Texwinca : ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019

These challenges pose many dilemmas for companies. In reconciling 面對以上重重挑戰，公司陷於兩難局面。本集團以超 these dilemmas, the Group aims to go "beyond business as usual". We 越常規的思維突破困局。我們致力以環境及社會福祉 strive to bring textiles and fashion to the world in a manner which is 為依歸的態度為世界生產紡織品及時裝。我們集合旗 both environmentally and socially conscious. All of our brands, work 下所有品牌，努力為紡織品及時裝帶來更高價值，同 hard to offer textiles and fashion at great value, whilst guided by 時遵循社會責任、可持續發展及我們企業價值的原 principles of social responsibility, sustainable development and our own 則。我們承諾減低對環境的影響、改善工作場所的安 corporate values. We are committed to reducing our environmental 全，同時繼續提供優質產品及服務。 impact, improving the safety of our workplace, whilst continuing to deliver quality products and services. REPORTING STANDARD AND SCOPE 報告準則及範圍 This Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") report has been 本環境、社會及管治報告乃根據香港交易及結算所有 prepared with reference to the ESG Reporting Guide of the Hong 限公司（「港交所」）的《環境、社會及管治報告指引》編 Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEx"). It was in compliance 製。本報告已遵守《環境、社會及管治報告指引》內的 with the "comply or explain" provisions and reported on certain 「不遵守就解釋」條文，以及匯報部份「建議披露」。我 "recommended disclosures" of the ESG Reporting Guide. Our annual 們的年度環境、社會及管治報告載述本集團於二零 ESG report describes the initiatives of the Group and its progress with 一八年四月一日至二零一九年三月三十一日期間就環 regard to ESG issues for the period of 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019. 境、社會及管治事宜採取的措施及其進度。為簡單 For simplicity, year "2018" and year "2019" in this report represent the 起見，本報告內「二零一八年」及「二零一九年」分別 years ended 31 March 2018 and 31 March 2019 respectively. 代表截至二零一八年三月三十一日及二零一九年三月 三十一日止之年度。 The following entities were chosen for inclusion in this ESG Report 由於以下公司對本集團貢獻重大，能充份代表本集團 because of their significant contributions to the Group, thus making 的紡織生產及休閒服裝零售業務，故獲選載入本環 them an ideal proxy for the Group's textile manufacturing and casual 境、社會及管治報告： apparel retailing operations: Textile manufacturing 紡織生產 Texwinca Holdings Limited 德永佳集團有限公司 Dongguan Texwinca Textile & Garment Limited 東莞德永佳紡織製衣有限公司 Casual apparel retailing 休閒服裝零售 Baleno Hong Kong Limited 班尼路香港有限公司 Baleno Kingdom Limited 班尼路有限公司 Guangzhou Friendship Baleno Co. Ltd. 廣州友誼班尼路服飾有限公司 02 TEXWINCA Holdings Limited ESG Report 2019 About this Report 關於本報告 REPORTING STANDARD AND SCOPE (CONTINUED) 報告準則及範圍（續） All numerical data within this report is presented as absolute figures and 除另有註明外，本報告內的所有數據資料均以絕對數 all financial data is expressed in Hong Kong Dollars, unless otherwise 值呈列，而所有財務數據均以港元呈列。排放量乃根 specified. Our emissions have been calculated in accordance with the 據香港特別行政區政府環境保護署制定的指引及溫室 guidelines laid down by the Environmental Protection Department of 氣體核算協議計算。年內，若干比較數據已予重新分 the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and 類，以符合本年度之呈列。 Greenhouse Gas Protocol. During the year, certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform with the current year's presentation. A detailed ESG content index has been included at the back of this 詳細的環境、社會及管治內容索引已載於本報告後 report to aid the reader and facilitate greater transparency. Additional 段，以方便讀者參閱並提高透明度。其他環境、社會 ESG performance information including financial data and corporate 及管治表現資料（包括財務數據及企業管治資料）可於 governance information can be found elsewhere in the Company's 本公司年報查閱。 Annual Report. This ESG report has been approved by the senior management team 本集團的高級管理人員團隊已審批本環境、社會及管 of the Group. We would like to extend our deepest thanks to all those 治報告。我們謹此向所有對本報告及我們的優秀環 who contributed to this report and to our strong ESG performance. 境、社會及管治表現作出貢獻的人士表達由衷感謝。 CONTACT INFORMATION Please feel free to share any comments or suggestions you may have related to this report by contacting Investor Relations Department at the address included below: Investor Relations Department, Texwinca Holdings Limited 16th Floor, Metroplaza, Tower II, 223 Hing Fong Road, Kwai Chung, New Territories, Hong Kong Email: IR@texwinca.com 聯絡資料 如 閣下對本報告有任何意見或建議，請以下文所載 的地址聯絡投資者關係部： 德永佳集團有限公司，投資者關係部 香港新界 葵涌興芳路223號 新都會廣場第二座十六樓 電郵：IR@texwinca.com 德永佳集團有限公司 二零一九年環境、社會及管治報告 03 Awards and Corporate Memberships 獎項及企業會籍 As an organisation we take our environmental and social responsibilities 作為一個機構，我們非常重視環境及社會責任。我們 very seriously. We actively engage with industry associations and 積極與行業協會及政府合作，使我們走在行業發展的 government to ensure we stay at the forefront of developments in 尖端。以下獎項體現市場對我們的企業管治、投資者 our sector. The following awards demonstrate market recognition 關係以及社會及環境表現的認同。 for our corporate governance, investor relations, and our social and environmental performance. TEXTILE MANUFACTURING OPERATION 紡織生產業務 Organisation Award 機構 獎項 China National Accreditation Service for Conformity ISO/IEC 17025:2017 Laboratory Accreditation Certificate Assessment 中國合格評定國家認可委員會 ISO/IEC 17025:2017實驗室認可證書 Control Union Certifications B.V. Global Organic Textile 5.0 (certified for yarns and fabrics) 管制聯盟認證 全球有機紡織品標準（布料及紗的認證） Global Recycled Standard 4.0 (certified for fabrics and yarns) 全球回收標準（布料及紗的認證） Organic Content Standard 2.0 (certified for yarns and fabrics) 紡織品有機含量標準（布料及紗的認證） 04 TEXWINCA Holdings Limited ESG Report 2019 Awards and Corporate Memberships 獎項及企業會籍 TEXTILE MANUFACTURING OPERATION (continued) 紡織生產業務（續） Organisation Award 機構 獎項 Department of Industry and Information Technology of Guangdong Province Cleaner Production Enterprise Guangdong Province 廣東省工業和信息化廳 廣東省清潔生產企業 Department of Science and Technology of Guangdong Guangdong Province Texwinca High-Tech Fabric Engineering Province and Technical Research Center 廣東省科學技術廳 廣東省德永佳高檔纖維面料工程技術研究中心 Department of Science and Technology of Guangdong National High-Tech Enterprise Province, Department of Finance of Guangdong Province and Guangdong Provincial Tax Service, State Taxation Administration 廣東省科學技術廳、廣東省財政廳及廣東省國家稅務局 國家高新技術企業 Guangdong Environmental Protection Publicity and Guangdong Ecological Civilization Award Education Centre 廣東省環境保護宣傳教育中心 生態廣東宣傳文明獎 Hong Kong Environmental Bureau in collaboration with Hong Kong - Guangdong Cleaner Production Excellent The Economic & Information Commission of Partners (Manufacturing) Guangdong Province 香港環境局聯同廣東省經濟和信息化委員會 International Organization for Standardization ("ISO") 國際標準組織（「ISO」） Mill Qualification Programme 工廠資格計劃 粵港清潔生產優越伙伴（製造業） ISO14001:2015 certificate (certified for Environmental Management System applied to the design, development and production of dyed knit fabric, dyed yarn and related management activities) ISO14001:2015證書（適用於針織色布╱色紗的設計開發和生產及 其相關的管理活動之環境管理體系認證） ISO50001:2011 certificate (Management of the purchasing, receiving/storage, processing and transformation, distribution and consumption of energy, in addition to application of energy saving technology, in design and manufacture of dyed knitted fabric and dyed yarn) ISO50001:2011證書（色紗和色布的設計和生產過程涉及到的能源 採購、接收╱貯存、加工轉換、輸配、使用等過程的管理及節 能技術的應用） ISO9001:2015 certificate (certified for Quality Management System applied to the design, development and production of dyed knitted fabric/dyed yarn) ISO9001:2015證書（適用於針織色布╱色紗的設計開發和生產之 質量管理體系認證） Achievement Award 成就獎 Laboratory Certification 實驗室證書 德永佳集團有限公司 二零一九年環境、社會及管治報告 05 Awards and Corporate Memberships 獎項及企業會籍 TEXTILE MANUFACTURING OPERATION (continued) 紡織生產業務（續） Organisation Award 機構 獎項 Health Commission of Guangdong Province Health Promotion Demonstration Enterprises in Guangdong Province 廣東省衛生健康委員會 廣東省健康促進示範企業 Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the Dyeing and Printing Approved Enterprises People's Republic of China 中華人民共和國工業和信息化部 印染行業準入企業 Testex AG, Swiss Textile Testing Institute Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX (certified for yarns made of 100% cotton, 100% linen, 100% rayon, cotton/polyester, linen/cotton, rayon/cotton, ramie/cotton and cotton/acrylic, white or dyed (reactive, disperse, basic), with or without water & oil repellent finishing) (based on material partly pre-certified according to Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX) 瑞士紡織品測試機構Testex AG OEKO-TEX標準100（對純棉、純麻、純人造棉、棉╱滌綸、麻╱ 棉、人造棉╱棉、苧麻╱棉及棉╱腈綸之白或染（活性、分散、 鹽基），含╱不含防水及防油加工的紗的認證）（根據OEKO-TEX 標準100的物料部分獲預先認證的基準） Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX (certified for knitted fabrics (including French Terry & fleece) made of 100% cotton, cotton/polyester, cotton/acrylic, cotton/elastane, cotton/ Modal, cotton/Modal/elastane, 100% Modal and Modal/ elastane, white, yarn-dyed or piece dyed (reactive, disperse and basic dyestuffs); including melange yarns in cotton, organic cotton, viscose (rayon) , modal & mixtures thereof as well as mixtures with polyester, viscose from bamboo fibre, spandex, white, top-dyed,spun-dyed or fibre-dyed & finished; with or without water & oil repellent finishing) (based on material partly pre-certified according to Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX) Oeko-Tex標準100（對純棉、棉╱滌綸、棉╱腈綸、棉╱氨綸、 棉╱莫代爾、棉╱莫代爾╱氨綸、純莫代爾及莫代爾╱氨綸、 淨色、紗染或匹染（活性、分散、鹽基染料）；包括棉、有機 棉、粘膠（人造棉）、莫代爾及其混合物的混紡紗線以及與滌 綸、竹纖維粘膠、氨綸、淨色、頂染、紡染或纖維染色和成品 的混合物；含╱不含防水及油加工的針織布（包括毛圈布及抓 絨）的認證）（根據OEKO-TEX標準100的物料部分獲預先認證的 基準） 06 TEXWINCA Holdings Limited ESG Report 2019 Awards and Corporate Memberships 獎項及企業會籍 TEXTILE MANUFACTURING OPERATION (continued) 紡織生產業務（續） Organisation Award 機構 獎項 Testex AG, Swiss Textile Testing Institute Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX (certified for knitted fabrics (including French Terry & fleece) made of 100% polyester, 100% CDP polyester, 100% polyamide, 100% acrylic and their mixtures thereof including elastane and cotton, white, yarn-dyed or piece-dyed (disperse, reactive, acid and in a limited range of 5 fluorescent dyestuffs) and with or without water & oil repellent finished (based on material partly pre-certified according to Standard 100 by OEKO- TEX) 瑞士紡織品測試機構Testex AG Oeko-Tex標準100（對純滌綸、純陽離子染料可染滌綸、純錦綸、 純腈綸及其混合物包括氨綸和棉、淨色、紗染或匹染（分散、活 性、酸性和有限範圍的五種熒光染料）及含╱不含防水及油加工 的針織布（包括毛圈布及抓絨）的認證）（根據OEKO-TEX標準100 的物料部分獲預先認證的基準） Social Welfare Department of the Government of the Year 2018 Tsuen Wan and Kwai Tsing District Caring Shop Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Company Award 香港特別行政區政府社會福利署 2018年荃灣及葵青區愛心商戶及企業獎 The Community Chest of Hong Kong The Community Chest Green Day 2018/19 Highest Participation Rate Award 香港公益金 2018/19年度公益綠識日最高參與率獎 The Community Chest Love Teeth Day 2018/19 Highest Participation Rate Award 2018/19年度公益愛牙日最高參與率獎 The Hong Kong Council of Social Service Caring Company Logo (5 consecutive years or above) 香港社會服務聯會 商界展關懷標誌（連續5年或以上） 德永佳集團有限公司 二零一九年環境、社會及管治報告 07 Awards and Corporate Memberships 獎項及企業會籍 TEXTILE MANUFACTURING OPERATION (continued) 紡織生產業務（續） Organisation Membership 機構 會籍 Dongguan High-Tech Industry Association Member 東莞市高新技術產業協會 會員 Guangdong Provincial Cleaner Production Association Excellent Member (Year 2018) 廣東省清潔生產協會 優秀會員（2018年度） Guangdong Province Textile Engineering Society Director 廣東省紡織工程學會 理事 Guangdong Province Textile Association Standing Director (6th) 廣東省紡織協會 常務理事單位（第六屆） Outstanding Contribution Member 突出貢獻會員單位 Guangdong-HongKong-Macao Greater Bay Area Green Initiator Development Alliance 粵港澳大灣區綠色發展聯盟 發起單位 World Wide Fund For Nature Hong Kong Silver Member 世界自然（香港）基金會 純銀會員 CASUAL APPAREL RETAILING OPERATION 休閒服裝零售業務 Organisation Award 機構 獎項 Employees Retraining Board Manpower Developer 1st 僱員再培訓局 人才企業1st Guangdong Provincial Enterprise Confederation Credit Demonstration Enterprises in Guangdong Province 廣東省企業聯合會 廣東省誠信示範企業 Guangdong Provincial Association of Entrepreneurs 廣東省企業家協會 Labour and Welfare Bureau of the Government of the 2016-2018 Social Capital Builder Hong Kong Special Administrative Region 香港特別行政區政府勞工及福利局 2016-2018社會資本動力獎 Promoting Happiness Index Foundation Happy Company 2018 香港提升快樂指數基金 開心企業2018 The Hong Kong Council of Social Service Caring Company Logo (15 consecutive years or above) 香港社會服務聯會 商界展關懷標誌（連續15年或以上） 08 TEXWINCA Holdings Limited ESG Report 2019 Managing our Environmental Impacts 管理我們對環境的影響 The Group recognises the importance of greater environmental 本集團深諳加強環境管理的重要性，以確保我們的業 stewardship in order to ensure the holistic and harmonious development 務以至於我們經營的環境及社區取得整體及和諧的發 of our business alongside the environment and communities in which 展。 we operate. Fundamental to these efforts is the incorporation of technology, 這些工作是建基於科技、提供培訓及制度運用之融 provision of training and the utilization of systems that drive awareness, 合，此可提高意識、效率及推動減低整體環境足印。 efficiency and contribute to the mitigation of our overall environmental 我們冀透過我們的共同努力，引發更廣泛的思考及文 footprint. Through our combined efforts we hope to instigate a broader 化，以每位僱員及與業務各方面有關的事宜為環境考 consideration and culture centered on aspects of environmental 量的中心。 performance relevant to each of our employees and relative to all aspects of our businesses. THERMAL POWER PLANT 熱電廠 Situated in Dongguan, a notable feature of our textile manufacturing 位於東莞的熱電廠為我們紡織生產業務的重要項目。 operation is our thermal power plant. Through the combustion of coal, 熱電廠透過燃煤，產生熱能與電能以滿足我們東莞生 this plant produces all the heat and electricity required to meet the 產過程和營運地區的全部需求。 needs of our production processes and operational areas in Dongguan. 德永佳集團有限公司 二零一九年環境、社會及管治報告 09 Managing our Environmental Impacts 管理我們對環境的影響 THERMAL POWER PLANT (continued) 熱電廠（續） To minimise the overall environmental impact of the thermal power 我們運用我們足以自豪的節能和環保技術，將熱電廠 plant and increase resource efficiency, we pride ourselves on our use of 對環境的影響減至最低並提升資源效率。 environmental and energy saving technologies. Flue gas emitted through the smoke stacks conforms to national 通過煙窗排放的廢氣遵循國家及當地環保部門的法 and local environmental regulations and has minimal impact on the 規，把對鄰近地區的影響減至最低。我們的熱電廠採 surrounding vicinity. We employ a range of green technologies and 用了一系列綠色技術和程序，例如「電袋除塵器」、 procedures in the power plant such as "dedusting bag filter", "wet 「濕法脫硫（氧化鎂脫硫）和低氮燃燒」（採用濕法洗滌 flue gas desulphurisation (magnesium oxide desulfurisation) and low 器）及「選擇性非催化還原（「SNCR」）」，以處理所排放 nitrogen combustion" (use of wet scrubbers), and "selective non- 的廢氣和減少污染。在線監控系統實時監控排放，以 catalytic reduction ("SNCR")" to treat the emitted flue gas and minimise 確保排放符合標準。 pollution. Emissions are monitored online on a real-time basis to ensure compliance with standards before being discharged. Density per cubic meter of air pollutants such as NOx, SO2 and smoke and dust discharged are below 100mg, 50mg and 20mg required by Dongguan Environmental Protection Bureau. And annual discharge of NOx, SO2 and smoke and dust are below 411 tonnes, 205 tonnes and 82 tonnes required by Dongguan Environmental Protection Bureau. The chart below presents an aggregate total of these respective emissions for the power plant over the course of the reporting years: 空氣污染物如氮氧化物、二氧化硫及煙塵的每立方米 排放濃度均低於東莞市環保局要求的100毫克、50毫 克及20毫克。而氮氧化物、二氧化硫及煙塵的每年 排放總量均低於東莞市環保局要求的411噸、205噸 及82噸。下表呈列熱電廠於報告年度該等排放物的 排放總量： Annual Emissions (Textile Manufacturing - Dongguan Manufacturing Plants) 每年排放量（紡織生產-東莞生產廠房） 300 200 100 0 (Tonnes) NOX SO2 Smoke and Dust 氮氧化物 二氧化硫 煙塵 （噸） 2019 2018 10 TEXWINCA Holdings Limited ESG Report 2019 Managing our Environmental Impacts 管理我們對環境的影響 ENERGY CONSIDERATIONS IN TEXTILE MANUFACTURING 紡織生產的能源考量 Innovation is central to our operations and encouraged at every stage 創新為我們業務的重點，我們亦鼓勵於每一個生產階 of production. We aim to embed a culture of awareness around the 段創新。我們的宗旨是建立一套於我們整個業務上都 need to save energy throughout our operations. 需要節能的意識文化。 Continuing to utilize energy saving technology, we are gradually 我們持續利用節能技術，現已逐步將香港現有辦公室 replacing existing lighting at our offices and warehouses in Hong Kong 及貨倉照明更換為LED照明設備。東莞紡織生產辦公 with LED lights. At our textile manufacturing office in Dongguan, the 室已減少採用燈泡數目及安裝自動控制系統以節省電 reduction in the number of lamps being used and the installation of 力。 automatic controls have resulted in savings of electricity. During the reporting period, 16 refrigeration system pumps of the air- 於 本 報 告 期 間 ， 更 換 空 調 系 統 內 16台 製 冷 系 統 水 conditioning system were replaced to reduce energy consumption. 泵，以降低能源消耗。 At the manufacturing plants situated in Dongguan, the frequency 於東莞的生產廠房，已優化設備的變頻器，從而準確 converter has been upgraded in order to accurately control the output 地控制設備的輸出功率，以至減少耗電。透過提升空 power of facilities and cut down power consumption. Upgrading of 調系統的設備，空調系統的效率已被提高。 parts and components of the air-conditioning system has improved its operating efficiency. Our manufacturing plants have developed similar initiatives centered 我們的生產廠房已發展一套同類的舉措，專注於減少 on the reduction of waste and the development of an energy saving 廢物及發展節能的營運模式。通過利用廢水的熱能回 operational mode. Through the harnessing of thermal energy present 收、更換先進節能設備、進行電機系統能效提升、提 in wastewater, installation of advanced energy-saving facilities, 高設施的效率、開發新的節能生產工藝等，與二零 streamlining our mechanical and electrical systems, enhancing 一八年比較，我們達到節省合計1,800噸標準煤。 operational efficiency and developing innovative energy-saving production processes, we have achieved an overall saving of 1,800 tonnes of coal equivalent as compared with 2018. 德永佳集團有限公司 二零一九年環境、社會及管治報告 11 Managing our Environmental Impacts 管理我們對環境的影響 ENERGY CONSIDERATIONS IN TEXTILE MANUFACTURING 紡織生產的能源考量（續） (continued) The textile manufacturing operation in Dongguan have been awarded the certificate of ISO50001 Energy Management Systems in 2017. The energy management system which we have in place seeks to guide, instruct and reward the efficient and apt use of resources. The energy consumption at textile manufacturing operation is as follows: Total Coal Consumption (Textile Manufacturing - Dongguan Manufacturing Plants) 東莞的紡織生產業務於二零一七年獲頒授ISO50001 能源管理體系證書。我們正實行的能源管理系統對資 源效能及適當使用提供指引、指導及獎勵。 紡織生產業務的能源消耗量如下： Electricity Consumption (Textile Manufacturing - Hong Kong Office) 總煤消耗量（紡織生產-東莞生產廠房） 用電量（紡織生產-香港辦公室） 300,000 120 250,000 100 200,000 80 150,000 60 100,000 40 50,000 20 0 0 (Tonnes of coal equivalent) 2019 2018 (1,000 kWh) 2019 2018 （1,000 千瓦時） （噸標準煤） The Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions at textile 紡織生產業務排放的範圍一及範圍二溫室氣體（「溫室 manufacturing operation are tabled as follows. Scope 1 GHG emissions 氣體」）已列表如下。範圍一溫室氣體包括由熱電廠、 include emissions generated from thermal power plant, motor vehicles 汽車及製冷劑產生的排放，而範圍二溫室氣體是從外 and refrigerant, while Scope 2 GHG emissions are the indirect emissions 購電力所產生的間接排放。東莞生產廠房並無外購電 generated from the purchased electricity. Dongguan manufacturing 力。 plants do not purchase electricity. Classification of Brief description GHG emissions Textile manufacturing GHG emissions on emission sources (Tonnes of CO2 equivalent) 紡織生產 溫室氣體排放分類 排放來源簡述 溫室氣體排放量（噸二氧化碳當量） 2019 2018 Hong Kong Scope 1 Motor vehicles 274 265 香港 範圍一 汽車 Scope 2 Purchased electricity 62 78 範圍二 外購電力 Dongguan Scope 1 Thermal power plant, motor 652,322 685,375 東莞 範圍一 vehicles and refrigerant 熱電廠、汽車及製冷劑 Scope 2 Purchased electricity - - 範圍二 外購電力 12 TEXWINCA Holdings Limited ESG Report 2019 Managing our Environmental Impacts 管理我們對環境的影響 ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN CASUAL APPAREL RETAILING 休閒服裝零售的能源效益 At casual apparel retailing operation, energy is mainly consumed in air- 於休閒服裝零售業務，能源主要用於空調系統及照明 conditioning systems and lighting systems. Statistics showed that using 系統。統計指出我們的零售店利用高效益空調系統及 highly efficient air-conditioning systems and LED lights at our retail LED燈能有效節省能源。 stores can save energy effectively. All our retail stores in Hong Kong have joined the CLP GREENPLUS Energy 我們所有於香港的零售店都參與中電綠倍動力節能榜 Billboard, energy benchmarking plan. The monitoring and analysis of 的能源基準計劃。該活動的其中一部分為監控及分析 retail stores' energy consumption as part of this programme showcases 零售店的能源耗用，以顯示相較同業的資源效益，為 resource efficiency relative to its peers, providing the basis for the 發展節能的重點方案提供基礎。在二零一九年，我們 development of focused programmes aimed at saving energy. In 2019, 大部分零售店的能量效率比同業高。 most of our retail stores are more energy efficient than their peers. 德永佳集團有限公司 二零一九年環境、社會及管治報告 13 Managing our Environmental Impacts 管理我們對環境的影響 ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN CASUAL APPAREL RETAILING 休閒服裝零售的能源效益（續） (continued) Given the primary nature of electricity production in Hong Kong and 由於香港及廣州發電的主要性質為燃燒煤炭，故減少 Guangzhou being through the combustion of coal, mitigating electricity 使用電力將對減少休閒服裝零售業務的整體溫室氣體 use will have a strong effect in reducing casual apparel retailing 足印帶來重大影響。 operation's overall greenhouse gas footprint. The electricity consumption and GHG emissions (Scope 1 and Scope 2) at 於休閒服裝零售業務，用電量及溫室氣體排放量（範 casual apparel retailing operation are as follows: 圍一及範圍二）如下： Electricity Consumption (Casual Apparel Retailing) 用電量（休閒服裝零售） 5,000 4,000 3,000 2,000 1,000 0 (1,000 kWh) Hong Kong Guangzhou 香港 廣州 （1,000 千瓦時） 2019 2018 Classification of Brief description GHG emissions Casual apparel retailing GHG emissions on emission sources (Tonnes of CO2 equivalent) 休閒服裝零售 溫室氣體排放分類 排放來源簡述 溫室氣體排放量（噸二氧化碳當量） 2019 2018 Hong Kong Scope 1 Motor vehicles 75 73 香港 範圍一 汽車 Scope 2 Purchased electricity 2,216 2,078 範圍二 外購電力 Guangzhou Scope 1 Motor vehicles 157 212 廣州 範圍一 汽車 Scope 2 Purchased electricity 3,848 4,256 範圍二 外購電力 14 TEXWINCA Holdings Limited ESG Report 2019 Managing our Environmental Impacts 管理我們對環境的影響 OUR COMMITMENTS TO NATURAL RESOURCES 我們對自然資源管理的承諾 MANAGEMENT Throughout all our operations we emphasise the need to fully utilise all 我們強調在所有業務中，需於各營運層面及生產階段 available materials and resources, reusing, reducing and where possible 中全面利用所有物料及資源、並致力重用、減少及在 recycling at all operational levels and all stages of production. We have 可行的情況下循環使用。我們亦於應用技術層面上作 also made broader shifts in the utilisation of technology to increase 出各種變動，提高資源效益。 resource efficiency. PROMOTING QUALITY WHILE DRIVING RESOURCE 提高品質同時推動資源效益 EFFICIENCY The Group prioritises environmental integrity and is conscious of the 本集團將環境的完整性放於首位，留意到技術於推動 role that technology plays in driving efficiency and reducing overall 效益及減少廢物總量所擔當的角色。就紡織生產業務 waste. At our textile manufacturing operation, we aim to reuse yarn 而言，我們的目標是重用於生產時產生的廢紗，同時 waste produced during manufacturing while continuing to demonstrate 繼續表現並力爭產品品質改善。 and strive for improvements in the quality of our output. During the reporting period, the post-dyeing treatment process was 於本報告期間，因引進新型皂洗劑，使染棉後處理工 optimized by the introduction of new soaping agent, which reduces the 藝獲得優化。新型皂洗劑減少皂洗次數由兩次至一 soaping from two times to once, it improves the quality of the textiles 次，使紡織品的品質得以提升及大大節省水、電及蒸 and also greatly saves water, electricity and steam. 氣。 A competent production management system oversees the entire textile 有效的生產管理系統監控整個紡織生產過程，由精挑 manufacturing process, from the careful selection of raw materials, 原材料、生產到產品發展最後階段的循環使用廢物。 production and recycling of waste at the final stages of product 為減少廢物，各生產階段的廢料可分類及重用。 development. With an aim to reduce waste, waste materials at every stage of production can be sorted and reused. 德永佳集團有限公司 二零一九年環境、社會及管治報告 15 Managing our Environmental Impacts 管理我們對環境的影響 FULL UTILISATION OF RESOURCES According to the waste management system at textile manufacturing operation, the non-hazardous waste such as coal ash, carton box, fabric waste, yarn waste and scrapped iron are collected for recycling. Among which coal ash is recycled as the raw materials for the production of concrete brick and wallboard. The amount of coal ash collected for recycling in Dongguan is as follows: 全面利用資源 按照紡織生產業務之廢物管理系統，無害廢物（例 如：煤渣、包裝紙箱、廢紗、廢布及廢鐵）會被收集 以循環再造。其中，煤渣循環再用為製造混凝土磚和 牆板的原材料。於東莞，被收集以循環再用的煤渣數 量如下： Coal Ash (Textile Manufacturing - Dongguan Manufacturing Plants) 煤渣（紡織生產-東莞生產廠房） 100,000 80,000 60,000 40,000 20,000 (Tonnes) 2019 2018 （噸） Non-recyclable wastes such as general domestic wastes are delivered to 不可回收廢物包括一般生活廢物按當地部門的規定運 designated area as required by the local department. Wastes from our 輸至指定區域。我們的食堂所產生的廢物會被集中收 canteen is collected and stored centrally, and further processed by the 集及存放，並由當地居委會處理。 local neighborhood committee. At our textile manufacturing operation, we reused 3.4 million bobbins and 284,000 carton packaging boxes in 2019. 我們紡織生產業務於二零一九年重用3.4百萬個紗管以及284,000個包裝紙箱。 Characteristics of casual apparel retailing operation is high volume of 休閒服裝零售業務的特點為供應商製造大量包裝廢物 waste packaging materials produced by suppliers, the retail stores in 料，廣州零售店於二零一九年回收54噸紙箱。其他 Guangzhou recycled 54 tonnes of carton boxes in 2019. Other recycling 循環使用措施包括將25噸舊紙箱由香港零售店運回 ventures involve transporting 25 tonnes of used carton boxes from retail 貨倉循環再用，同時亦循環使用舊金屬傢俱及電腦。 stores in Hong Kong back to the warehouse for reuse while provision is also made for the recycling of old metal furniture and computers. The Group is actively taking measures to reduce the amount of paper usage, such as double-sided printing, waste paper reuse and recycling. 本集團積極採取減少用紙量的措施，例如雙面打印、廢紙重複利用及廢紙回收。 16 TEXWINCA Holdings Limited ESG Report 2019 Managing our Environmental Impacts 管理我們對環境的影響 FULL UTILISATION RESOURCES (continued) 全面利用資源（續） At textile manufacturing operation, we are committed to reducing 於紡織生產業務，通過改良包裝工藝和採取合理措 the use of packaging materials through improvements in packaging 施，我們致力減少包裝材料的使用。此不僅符合環保 process and taking reasonable measures. This not only complies with 可持續理念，同時也能降低業務成本。包裝使用的原 the concept of environmental sustainability, but also reduces the cost of 紙數量如下： business. The amount of base paper used in packaging is as follows: Base Paper in Packaging (Textile Manufacturing - Dongguan Manufacturing Plants) 包裝用原紙（紡織生產-東莞生產廠房） 1,500 1,250 1,000 750 500 250 0 (Tonnes) 2019 2018 （噸） The Group is also committed to reducing the use of plastic shopping 本集團同時致力於零售店減少使用塑膠購物袋，廣州 bags at our retail stores. Retail stores in Guangzhou have gradually used 零售店於二零一五年六月逐漸使用紙製購物袋取代塑 paper shopping bags in place of plastic shopping bags since June 2015. 膠購物袋，更於二零一八年完全停止使用塑膠購物 The use of plastic shopping bags has been completely ceased since 2018. 袋。休閒服裝零售業務塑膠及紙製購物袋消耗量如 The consumption of plastic and paper shopping bags at casual apparel 下： retailing operation is as follows: Plastic Shopping Bags (Casual Apparel Retailing - Hong Kong) 塑膠購物袋（休閒服裝零售 - 香港） 25 20 15 10 5 0 (Tonnes) 2019 2018 （噸） Paper Shopping Bags (Causal Apparel Retailing - Guangzhou) 紙製購物袋（休閒服裝零售-廣州） 400 300 200 100 0 (Tonnes) 2019 2018 （噸） Our casual apparel stores in Hong Kong comply strictly with the 香港休閒服裝零售店嚴格遵守塑膠購物袋環保徵稅計 Environmental Levy Scheme on Plastic Shopping Bags. We encourage 劃及鼓勵顧客少用塑膠購物袋，並曾經提供購物優惠 our customers to reduce the usage of plastic bags. To further promote 予自備購物袋的顧客。除此之外，零售店的塑膠購物 the reduction of plastic shopping bags, we did provide shopping offers 袋均採用可被自然分解的塑料製造，以減低對環境的 to those who brought their own bags. In addition, plastic shopping 影響。 bags used by our retail stores are made of biodegradable plastics, in an effort to mitigate environment impact. 德永佳集團有限公司 二零一九年環境、社會及管治報告 17 Managing our Environmental Impacts 管理我們對環境的影響 TECHNOLOGY AS A TOOL IN WASTE REDUCTION The use of an airflow dyeing machine at our textile manufacturing operation has substantially improved the first time success rate of our fabric dyeing processes while reducing the production of any substandard merchandise and the need for product repair. This technology saves over 50% of water, 30% of chemicals, 10% of dyes. During the reporting period, a new spraying equipment was introduced in the finishing cycles. With such, the wet rubbing improving agent can be added together with other auxiliaries in one step. As a result, the number of finishing cycles can be reduced and silicone treated fabric wet on wet ratio could be increased. 科技作為減廢工具 於紡織生產業務上使用氣流染色機大大提升染布過程 的第一次成功率，同時減少生產次等貨品及產品修補 的需要。此技術節省超過50%用水、30%化學品及 10%染料。於本報告期間，已引進噴塗設備於定型 程序中。噴塗設備在一個程序中可同時噴入濕擦助劑 與其它助劑，因此，減少定型次數及提高硅油布類濕 定型比例。 Handheld devices have been used at all our warehouses to create a paperless system for stock keeping. 我們所有的倉庫已採用專門手提裝置，為存貨管理設立無紙系統。 Hazardous wastes are clearly labelled, categorized and stored under the 按照當地政府的法律法規，有害廢物需貼上明顯的標 requirements of the local laws and regulations. These wastes are stored 識、分類及儲存。該等廢物存放於特定位置及運送到 in specified location and delivered to qualified units recognised by the 政府認可的有資質單位進行處理。 government for processing. Illustrated below is the total production of hazardous waste at our 下表載列我們東莞紡織生產業務產生的有害廢物總 textile manufacturing operation in Dongguan. 量。 Total Hazardous Waste (Textile Manufacturing - Dongguan Manufacturing Plants) 有害廢物總量（紡織生產-東莞生產廠房） 80 60 40 20 0 (Tonnes) 2019 2018 （噸） 18 TEXWINCA Holdings Limited ESG Report 2019 Managing our Environmental Impacts 管理我們對環境的影響 TECHNOLOGY AS A TOOL IN WASTE REDUCTION (continued) In managing the treatment of sewage at our factories, online detection devices has been installed to facilitate real time monitoring of the treatment process. Wastewater treated and discharged at our sewage treatment centre has Chemical Oxygen Demand less than 80mg/L and Ammoniacal Nitrogen less than 10mg/L. 科技作為減廢工具（續） 為管理廠房的污水處理，在線監控裝置已被安裝，以 便實時監控處理過程。 我們所有經污水處理中心處理後排放的廢水化學需氧 量每升少於80毫克，及含氨氮每升少於10毫克。 Illustrated below is the total water discharged and total treated water 下表載列我們於東莞紡織生產業務的排放水總量及處 at our textile manufacturing operation in Dongguan operations. 理水總量。 Total Water Discharged Total Treated Water by Sewage Treatment Centre (Textile Manufacturing - Dongguan Manufacturing Plants) (Textile Manufacturing - Dongguan Manufacturing Plants) 排放水總量（紡織生產-東莞生產廠房） 污水處理中心處理水總量（紡織生產-東莞生產廠房） 16 16 14 14 12 12 10 10 8 8 6 6 4 4 2 2 0 2019 2018 0 2019 2018 (Million Cubic Metres) (Million Cubic Metres) （百萬立方米） （百萬立方米） 德永佳集團有限公司 二零一九年環境、社會及管治報告 19 Managing our Environmental Impacts 管理我們對環境的影響 MITIGATING OUR WATER FOOTPRINT 減少我們的水足印 Given the nature of textile manufacturing operation, water is a paramount resource in the running of our operations and production of our textiles. Obtained from the Dongjiang River, we prioritise the effective management of this resource, taking every precaution to ensure that water is both utilised and reused efficiently. We currently reuse more than 70% of water. 鑒於紡織生產業務的性質，水為我們營運及紡織品生 產的重要資源。自東江取水，我們將有效的水資源管 理放於首位，採取所有預防措施以確保水資源可被有 效運用及重用。我們目前回用70%以上的水。 Through the effective utilisation of energy and water saving 我們透過有效運用能源及節水技術（例如經改進的染 techniques such as improved dyeing processes, collection and recycling 色程序、收集及循環再用技術），目標為盡量提高用 technologies, we aim to maximise our water utilisation efficiency and 水效益及減少廢物。 reduce wastage. At our textile manufacturing offices, all water from wash basins used 在我們的紡織生產辦公室，所有來自洗手盆用於洗手 for the washing of hands is reused in the flushing of toilets. Water 的水被重用作沖廁水。染色程序中的節水技術是重用 saving technology in the dyeing process is utilised to reuse light- 已染淺色的水，並循環使用來自廠房染缸的降溫和冷 coloured water and recycle cooling and condensing hot water from the 凝熱水，因此每年節省超過3,473,000立方米水。 dyeing container in the factory. This results in an annual saving of over 3,473,000 cubic metres of water. Water Obtained and Water Reuse (Textile Manufacturing - Dongguan Manufacturing Plants) 取水量及重用水量（紡織生產-東莞生產廠房） 10 8 6 4 2 0 (Million Cubic Metres) Water Obtained Water Reuse （百萬立方米） 取水量 重用水量 2019 2018 20 TEXWINCA Holdings Limited ESG Report 2019 Managing our Environmental Impacts 管理我們對環境的影響 OUR EFFORTS AT ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP 環境管理工作的努力 Both our textile manufacturing and casual apparel retailing operations 我們的紡織生產及休閒服裝零售業務一致追求與環境 seek to align and work toward environmental best practice. This 的最佳實務，以及對我們價值鏈內的各個營運方面及 involves giving careful consideration to various operational aspects and 活動作出謹慎考慮，減低對環境的影響。 activities within our value chain to minimize any environmental impact. The textile manufacturing operation in Dongguan has been awarded the certificate of ISO14001 Environmental Management Systems since 2014. The Environmental Management Systems ensured that the environmental impacts have been measured and improved. 於東莞的紡織生產業務自二零一四年獲頒授 ISO14001 環境管理體系證書。該環境管理體系確保對環境的影響得到測量和改 善。 According to our "Occupational Disease and Hazards Prevention 根據我們的「職業病危害防治計劃及方案」，我們嚴禁 Scheme", all prohibited substances with possible negative 於紡織生產業務中使用國家法例中所列的所有可能對 environmental impacts listed within national legislation are forbidden 環境造成負面影響的禁用物質。我們的內部指引亦就 within our textile manufacturing operation. Our internal guides also 適當採購、儲存及處理物質、化學品、商品及任何其 specify requirements for the proper procurement, storage and handling 他用於紡織生產業務的物料列明規定。此乃符合我們 of substances, chemicals, merchandise as well as any other materials used 對減少整體環境影響的最終目標。我們特別注意車間 in our textile manufacturing operation. This is with the end goal of 範圍及生產過程內有機棉紗的使用。 reducing the overall environmental impact. Particular attention is paid to the use of organic cotton yarn in both workshop areas and within manufacturing processes. All our suppliers are explicitly prohibited from using materials 我們明文禁止所有供應商使用含有有毒物質的物料， containing toxic substances and suppliers are required to sign our 供應商並必須簽署我們的「不含禁用物質承諾書」。我 "Restricted Substances List Compliance Declaration". Spot checks are 們經常進行定期抽查，以確保符合本集團的守則。 frequently carried out at regular intervals to ensure compliance with the Group's code. The Company scored 90 out of 100 for its textile manufacturing operation based on "Higg Index", a sustainable measurement tool released by Sustainable Apparel Coalition ("SAC"). The score was granted by an independent third party assessor after audit, and was higher than the industry average. 本公司的紡織生產業務於可持續發展成衣聯盟（「SAC」）的可持續的測量工具（「Higg Index」）取得 90分（以 100 分為滿分）。該 評分由獨立第三方稽核員於評鑑後提出，及超越紡織生產業務的行業基準。 SAC, an organisation established by brands, retailers, manufacturers, government and non-governmental organizations and industry experts, represents more than one-third of the global market share in apparel and footwear industry. Higg Index is a set of self assessment tools developed by SAC to evaluate each chain (from raw materials to the end of product life cycle) in the manufacture of apparel and footwear from the perspectives of environment, social, and labour welfare, so as to determine whether an enterprise complies with the principle of sustainable development. SAC 是一個由品牌商、零售商、製造商、政府和非政府組織以及行業專家組成的機構，代表著全球超過三分之一的服裝和鞋類 市場。Higg Index 是一套由 SAC 推出的自我評估機制，從環境、社會及勞工福利方面，衡量服裝和鞋類產業鏈 中各個環節（由 產品的原材料開始到其生命周期結束），推算機構是否符合可持續發展的原則。 ENVIRONMENTAL CONSIDERATIONS AT VARIOUS 不同營運階段下的環境考量 OPERATIONAL STAGES Within both our textile manufacturing and casual apparel retail 紡織生產及休閒服裝零售業務中，我們致力培養每個 operations, we seek to foster a culture of environmental consideration 營運階段注重環境考量的文化。對各營運階段的環境 at each stage of our operations. This involves a greater examination 影響及減低各種影響的對策或解決方案，此涉及更大 of the environmental impacts relative to each operational stages and 程度的檢查。 responses or solutions to mitigate each effect. 德永佳集團有限公司 二零一九年環境、社會及管治報告 21 Managing our Environmental Impacts 管理我們對環境的影響 ENVIRONMENTAL CONSIDERATIONS AT VARIOUS OPERATIONAL STAGES (continued) The following table provides a more detailed analysis of various environmental impacts at operational stages and actions taken to reduce such effects. Significant Environmental Impact/Issues 重大環境影響╱事件 Product Design Raw materials of synthetic polymer fibers are 產品設計 derived from petroleum by-products. The production process will consume natural resources and emit GHG. 人造聚合物纖維的原料來自石油副產品。 生產過程將消耗天然資源，並排放溫室氣體。 Procurement Coal which is high in sulphur content will 採購 produce a higher amount of sulphur dioxide when combusted. 含 硫 量 高 的 煤 炭 會 於 燃 燒 時 產 生 較 多 的 二 氧 化 硫。 Cotton Spinning/ Cotton dust is a common by-product from this Fabric Knitting process. 棉紡╱針織布 棉塵為此過程的常見副產品。 Yarn/Fabric Dyeing Use of chemicals. 染紗╱布 化學品的使用。 不同營運階段下的環境考量（續） 下表提供就營運階段下，各種環境影響及減少有關影 響所採取行動的更詳細分析。 Actions taken 所採取行動 The casual apparel retailing operation has actively introduced an advanced eco-cotton as a filler for its quilted jacket. Eco-cotton is a renewable raw material, which when compared to synthetic polymer fibers reduces energy consumption and GHG emissions during the production process. 休閒服裝零售業務已積極引入先進的環保棉作為其 棉襖的填充物。環保棉為可再生原料，較人造聚合 物纖維減少生產過程的能源消耗及溫室氣體排放 量。 Specified contractually, we will not accept coal with a sulphur content higher than 0.6% weight. Automated monitoring systems have been installed in the thermal power plant to ensure that the flue gas emitted meets emission standards. 我們於合約中訂明，將不會接受含硫量高於 0.6% 重量的煤炭。 熱電廠已安裝自動監控系統，以確保廢氣 排放符合 排放標準。 Filters are in place to trap and collect unwanted cotton dust. Both the temperature and humidity are also controlled at the factory and this aids dust suppression. 已安裝過濾器以阻隔及收集多餘的棉塵。 控制廠房內的溫度及濕度，有助抑制棉塵。 The ISO14001 Environmental Management System is also strictly followed as regards to the management of chemicals in the workshop area. 我們亦嚴格遵從ISO14001環境管理系統中管理工 作場所的化學品守則。 22 TEXWINCA Holdings Limited ESG Report 2019 Managing our Environmental Impacts 管理我們對環境的影響 ENVIRONMENTAL CONSIDERATIONS AT VARIOUS OPERATIONAL STAGES (continued) Significant Environmental Impact/Issues 重大環境影響╱事件 Fabric Finishing Smoke is often produced from the stenter 布料定型 required in this operation. 工序所需的定型機不時生產黑煙。 Water Discharge Wastewater arising from manufacturing and 水排放 daily use. 生產及日常生活產生的廢水。 Product Products are transported from suppliers Transportation overland by truck to warehouses in Hong 運送貨物 Kong contributing to casual apparel retailing operation's GHG footprint in the process. 貨品經陸路以貨車由供應商運送至香港的貨倉。 此過程增加休閒服裝零售業務的溫室氣體足印。 Product Sales Plastics bags and packaging involved in 銷售產品 the sales of items also contribute toward environmental impact. 銷售貨品所用的塑膠袋及包裝袋亦對環境造成影 響。 Waste/Machine/ The leakage of waste oil from machinery and Equipment Disposal chemical waste from containers and light 棄置廢物╱機器╱設備 tubes may negatively affect the quality of the surrounding environment. 機器滲漏的廢油以及容器和燈管漏出的化學廢料 可能對周邊環境的質素造成負面影響。 不同營運階段下的環境考量（續） Actions taken 所採取行動 Air-purifying equipment has been installed to ensure sound air quality. 已安裝空氣淨化設施，以確保良好的空氣質素。 Wastewater is collected and channelled to treatment tanks where a series of biological contact oxidation processes take place. Testing and monitoring are conducted at regular intervals daily to ensure the waste water discharged complies with national and regional standards. 廢水被收集至收集池進行生物接觸氧化處理。為確 保排放水質符合國家和地方標準，每天定時進行測 試和監控。 T h r o u g h a m o r e s t r e a m l i n e d p r o d u c t replenishment mechanism, the logistics and sales department strive to reduce the transportation distance, optimize the number of products delivered and trucks required. 透過更精簡的補貨機制，物流及銷售部門致力減少 運輸距離，優化運送貨品及所需貨車的數量。 Casual apparel retailing operation actively utilizes bio-degradable materials in plastic bags and packaging to reduce environmental impact. 休閒服裝零售業務積極使用以可生物降解的物料製 造的塑膠袋及包裝袋，以減少對環境的影響。 We strictly follow ISO14001 Environmental Management System guidelines for the proper management, collection and disposal of waste oil and waste. Used chemical containers will be treated by qualified units. 我們嚴格遵循ISO14001環境管理系統指引中的有 關適當管理、收集及棄置廢油和廢物。 已使用的化學品容器由資質單位處理。 德永佳集團有限公司 二零一九年環境、社會及管治報告 23 Our People and Safety 我們的員工及安全 WORKING CONDITIONS AND LABOUR STANDARDS 工作環境及勞工準則 Our people lie at the core of our business operations and form the very 我們的員工為我們業務營運的樑柱，亦為我們成功及 foundation of our success and development. As an organisation we aim 發展的基石。作為一間機構，我們旨在將所有員工的 to prioritise the well-being of all of our employees and strive to move 福祉放於首位，並致力與員工攜手向前、進步和成 ever forward, progressing and developing together. 長。 Essential to this is the creation of an optimal workspace environment 當中重要的一環為營造最佳工作環境，使僱員於無任 where our employees are able to work together harmoniously, free 何形式的歧視或騷擾下和諧合作。我們所有業務中的 from any form of discrimination or harassment. Our commitments 管理、招聘及晉升慣例貫徹了我們堅守該等原則的承 to upholding these principles are reiterated within our management 諾。我們力求保障多元化及遵循公平原則，同時保障 measures, and recruitment and promotion practices throughout all our 我們僱員的權利，不論種族、社會地位、年齡、國 operations. We endeavour to safeguard diversity and uphold principles 籍、宗教、殘障、性別或性取向。 of fairness while preserving the rights of our employees, regardless of race, social class, age, nationality, religion, disability, gender or sexual orientation. As a Group we strive to create a positive work-life balance that provides 作為一個集團我們致力建立工作與生活平衡，包括給 reasonable working hours and rest periods applicable to all our 所有僱員提供合適工作時數及休息時段。就我們的紡 employees. Specific to our textile manufacturing operation, employees 織生產業務而言，僱員可享有不同的津貼及花紅，例 are offered a range of allowances and bonuses such as compensation 如高溫環境下工作的補償、夜班津貼和表現及年終花 for working in high temperature environments, night shift allowance as 紅。 well as performance and end of year bonuses. All our human resources policies are structured to adhere to legislation 我們所有人力資源政策的建構皆嚴格遵守香港勞工法 within the employment ordinance in Hong Kong and respective labour 例及中國大陸的相關勞動法例。 laws in the mainland China. 24 TEXWINCA Holdings Limited ESG Report 2019 Our People and Safety 我們的員工及安全 WORKING CONDITIONS AND LABOUR STANDARDS (continued) 工作環境及勞工準則（續） Fostering a Positive Work-Life Balance 鼓勵取得工作與生活平衡 Our employees frequently come together to enjoy a number of cultural and sporting activities, promoting a sense of team and collaborative spirit at our corporation. Both labour unions and the corporate cultural affairs committee of our textile manufacturing operation lead and deliver various cultural activities across company levels. 我們的僱員不時相聚，共享各種文化和體育活動，於企業中推廣團隊和合作精神。我們紡織生產業務的工會及公司企業文化委 員會均為公司不同層級的僱員籌辦多項文化活動。 Every month the textile manufacturing operation organises a party for all the employees celebrating their birthday that month. Employees celebrating their birthday are encouraged to bring up to two family members to join the party. On average, around 500 employees and their family members join the party each month. 紡織生產業務每個月為所有當月生日的僱員組織一次聚會慶祝生日，並鼓勵當月生日的僱員攜帶最多兩位家屬參與聚會。平均 而言，每月約有500名僱員及其家屬參與聚會。 There are variety shows, sessions where department heads, colleagues, relatives, friends and family convey birthday wishes, lucky draws, interactive games and also sharing of the birthday cake. Birthday celebrants receive celebratory drinks and presents as well as a birthday card from their department head. 生日聚會包含文藝節目表演、由部門領導、同事及親友傳達生日祝福、幸運抽獎、互動遊戲和分享生日蛋糕等環節。生日僱員 會收到慶祝飲品、生日禮物以及部門領導發送的生日卡。 A cultural affairs fund was also established to organise activities including tours, recreational activities and festival gathering for staff and their family members. Each year, there are around 2,000 participates in tours. The Group also rolls out various sporting activities such as basketball, table-tennis and snooker matches for the enjoyment of all staff. 我們亦設立文化活動基金，為員工及家屬組織活動，活動類型包括旅遊、康樂活動及節日聚會。每年平均約有2,000人次參與旅 遊活動，集團亦每年舉辦多項體育活動，例如籃球、乒乓球及桌球賽事，以供所有員工享樂。 德永佳集團有限公司 二零一九年環境、社會及管治報告 25 Our People and Safety 我們的員工及安全 WORKING CONDITIONS AND LABOUR STANDARDS (continued) 工作環境及勞工準則（續） Below are the detailed breakdown of our employee by region, gender, 按我們員工的地區、性別、年齡組別及僱傭類型的詳 age group and employment type: 細分類如下： Number of Employees by Region 按地區劃分僱員人數 708 689 3,065 3,318 2019 2018 二零一九年 二零一八年 6,310 6,644 Hong Kong Dongguan Guangzhou 香港 東莞 廣州 Number of Employees by Gender 按性別劃分僱員人數 4,525 4,866 2019 2018 二零一九年 二零一八年 5,558 5,785 FemaleMale 女男 26 TEXWINCA Holdings Limited ESG Report 2019 Our People and Safety 我們的員工及安全 WORKING CONDITIONS AND LABOUR STANDARDS (continued) 工作環境及勞工準則（續） Number of Employees by Age Group 按年齡組別劃分僱員人數 5,833 5,896 2019 2018 二零一九年 二零一八年 4,250 4,755 Over 30 Below 30 30歲以上 30歲以下 Number of Employees by Employment Type 按僱傭類型劃分僱員人數 1,493 1,284 2019 2018 二零一九年 二零一八年 8,590 9,367 Full-time Part-time 全職 兼職 德永佳集團有限公司 二零一九年環境、社會及管治報告 27 Our People and Safety 我們的員工及安全 WORKING CONDITIONS AND LABOUR STANDARDS (continued) All employment with the Group is voluntary and the Group strictly complies with national or local legislation and does not employ any child labour. 工作環境及勞工準則（續） 本集團所有員工均屬自願受聘，本集團亦嚴守國家及 當地法例，不會聘請任何童工。 Safeguarding Freedom in our Textile Manufacturing Operation 紡織生產業務保障自由 Asserting our commitments to fairness, the utilisation of any form of forced labour is of utmost concern and priority to our textile manufacturing operation. Strict internal policies reflecting compliance with both local and national regulation prevent any forms of indentured labour. This is stringently enforced within our recruitment policies which are frequently updated to reflect any amendments or updates to relevant national or local legislation. 為維護我們對公平性的承諾，我們高度關注以任何形式聘用的強制勞工，並列為我們紡織生產業務優先處理事項。嚴格的內部 政策反映我們遵守當地及國家法規，以防止任何形式的契約勞工。在我們的招聘政策下，我們強制執行上述措施，並頻密更 新，以切合任何有關國家或當地法例的修訂或更新。 The Group is also dedicated to ensuring that operations remain free from child labour, and is developing systems and procedures to handle the management of such incidents. Should a child be discovered working in our premises, he or she will immediately be transported back to his/her hometown or place of origin. We will then file necessary documentation with the local authorities while consulting with the child's guardians on avenues for his or her return to school. 本集團亦致力確保業務中絕無童工，並發展處理有關事故的管理系統及程序。倘發現有任何兒童於我們的物業內工作，彼將立 即被送返其家鄉或原居地。我們其後將向當地機關提交必要的文件，同時向兒童的監護人商議其復學。 28 TEXWINCA Holdings Limited ESG Report 2019 Our People and Safety 我們的員工及安全 DEVELOPMENT AND TRAINING 發展及培訓 Cultivating skilled employees who are capable of rising to meet the 培養能應付行業瞬息萬變的需求的技術人才是本集團 demands of a dynamic industry is pivotal to the success of the Group. 成功的關鍵。 Specific to the needs and requirements of the casual apparel retailing 為切合休閒服裝零售業務的需要及要求，我們提供一 operation, we offer a series of internal and external programmes to 系列內部及外部課程以促進工作相關的技術。我們一 promote the advancement of job related skills. Examples of some our 些倡議課程的例子包括我們的管理培訓生課程、前線 programmes initiatives involve our management trainee programme, 員工入職培訓及針對各職級的前線員工的培訓計劃。 frontline staff induction, and training plans for all levels of frontline staff. The Baleno Training Academy 班尼路培訓學院 Established in 2006, The Baleno Training Academy at casual apparel retailing operation continues to provide continuous education to our employees offering a diverse set of courses on subjects ranging from business management to psychology. It also serves as a platform for exchange and sharing of best practices, catering to and driving continuous development of the Group. 休閒服裝零售業務之班尼路培訓學院於二零零六年成立，一直為我們的僱員提供持續進修課程，課程主題多元化，由商業管理 到心理學不等。其亦為交換及分享最佳作業流程的平台，迎合併推動本集團持續發展。 德永佳集團有限公司 二零一九年環境、社會及管治報告 29 Our People and Safety 我們的員工及安全 DEVELOPMENT AND TRAINING (continued) 發展及培訓（續） Manpower Developer 人才企業 The casual apparel retailing operation has been awarded as Manpower Developer 1st since 2010 by the Employees Retraining Board ("ERB"), an independent statutory body established in Hong Kong, to recognise our outstanding performance in manpower training and development. ERB has reviewed and evaluated the operation in five aspects Leading a Learning Culture, Resources Planning, Training and Development System, Performance Management and Corporate Social Responsibility in manpower development. 休閒服裝零售業務自二零一零年起獲頒授「人才企業1st」殊榮，此獎項由香港獨立法定組織「僱員再培訓局」頒發，表揚我們在人 才培訓及發展工作有卓越表現。僱員再培訓局於五方面檢視及評核本業務 - 倡導學習文化、資源規劃、培訓及發展系統、績效 管理及人才發展層面的企業社會責任。 30 TEXWINCA Holdings Limited ESG Report 2019 Our People and Safety 我們的員工及安全 DEVELOPMENT AND TRAINING (continued) 發展及培訓（續） With the end goal of furthering the advancement of skills specific to 以進一步提升我們的紡織生產業務的技術為最終目 our textile manufacturing operation, we conduct a number of internal 標，我們舉辦不同的內部課程（如有需要，由外部課 courses (supplemented by external courses if necessary) covering 程補充），當中涵蓋策略規劃、團隊管理、銷售及語 strategic planning, team management, sales and language skills. 文能力。本集團亦資助僱員參加工作坊或研討會，以 The Group also sponsors the cost of any workshops or seminars that 進一步發展其專業技能。 employees would like to attend in order to further their professional development. The following charts present a detailed breakdown of development of 下表顯示本集團按僱員類別及性別，僱員才能及 employees' talent and skills by employee category and gender of the 技術發展的詳細分類。 Group. Percentage of Employees Trained by Employee Category 按僱員類別劃分，受訓僱員百分比 100% 80% 60% 40% 20% 0% General Middle Senior General Middle Senior 普通員工 Managers Managers 普通員工 Managers Managers 中級經理 高級經理 中級經理 高級經理 Textile Manufacturing Casual Apparel Retailing 紡織生產 休閒服裝零售 2019 2018 Average Training Hours per Employee by Employee Category 按僱員類別劃分，每名僱員平均培訓時數 60 50 40 30 20 10 0 General Middle Senior General Middle Senior 普通員工 Managers Managers 普通員工 Managers Managers 中級經理 高級經理 中級經理 高級經理 Textile Manufacturing Casual Apparel Retailing 紡織生產 休閒服裝零售 2019 2018 德永佳集團有限公司 二零一九年環境、社會及管治報告 31 Our People and Safety 我們的員工及安全 DEVELOPMENT AND TRAINING (continued) 發展及培訓（續） Percentage of Employees Trained by Gender 按性別劃分，受訓僱員百分比 100% 80% 60% 40% 20% 0% Male Female Male Female 男 女 男 女 Textile Manufacturing Casual Apparel Retailing 紡織生產 休閒服裝零售 2019 2018 Average Training Hours per Employee by Gender 按性別劃分，每名僱員平均培訓時數 60 50 40 30 20 10 0 Male Female Male Female 男 女 男 女 Textile Manufacturing Casual Apparel Retailing 紡織生產 休閒服裝零售 2019 2018 32 TEXWINCA Holdings Limited ESG Report 2019 Our People and Safety 我們的員工及安全 HEALTH AND SAFETY 健康與安全 Safety is a core tenet of our operations and embedded into the very 安全為我們業務的核心宗旨，絲絲扣緊於我們的營商 fabric of the way in which we do business. The health and safety of 方式當中。我們的僱員以及所有業務觸及的健康及安 our employees as well as all those within reach of our operations is of 全事宜均為我們最關注的事項。 utmost concern to us. Within our textile manufacturing operation, we ensure that all our 在紡織生產業務中，我們確保所有生產及製造地點全 production and manufacturing sites are in full compliance with ISO 面遵循ISO 14001的環境管理體系規定。我們的承諾 14001 requirements for Environmental Management Systems. Our 亦可反映在「職業病危害防治計劃及方案」內數項的職 commitments are also reflected in a number of other occupational 業健康及安全措施，該等措施是按業務中的實際生產 health and safety measures contained in the "Occupational Disease and 環境規定而量身訂制。安全的概念亦帶到個人層面， Hazards Prevention Scheme", that are tailor made to the requirements 管理層的表現及花紅受此影響。 of actual production conditions at our operation. The concept of safety has also been brought to a person level, having a bearing on managerial performance and bonuses. Inspections are frequently carried out, guided by a series of assessment 我們經常進行檢查，按一系列的評估表格而進行，生 forms while production checks are organised at production/ 產廠部及公司層面的生產檢查分別每月及每季進行一 manufacturing sites and at company level on a monthly and quarterly 次。倘出現醫療保健需要，我們確保所有我們的僱員 basis respectively. Should, the need arise for medical care, we have 獲醫療及住院保險。我們亦與保健公司合作，進行與 ensured all our employees are provided with both medical and hospital 健康有關的研討會，並舉行牙科及身體檢查，該等醫 insurance. We also partner with healthcare companies, conducting 療保健亦擴展至員工家屬亦可享有優惠折扣。對於接 health related seminars, and organising dental and health checks, 觸到職業危害的所有員工，他們會接受免費的年度職 which we have extended to family members of staff at a discounted 業病檢查。於二零一九年，已經有超過998人接受檢 rate. For all staff that are exposed to occupational hazards, free annual 查。 occupational disease check-ups are provided. In 2019, more than 998 people have already undertaken the checks. Putting our ideals into practice within our casual apparel retailing 我們將理念融入休閒服裝零售業務的實務中，遵循零 operation we follow the 5S Retail Store Requirements: Structurise, 售店五常法：常組織、常整頓、常清潔、常規範及常 Systematise, Sanitise, Standardise and Self-discipline.This approach 自律。我們的機構以此方法達致效率及衛生的最高理 commits our organisation to the highest ideals of efficiency and 念。其他零售店實務事項涉及制定叉車安全操作規 hygiene. Other practices of concern at our retail stores involve the 範，以確保機械操作安全及員工安全。 establishment of forklift safety practices to ensure the safe operation of machines and the security of staff. 德永佳集團有限公司 二零一九年環境、社會及管治報告 33 Our People and Safety 我們的員工及安全 HEALTH AND SAFETY (continued) 健康與安全（續） A number of committees have been established to both oversee and develop health and safety related initiatives specific to operations. 我們已成立各個委員會，以監督及發展針對營運的健康及安全相關措施。 The Occupational Health Management Team have been tasked with the set-up of an "Occupational Health and Hazards Management System", overseeing the implementation of the contents of the guide throughout the textile manufacturing operation. 職業健康工作管理小組負責制定「職業健康危害管理制度 」，監察整個紡織生產業務於執行指引內容的情況。 The Safety Production Management Committee at textile manufacturing operation was also able to set up the establishment of a safety manufacturing production structure. This structure provided guidelines, a set of related goals, production requirements and management methods to ensure safety throughout our operations. 紡織生產業務的安全生產管理委員會亦能設立安全製造生產架構。該架構提供指引、一系列相關的目標、生產規定及管理辦 法，以確保我們整個業務的安全。 There were no fatalities during the reporting period in any of our operations. 於報告期間，無任何一項工序出現致命意外。 Reported lost days due to work related injuries amounted to a total of 101 days in Hong Kong and 85 days in Dongguan. 香港及東莞已呈報的因工傷而損失的總工作日數分別為101日及85日。 34 TEXWINCA Holdings Limited ESG Report 2019 Our Customer and Value Chain 客戶及價值鏈 SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT 供應鏈管理 Effective supply chain management can have implications on cost 高效率的供應鏈管理可影響成本及品質，並減低機構 and quality, and it serves to mitigate social or environmental risks 所面對的社會或環境風險。由於紡織生產業務供應商 that an organization may face. Given the diverse nature of suppliers 的性質廣泛，因此他們與我們的業務更息息相關。為 present within our textile manufacturing operation, this is of particular 此，我們高度注重供應鏈、尋求與我們合作的夥伴建 relevance to our operations. We therefore endeavour to pay due 立更深厚的連繫。供應商必須遵循我們嚴格的標準， consideration to our supply chain, seeking to form a deeper connection 於不同營運、經濟、社會及環境領域中顯示持續發 with all those with whom we work. Our suppliers are expected to 展。 adhere to our high standards, demonstrating continuous development in a variety of operational, economic, social and environmental areas. In order to be considered as a supplier, organizations are required to 倘擬成為供應商，機構須通過問卷考核，當中評估其 pass an assessment questionnaire from which they will be evaluated on 生產管理流程。現存供應商進行一年兩次的考核，供 production management flow. Existing suppliers are then engaged on 應商須在反貪污及賄賂的事宜上恪守行為守則的內 a bi-annual basis where they are required to conform with our Code of 容，並申報任何利益衝突。 Conduct regarding anti-corruption and bribery while also declaring any conflicts of interest. Necessary due diligence is also performed where required, with site 盡職調查亦於有需要時以實地視察及驗證產品或服務 visits and verification of products or services arranged to ensure that 方式進行，以確保供應商與本集團的嚴謹標準一致。 suppliers conform to the Group's high standards. Social and Environmental Considerations at the Textile Manufacturing Operation 紡織生產業務的社會及環境考量 To mitigate environmental and social risk within our supply chain and encourage greater consideration of these aspects, we have agreements with our suppliers on environmental and social affairs associated with the manufacturing of products. According to our "Stakeholder Management Procedure", key suppliers are required to fill in a "Stakeholder Environmental Questionnaire". An on-site inspection on environmental and social behavior will also be conducted if necessary. 為減低供應鏈的環境及社會風險以及鼓勵加強這些方面的關注，我們已與供應商就與製造產品有關的環境及社會事宜訂立協 議。根據我們的「持分者管理程序 」，主要供應商需填寫一份「持分者環境調查表 」。當有需要時，我們會對環境及社會表現 進行實地視察。 The Group requires suppliers to sign its "Commitment of Prohibition of Substances" and will give preferential consideration to an organisation that is in possession of ISO 14001 certified Environmental Management System and ISO 9001 certified Quality Management System. Our responsible departments also closely monitor suppliers at regular intervals to ensure compliance with social and environmental standards. 本集團要求供應商簽署其「禁用物質承諾 」，並優先考慮擁有ISO 14001環境管理體系認證及ISO 9001質量管理體系認證的機 構。我們的負責部門亦定期密切監察供應商，以確保其遵守社會及環境標準。 The Group prohibits any transaction undertaken with suppliers who use forbidden chemicals and bans the use of Uzbekistani cotton due to concerns with the employment of child labour in the region. 本集團全面禁止與任何使用禁用化學品的供應商交易，並嚴禁使用烏茲別克出產的綿花，此乃由於該區有僱用童工的情況。 德永佳集團有限公司 二零一九年環境、社會及管治報告 35 Our Customer and Value Chain 客戶及價值鏈 PRODUCT RESPONSIBILITY 產品責任 We aim to achieve the highest possible standard with all the products 我們致力令整個營運提供最高標準的產品及服務。達 and services offered throughout our operations. Achieving these 致該等標準涉及應用專屬系統及程序，以確保遵守當 standards involves the application of dedicated systems and procedures 地及國際規範。 to ensure compliance with both local and international specifications. Data Privacy is one such arena in which we comply with all relevant 在資料保密一環中，我們的紡織生產及休閒服裝零售 legislation governing both our textile manufacturing and casual apparel 業務已遵守所有有關的法律。我們亦同樣關注產品宣 retailing operations. Similar consideration is paid with the advertising 傳，並確保所有零售的廣告及推廣工作均經覆核檢 of products where our entire retail advertising and promotion efforts 查，致使描述無誤。我們致力確保我們的客戶能於購 are cross checked to ensure that they accurately portray product 買時作出知情的決定。 descriptions. We work to ensure that our customers are able to make the most informed decisions on their purchases. Protecting intellectual property rights is a priority to our organisation 保護知識產權為我們的首要任務，我們已建立處理專 which has in place dedicated management systems related to the 利及知識產權的專屬管理系統。系統可處理對專利提 handling of patents and intellectual property. Systems are in place 交、申請、索引及授予的特定要求。我們亦與技術專 to specify requirements on submission, application, indexing and 才簽訂嚴格的保密協議。 rewarding of patents. Strict confidentiality agreements are also signed with technical specialists. Ensure the Highest Quality with our Textiles 確保我們的紡織品質量上乘 To ensure that quality is a major factor at each stage of our operations, each department is tasked with achieving their own quality based targets devised in consideration of both the industry and market standards. Records are kept at every stage to ensure both the efficiency and maintenance of product criterion. 為確保營運各個階段以品質為重，各部門亦須達到其自身的品質目標，該等目標乃參考行業及市場標準而制定。每個階段均保 存記錄，以確保產品標準得以有效實施。 Before our products are dispatched, they are subject to our internal quality control standards. We also take the added initiative on following up on every purchase with our clients to ensure that products were inspected before delivery. Should there be any issue with our merchandise, products will be subject to review and procedures initiated on both due compensation and recall. 於交付前，我們的產品須接受內部品質監控標準測試。我們亦採取額外措施跟進客戶的每一項採購，以確保產品於交付前經妥 善檢查。倘若我們的貨品有任何問題，產品將接受檢查及開展補償及收回程序。 36 TEXWINCA Holdings Limited ESG Report 2019 Our Customer and Value Chain 客戶及價值鏈 PRODUCT RESPONSIBILITY (continued) 產品責任（續） The Mill Qualification Programme is an internationally standardised 工廠資格計劃為針對紡織品工廠表現而訂的國際標準 assessment approach on the performance of textile mills in areas such 評估方法，涵蓋品質保證、實驗室認證及環境可持續 as quality assurance, lab certification and environmental sustainability. 性。該機構對我們的評分為96分（以100分為滿分）， The organisation provided us with a score of 96 out of 100, above the 超越紡織生產業務的行業基準。 industry norm for the textile manufacturing operation. The textile manufacturing operation in Dongguan has been awarded 於東莞的紡織生產業務自二零一五年獲頒授ISO9001 the certificate of ISO 9001 Quality Management Systems since 2015. We 品質管制體系證書。我們遵照該體系的品質管制方法 apply the system's quality management methodology and measures, 及措施，透過接納客戶意見及加強對外部市場調查， through receiving customer feedback and strengthening the external 準確識別客戶及市場需要。我們確保產品必定能符合 market research, customer and market needs are identified accurately. 客戶品質要求，並爭取超越客戶期望，為本公司樹立 We then ensure that the products can meet customers' quality 良好品牌形象。 requirements, and we further strive to exceed their expectations in order to build up the Company's brand. 德永佳集團有限公司 二零一九年環境、社會及管治報告 37 Our Customer and Value Chain 客戶及價值鏈 PRODUCT RESPONSIBILITY (continued) 產品責任（續） Meanwhile, risk management system was introduced in product 同時，紡織生產業務引入風險管理體系於產品設計及 design and development of textile manufacturing operation. Technical 開發。在開發新產品的過程不斷累積技術資料及風險 information and risk control experience are gained in the process 控制經驗，使產品大量生產時可達到品質要求，並降 of new product development, so that we can meet the quality 低次產品回收的風險。因此，我們提高生產效益。 requirements in the mass production and reduce the risk of secondary product recovery. To this end, we improve production efficiency. We are proud to note that we have had zero complaints over the 讓我們引以自豪的是，於過往報告年度，我們從未收 previous reporting year in regard to the quality of our textile products. 到有關紡織品產品品質的投訴。然而，倘若接獲投 If however a complaint should arise, the Company will immediately 訴，本公司將立即評估投訴，並就事件進行內部調 assess the complaint and conduct an internal investigation into the 查。公證人將參與調查投訴原因，並追查事件起因。 matter. Notaries will be involved to investigate the reasons for the complaint and identify the source of the issue. At the casual apparel retailing operation, complaints are generally 在休閒服裝零售業務，投訴一般會依據類型被分類為 categorised into the types of accidents, product quality, purchase 意外、產品質量、採購過程和服務。以確保有效和迅 processes, and services. A sound complaint handling system is in place 速解決投訴，我們己設立健全的投訴處理系統及向僱 with training provided to employees in order to ensure effective and 員提供培訓。 speedy complaint resolution. 38 TEXWINCA Holdings Limited ESG Report 2019 Our Customer and Value Chain 客戶及價值鏈 STANDARDS OF CONDUCT 操守準則 All of our operations comply with local and national legislation on 我們所有的業務均遵守當地及國家法例的操守準則， standards of conduct, such as with the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance 例如香港的防止賄賂條例以及中國內地相關反貪腐法 in Hong Kong and relevant legislation on anti-corruption and bribery in 例。 mainland China. Employees who engage in business operations and represent the 參與業務營運及代表本公司的專業形象的僱員，嚴禁 Company's professional image, are strictly prohibited to use business 利用商機取得個人利益或好處。僱員不時被提醒不可 opportunities for personal interest or benefit. Employees are reminded 收取來自供應商的任何形式的禮物。 that receiving gifts of any form from suppliers is prohibited. The Board has adopted a whistleblowing policy to provide a channel 董事會已採納舉報政策，使僱員及其他持份者有渠道 for employees and other stakeholders to report on any suspected 以保密形式報告本集團內任何可疑的不當行為或不法 misconduct or malpractice within the Group in confidence and without 行為，確保不會被報復或騷擾。相關政策可於本公司 fear of reprisal or victimisation. The policy is available on the website of 的網站上查閱。 the Company. 德永佳集團有限公司 二零一九年環境、社會及管治報告 39 Our Community 我們的社區 As a responsible corporate citizen, the Group seeks to be a positive 作為一個負責的企業公民，本集團尋求成為我們營運 force in the communities in which it operates. For businesses to do 所處社區的正面力量。生意興隆，社區自然繁榮安 well, communities must thrive. We believe that the development of a 定。我們相信為社區創造一個更好的未來有賴市民、 better future for our community relies on the participation of people, 企業及政府的參與。與不同的社區夥伴通力合作，我 corporations and the government. By working together with a number 們為營運所處社區的可持續發展及繁榮帶來重大影 of community partners, we can have a tremendous impact on the 響。 sustainable development and vitality of the communities in which we operate. Corporate social responsibility via staff volunteerism, philanthropy 透過員工義工服務、慈善活動及社區服務體現企業社 and community service is central to our core values and is ingrained 會責任，一直是我們核心價值的要點，並深深植入於 in the DNA of how we operate as a company. We have been active in 基因之中，作為我們營運公司的方針。我們一直熱心 charitable donations, caring for people in need, as well as supporting 參與慈善公益事務、關心有需要人士以及支持並贊助 and sponsoring educational and environmental protection activities. 教育及環保活動。此外，本集團亦鼓勵僱員、客戶及 In addition, the Group also encourages its employees, customers and 業務夥伴參與上述活動，為社區創造一個更好的未 business partners to partake in the aforesaid activities with a view to 來。 developing a better future for our community. Our Focus - the Group's philanthropy is focused on five core areas: 我們的焦點－本集團的慈善活動圍繞五大核心： • Environmental Protection • 環境保護 • Poverty Alleviation • 扶貧 • Caring of Elderly • 關懷長者 • Community Development • 社區發展 • Education • 教育 During the year, some of the activities/organisations the Group 於年內，部份本集團曾參與╱捐助或贊助的活動╱團 participated in/donated or sponsored to were: 體包括： (1) World Wide Fund For Nature Hong Kong; (1) 世界自然（香港）基金會； (2) The Community Chest of Hong Kong "Love Teeth Day"; (2) 香港公益金「公益愛牙日」； (3) The Community Chest of Hong Kong "The Community Chest (3) 香港公益金「公益綠識日」； Green Day"; (4) Evangelical Lutheran Church Social Service - Hong Kong; (4) 基督教香港信義會社會服務部； (5) Sowers Action; (5) 苗圃行動； (6) St. James' Settlement; and (6) 聖雅各福群會；及 (7) The Hong Kong Council of Social Service "Caring Company". (7) 香港社會服務聯會「商界展關懷」。 40 TEXWINCA Holdings Limited ESG Report 2019 Our Community 我們的社區 The Group's Community Involvement in 2019 and 2018 本集團於二零一九及二零一八年度的社區參與 Focus Area Resources Contributed 重點範疇 捐獻資源 2019 2018 二零一九年 二零一八年 Hours Funding HK$ Hours Funding HK$ 小時 資 金（港 元） 小時 資 金（港 元） Environmental Protection 1 63,704 121 102,889 環境保護 Poverty Alleviation - 11,590 - 240,454 扶貧 Caring of Elderly - 248,883 - 227,130 關懷長者 Community Development 16 277,168 16 513,127 社區發展 Education - 82,821 - 82,006 教育 Total: 17 684,166 137 1,165,606 總 計︰ 德永佳集團有限公司 二零一九年環境、社會及管治報告 41 Our Community 我們的社區 Case Study: The Community Chest Green Day 2018/19 個案研究：公益綠識日 2018/19 The Community Chest Green Day ("Green Day") activity was organised by the Community Chest of Hong Kong, which aims at raising public's awareness of environment protection and donates all funds raised to medical and health care services provided by the Community Chest of Hong Kong. The activity was held on 26 and 27 August 2018, participants who donated the designated amount could receive a Green Day commemorative ticket. The activity encouraged participants to use public transportation, so as to implement environmental protection concept in every detail of life, and live a greener life. 公益綠識日由香港公益金舉辦，旨在喚起市民對環保的關注，同時也為公益金資助醫療及保健服務籌款。該活動於二零一八年 八月二十六日及二十七日舉行，凡捐款滿指定金額的或以上參加者，均可獲公益綠識日紀念車票乙張。活動目的希望鼓勵參加 者乘搭公共交通工具，將環保概念貫徹每個生活細節中，實踐綠色生活。 We are very pleased that we were awarded the "The Highest Participation Rate Award" in this activity. 我們很高興在此活動中獲得「最高參與率獎」。 Case Study: 2016-2018 Social Capital Builder Awards 個案研究：2016-2018社會資本動力獎 Social capital helps building Hong Kong into a caring society of mutual trust and solidarity, and enhances mutual support among individuals, families and organisations so that our community can grow from strength to strength. 社會資本有助香港建立一個互信互助、團結及充滿人情味的社會，讓個人、家庭及組織互相支持，社區能力得以持續提升。 To accord recognition to enterprises/organisations which have contributed to the development of social capital in Hong Kong, the Community Investment and Inclusion Fund ("CIIF") of the Labour and Welfare Bureau has organised the biennial Social Capital Builder Awards since 2012. The Awards provide an opportunity for various sectors of the community to witness and share the achievements in building social capital in Hong Kong. The casual apparel retail operation was awarded the 2016-2018 Social Capital Builder Logo Awards. 為了表揚及嘉許對香港社會資本發展有貢獻的企業╱機構，勞工及福利局社區投資共享基金（「基金」）由二零一二年起舉辦 兩年一度的「社會資本動力獎」嘉許計劃，讓社會各界共同見證及分享香港建立社會資本的成果。休閒服裝零售業務本年度獲 頒「2016-2018社會資本動力標誌獎」。 CIIF assesses the achievements made by applicants from six social capital dimensions including social network, mutual assistance and benefit, social cohesion and inclusion, information and communication, social participation as well as trust and solidarity. 基金從六個範疇評估企業所建立的社會資本成果，包括社會網絡、互助及互惠、社會凝聚和包容、資料和溝通、社會參與及信 任和團結。 Over the past decade, the Group contacted charity and social organizations regularly, established close relationship with them and actively expanded its social network. It also actively stimulated the youngsters' interests in entering into the society and helped them acquire necessary skills. Meanwhile, it attached great importance to environment protection, sustainable development and caring for employees and community. Looking forward, we will continue to promote and practice the principle of caring for society, and to bring about positive impacts on the society by leveraging our resources and strengths. 過往十年間，本集團定期接觸慈善及社會服務團體，建立緊密的關係，及擴展社會網絡，並積極推動、培養年青人對投入社會 的興趣與技能，同時注重環境保護和可持續性發展、關懷員工和社區。未來我們會繼續推廣及實踐關愛社會的信念，利用公司 資源和優勢，不斷為社會帶來正面影響。 42 TEXWINCA Holdings Limited ESG Report 2019 Our Community 我們的社區 The Group has once again been named as a Caring Company by The 本集團再次名列於香港社會服務聯會的商界展關懷計 Hong Kong Council of Social Service in recognition of its contributions 劃，表彰我們共建和諧社會及透過關懷社區、僱員及 to building a cohesive society, and inspiring corporate social 環境履行企業社會責任。 responsibility by caring for the community, our employees and the environment. Ultimately our community programmes support our efforts in creating a 我們社區計劃的最終目標是善用我們的技能、專長及 sustainable and cohesive society in areas that make the best use of our 影響力，支持我們創造一個可持續發展及團結的社 skills, expertise and influence, whilst at the same time addressing the 會，並同時應對本地社區最逼切的問題。 most pressing issues facing our local communities. Therefore, the Group will continue to invest resources in all major 因此，本集團將繼續將資源投放於所有主要社會、教 social, educational and environmental protection activities to strive for 育及環保活動，力求為社區爭取更好前景。 a better future for our community. 德永佳集團有限公司 二零一九年環境、社會及管治報告 43 HKEx ESG Content Index 港交所環境、社會及管治內容索引 Textile Casual Aspect KPI Description Manufacturing Apparel Retailing 關鍵績 休閒 層面 效指標 描述 紡織生產 服裝零售 Page number 頁碼 Environmental 環境 A1 A1 General Disclosure 9 9 Emissions 一般披露 排放物 A1.1 Types of emissions and respective emissions data 10 Note 1 排放物種類及相關排放數據 註1 A1.2 Greenhouse gas emissions in total and, where appropriate, 12 14 intensity 溫室氣體總排放量及（如適用）密度 A1.3 Total hazardous waste produced and, where appropriate, 18 Note 2 intensity 註2 所產生有害廢物總量及（如適用）密度 A1.4 Total non-hazardous waste produced and, where appropriate, 16 16 intensity 所產生無害廢物總量及（如適用）密度 A1.5 Measures to mitigate emissions and results achieved 9, 10 13, 14 減低排放量的措施及所得成果 A1.6 Description of how hazardous and non-hazardous wastes are 15, 16, 18 16 handled, reduction initiatives and results achieved 描述處理有害及無害廢物的方法、減低產生量的措施及所得成果 A2 A2 General Disclosure 11, 15 13, 15 Use of 一般披露 Resources A2.1 Direct and/or indirect energy consumption by type in total and 12 14 資源使用 intensity 按類型劃分的直接及╱或間接能源總耗量及密度 A2.2 Water consumption in total and intensity 19, 20 Note 3 總耗水量及密度 註3 A2.3 Energy use efficiency initiatives and results achieved 11, 12 13, 14 能源使用效益計劃及所得成果 A2.4 Description of whether there is any issue in sourcing water, 20 Note 3 water efficiency initiatives and results achieved 註3 描述求取水源上可有任何問題，以及提升用水效益計劃及所得成果 A2.5 Total packaging material used for finished products 17 17 製成品所用包裝材料的總量 A3 A3 General Disclosure 21 21 The 一般披露 Environment A3.1 Significant impacts of activities on the environment and 22, 23 22, 23 and Natural natural resources and the actions taken to manage them Resources 業務活動對環境及天然資源的重大影響及已採取管理有關 環境及天然 影響的行動 資源 Social 社會 Employment and Labour Practices 僱傭及勞工常規 B1 B1 General Disclosure 24, 25 24 Employment 一般披露 僱傭 B1.1 Total workforce by gender, employment type, age group and 26, 27 26, 27 geographical region 按性別、僱傭類型、年齡組別及地區劃分的僱員總數 B2 B2 General Disclosure 33 33 Health and 一般披露 Safety B2.1 Number and rate of work-related fatalities 34 NM 健康與安全 因工作關係而死亡的人數及比率 B2.2 Lost days due to work injury 34 NM 因工傷損失工作日數 B2.3 Description of occupational health and safety measures 33, 34 33 adopted, how they are implemented and monitored 描述所採納的職業健康與安全措施，以及相關執行及監察方法 44 TEXWINCA Holdings Limited ESG Report 2019 HKEx ESG Content Index 港交所環境、社會及管治內容索引 Aspect KPI 關鍵績 層面 效指標 B3 B3 Development and Training B3.1 發展及培訓 B3.2 B4 B4 Labour Standards B4.1 勞工準則 B4.2 Operating Practices 營運慣例 B5B5 Supply Chain Management B5.2 供應鏈管理 B6B6 Product Responsibility B6.2 產品責任 B6.4 B7 B7 Anti- corruption B7.1 反貪污 B7.2 Community 社區 Textile Casual Description Manufacturing Apparel Retailing 休閒 描述 紡織生產 服裝零售 Page number 頁碼 General Disclosure 29, 31 29, 30 一般披露 Percentage of employees trained by gender and employee 31, 32 31, 32 category 按性別及僱員類別劃分的受訓僱員百分比 Average training hours completed per employee by gender 31, 32 31, 32 and employee category 按性別及僱員類別劃分，每名僱員完成受訓的平均時數 General Disclosure 24, 28 24, 28 一般披露 Measures to review employment practices to avoid child and 28 NM forced labour 檢討招聘慣例的措施以避免童工及強制勞工 Steps taken to eliminate such practices when discovered 28 NM 在發現違規情況時，消除有關情況所採取的步驟 General Disclosure 35 35 一般披露 Description of practices relating to engaging suppliers, 35 35 number of suppliers where the practices are being implemented, how they are implemented and monitored 描述有關聘用供應商的慣例，向其執行有關慣例的供應商數目、 以及有關慣例的執行及監察方法 General Disclosure 36, 37 36 一般披露 Number of products and services related complaints received 38 38 and how they are dealt with 接獲關於產品及服務的投訴數目以及應對方法 Description of quality assurance process and recall procedures 37, 38 NM 描述質量檢定過程及產品回收程序 General Disclosure 39 39 一般披露 Number of concluded legal cases regarding corrupt practices No legal case NM during the reporting period and the outcomes of the cases 沒有訴訟 於匯報期內已審結的貪污訴訟案件的數目及訢訟結果 案件 Description of preventive measures and whistle-blowing 39 NM procedures, how they are implemented and monitored 描述防範措施及舉報程序，以及相關執行及監察方法 B8 B8 General Disclosure 40, 43 40, 43 Community 一般披露 Investment B8.1 Focus areas of contribution 42 42 社區投資 重點貢獻範疇 B8.2 Resources contributed to the focus area 41 41 在重點範疇所動用資源 德永佳集團有限公司 二零一九年環境、社會及管治報告 45 HKEx ESG Content Index 港交所環境、社會及管治內容索引 NM: According to the results of stakeholder engagement in 2015, those KPIs are considered as not material for the business nature. Note 1: Due to its business nature, the significant air emissions at casual apparel retailing operation are the GHG emissions, arising mainly from the use of electricity and fuels derived from fossil fuels. Note 2: In view of the business nature at casual apparel retailing operation, we are not aware of any significant generation of hazardous waste. Note 3: Some retail stores operate in shopping malls of which both the water supply and discharge are solely controlled by the respective building management which considers the provision of water withdrawal and discharge data or sub-meter for individual occupant not feasible. NM： 根據二零一五年之持份者參與結果，該等關鍵績效指 標被認為對該業務性質並不重大。 註1： 基於業務性質，休閒服裝零售業務重大氣體排放為溫 室氣體排放，主要源自使用由化石燃料轉化的電力及 燃料。 註2： 基於休閒服裝零售業務性質，我們並不知悉有任何有 害廢物的重大產生。 註3： 部分零售店於購物廣場營運，供水和排水均為大廈管 業處自行控制，而相關管業處認為向個別租戶提供用 水和排水數據或分錶並不可行。 46 TEXWINCA Holdings Limited ESG Report 2019 Attachments Original document

