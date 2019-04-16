Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  TF Bank AB    TFBANK   SE0007331608

TF BANK AB

(TFBANK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TF Bank AB (publ): Invitation to the presentation of the Interim report for January – March 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 04:28am EDT

TF Bank AB will publish its interim report for the period January - March 2019, Thursday 25 April 2019, at 07.00 CET. We welcome media, institutional investors, analysts and other interested parties to participate in a telephone conference at 08.15 CET.

Agenda (CET)

07.00 - Interim report published

08.15 - Telephone conference with CEO Mattias Carlsson and CFO Mikael Meomuttel. It will be possible to ask questions after the presentation.

To follow the telephone conference on-line go to www.tfbankgroup.com. To participate in the telephone conference, please call in using the relevant number indicated below approximately 15 minutes before the start of the conference:

SE: +46 (0)8 5664 2705
UK: +44 (0)33 3300 9273

The presentation will be held in Swedish while the material will be in English.

For further information, please contact:
Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0)70 626 95 33

TF Bank in brief
TF Bank is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. The platform is designed for scalability and adaptability to different products, countries, currencies and digital banking solutions. TF Bank carries out deposit and lending activities for about 1 million consumers in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Poland, Germany, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania through subsidiary, branch or cross-border banking. In its E-commerce Solutions segment, TF Bank offer next-generation payment and checkout solutions for online retailers in the Nordics, Estonia and Poland. TF Bank is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

Disclaimer

TF Bank AB published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 08:27:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TF BANK AB
04:28aTF BANK AB (PUBL) : Invitation to the presentation of the Interim report for Jan..
PU
04:01aTF BANK AB (PUBL) : Invitation to the presentation of the Interim report for Jan..
AQ
04/04TF BANK : Notice of Annual General Meeting in TF Bank AB (publ)
AQ
04/03TF BANK : Nomination committee's proposal for the Board of Directors in TF Bank ..
PU
04/03TF BANK : Nomination committee's proposal for the Board of Directors in TF Bank ..
AQ
03/22TF BANK : publishes the Annual Report 2018
AQ
03/21TF BANK : initiates process to simplify its group structure
AQ
02/28TF BANK : Hansapost selects TF Bank for payment and financing solution
AQ
02/07TF BANK : Year-end Report January - December 2018
AQ
01/28TF BANK AB (PUBL) : Invitation to the presentation of the Year-end Report for 20..
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 788 M
EBIT 2019 494 M
Net income 2019 224 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,89%
P/E ratio 2019 8,93
P/E ratio 2020 7,31
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,56x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,14x
Capitalization 2 017 M
Chart TF BANK AB
Duration : Period :
TF Bank AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TF BANK AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 115  SEK
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jan Lars Mattias Carlsson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mari Thjømøe Chairman
Mikael Per-Erik Meomuttel Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Björn Skytt Chief Information Officer
John Lennart Brehmer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TF BANK AB30.28%218
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY13.92%345 021
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA8.32%295 129
BANK OF AMERICA21.10%280 204
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.34%236 781
WELLS FARGO0.89%216 833
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About