of

氣體核算協議計算。年內，若干比較數據已予重新分

the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and

類，以符合本年度之呈列。

Greenhouse Gas Protocol. During the year, certain comparative figures

have been reclassified to conform with the current year's presentation.

A detailed ESG content index has been included at the back of this

詳細的環境、社會及管治內容索引已載於本報告後

report to aid the reader and facilitate greater transparency. Additional

段，以方便讀者參閱並提高透明度。其他環境、社會

ESG performance information including financial data and corporate

及管治表現資料（包括財務數據及企業管治資料）可於

governance information can be found elsewhere in the Company's

本公司年報查閱。

Annual Report.

This ESG report has been approved by the senior management team

本集團的高級管理人員團隊已審批本環境、社會及管

of the Group. We would like to extend our deepest thanks to all those

治報告。我們謹此向所有對本報告及我們的優秀環

who contributed to this report and to our strong ESG performance.

境、社會及管治表現作出貢獻的人士表達由衷感謝。

CONTACT INFORMATION

Please feel free to share any comments or suggestions you may have related to this report by contacting Investor Relations Department at the address included below:

Investor Relations Department, Texwinca Holdings Limited

16th Floor, Metroplaza, Tower II,

223 Hing Fong Road, Kwai Chung,

New Territories, Hong Kong

Email: IR@texwinca.com

聯絡資料

如 閣下對本報告有任何意見或建議，請以下文所載 的地址聯絡投資者關係部：

德永佳集團有限公司，投資者關係部 香港新界

葵涌興芳路223

新都會廣場第二座十六樓

電郵：IR@texwinca.com

德永佳集團有限公司 二零一九年環境、社會及管治報告

03

Awards and Corporate Memberships 獎項及企業會籍

As an organisation we take our environmental and social responsibilities

作為一個機構，我們非常重視環境及社會責任。我們

very seriously. We actively engage with industry associations and

積極與行業協會及政府合作，使我們走在行業發展的

government to ensure we stay at the forefront of developments in

尖端。以下獎項體現市場對我們的企業管治、投資者

our sector. The following awards demonstrate market recognition

關係以及社會及環境表現的認同。

for our corporate governance, investor relations, and our social and

environmental performance.

TEXTILE MANUFACTURING OPERATION

紡織生產業務

Organisation

Award

機構

獎項

China National Accreditation Service for Conformity

ISO/IEC 17025:2017 Laboratory Accreditation Certificate

Assessment

中國合格評定國家認可委員會

ISO/IEC 17025:2017實驗室認可證書

Control Union Certifications B.V.

Global Organic Textile 5.0 (certified for yarns and fabrics)

管制聯盟認證

全球有機紡織品標準（布料及紗的認證）

Global Recycled Standard 4.0 (certified for fabrics and yarns)

全球回收標準（布料及紗的認證）

Organic Content Standard 2.0 (certified for yarns and fabrics)

紡織品有機含量標準（布料及紗的認證）

04

TEXWINCA Holdings Limited ESG Report 2019

Awards and Corporate Memberships 獎項及企業會籍

TEXTILE MANUFACTURING OPERATION (continued)

紡織生產業務（續）

Organisation

Award

機構

獎項

Department of Industry and Information Technology of

Guangdong Province Cleaner Production Enterprise

Guangdong Province

廣東省工業和信息化廳

廣東省清潔生產企業

Department of Science and Technology of Guangdong

Guangdong Province Texwinca High-Tech Fabric Engineering

Province

and Technical Research Center

廣東省科學技術廳

廣東省德永佳高檔纖維面料工程技術研究中心

Department of Science and Technology of Guangdong

National High-Tech Enterprise

Province, Department of Finance of Guangdong Province

and Guangdong Provincial Tax Service, State Taxation

Administration

廣東省科學技術廳、廣東省財政廳及廣東省國家稅務局

國家高新技術企業

Guangdong Environmental Protection Publicity and

Guangdong Ecological Civilization Award

Education Centre

廣東省環境保護宣傳教育中心

生態廣東宣傳文明獎

Hong Kong Environmental Bureau in collaboration with

Hong Kong - Guangdong Cleaner Production Excellent

The Economic & Information Commission of

Partners (Manufacturing)

Guangdong Province

香港環境局聯同廣東省經濟和信息化委員會

International Organization for Standardization ("ISO")

國際標準組織（「ISO」）

Mill Qualification Programme

工廠資格計劃

粵港清潔生產優越伙伴（製造業）

ISO14001:2015 certificate (certified for Environmental Management System applied to the design, development and production of dyed knit fabric, dyed yarn and related management activities)

ISO14001:2015證書（適用於針織色布色紗的設計開發和生產及 其相關的管理活動之環境管理體系認證）

ISO50001:2011 certificate (Management of the purchasing, receiving/storage, processing and transformation, distribution and consumption of energy, in addition to application of energy saving technology, in design and manufacture of dyed knitted fabric and dyed yarn)

ISO50001:2011證書（色紗和色布的設計和生產過程涉及到的能源 採購、接收貯存、加工轉換、輸配、使用等過程的管理及節 能技術的應用）

ISO9001:2015 certificate (certified for Quality Management System applied to the design, development and production of dyed knitted fabric/dyed yarn)

ISO9001:2015證書（適用於針織色布色紗的設計開發和生產之 質量管理體系認證）

Achievement Award

成就獎

Laboratory Certification

實驗室證書

德永佳集團有限公司 二零一九年環境、社會及管治報告

05

Awards and Corporate Memberships 獎項及企業會籍

TEXTILE MANUFACTURING OPERATION (continued)

紡織生產業務（續）

Organisation

Award

機構

獎項

Health Commission of Guangdong Province

Health Promotion Demonstration Enterprises in Guangdong

Province

廣東省衛生健康委員會

廣東省健康促進示範企業

Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the

Dyeing and Printing Approved Enterprises

People's Republic of China

中華人民共和國工業和信息化部

印染行業準入企業

Testex AG, Swiss Textile Testing Institute

Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX (certified for yarns made of

100% cotton, 100% linen, 100% rayon, cotton/polyester,

linen/cotton, rayon/cotton, ramie/cotton and cotton/acrylic,

white or dyed (reactive, disperse, basic), with or without

water & oil repellent finishing) (based on material partly

pre-certified according to Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX)

瑞士紡織品測試機構Testex AG

OEKO-TEX標準100（對純棉、純麻、純人造棉、棉滌綸、麻

棉、人造棉棉、苧麻棉及棉腈綸之白或染（活性、分散、

鹽基），含不含防水及防油加工的紗的認證）（根據OEKO-TEX

標準100的物料部分獲預先認證的基準）

Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX (certified for knitted fabrics

(including French Terry & fleece) made of 100% cotton,

cotton/polyester, cotton/acrylic, cotton/elastane, cotton/

Modal, cotton/Modal/elastane, 100% Modal and Modal/

elastane, white, yarn-dyed or piece dyed (reactive, disperse

and basic dyestuffs); including melange yarns in cotton,

organic cotton, viscose (rayon) , modal & mixtures thereof

as well as mixtures with polyester, viscose from bamboo

fibre, spandex, white, top-dyed,spun-dyed or fibre-dyed

& finished; with or without water & oil repellent finishing)

(based on material partly pre-certified according to

Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX)

Oeko-Tex標準100（對純棉、棉滌綸、棉腈綸、棉氨綸、

莫代爾、棉莫代爾氨綸、純莫代爾及莫代爾氨綸、

淨色、紗染或匹染（活性、分散、鹽基染料）；包括棉、有機

棉、粘膠（人造棉）、莫代爾及其混合物的混紡紗線以及與滌

綸、竹纖維粘膠、氨綸、淨色、頂染、紡染或纖維染色和成品

的混合物；含不含防水及油加工的針織布（包括毛圈布及抓

絨）的認證）（根據OEKO-TEX標準100的物料部分獲預先認證的

基準）

06

TEXWINCA Holdings Limited ESG Report 2019

Awards and Corporate Memberships 獎項及企業會籍

TEXTILE MANUFACTURING OPERATION (continued)

紡織生產業務（續）

Organisation

Award

機構

獎項

Testex AG, Swiss Textile Testing Institute

Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX (certified for knitted fabrics

(including French Terry & fleece) made of 100% polyester,

100% CDP polyester, 100% polyamide, 100% acrylic and

their mixtures thereof including elastane and cotton,

white, yarn-dyed or piece-dyed (disperse, reactive, acid and

in a limited range of 5 fluorescent dyestuffs) and with or

without water & oil repellent finished (based on material

partly pre-certified according to Standard 100 by OEKO-

TEX)

瑞士紡織品測試機構Testex AG

Oeko-Tex標準100（對純滌綸、純陽離子染料可染滌綸、純錦綸、

純腈綸及其混合物包括氨綸和棉、淨色、紗染或匹染（分散、活

性、酸性和有限範圍的五種熒光染料）及含不含防水及油加工

的針織布（包括毛圈布及抓絨）的認證）（根據OEKO-TEX標準100

的物料部分獲預先認證的基準）

Social Welfare Department of the Government of the

Year 2018 Tsuen Wan and Kwai Tsing District Caring Shop

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

and Company Award

香港特別行政區政府社會福利署

2018年荃灣及葵青區愛心商戶及企業獎

The Community Chest of Hong Kong

The Community Chest Green Day 2018/19 Highest Participation

Rate Award

香港公益金

2018/19年度公益綠識日最高參與率獎

The Community Chest Love Teeth Day 2018/19 Highest

Participation Rate Award

2018/19年度公益愛牙日最高參與率獎

The Hong Kong Council of Social Service

Caring Company Logo (5 consecutive years or above)

香港社會服務聯會

商界展關懷標誌（連續5年或以上）

德永佳集團有限公司 二零一九年環境、社會及管治報告

07

Awards and Corporate Memberships 獎項及企業會籍

TEXTILE MANUFACTURING OPERATION (continued)

紡織生產業務（續）

Organisation

Membership

機構

會籍

Dongguan High-Tech Industry Association

Member

東莞市高新技術產業協會

會員

Guangdong Provincial Cleaner Production Association

Excellent Member (Year 2018)

廣東省清潔生產協會

優秀會員（2018年度）

Guangdong Province Textile Engineering Society

Director

廣東省紡織工程學會

理事

Guangdong Province Textile Association

Standing Director (6th)

廣東省紡織協會

常務理事單位（第六屆）

Outstanding Contribution Member

突出貢獻會員單位

Guangdong-HongKong-Macao Greater Bay Area Green

Initiator

Development Alliance

粵港澳大灣區綠色發展聯盟

發起單位

World Wide Fund For Nature Hong Kong

Silver Member

世界自然（香港）基金會

純銀會員

CASUAL APPAREL RETAILING OPERATION

休閒服裝零售業務

Organisation

Award

機構

獎項

Employees Retraining Board

Manpower Developer 1st

僱員再培訓局

人才企業1st

Guangdong Provincial Enterprise Confederation

Credit Demonstration Enterprises in Guangdong Province

廣東省企業聯合會

廣東省誠信示範企業

Guangdong Provincial Association of Entrepreneurs

廣東省企業家協會

Labour and Welfare Bureau of the Government of the

2016-2018 Social Capital Builder

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

香港特別行政區政府勞工及福利局

2016-2018社會資本動力獎

Promoting Happiness Index Foundation

Happy Company 2018

香港提升快樂指數基金

開心企業2018

The Hong Kong Council of Social Service

Caring Company Logo (15 consecutive years or above)

香港社會服務聯會

商界展關懷標誌（連續15年或以上）

08

TEXWINCA Holdings Limited ESG Report 2019

Managing our Environmental Impacts 管理我們對環境的影響

The Group recognises the importance of greater environmental

本集團深諳加強環境管理的重要性，以確保我們的業

stewardship in order to ensure the holistic and harmonious development

務以至於我們經營的環境及社區取得整體及和諧的發

of our business alongside the environment and communities in which

展。

we operate.

Fundamental to these efforts is the incorporation of technology,

這些工作是建基於科技、提供培訓及制度運用之融

provision of training and the utilization of systems that drive awareness,

合，此可提高意識、效率及推動減低整體環境足印。

efficiency and contribute to the mitigation of our overall environmental

我們冀透過我們的共同努力，引發更廣泛的思考及文

footprint. Through our combined efforts we hope to instigate a broader

化，以每位僱員及與業務各方面有關的事宜為環境考

consideration and culture centered on aspects of environmental

量的中心。

performance relevant to each of our employees and relative to all

aspects of our businesses.

THERMAL POWER PLANT

熱電廠

Situated in Dongguan, a notable feature of our textile manufacturing

位於東莞的熱電廠為我們紡織生產業務的重要項目。

operation is our thermal power plant. Through the combustion of coal,

熱電廠透過燃煤，產生熱能與電能以滿足我們東莞生

this plant produces all the heat and electricity required to meet the

產過程和營運地區的全部需求。

needs of our production processes and operational areas in Dongguan.

德永佳集團有限公司 二零一九年環境、社會及管治報告

09

Managing our Environmental Impacts 管理我們對環境的影響

THERMAL POWER PLANT (continued)

熱電廠（續）

To minimise the overall environmental impact of the thermal power

我們運用我們足以自豪的節能和環保技術，將熱電廠

plant and increase resource efficiency, we pride ourselves on our use of

對環境的影響減至最低並提升資源效率。

environmental and energy saving technologies.

Flue gas emitted through the smoke stacks conforms to national

通過煙窗排放的廢氣遵循國家及當地環保部門的法

and local environmental regulations and has minimal impact on the

規，把對鄰近地區的影響減至最低。我們的熱電廠採

surrounding vicinity. We employ a range of green technologies and

用了一系列綠色技術和程序，例如「電袋除塵器」、

procedures in the power plant such as "dedusting bag filter", "wet

「濕法脫硫（氧化鎂脫硫）和低氮燃燒」（採用濕法洗滌

flue gas desulphurisation (magnesium oxide desulfurisation) and low

器）及「選擇性非催化還原（「SNCR」）」，以處理所排放

nitrogen combustion" (use of wet scrubbers), and "selective non-

的廢氣和減少污染。在線監控系統實時監控排放，以

catalytic reduction ("SNCR")" to treat the emitted flue gas and minimise

確保排放符合標準。

pollution. Emissions are monitored online on a real-time basis to ensure

compliance with standards before being discharged.

Density per cubic meter of air pollutants such as NOx, SO2 and smoke and dust discharged are below 100mg, 50mg and 20mg required by Dongguan Environmental Protection Bureau. And annual discharge of NOx, SO2 and smoke and dust are below 411 tonnes, 205 tonnes and 82 tonnes required by Dongguan Environmental Protection Bureau. The chart below presents an aggregate total of these respective emissions for the power plant over the course of the reporting years:

空氣污染物如氮氧化物、二氧化硫及煙塵的每立方米 排放濃度均低於東莞市環保局要求的100毫克、50毫 克及20毫克。而氮氧化物、二氧化硫及煙塵的每年 排放總量均低於東莞市環保局要求的411噸、205噸 及82噸。下表呈列熱電廠於報告年度該等排放物的 排放總量：

Annual Emissions

(Textile Manufacturing - Dongguan Manufacturing Plants)

每年排放量（紡織生產-東莞生產廠房）

300

200

100

0

(Tonnes)

NOX

SO2

Smoke and Dust

氮氧化物

二氧化硫

煙塵

（噸）

2019

2018

10

TEXWINCA Holdings Limited ESG Report 2019

Managing our Environmental Impacts 管理我們對環境的影響

ENERGY CONSIDERATIONS IN TEXTILE MANUFACTURING

紡織生產的能源考量

Innovation is central to our operations and encouraged at every stage

創新為我們業務的重點，我們亦鼓勵於每一個生產階

of production. We aim to embed a culture of awareness around the

段創新。我們的宗旨是建立一套於我們整個業務上都

need to save energy throughout our operations.

需要節能的意識文化。

Continuing to utilize energy saving technology, we are gradually

我們持續利用節能技術，現已逐步將香港現有辦公室

replacing existing lighting at our offices and warehouses in Hong Kong

及貨倉照明更換為LED照明設備。東莞紡織生產辦公

with LED lights. At our textile manufacturing office in Dongguan, the

室已減少採用燈泡數目及安裝自動控制系統以節省電

reduction in the number of lamps being used and the installation of

力。

automatic controls have resulted in savings of electricity.

During the reporting period, 16 refrigeration system pumps of the air-

於 本 報 告 期 間 ， 更 換 空 調 系 統 內 16台 製 冷 系 統 水

conditioning system were replaced to reduce energy consumption.

泵，以降低能源消耗。

At the manufacturing plants situated in Dongguan, the frequency

於東莞的生產廠房，已優化設備的變頻器，從而準確

converter has been upgraded in order to accurately control the output

地控制設備的輸出功率，以至減少耗電。透過提升空

power of facilities and cut down power consumption. Upgrading of

調系統的設備，空調系統的效率已被提高。

parts and components of the air-conditioning system has improved its

operating efficiency.

Our manufacturing plants have developed similar initiatives centered

我們的生產廠房已發展一套同類的舉措，專注於減少

on the reduction of waste and the development of an energy saving

廢物及發展節能的營運模式。通過利用廢水的熱能回

operational mode. Through the harnessing of thermal energy present

收、更換先進節能設備、進行電機系統能效提升、提

in wastewater, installation of advanced energy-saving facilities,

高設施的效率、開發新的節能生產工藝等，與二零

streamlining our mechanical and electrical systems, enhancing

一八年比較，我們達到節省合計1,800噸標準煤。

operational efficiency and developing innovative energy-saving

production processes, we have achieved an overall saving of 1,800

tonnes of coal equivalent as compared with 2018.

德永佳集團有限公司 二零一九年環境、社會及管治報告

11

Managing our Environmental Impacts 管理我們對環境的影響

ENERGY CONSIDERATIONS IN TEXTILE MANUFACTURING 紡織生產的能源考量（續）

(continued)

The textile manufacturing operation in Dongguan have been awarded the certificate of ISO50001 Energy Management Systems in 2017. The energy management system which we have in place seeks to guide, instruct and reward the efficient and apt use of resources.

The energy consumption at textile manufacturing operation is as follows:

Total Coal Consumption

(Textile Manufacturing - Dongguan Manufacturing Plants)

東莞的紡織生產業務於二零一七年獲頒授ISO50001 能源管理體系證書。我們正實行的能源管理系統對資 源效能及適當使用提供指引、指導及獎勵。

紡織生產業務的能源消耗量如下：

Electricity Consumption

(Textile Manufacturing - Hong Kong Office)

總煤消耗量（紡織生產-東莞生產廠房）

用電量（紡織生產-香港辦公室）

300,000

120

250,000

100

200,000

80

150,000

60

100,000

40

50,000

20

0

0

(Tonnes of coal equivalent) 2019

2018

(1,000 kWh)

2019

2018

1,000 千瓦時）

（噸標準煤）

The Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions at textile

紡織生產業務排放的範圍一及範圍二溫室氣體（「溫室

manufacturing operation are tabled as follows. Scope 1 GHG emissions

氣體」）已列表如下。範圍一溫室氣體包括由熱電廠、

include emissions generated from thermal power plant, motor vehicles

汽車及製冷劑產生的排放，而範圍二溫室氣體是從外

and refrigerant, while Scope 2 GHG emissions are the indirect emissions

購電力所產生的間接排放。東莞生產廠房並無外購電

generated from the purchased electricity. Dongguan manufacturing

力。

plants do not purchase electricity.

Classification of

Brief description

GHG emissions

Textile manufacturing

GHG emissions

on emission sources

(Tonnes of CO2 equivalent)

紡織生產

溫室氣體排放分類

排放來源簡述

溫室氣體排放量（噸二氧化碳當量）

2019

2018

Hong Kong

Scope 1

Motor vehicles

274

265

香港

範圍一

汽車

Scope 2

Purchased electricity

62

78

範圍二

外購電力

Dongguan

Scope 1

Thermal power plant, motor

652,322

685,375

東莞

範圍一

vehicles and refrigerant

熱電廠、汽車及製冷劑

Scope 2

Purchased electricity

-

-

範圍二

外購電力

12

TEXWINCA Holdings Limited ESG Report 2019

Managing our Environmental Impacts 管理我們對環境的影響

ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN CASUAL APPAREL RETAILING

休閒服裝零售的能源效益

At casual apparel retailing operation, energy is mainly consumed in air-

於休閒服裝零售業務，能源主要用於空調系統及照明

conditioning systems and lighting systems. Statistics showed that using

系統。統計指出我們的零售店利用高效益空調系統及

highly efficient air-conditioning systems and LED lights at our retail

LED燈能有效節省能源。

stores can save energy effectively.

All our retail stores in Hong Kong have joined the CLP GREENPLUS Energy

我們所有於香港的零售店都參與中電綠倍動力節能榜

Billboard, energy benchmarking plan. The monitoring and analysis of

的能源基準計劃。該活動的其中一部分為監控及分析

retail stores' energy consumption as part of this programme showcases

零售店的能源耗用，以顯示相較同業的資源效益，為

resource efficiency relative to its peers, providing the basis for the

發展節能的重點方案提供基礎。在二零一九年，我們

development of focused programmes aimed at saving energy. In 2019,

大部分零售店的能量效率比同業高。

most of our retail stores are more energy efficient than their peers.

德永佳集團有限公司 二零一九年環境、社會及管治報告

13

Managing our Environmental Impacts 管理我們對環境的影響

ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN CASUAL APPAREL RETAILING

休閒服裝零售的能源效益（續）

(continued)

Given the primary nature of electricity production in Hong Kong and

由於香港及廣州發電的主要性質為燃燒煤炭，故減少

Guangzhou being through the combustion of coal, mitigating electricity

使用電力將對減少休閒服裝零售業務的整體溫室氣體

use will have a strong effect in reducing casual apparel retailing

足印帶來重大影響。

operation's overall greenhouse gas footprint.

The electricity consumption and GHG emissions (Scope 1 and Scope 2) at

於休閒服裝零售業務，用電量及溫室氣體排放量（範

casual apparel retailing operation are as follows:

圍一及範圍二）如下：

Electricity Consumption (Casual Apparel Retailing)

用電量（休閒服裝零售）

5,000

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

0

(1,000 kWh)

Hong Kong

Guangzhou

香港

廣州

1,000 千瓦時）

2019

2018

Classification of

Brief description

GHG emissions

Casual apparel retailing

GHG emissions

on emission sources

(Tonnes of CO2 equivalent)

休閒服裝零售

溫室氣體排放分類

排放來源簡述

溫室氣體排放量（噸二氧化碳當量）

2019

2018

Hong Kong

Scope 1

Motor vehicles

75

73

香港

範圍一

汽車

Scope 2

Purchased electricity

2,216

2,078

範圍二

外購電力

Guangzhou

Scope 1

Motor vehicles

157

212

廣州

範圍一

汽車

Scope 2

Purchased electricity

3,848

4,256

範圍二

外購電力

14

TEXWINCA Holdings Limited ESG Report 2019

Managing our Environmental Impacts 管理我們對環境的影響

OUR COMMITMENTS TO NATURAL RESOURCES

我們對自然資源管理的承諾

MANAGEMENT

Throughout all our operations we emphasise the need to fully utilise all

我們強調在所有業務中，需於各營運層面及生產階段

available materials and resources, reusing, reducing and where possible

中全面利用所有物料及資源、並致力重用、減少及在

recycling at all operational levels and all stages of production. We have

可行的情況下循環使用。我們亦於應用技術層面上作

also made broader shifts in the utilisation of technology to increase

出各種變動，提高資源效益。

resource efficiency.

PROMOTING QUALITY WHILE DRIVING RESOURCE

提高品質同時推動資源效益

EFFICIENCY

The Group prioritises environmental integrity and is conscious of the

本集團將環境的完整性放於首位，留意到技術於推動

role that technology plays in driving efficiency and reducing overall

效益及減少廢物總量所擔當的角色。就紡織生產業務

waste. At our textile manufacturing operation, we aim to reuse yarn

而言，我們的目標是重用於生產時產生的廢紗，同時

waste produced during manufacturing while continuing to demonstrate

繼續表現並力爭產品品質改善。

and strive for improvements in the quality of our output.

During the reporting period, the post-dyeing treatment process was

於本報告期間，因引進新型皂洗劑，使染棉後處理工

optimized by the introduction of new soaping agent, which reduces the

藝獲得優化。新型皂洗劑減少皂洗次數由兩次至一

soaping from two times to once, it improves the quality of the textiles

次，使紡織品的品質得以提升及大大節省水、電及蒸

and also greatly saves water, electricity and steam.

氣。

A competent production management system oversees the entire textile

有效的生產管理系統監控整個紡織生產過程，由精挑

manufacturing process, from the careful selection of raw materials,

原材料、生產到產品發展最後階段的循環使用廢物。

production and recycling of waste at the final stages of product

為減少廢物，各生產階段的廢料可分類及重用。

development. With an aim to reduce waste, waste materials at every

stage of production can be sorted and reused.

德永佳集團有限公司 二零一九年環境、社會及管治報告

15

Managing our Environmental Impacts 管理我們對環境的影響

FULL UTILISATION OF RESOURCES

According to the waste management system at textile manufacturing operation, the non-hazardous waste such as coal ash, carton box, fabric waste, yarn waste and scrapped iron are collected for recycling. Among which coal ash is recycled as the raw materials for the production of concrete brick and wallboard. The amount of coal ash collected for recycling in Dongguan is as follows:

全面利用資源

按照紡織生產業務之廢物管理系統，無害廢物（例 如：煤渣、包裝紙箱、廢紗、廢布及廢鐵）會被收集 以循環再造。其中，煤渣循環再用為製造混凝土磚和 牆板的原材料。於東莞，被收集以循環再用的煤渣數 量如下：

Coal Ash

(Textile Manufacturing - Dongguan Manufacturing Plants)

煤渣（紡織生產-東莞生產廠房）

100,000

80,000

60,000

40,000

20,000

(Tonnes)

2019

2018

（噸）

Non-recyclable wastes such as general domestic wastes are delivered to

不可回收廢物包括一般生活廢物按當地部門的規定運

designated area as required by the local department. Wastes from our

輸至指定區域。我們的食堂所產生的廢物會被集中收

canteen is collected and stored centrally, and further processed by the

集及存放，並由當地居委會處理。

local neighborhood committee.

At our textile manufacturing operation, we reused 3.4 million bobbins and 284,000 carton packaging boxes in 2019. 我們紡織生產業務於二零一九年重用3.4百萬個紗管以及284,000個包裝紙箱。

Characteristics of casual apparel retailing operation is high volume of

休閒服裝零售業務的特點為供應商製造大量包裝廢物

waste packaging materials produced by suppliers, the retail stores in

料，廣州零售店於二零一九年回收54噸紙箱。其他

Guangzhou recycled 54 tonnes of carton boxes in 2019. Other recycling

循環使用措施包括將25噸舊紙箱由香港零售店運回

ventures involve transporting 25 tonnes of used carton boxes from retail

貨倉循環再用，同時亦循環使用舊金屬傢俱及電腦。

stores in Hong Kong back to the warehouse for reuse while provision is

also made for the recycling of old metal furniture and computers.

The Group is actively taking measures to reduce the amount of paper usage, such as double-sided printing, waste paper reuse and recycling.

本集團積極採取減少用紙量的措施，例如雙面打印、廢紙重複利用及廢紙回收。

16

TEXWINCA Holdings Limited ESG Report 2019

Managing our Environmental Impacts 管理我們對環境的影響

FULL UTILISATION RESOURCES (continued)

全面利用資源（續）

At textile manufacturing operation, we are committed to reducing

於紡織生產業務，通過改良包裝工藝和採取合理措

the use of packaging materials through improvements in packaging

施，我們致力減少包裝材料的使用。此不僅符合環保

process and taking reasonable measures. This not only complies with

可持續理念，同時也能降低業務成本。包裝使用的原

the concept of environmental sustainability, but also reduces the cost of

紙數量如下：

business. The amount of base paper used in packaging is as follows:

Base Paper in Packaging

(Textile Manufacturing - Dongguan Manufacturing Plants)

包裝用原紙（紡織生產-東莞生產廠房）

1,500

1,250

1,000

750

500

250

0

(Tonnes)

2019

2018

（噸）

The Group is also committed to reducing the use of plastic shopping

本集團同時致力於零售店減少使用塑膠購物袋，廣州

bags at our retail stores. Retail stores in Guangzhou have gradually used

零售店於二零一五年六月逐漸使用紙製購物袋取代塑

paper shopping bags in place of plastic shopping bags since June 2015.

膠購物袋，更於二零一八年完全停止使用塑膠購物

The use of plastic shopping bags has been completely ceased since 2018.

袋。休閒服裝零售業務塑膠及紙製購物袋消耗量如

The consumption of plastic and paper shopping bags at casual apparel

下：

retailing operation is as follows:

Plastic Shopping Bags (Casual Apparel Retailing - Hong Kong)

塑膠購物袋（休閒服裝零售 - 香港）

25

20

15

10

5

0

(Tonnes)

2019

2018

（噸）

Paper Shopping Bags (Causal Apparel Retailing - Guangzhou)

紙製購物袋（休閒服裝零售-廣州）

400

300

200

100

0

(Tonnes)

2019

2018

（噸）

Our casual apparel stores in Hong Kong comply strictly with the

香港休閒服裝零售店嚴格遵守塑膠購物袋環保徵稅計

Environmental Levy Scheme on Plastic Shopping Bags. We encourage

劃及鼓勵顧客少用塑膠購物袋，並曾經提供購物優惠

our customers to reduce the usage of plastic bags. To further promote

予自備購物袋的顧客。除此之外，零售店的塑膠購物

the reduction of plastic shopping bags, we did provide shopping offers

袋均採用可被自然分解的塑料製造，以減低對環境的

to those who brought their own bags. In addition, plastic shopping

影響。

bags used by our retail stores are made of biodegradable plastics, in an

effort to mitigate environment impact.

德永佳集團有限公司 二零一九年環境、社會及管治報告

17

Managing our Environmental Impacts 管理我們對環境的影響

TECHNOLOGY AS A TOOL IN WASTE REDUCTION

The use of an airflow dyeing machine at our textile manufacturing operation has substantially improved the first time success rate of our fabric dyeing processes while reducing the production of any substandard merchandise and the need for product repair. This technology saves over 50% of water, 30% of chemicals, 10% of dyes. During the reporting period, a new spraying equipment was introduced in the finishing cycles. With such, the wet rubbing improving agent can be added together with other auxiliaries in one step. As a result, the number of finishing cycles can be reduced and silicone treated fabric wet on wet ratio could be increased.

科技作為減廢工具

於紡織生產業務上使用氣流染色機大大提升染布過程 的第一次成功率，同時減少生產次等貨品及產品修補 的需要。此技術節省超過50%用水、30%化學品及 10%染料。於本報告期間，已引進噴塗設備於定型 程序中。噴塗設備在一個程序中可同時噴入濕擦助劑 與其它助劑，因此，減少定型次數及提高硅油布類濕 定型比例。

Handheld devices have been used at all our warehouses to create a paperless system for stock keeping.

我們所有的倉庫已採用專門手提裝置，為存貨管理設立無紙系統。

Hazardous wastes are clearly labelled, categorized and stored under the

按照當地政府的法律法規，有害廢物需貼上明顯的標

requirements of the local laws and regulations. These wastes are stored

識、分類及儲存。該等廢物存放於特定位置及運送到

in specified location and delivered to qualified units recognised by the

政府認可的有資質單位進行處理。

government for processing.

Illustrated below is the total production of hazardous waste at our

下表載列我們東莞紡織生產業務產生的有害廢物總

textile manufacturing operation in Dongguan.

量。

Total Hazardous Waste

(Textile Manufacturing - Dongguan Manufacturing Plants)

有害廢物總量（紡織生產-東莞生產廠房）

80

60

40

20

0

(Tonnes)

2019

2018

（噸）

18

TEXWINCA Holdings Limited ESG Report 2019

Managing our Environmental Impacts 管理我們對環境的影響

TECHNOLOGY AS A TOOL IN WASTE REDUCTION (continued) In managing the treatment of sewage at our factories, online detection devices has been installed to facilitate real time monitoring of the treatment process.

Wastewater treated and discharged at our sewage treatment centre has Chemical Oxygen Demand less than 80mg/L and Ammoniacal Nitrogen less than 10mg/L.

科技作為減廢工具（續）

為管理廠房的污水處理，在線監控裝置已被安裝，以 便實時監控處理過程。

我們所有經污水處理中心處理後排放的廢水化學需氧 量每升少於80毫克，及含氨氮每升少於10毫克。

Illustrated below is the total water discharged and total treated water

下表載列我們於東莞紡織生產業務的排放水總量及處

at our textile manufacturing operation in Dongguan operations.

理水總量。

Total Water Discharged

Total Treated Water by Sewage Treatment Centre

(Textile Manufacturing - Dongguan Manufacturing Plants)

(Textile Manufacturing - Dongguan Manufacturing Plants)

排放水總量（紡織生產-東莞生產廠房）

污水處理中心處理水總量（紡織生產-東莞生產廠房）

16

16

14

14

12

12

10

10

8

8

6

6

4

4

2

2

0

2019

2018

0

2019

2018

(Million Cubic Metres)

(Million Cubic Metres)

（百萬立方米）

（百萬立方米）

德永佳集團有限公司 二零一九年環境、社會及管治報告

19

Managing our Environmental Impacts 管理我們對環境的影響

MITIGATING OUR WATER FOOTPRINT

減少我們的水足印

Given the nature of textile manufacturing operation, water is a paramount resource in the running of our operations and production of our textiles. Obtained from the Dongjiang River, we prioritise the effective management of this resource, taking every precaution to ensure that water is both utilised and reused efficiently. We currently reuse more than 70% of water.

鑒於紡織生產業務的性質，水為我們營運及紡織品生 產的重要資源。自東江取水，我們將有效的水資源管 理放於首位，採取所有預防措施以確保水資源可被有 效運用及重用。我們目前回用70%以上的水。

Through the effective utilisation of energy and water saving

我們透過有效運用能源及節水技術（例如經改進的染

techniques such as improved dyeing processes, collection and recycling

色程序、收集及循環再用技術），目標為盡量提高用

technologies, we aim to maximise our water utilisation efficiency and

水效益及減少廢物。

reduce wastage.

At our textile manufacturing offices, all water from wash basins used

在我們的紡織生產辦公室，所有來自洗手盆用於洗手

for the washing of hands is reused in the flushing of toilets. Water

的水被重用作沖廁水。染色程序中的節水技術是重用

saving technology in the dyeing process is utilised to reuse light-

已染淺色的水，並循環使用來自廠房染缸的降溫和冷

coloured water and recycle cooling and condensing hot water from the

凝熱水，因此每年節省超過3,473,000立方米水。

dyeing container in the factory. This results in an annual saving of over

3,473,000 cubic metres of water.

Water Obtained and Water Reuse

(Textile Manufacturing - Dongguan Manufacturing Plants)

取水量及重用水量（紡織生產-東莞生產廠房）

10

8

6

4

2

0

(Million Cubic Metres)

Water Obtained

Water Reuse

（百萬立方米）

取水量

重用水量

2019

2018

20

TEXWINCA Holdings Limited ESG Report 2019

Managing our Environmental Impacts 管理我們對環境的影響

OUR EFFORTS AT ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP

環境管理工作的努力

Both our textile manufacturing and casual apparel retailing operations

我們的紡織生產及休閒服裝零售業務一致追求與環境

seek to align and work toward environmental best practice. This

的最佳實務，以及對我們價值鏈內的各個營運方面及

involves giving careful consideration to various operational aspects and

活動作出謹慎考慮，減低對環境的影響。

activities within our value chain to minimize any environmental impact.

The textile manufacturing operation in Dongguan has been awarded the certificate of ISO14001 Environmental Management Systems since 2014. The Environmental Management Systems ensured that the environmental impacts have been measured and improved.

於東莞的紡織生產業務自二零一四年獲頒授 ISO14001 環境管理體系證書。該環境管理體系確保對環境的影響得到測量和改 善。

According to our "Occupational Disease and Hazards Prevention

根據我們的「職業病危害防治計劃及方案」，我們嚴禁

Scheme", all prohibited substances with possible negative

於紡織生產業務中使用國家法例中所列的所有可能對

environmental impacts listed within national legislation are forbidden

環境造成負面影響的禁用物質。我們的內部指引亦就

within our textile manufacturing operation. Our internal guides also

適當採購、儲存及處理物質、化學品、商品及任何其

specify requirements for the proper procurement, storage and handling

他用於紡織生產業務的物料列明規定。此乃符合我們

of substances, chemicals, merchandise as well as any other materials used

對減少整體環境影響的最終目標。我們特別注意車間

in our textile manufacturing operation. This is with the end goal of

範圍及生產過程內有機棉紗的使用。

reducing the overall environmental impact. Particular attention is paid

to the use of organic cotton yarn in both workshop areas and within

manufacturing processes.

All our suppliers are explicitly prohibited from using materials

我們明文禁止所有供應商使用含有有毒物質的物料，

containing toxic substances and suppliers are required to sign our

供應商並必須簽署我們的「不含禁用物質承諾書」。我

"Restricted Substances List Compliance Declaration". Spot checks are

們經常進行定期抽查，以確保符合本集團的守則。

frequently carried out at regular intervals to ensure compliance with

the Group's code.

The Company scored 90 out of 100 for its textile manufacturing operation based on "Higg Index", a sustainable measurement tool released by Sustainable Apparel Coalition ("SAC"). The score was granted by an independent third party assessor after audit, and was higher than the industry average.

本公司的紡織生產業務於可持續發展成衣聯盟（「SAC」）的可持續的測量工具（「Higg Index」）取得 90分（以 100 分為滿分）。該 評分由獨立第三方稽核員於評鑑後提出，及超越紡織生產業務的行業基準。

SAC, an organisation established by brands, retailers, manufacturers, government and non-governmental organizations and industry experts, represents more than one-third of the global market share in apparel and footwear industry. Higg Index is a set of self assessment tools developed by SAC to evaluate each chain (from raw materials to the end of product life cycle) in the manufacture of apparel and footwear from the perspectives of environment, social, and labour welfare, so as to determine whether an enterprise complies with the principle of sustainable development.

SAC 是一個由品牌商、零售商、製造商、政府和非政府組織以及行業專家組成的機構，代表著全球超過三分之一的服裝和鞋類 市場。Higg Index 是一套由 SAC 推出的自我評估機制，從環境、社會及勞工福利方面，衡量服裝和鞋類產業鏈 中各個環節（由 產品的原材料開始到其生命周期結束），推算機構是否符合可持續發展的原則。

ENVIRONMENTAL CONSIDERATIONS AT VARIOUS

不同營運階段下的環境考量

OPERATIONAL STAGES

Within both our textile manufacturing and casual apparel retail

紡織生產及休閒服裝零售業務中，我們致力培養每個

operations, we seek to foster a culture of environmental consideration

營運階段注重環境考量的文化。對各營運階段的環境

at each stage of our operations. This involves a greater examination

影響及減低各種影響的對策或解決方案，此涉及更大

of the environmental impacts relative to each operational stages and

程度的檢查。

responses or solutions to mitigate each effect.

德永佳集團有限公司 二零一九年環境、社會及管治報告

21

Managing our Environmental Impacts 管理我們對環境的影響

ENVIRONMENTAL CONSIDERATIONS AT VARIOUS OPERATIONAL STAGES (continued)

The following table provides a more detailed analysis of various environmental impacts at operational stages and actions taken to reduce such effects.

Significant Environmental Impact/Issues

重大環境影響╱事件

Product Design

Raw materials of synthetic polymer fibers are

產品設計

derived from petroleum by-products.

The production process will consume natural

resources and emit GHG.

人造聚合物纖維的原料來自石油副產品。

生產過程將消耗天然資源，並排放溫室氣體。

Procurement

Coal which is high in sulphur content will

採購

produce a higher amount of sulphur dioxide

when combusted.

含 硫 量 高 的 煤 炭 會 於 燃 燒 時 產 生 較 多 的 二 氧 化

硫。

Cotton Spinning/

Cotton dust is a common by-product from this

Fabric Knitting

process.

棉紡針織布

棉塵為此過程的常見副產品。

Yarn/Fabric Dyeing

Use of chemicals.

染紗

化學品的使用。

不同營運階段下的環境考量（續）

下表提供就營運階段下，各種環境影響及減少有關影 響所採取行動的更詳細分析。

Actions taken

所採取行動

The casual apparel retailing operation has actively introduced an advanced eco-cotton as a filler for its quilted jacket. Eco-cotton is a renewable raw material, which when compared to synthetic polymer fibers reduces energy consumption and GHG emissions during the production process.

休閒服裝零售業務已積極引入先進的環保棉作為其 棉襖的填充物。環保棉為可再生原料，較人造聚合 物纖維減少生產過程的能源消耗及溫室氣體排放 量。

Specified contractually, we will not accept coal with a sulphur content higher than 0.6% weight.

Automated monitoring systems have been installed in the thermal power plant to ensure that the flue gas emitted meets emission standards.

我們於合約中訂明，將不會接受含硫量高於 0.6% 重量的煤炭。

熱電廠已安裝自動監控系統，以確保廢氣 排放符合 排放標準。

Filters are in place to trap and collect unwanted cotton dust.

Both the temperature and humidity are also controlled at the factory and this aids dust suppression.

已安裝過濾器以阻隔及收集多餘的棉塵。

控制廠房內的溫度及濕度，有助抑制棉塵。

The ISO14001 Environmental Management System is also strictly followed as regards to the management of chemicals in the workshop area.

我們亦嚴格遵從ISO14001環境管理系統中管理工 作場所的化學品守則。

22

TEXWINCA Holdings Limited ESG Report 2019

Managing our Environmental Impacts 管理我們對環境的影響

ENVIRONMENTAL CONSIDERATIONS AT VARIOUS OPERATIONAL STAGES (continued)

Significant Environmental Impact/Issues

重大環境影響╱事件

Fabric Finishing

Smoke is often produced from the stenter

布料定型

required in this operation.

工序所需的定型機不時生產黑煙。

Water Discharge

Wastewater arising from manufacturing and

水排放

daily use.

生產及日常生活產生的廢水。

Product

Products are transported from suppliers

Transportation

overland by truck to warehouses in Hong

運送貨物

Kong contributing to casual apparel retailing

operation's GHG footprint in the process.

貨品經陸路以貨車由供應商運送至香港的貨倉。

此過程增加休閒服裝零售業務的溫室氣體足印。

Product Sales

Plastics bags and packaging involved in

銷售產品

the sales of items also contribute toward

environmental impact.

銷售貨品所用的塑膠袋及包裝袋亦對環境造成影

響。

Waste/Machine/

The leakage of waste oil from machinery and

Equipment Disposal

chemical waste from containers and light

棄置廢物機器設備

tubes may negatively affect the quality of the

surrounding environment.

機器滲漏的廢油以及容器和燈管漏出的化學廢料

可能對周邊環境的質素造成負面影響。

不同營運階段下的環境考量（續）

Actions taken

所採取行動

Air-purifying equipment has been installed to ensure sound air quality.

已安裝空氣淨化設施，以確保良好的空氣質素。

Wastewater is collected and channelled to treatment tanks where a series of biological contact oxidation processes take place. Testing and monitoring are conducted at regular intervals daily to ensure the waste water discharged complies with national and regional standards.

廢水被收集至收集池進行生物接觸氧化處理。為確 保排放水質符合國家和地方標準，每天定時進行測 試和監控。

T h r o u g h a m o r e s t r e a m l i n e d p r o d u c t replenishment mechanism, the logistics and sales department strive to reduce the transportation distance, optimize the number of products delivered and trucks required.

透過更精簡的補貨機制，物流及銷售部門致力減少 運輸距離，優化運送貨品及所需貨車的數量。

Casual apparel retailing operation actively utilizes bio-degradable materials in plastic bags and packaging to reduce environmental impact.

休閒服裝零售業務積極使用以可生物降解的物料製 造的塑膠袋及包裝袋，以減少對環境的影響。

We strictly follow ISO14001 Environmental Management System guidelines for the proper management, collection and disposal of waste oil and waste.

Used chemical containers will be treated by qualified units.

我們嚴格遵循ISO14001環境管理系統指引中的有 關適當管理、收集及棄置廢油和廢物。

已使用的化學品容器由資質單位處理。

德永佳集團有限公司 二零一九年環境、社會及管治報告

23

Our People and Safety 我們的員工及安全

WORKING CONDITIONS AND LABOUR STANDARDS

工作環境及勞工準則

Our people lie at the core of our business operations and form the very

我們的員工為我們業務營運的樑柱，亦為我們成功及

foundation of our success and development. As an organisation we aim

發展的基石。作為一間機構，我們旨在將所有員工的

to prioritise the well-being of all of our employees and strive to move

福祉放於首位，並致力與員工攜手向前、進步和成

ever forward, progressing and developing together.

長。

Essential to this is the creation of an optimal workspace environment

當中重要的一環為營造最佳工作環境，使僱員於無任

where our employees are able to work together harmoniously, free

何形式的歧視或騷擾下和諧合作。我們所有業務中的

from any form of discrimination or harassment. Our commitments

管理、招聘及晉升慣例貫徹了我們堅守該等原則的承

to upholding these principles are reiterated within our management

諾。我們力求保障多元化及遵循公平原則，同時保障

measures, and recruitment and promotion practices throughout all our

我們僱員的權利，不論種族、社會地位、年齡、國

operations. We endeavour to safeguard diversity and uphold principles

籍、宗教、殘障、性別或性取向。

of fairness while preserving the rights of our employees, regardless of

race, social class, age, nationality, religion, disability, gender or sexual

orientation.

As a Group we strive to create a positive work-life balance that provides

作為一個集團我們致力建立工作與生活平衡，包括給

reasonable working hours and rest periods applicable to all our

所有僱員提供合適工作時數及休息時段。就我們的紡

employees. Specific to our textile manufacturing operation, employees

織生產業務而言，僱員可享有不同的津貼及花紅，例

are offered a range of allowances and bonuses such as compensation

如高溫環境下工作的補償、夜班津貼和表現及年終花

for working in high temperature environments, night shift allowance as

紅。

well as performance and end of year bonuses.

All our human resources policies are structured to adhere to legislation

我們所有人力資源政策的建構皆嚴格遵守香港勞工法

within the employment ordinance in Hong Kong and respective labour

例及中國大陸的相關勞動法例。

laws in the mainland China.

24

TEXWINCA Holdings Limited ESG Report 2019

Our People and Safety 我們的員工及安全

WORKING CONDITIONS AND LABOUR STANDARDS (continued) 工作環境及勞工準則（續）

Fostering a Positive Work-Life Balance

鼓勵取得工作與生活平衡

Our employees frequently come together to enjoy a number of cultural and sporting activities, promoting a sense of team and collaborative spirit at our corporation. Both labour unions and the corporate cultural affairs committee of our textile manufacturing operation lead and deliver various cultural activities across company levels.

我們的僱員不時相聚，共享各種文化和體育活動，於企業中推廣團隊和合作精神。我們紡織生產業務的工會及公司企業文化委 員會均為公司不同層級的僱員籌辦多項文化活動。

Every month the textile manufacturing operation organises a party for all the employees celebrating their birthday that month. Employees celebrating their birthday are encouraged to bring up to two family members to join the party. On average, around 500 employees and their family members join the party each month.

紡織生產業務每個月為所有當月生日的僱員組織一次聚會慶祝生日，並鼓勵當月生日的僱員攜帶最多兩位家屬參與聚會。平均 而言，每月約有500名僱員及其家屬參與聚會。

There are variety shows, sessions where department heads, colleagues, relatives, friends and family convey birthday wishes, lucky draws, interactive games and also sharing of the birthday cake. Birthday celebrants receive celebratory drinks and presents as well as a birthday card from their department head.

生日聚會包含文藝節目表演、由部門領導、同事及親友傳達生日祝福、幸運抽獎、互動遊戲和分享生日蛋糕等環節。生日僱員 會收到慶祝飲品、生日禮物以及部門領導發送的生日卡。

A cultural affairs fund was also established to organise activities including tours, recreational activities and festival gathering for staff and their family members. Each year, there are around 2,000 participates in tours. The Group also rolls out various sporting activities such as basketball, table-tennis and snooker matches for the enjoyment of all staff.

我們亦設立文化活動基金，為員工及家屬組織活動，活動類型包括旅遊、康樂活動及節日聚會。每年平均約有2,000人次參與旅 遊活動，集團亦每年舉辦多項體育活動，例如籃球、乒乓球及桌球賽事，以供所有員工享樂。

德永佳集團有限公司 二零一九年環境、社會及管治報告

25

Our People and Safety 我們的員工及安全

WORKING CONDITIONS AND LABOUR STANDARDS (continued)

工作環境及勞工準則（續）

Below are the detailed breakdown of our employee by region, gender,

按我們員工的地區、性別、年齡組別及僱傭類型的詳

age group and employment type:

細分類如下：

Number of Employees by Region

按地區劃分僱員人數

708

689

3,065

3,318

2019

2018

二零一九年

二零一八年

6,310

6,644

Hong Kong

Dongguan

Guangzhou

香港

東莞

廣州

Number of Employees by Gender

按性別劃分僱員人數

4,525

4,866

2019

2018

二零一九年

二零一八年

5,558

5,785

FemaleMale

26

TEXWINCA Holdings Limited ESG Report 2019

Our People and Safety 我們的員工及安全

WORKING CONDITIONS AND LABOUR STANDARDS (continued) 工作環境及勞工準則（續）

Number of Employees by Age Group

按年齡組別劃分僱員人數

5,833

5,896

2019

2018

二零一九年

二零一八年

4,250

4,755

Over 30

Below 30

30歲以上

30歲以下

Number of Employees by Employment Type

按僱傭類型劃分僱員人數

1,493

1,284

2019

2018

二零一九年

二零一八年

8,590 9,367

Full-time

Part-time

全職

兼職

德永佳集團有限公司 二零一九年環境、社會及管治報告

27

Our People and Safety 我們的員工及安全

WORKING CONDITIONS AND LABOUR STANDARDS (continued) All employment with the Group is voluntary and the Group strictly complies with national or local legislation and does not employ any child labour.

工作環境及勞工準則（續）

本集團所有員工均屬自願受聘，本集團亦嚴守國家及 當地法例，不會聘請任何童工。

Safeguarding Freedom in our Textile Manufacturing Operation

紡織生產業務保障自由

Asserting our commitments to fairness, the utilisation of any form of forced labour is of utmost concern and priority to our textile manufacturing operation. Strict internal policies reflecting compliance with both local and national regulation prevent any forms of indentured labour. This is stringently enforced within our recruitment policies which are frequently updated to reflect any amendments or updates to relevant national or local legislation.

為維護我們對公平性的承諾，我們高度關注以任何形式聘用的強制勞工，並列為我們紡織生產業務優先處理事項。嚴格的內部 政策反映我們遵守當地及國家法規，以防止任何形式的契約勞工。在我們的招聘政策下，我們強制執行上述措施，並頻密更 新，以切合任何有關國家或當地法例的修訂或更新。

The Group is also dedicated to ensuring that operations remain free from child labour, and is developing systems and procedures to handle the management of such incidents. Should a child be discovered working in our premises, he or she will immediately be transported back to his/her hometown or place of origin. We will then file necessary documentation with the local authorities while consulting with the child's guardians on avenues for his or her return to school.

本集團亦致力確保業務中絕無童工，並發展處理有關事故的管理系統及程序。倘發現有任何兒童於我們的物業內工作，彼將立 即被送返其家鄉或原居地。我們其後將向當地機關提交必要的文件，同時向兒童的監護人商議其復學。

28

TEXWINCA Holdings Limited ESG Report 2019

Our People and Safety 我們的員工及安全

DEVELOPMENT AND TRAINING

發展及培訓

Cultivating skilled employees who are capable of rising to meet the

培養能應付行業瞬息萬變的需求的技術人才是本集團

demands of a dynamic industry is pivotal to the success of the Group.

成功的關鍵。

Specific to the needs and requirements of the casual apparel retailing

為切合休閒服裝零售業務的需要及要求，我們提供一

operation, we offer a series of internal and external programmes to

系列內部及外部課程以促進工作相關的技術。我們一

promote the advancement of job related skills. Examples of some our

些倡議課程的例子包括我們的管理培訓生課程、前線

programmes initiatives involve our management trainee programme,

員工入職培訓及針對各職級的前線員工的培訓計劃。

frontline staff induction, and training plans for all levels of frontline

staff.

The Baleno Training Academy

班尼路培訓學院

Established in 2006, The Baleno Training Academy at casual apparel retailing operation continues to provide continuous education to our employees offering a diverse set of courses on subjects ranging from business management to psychology. It also serves as a platform for exchange and sharing of best practices, catering to and driving continuous development of the Group.

休閒服裝零售業務之班尼路培訓學院於二零零六年成立，一直為我們的僱員提供持續進修課程，課程主題多元化，由商業管理 到心理學不等。其亦為交換及分享最佳作業流程的平台，迎合併推動本集團持續發展。

德永佳集團有限公司 二零一九年環境、社會及管治報告

29

Our People and Safety 我們的員工及安全

DEVELOPMENT AND TRAINING (continued)

發展及培訓（續）

Manpower Developer

人才企業

The casual apparel retailing operation has been awarded as Manpower Developer 1st since 2010 by the Employees Retraining Board ("ERB"), an independent statutory body established in Hong Kong, to recognise our outstanding performance in manpower training and development. ERB has reviewed and evaluated the operation in five aspects

  • Leading a Learning Culture, Resources Planning, Training and Development System, Performance Management and Corporate Social Responsibility in manpower development.

休閒服裝零售業務自二零一零年起獲頒授「人才企業1st」殊榮，此獎項由香港獨立法定組織「僱員再培訓局」頒發，表揚我們在人 才培訓及發展工作有卓越表現。僱員再培訓局於五方面檢視及評核本業務 - 倡導學習文化、資源規劃、培訓及發展系統、績效 管理及人才發展層面的企業社會責任。

30

TEXWINCA Holdings Limited ESG Report 2019

Our People and Safety 我們的員工及安全

DEVELOPMENT AND TRAINING (continued)

發展及培訓（續）

With the end goal of furthering the advancement of skills specific to

以進一步提升我們的紡織生產業務的技術為最終目

our textile manufacturing operation, we conduct a number of internal

標，我們舉辦不同的內部課程（如有需要，由外部課

courses (supplemented by external courses if necessary) covering

程補充），當中涵蓋策略規劃、團隊管理、銷售及語

strategic planning, team management, sales and language skills. 文能力。本集團亦資助僱員參加工作坊或研討會，以

The Group also sponsors the cost of any workshops or seminars that

進一步發展其專業技能。

employees would like to attend in order to further their professional

development.

The following charts present a detailed breakdown of development of

下表顯示本集團按僱員類別及性別，僱員才能及

employees' talent and skills by employee category and gender of the

技術發展的詳細分類。

Group.

Percentage of Employees Trained by Employee Category

按僱員類別劃分，受訓僱員百分比

100%

80%

60%

40%

20%

0%

General

Middle

Senior

General

Middle

Senior

普通員工

Managers

Managers

普通員工

Managers

Managers

中級經理

高級經理

中級經理

高級經理

Textile Manufacturing

Casual Apparel Retailing

紡織生產

休閒服裝零售

2019

2018

Average Training Hours per Employee by Employee Category

按僱員類別劃分，每名僱員平均培訓時數

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

General

Middle

Senior

General

Middle

Senior

普通員工

Managers

Managers

普通員工

Managers

Managers

中級經理

高級經理

中級經理

高級經理

Textile Manufacturing

Casual Apparel Retailing

紡織生產

休閒服裝零售

2019

2018

德永佳集團有限公司 二零一九年環境、社會及管治報告

31

Our People and Safety 我們的員工及安全

DEVELOPMENT AND TRAINING (continued)

發展及培訓（續）

Percentage of Employees Trained by Gender

按性別劃分，受訓僱員百分比

100%

80%

60%

40%

20%

0%

Male

Female

Male

Female

Textile Manufacturing

Casual Apparel Retailing

紡織生產

休閒服裝零售

2019

2018

Average Training Hours per Employee by Gender

按性別劃分，每名僱員平均培訓時數

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

Male

Female

Male

Female

Textile Manufacturing

Casual Apparel Retailing

紡織生產

休閒服裝零售

2019

2018

32

TEXWINCA Holdings Limited ESG Report 2019

Our People and Safety 我們的員工及安全

HEALTH AND SAFETY

健康與安全

Safety is a core tenet of our operations and embedded into the very

安全為我們業務的核心宗旨，絲絲扣緊於我們的營商

fabric of the way in which we do business. The health and safety of

方式當中。我們的僱員以及所有業務觸及的健康及安

our employees as well as all those within reach of our operations is of

全事宜均為我們最關注的事項。

utmost concern to us.

Within our textile manufacturing operation, we ensure that all our

在紡織生產業務中，我們確保所有生產及製造地點全

production and manufacturing sites are in full compliance with ISO

面遵循ISO 14001的環境管理體系規定。我們的承諾

14001 requirements for Environmental Management Systems. Our

亦可反映在「職業病危害防治計劃及方案」內數項的職

commitments are also reflected in a number of other occupational

業健康及安全措施，該等措施是按業務中的實際生產

health and safety measures contained in the "Occupational Disease and

環境規定而量身訂制。安全的概念亦帶到個人層面，

Hazards Prevention Scheme", that are tailor made to the requirements

管理層的表現及花紅受此影響。

of actual production conditions at our operation. The concept of

safety has also been brought to a person level, having a bearing on

managerial performance and bonuses.

Inspections are frequently carried out, guided by a series of assessment

我們經常進行檢查，按一系列的評估表格而進行，生

forms while production checks are organised at production/

產廠部及公司層面的生產檢查分別每月及每季進行一

manufacturing sites and at company level on a monthly and quarterly

次。倘出現醫療保健需要，我們確保所有我們的僱員

basis respectively. Should, the need arise for medical care, we have

獲醫療及住院保險。我們亦與保健公司合作，進行與

ensured all our employees are provided with both medical and hospital

健康有關的研討會，並舉行牙科及身體檢查，該等醫

insurance. We also partner with healthcare companies, conducting

療保健亦擴展至員工家屬亦可享有優惠折扣。對於接

health related seminars, and organising dental and health checks,

觸到職業危害的所有員工，他們會接受免費的年度職

which we have extended to family members of staff at a discounted

業病檢查。於二零一九年，已經有超過998人接受檢

rate. For all staff that are exposed to occupational hazards, free annual

查。

occupational disease check-ups are provided. In 2019, more than 998

people have already undertaken the checks.

Putting our ideals into practice within our casual apparel retailing

我們將理念融入休閒服裝零售業務的實務中，遵循零

operation we follow the 5S Retail Store Requirements: Structurise,

售店五常法：常組織、常整頓、常清潔、常規範及常

Systematise, Sanitise, Standardise and Self-discipline.This approach

自律。我們的機構以此方法達致效率及衛生的最高理

commits our organisation to the highest ideals of efficiency and

念。其他零售店實務事項涉及制定叉車安全操作規

hygiene. Other practices of concern at our retail stores involve the

範，以確保機械操作安全及員工安全。

establishment of forklift safety practices to ensure the safe operation of

machines and the security of staff.

德永佳集團有限公司 二零一九年環境、社會及管治報告

33

Our People and Safety 我們的員工及安全

HEALTH AND SAFETY (continued)

健康與安全（續）

A number of committees have been established to both oversee and develop health and safety related initiatives specific to operations.

我們已成立各個委員會，以監督及發展針對營運的健康及安全相關措施。

The Occupational Health Management Team have been tasked with the set-up of an "Occupational Health and Hazards Management System", overseeing the implementation of the contents of the guide throughout the textile manufacturing operation.

職業健康工作管理小組負責制定「職業健康危害管理制度 」，監察整個紡織生產業務於執行指引內容的情況。

The Safety Production Management Committee at textile manufacturing operation was also able to set up the establishment of a safety manufacturing production structure. This structure provided guidelines, a set of related goals, production requirements and management methods to ensure safety throughout our operations.

紡織生產業務的安全生產管理委員會亦能設立安全製造生產架構。該架構提供指引、一系列相關的目標、生產規定及管理辦 法，以確保我們整個業務的安全。

There were no fatalities during the reporting period in any of our operations.

於報告期間，無任何一項工序出現致命意外。

Reported lost days due to work related injuries amounted to a total of 101 days in Hong Kong and 85 days in Dongguan.

香港及東莞已呈報的因工傷而損失的總工作日數分別為101日及85日。

34

TEXWINCA Holdings Limited ESG Report 2019

Our Customer and Value Chain 客戶及價值鏈

SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT

供應鏈管理

Effective supply chain management can have implications on cost

高效率的供應鏈管理可影響成本及品質，並減低機構

and quality, and it serves to mitigate social or environmental risks

所面對的社會或環境風險。由於紡織生產業務供應商

that an organization may face. Given the diverse nature of suppliers

的性質廣泛，因此他們與我們的業務更息息相關。為

present within our textile manufacturing operation, this is of particular

此，我們高度注重供應鏈、尋求與我們合作的夥伴建

relevance to our operations. We therefore endeavour to pay due

立更深厚的連繫。供應商必須遵循我們嚴格的標準，

consideration to our supply chain, seeking to form a deeper connection

於不同營運、經濟、社會及環境領域中顯示持續發

with all those with whom we work. Our suppliers are expected to

展。

adhere to our high standards, demonstrating continuous development

in a variety of operational, economic, social and environmental areas.

In order to be considered as a supplier, organizations are required to

倘擬成為供應商，機構須通過問卷考核，當中評估其

pass an assessment questionnaire from which they will be evaluated on

生產管理流程。現存供應商進行一年兩次的考核，供

production management flow. Existing suppliers are then engaged on

應商須在反貪污及賄賂的事宜上恪守行為守則的內

a bi-annual basis where they are required to conform with our Code of

容，並申報任何利益衝突。

Conduct regarding anti-corruption and bribery while also declaring any

conflicts of interest.

Necessary due diligence is also performed where required, with site

盡職調查亦於有需要時以實地視察及驗證產品或服務

visits and verification of products or services arranged to ensure that

方式進行，以確保供應商與本集團的嚴謹標準一致。

suppliers conform to the Group's high standards.

Social and Environmental Considerations at the Textile Manufacturing Operation

紡織生產業務的社會及環境考量

To mitigate environmental and social risk within our supply chain and encourage greater consideration of these aspects, we have agreements with our suppliers on environmental and social affairs associated with the manufacturing of products. According to our "Stakeholder Management Procedure", key suppliers are required to fill in a "Stakeholder Environmental Questionnaire". An on-site inspection on environmental and social behavior will also be conducted if necessary.

為減低供應鏈的環境及社會風險以及鼓勵加強這些方面的關注，我們已與供應商就與製造產品有關的環境及社會事宜訂立協 議。根據我們的「持分者管理程序 」，主要供應商需填寫一份「持分者環境調查表 」。當有需要時，我們會對環境及社會表現 進行實地視察。

The Group requires suppliers to sign its "Commitment of Prohibition of Substances" and will give preferential consideration to an organisation that is in possession of ISO 14001 certified Environmental Management System and ISO 9001 certified Quality Management System. Our responsible departments also closely monitor suppliers at regular intervals to ensure compliance with social and environmental standards.

本集團要求供應商簽署其「禁用物質承諾 」，並優先考慮擁有ISO 14001環境管理體系認證及ISO 9001質量管理體系認證的機 構。我們的負責部門亦定期密切監察供應商，以確保其遵守社會及環境標準。

The Group prohibits any transaction undertaken with suppliers who use forbidden chemicals and bans the use of Uzbekistani cotton due to concerns with the employment of child labour in the region.

本集團全面禁止與任何使用禁用化學品的供應商交易，並嚴禁使用烏茲別克出產的綿花，此乃由於該區有僱用童工的情況。

德永佳集團有限公司 二零一九年環境、社會及管治報告

35

Our Customer and Value Chain 客戶及價值鏈

PRODUCT RESPONSIBILITY

產品責任

We aim to achieve the highest possible standard with all the products

我們致力令整個營運提供最高標準的產品及服務。達

and services offered throughout our operations. Achieving these

致該等標準涉及應用專屬系統及程序，以確保遵守當

standards involves the application of dedicated systems and procedures

地及國際規範。

to ensure compliance with both local and international specifications.

Data Privacy is one such arena in which we comply with all relevant

在資料保密一環中，我們的紡織生產及休閒服裝零售

legislation governing both our textile manufacturing and casual apparel

業務已遵守所有有關的法律。我們亦同樣關注產品宣

retailing operations. Similar consideration is paid with the advertising

傳，並確保所有零售的廣告及推廣工作均經覆核檢

of products where our entire retail advertising and promotion efforts

查，致使描述無誤。我們致力確保我們的客戶能於購

are cross checked to ensure that they accurately portray product

買時作出知情的決定。

descriptions. We work to ensure that our customers are able to make

the most informed decisions on their purchases.

Protecting intellectual property rights is a priority to our organisation

保護知識產權為我們的首要任務，我們已建立處理專

which has in place dedicated management systems related to the

利及知識產權的專屬管理系統。系統可處理對專利提

handling of patents and intellectual property. Systems are in place

交、申請、索引及授予的特定要求。我們亦與技術專

to specify requirements on submission, application, indexing and

才簽訂嚴格的保密協議。

rewarding of patents. Strict confidentiality agreements are also signed

with technical specialists.

Ensure the Highest Quality with our Textiles

確保我們的紡織品質量上乘

To ensure that quality is a major factor at each stage of our operations, each department is tasked with achieving their own quality based targets devised in consideration of both the industry and market standards. Records are kept at every stage to ensure both the efficiency and maintenance of product criterion.

為確保營運各個階段以品質為重，各部門亦須達到其自身的品質目標，該等目標乃參考行業及市場標準而制定。每個階段均保 存記錄，以確保產品標準得以有效實施。

Before our products are dispatched, they are subject to our internal quality control standards. We also take the added initiative on following up on every purchase with our clients to ensure that products were inspected before delivery. Should there be any issue with our merchandise, products will be subject to review and procedures initiated on both due compensation and recall.

於交付前，我們的產品須接受內部品質監控標準測試。我們亦採取額外措施跟進客戶的每一項採購，以確保產品於交付前經妥 善檢查。倘若我們的貨品有任何問題，產品將接受檢查及開展補償及收回程序。

36

TEXWINCA Holdings Limited ESG Report 2019

Our Customer and Value Chain 客戶及價值鏈

PRODUCT RESPONSIBILITY (continued)

產品責任（續）

The Mill Qualification Programme is an internationally standardised

工廠資格計劃為針對紡織品工廠表現而訂的國際標準

assessment approach on the performance of textile mills in areas such

評估方法，涵蓋品質保證、實驗室認證及環境可持續

as quality assurance, lab certification and environmental sustainability.

性。該機構對我們的評分為96分（以100分為滿分），

The organisation provided us with a score of 96 out of 100, above the

超越紡織生產業務的行業基準。

industry norm for the textile manufacturing operation.

The textile manufacturing operation in Dongguan has been awarded

於東莞的紡織生產業務自二零一五年獲頒授ISO9001

the certificate of ISO 9001 Quality Management Systems since 2015. We

品質管制體系證書。我們遵照該體系的品質管制方法

apply the system's quality management methodology and measures,

及措施，透過接納客戶意見及加強對外部市場調查，

through receiving customer feedback and strengthening the external

準確識別客戶及市場需要。我們確保產品必定能符合

market research, customer and market needs are identified accurately.

客戶品質要求，並爭取超越客戶期望，為本公司樹立

We then ensure that the products can meet customers' quality

良好品牌形象。

requirements, and we further strive to exceed their expectations in

order to build up the Company's brand.

德永佳集團有限公司 二零一九年環境、社會及管治報告

37

Our Customer and Value Chain 客戶及價值鏈

PRODUCT RESPONSIBILITY (continued)

產品責任（續）

Meanwhile, risk management system was introduced in product

同時，紡織生產業務引入風險管理體系於產品設計及

design and development of textile manufacturing operation. Technical

開發。在開發新產品的過程不斷累積技術資料及風險

information and risk control experience are gained in the process

控制經驗，使產品大量生產時可達到品質要求，並降

of new product development, so that we can meet the quality

低次產品回收的風險。因此，我們提高生產效益。

requirements in the mass production and reduce the risk of secondary

product recovery. To this end, we improve production efficiency.

We are proud to note that we have had zero complaints over the

讓我們引以自豪的是，於過往報告年度，我們從未收

previous reporting year in regard to the quality of our textile products.

到有關紡織品產品品質的投訴。然而，倘若接獲投

If however a complaint should arise, the Company will immediately

訴，本公司將立即評估投訴，並就事件進行內部調

assess the complaint and conduct an internal investigation into the

查。公證人將參與調查投訴原因，並追查事件起因。

matter. Notaries will be involved to investigate the reasons for the

complaint and identify the source of the issue.

At the casual apparel retailing operation, complaints are generally

在休閒服裝零售業務，投訴一般會依據類型被分類為

categorised into the types of accidents, product quality, purchase

意外、產品質量、採購過程和服務。以確保有效和迅

processes, and services. A sound complaint handling system is in place

速解決投訴，我們己設立健全的投訴處理系統及向僱

with training provided to employees in order to ensure effective and

員提供培訓。

speedy complaint resolution.

38

TEXWINCA Holdings Limited ESG Report 2019

Our Customer and Value Chain 客戶及價值鏈

STANDARDS OF CONDUCT

操守準則

All of our operations comply with local and national legislation on

我們所有的業務均遵守當地及國家法例的操守準則，

standards of conduct, such as with the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance

例如香港的防止賄賂條例以及中國內地相關反貪腐法

in Hong Kong and relevant legislation on anti-corruption and bribery in

例。

mainland China.

Employees who engage in business operations and represent the

參與業務營運及代表本公司的專業形象的僱員，嚴禁

Company's professional image, are strictly prohibited to use business

利用商機取得個人利益或好處。僱員不時被提醒不可

opportunities for personal interest or benefit. Employees are reminded

收取來自供應商的任何形式的禮物。

that receiving gifts of any form from suppliers is prohibited.

The Board has adopted a whistleblowing policy to provide a channel

董事會已採納舉報政策，使僱員及其他持份者有渠道

for employees and other stakeholders to report on any suspected

以保密形式報告本集團內任何可疑的不當行為或不法

misconduct or malpractice within the Group in confidence and without

行為，確保不會被報復或騷擾。相關政策可於本公司

fear of reprisal or victimisation. The policy is available on the website of

的網站上查閱。

the Company.

德永佳集團有限公司 二零一九年環境、社會及管治報告

39

Our Community 我們的社區

As a responsible corporate citizen, the Group seeks to be a positive

作為一個負責的企業公民，本集團尋求成為我們營運

force in the communities in which it operates. For businesses to do

所處社區的正面力量。生意興隆，社區自然繁榮安

well, communities must thrive. We believe that the development of a

定。我們相信為社區創造一個更好的未來有賴市民、

better future for our community relies on the participation of people,

企業及政府的參與。與不同的社區夥伴通力合作，我

corporations and the government. By working together with a number

們為營運所處社區的可持續發展及繁榮帶來重大影

of community partners, we can have a tremendous impact on the

響。

sustainable development and vitality of the communities in which we

operate.

Corporate social responsibility via staff volunteerism, philanthropy

透過員工義工服務、慈善活動及社區服務體現企業社

and community service is central to our core values and is ingrained

會責任，一直是我們核心價值的要點，並深深植入於

in the DNA of how we operate as a company. We have been active in

基因之中，作為我們營運公司的方針。我們一直熱心

charitable donations, caring for people in need, as well as supporting

參與慈善公益事務、關心有需要人士以及支持並贊助

and sponsoring educational and environmental protection activities.

教育及環保活動。此外，本集團亦鼓勵僱員、客戶及

In addition, the Group also encourages its employees, customers and

業務夥伴參與上述活動，為社區創造一個更好的未

business partners to partake in the aforesaid activities with a view to

來。

developing a better future for our community.

Our Focus - the Group's philanthropy is focused on five core areas:

我們的焦點－本集團的慈善活動圍繞五大核心：

Environmental Protection

環境保護

Poverty Alleviation

扶貧

Caring of Elderly

關懷長者

Community Development

社區發展

Education

教育

During the year, some of the activities/organisations the Group

於年內，部份本集團曾參與捐助或贊助的活動

participated in/donated or sponsored to were:

體包括：

(1)

World Wide Fund For Nature Hong Kong;

(1)

世界自然（香港）基金會；

(2)

The Community Chest of Hong Kong "Love Teeth Day";

(2)

香港公益金「公益愛牙日」；

(3)

The Community Chest of Hong Kong "The Community Chest

(3)

香港公益金「公益綠識日」；

Green Day";

(4)

Evangelical Lutheran Church Social Service - Hong Kong;

(4)

基督教香港信義會社會服務部；

(5)

Sowers Action;

(5)

苗圃行動；

(6)

St. James' Settlement; and

(6)

聖雅各福群會；及

(7)

The Hong Kong Council of Social Service "Caring Company".

(7)

香港社會服務聯會「商界展關懷」。

40

TEXWINCA Holdings Limited ESG Report 2019

Our Community 我們的社區

The Group's Community Involvement in 2019 and 2018

本集團於二零一九及二零一八年度的社區參與

Focus Area

Resources Contributed

重點範疇

捐獻資源

2019

2018

二零一九年

二零一八年

Hours

Funding HK$

Hours

Funding HK$

小時

資 金（港 元）

小時

資 金（港 元）

Environmental Protection

1

63,704

121

102,889

環境保護

Poverty Alleviation

-

11,590

-

240,454

扶貧

Caring of Elderly

-

248,883

-

227,130

關懷長者

Community Development

16

277,168

16

513,127

社區發展

Education

-

82,821

-

82,006

教育

Total:

17

684,166

137

1,165,606

總 計

德永佳集團有限公司 二零一九年環境、社會及管治報告

41

Our Community 我們的社區

Case Study: The Community Chest Green Day 2018/19

個案研究：公益綠識日 2018/19

The Community Chest Green Day ("Green Day") activity was organised by the Community Chest of Hong Kong, which aims at raising public's awareness of environment protection and donates all funds raised to medical and health care services provided by the Community Chest of Hong Kong. The activity was held on 26 and 27 August 2018, participants who donated the designated amount could receive a Green Day commemorative ticket. The activity encouraged participants to use public transportation, so as to implement environmental protection concept in every detail of life, and live a greener life.

公益綠識日由香港公益金舉辦，旨在喚起市民對環保的關注，同時也為公益金資助醫療及保健服務籌款。該活動於二零一八年 八月二十六日及二十七日舉行，凡捐款滿指定金額的或以上參加者，均可獲公益綠識日紀念車票乙張。活動目的希望鼓勵參加 者乘搭公共交通工具，將環保概念貫徹每個生活細節中，實踐綠色生活。

We are very pleased that we were awarded the "The Highest Participation Rate Award" in this activity.

我們很高興在此活動中獲得「最高參與率獎」。

Case Study: 2016-2018 Social Capital Builder Awards

個案研究：2016-2018社會資本動力獎

Social capital helps building Hong Kong into a caring society of mutual trust and solidarity, and enhances mutual support among individuals, families and organisations so that our community can grow from strength to strength.

社會資本有助香港建立一個互信互助、團結及充滿人情味的社會，讓個人、家庭及組織互相支持，社區能力得以持續提升。

To accord recognition to enterprises/organisations which have contributed to the development of social capital in Hong Kong, the Community Investment and Inclusion Fund ("CIIF") of the Labour and Welfare Bureau has organised the biennial Social Capital Builder Awards since 2012. The Awards provide an opportunity for various sectors of the community to witness and share the achievements in building social capital in Hong Kong. The casual apparel retail operation was awarded the 2016-2018 Social Capital Builder Logo Awards.

為了表揚及嘉許對香港社會資本發展有貢獻的企業╱機構，勞工及福利局社區投資共享基金（「基金」）由二零一二年起舉辦 兩年一度的「社會資本動力獎」嘉許計劃，讓社會各界共同見證及分享香港建立社會資本的成果。休閒服裝零售業務本年度獲 頒「2016-2018社會資本動力標誌獎」。

CIIF assesses the achievements made by applicants from six social capital dimensions including social network, mutual assistance and benefit, social cohesion and inclusion, information and communication, social participation as well as trust and solidarity.

基金從六個範疇評估企業所建立的社會資本成果，包括社會網絡、互助及互惠、社會凝聚和包容、資料和溝通、社會參與及信 任和團結。

Over the past decade, the Group contacted charity and social organizations regularly, established close relationship with them and actively expanded its social network. It also actively stimulated the youngsters' interests in entering into the society and helped them acquire necessary skills. Meanwhile, it attached great importance to environment protection, sustainable development and caring for employees and community. Looking forward, we will continue to promote and practice the principle of caring for society, and to bring about positive impacts on the society by leveraging our resources and strengths.

過往十年間，本集團定期接觸慈善及社會服務團體，建立緊密的關係，及擴展社會網絡，並積極推動、培養年青人對投入社會 的興趣與技能，同時注重環境保護和可持續性發展、關懷員工和社區。未來我們會繼續推廣及實踐關愛社會的信念，利用公司 資源和優勢，不斷為社會帶來正面影響。

42

TEXWINCA Holdings Limited ESG Report 2019

Our Community 我們的社區

The Group has once again been named as a Caring Company by The

本集團再次名列於香港社會服務聯會的商界展關懷計

Hong Kong Council of Social Service in recognition of its contributions

劃，表彰我們共建和諧社會及透過關懷社區、僱員及

to building a cohesive society, and inspiring corporate social

環境履行企業社會責任。

responsibility by caring for the community, our employees and the

environment.

Ultimately our community programmes support our efforts in creating a

我們社區計劃的最終目標是善用我們的技能、專長及

sustainable and cohesive society in areas that make the best use of our

影響力，支持我們創造一個可持續發展及團結的社

skills, expertise and influence, whilst at the same time addressing the

會，並同時應對本地社區最逼切的問題。

most pressing issues facing our local communities.

Therefore, the Group will continue to invest resources in all major

因此，本集團將繼續將資源投放於所有主要社會、教

social, educational and environmental protection activities to strive for

育及環保活動，力求為社區爭取更好前景。

a better future for our community.

德永佳集團有限公司 二零一九年環境、社會及管治報告

43

HKEx ESG Content Index 港交所環境、社會及管治內容索引

Textile

Casual

Aspect

KPI

Description

Manufacturing

Apparel Retailing

關鍵績

休閒

層面

效指標

描述

紡織生產

服裝零售

Page number

頁碼

  1. Environmental 環境

A1

A1

General Disclosure

9

9

Emissions

一般披露

排放物

A1.1

Types of emissions and respective emissions data

10

Note 1

排放物種類及相關排放數據

1

A1.2

Greenhouse gas emissions in total and, where appropriate,

12

14

intensity

溫室氣體總排放量及（如適用）密度

A1.3

Total hazardous waste produced and, where appropriate,

18

Note 2

intensity

2

所產生有害廢物總量及（如適用）密度

A1.4

Total non-hazardous waste produced and, where appropriate,

16

16

intensity

所產生無害廢物總量及（如適用）密度

A1.5

Measures to mitigate emissions and results achieved

9, 10

13, 14

減低排放量的措施及所得成果

A1.6

Description of how hazardous and non-hazardous wastes are

15, 16, 18

16

handled, reduction initiatives and results achieved

描述處理有害及無害廢物的方法、減低產生量的措施及所得成果

A2

A2

General Disclosure

11, 15

13, 15

Use of

一般披露

Resources

A2.1

Direct and/or indirect energy consumption by type in total and

12

14

資源使用

intensity

按類型劃分的直接及或間接能源總耗量及密度

A2.2

Water consumption in total and intensity

19, 20

Note 3

總耗水量及密度

3

A2.3

Energy use efficiency initiatives and results achieved

11, 12

13, 14

能源使用效益計劃及所得成果

A2.4

Description of whether there is any issue in sourcing water,

20

Note 3

water efficiency initiatives and results achieved

3

描述求取水源上可有任何問題，以及提升用水效益計劃及所得成果

A2.5

Total packaging material used for finished products

17

17

製成品所用包裝材料的總量

A3

A3

General Disclosure

21

21

The

一般披露

Environment

A3.1

Significant impacts of activities on the environment and

22, 23

22, 23

and Natural

natural resources and the actions taken to manage them

Resources

業務活動對環境及天然資源的重大影響及已採取管理有關

環境及天然

影響的行動

資源

  1. Social 社會

Employment and Labour Practices 僱傭及勞工常規

B1

B1

General Disclosure

24, 25

24

Employment

一般披露

僱傭

B1.1

Total workforce by gender, employment type, age group and

26, 27

26, 27

geographical region

按性別、僱傭類型、年齡組別及地區劃分的僱員總數

B2

B2

General Disclosure

33

33

Health and

一般披露

Safety

B2.1

Number and rate of work-related fatalities

34

NM

健康與安全

因工作關係而死亡的人數及比率

B2.2

Lost days due to work injury

34

NM

因工傷損失工作日數

B2.3

Description of occupational health and safety measures

33, 34

33

adopted, how they are implemented and monitored

描述所採納的職業健康與安全措施，以及相關執行及監察方法

44

TEXWINCA Holdings Limited ESG Report 2019

HKEx ESG Content Index 港交所環境、社會及管治內容索引

Aspect

KPI

關鍵績

層面

效指標

B3

B3

Development

and Training

B3.1

發展及培訓

B3.2

B4

B4

Labour

Standards

B4.1

勞工準則

B4.2

Operating Practices 營運慣例

B5B5

Supply Chain

Management B5.2

供應鏈管理

B6B6

Product

Responsibility B6.2

產品責任

B6.4

B7

B7

Anti-

corruption B7.1

反貪污

B7.2

Community 社區

Textile

Casual

Description

Manufacturing

Apparel Retailing

休閒

描述

紡織生產

服裝零售

Page number

頁碼

General Disclosure

29, 31

29, 30

一般披露

Percentage of employees trained by gender and employee

31, 32

31, 32

category

按性別及僱員類別劃分的受訓僱員百分比

Average training hours completed per employee by gender

31, 32

31, 32

and employee category

按性別及僱員類別劃分，每名僱員完成受訓的平均時數

General Disclosure

24, 28

24, 28

一般披露

Measures to review employment practices to avoid child and

28

NM

forced labour

檢討招聘慣例的措施以避免童工及強制勞工

Steps taken to eliminate such practices when discovered

28

NM

在發現違規情況時，消除有關情況所採取的步驟

General Disclosure

35

35

一般披露

Description of practices relating to engaging suppliers,

35

35

number of suppliers where the practices are being

implemented, how they are implemented and monitored

描述有關聘用供應商的慣例，向其執行有關慣例的供應商數目、

以及有關慣例的執行及監察方法

General Disclosure

36, 37

36

一般披露

Number of products and services related complaints received

38

38

and how they are dealt with

接獲關於產品及服務的投訴數目以及應對方法

Description of quality assurance process and recall procedures

37, 38

NM

描述質量檢定過程及產品回收程序

General Disclosure

39

39

一般披露

Number of concluded legal cases regarding corrupt practices

No legal case

NM

during the reporting period and the outcomes of the cases

沒有訴訟

於匯報期內已審結的貪污訴訟案件的數目及訢訟結果

案件

Description of preventive measures and whistle-blowing

39

NM

procedures, how they are implemented and monitored

描述防範措施及舉報程序，以及相關執行及監察方法

B8

B8

General Disclosure

40, 43

40, 43

Community

一般披露

Investment

B8.1

Focus areas of contribution

42

42

社區投資

重點貢獻範疇

B8.2

Resources contributed to the focus area

41

41

在重點範疇所動用資源

德永佳集團有限公司 二零一九年環境、社會及管治報告

45

HKEx ESG Content Index 港交所環境、社會及管治內容索引

NM:

According to the results of stakeholder engagement in 2015, those KPIs

are considered as not material for the business nature.

Note 1: Due to its business nature, the significant air emissions at casual apparel retailing operation are the GHG emissions, arising mainly from the use of electricity and fuels derived from fossil fuels.

Note 2: In view of the business nature at casual apparel retailing operation, we are not aware of any significant generation of hazardous waste.

Note 3: Some retail stores operate in shopping malls of which both the water supply and discharge are solely controlled by the respective building management which considers the provision of water withdrawal and discharge data or sub-meter for individual occupant not feasible.

NM： 根據二零一五年之持份者參與結果，該等關鍵績效指 標被認為對該業務性質並不重大。

1： 基於業務性質，休閒服裝零售業務重大氣體排放為溫 室氣體排放，主要源自使用由化石燃料轉化的電力及 燃料。

2： 基於休閒服裝零售業務性質，我們並不知悉有任何有 害廢物的重大產生。

3： 部分零售店於購物廣場營運，供水和排水均為大廈管 業處自行控制，而相關管業處認為向個別租戶提供用 水和排水數據或分錶並不可行。

46

TEXWINCA Holdings Limited ESG Report 2019

Disclaimer

Texwinca Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 10:30:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TEXWINCA HOLDINGS LIMITED
11:31aTEXWINCA : Environmental, social and governance report 2019
PU
08/15TEXWINCA HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/14In Hong Kong, a protest boom for some businesses starts waning
RE
06/20TEXWINCA : year net up 7% to HK$325.25m
AQ
2018TEXWINCA HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018TEXWINCA HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018TEXWINCA HOLDINGS LIMITED : annual earnings release
2017TEXWINCA HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2017TEXWINCA HOLDINGS LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
2017TEXWINCA HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2020 8 890 M
EBIT 2020 456 M
Net income 2020 386 M
Finance 2020 958 M
Yield 2020 16,6%
P/E ratio 2020 5,31x
P/E ratio 2021 5,45x
EV / Sales2020 0,15x
EV / Sales2021 0,17x
Capitalization 2 335 M
Chart TEXWINCA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Texwinca Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEXWINCA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,05  HKD
Last Close Price 1,69  HKD
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target 80,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 59,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kit Chung Ting Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bun Chak Poon Executive Chairman
Shu Wing Cheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Chung Nin Law Independent Non-Executive Director
Son Yiu Au Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEXWINCA HOLDINGS LIMITED-33.20%298
TONGKUN GROUP CO., LTD.31.76%3 285
HUAFU FASHION CO LTD--.--%1 462
TEXHONG TEXTILE GROUP LIMITED-17.80%835
VARDHMAN TEXTILES LTD-18.36%733
TRIDENT LTD-17.16%402
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group