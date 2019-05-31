Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  TF Bank AB    TFBANK   SE0007331608

TF BANK AB

(TFBANK)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM - 05/31 04:57:58 am
100 SEK   -1.48%
04:19aTF BANK : Board of Directors adopts merger plans
PU
04:01aTF BANK : Board of Directors adopts merger plans
AQ
05/07TF BANK : Summary from TF Bank AB's Annual General Meeting 7 May 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TF Bank : Board of Directors adopts merger plans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 04:19am EDT

The Boards of Directors of TF Bank AB (publ) ('TF Bank') and the wholly-owned subsidiaries BB Bank ASA, Avarda AB and Avarda Oy ('the Subsidiaries') today announce that they have resolved to adopt joint merger plans with the intention to merge the Subsidiaries with TF Bank through an absorption.

The Board of TF Bank and the Boards of the Subsidiaries have today resolved to adopt joint merger plans between each subsidiary and TF Bank. The mergers will be implemented by TF Bank absorbing the Subsidiaries. Following the mergers, the businesses of Avarda Oy in Finland and BB Bank in Norway will operate through TF Bank's existing Finnish branch and a new Norwegian branch, respectively. The mergers are expected to be completed by the turn of the year 2019/2020.

The purpose of the mergers is to simplify the group structure and enable a higher internal efficiency, to be able to gather more products under the TF Bank brand, and to clarify the group's offering in the various markets.

The completion of the mergers is subject to necessary permits and approvals.

For further information, please contact:
Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0)70 626 95 33

TF Bank in brief
TF Bank is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. The platform is designed for scalability and adaptability to different products, countries, currencies and digital banking solutions. TF Bank carries out deposit and lending activities for about 1 million consumers in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Poland, Germany, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania through subsidiary, branch or cross-border banking. In its E-commerce Solutions segment, TF Bank offers next-generation payment and checkout solutions for online retailers in the Nordics, Estonia and Poland. TF Bank is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

Disclaimer

TF Bank AB published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 08:18:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TF BANK AB
04:19aTF BANK : Board of Directors adopts merger plans
PU
04:01aTF BANK : Board of Directors adopts merger plans
AQ
05/07TF BANK : Summary from TF Bank AB's Annual General Meeting 7 May 2019
PU
05/07TF BANK : Summary from TF Bank AB's Annual General Meeting 7 May 2019
AQ
04/25TF BANK : Interim Report for January – March 2019
PU
04/25TF BANK : Interim Report for January - March 2019
AQ
04/16TF BANK AB (PUBL) : Invitation to the presentation of the Interim report for Jan..
PU
04/16TF BANK AB (PUBL) : Invitation to the presentation of the Interim report for Jan..
AQ
04/04TF BANK : Notice of Annual General Meeting in TF Bank AB (publ)
AQ
04/03TF BANK : Nomination committee's proposal for the Board of Directors in TF Bank ..
PU
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 779 M
EBIT 2019 498 M
Net income 2019 221 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,55%
P/E ratio 2019 9,89
P/E ratio 2020 8,02
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,80x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,33x
Capitalization 2 182 M
Chart TF BANK AB
Duration : Period :
TF Bank AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TF BANK AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 115  SEK
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jan Lars Mattias Carlsson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mari Thjømøe Chairman
Mikael Per-Erik Meomuttel Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Björn Skytt Chief Information Officer
John Lennart Brehmer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TF BANK AB40.97%229
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.86%351 063
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.81%281 633
BANK OF AMERICA12.62%263 853
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.26%213 340
WELLS FARGO-1.30%204 403
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About