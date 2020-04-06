TF Bank AB (publ): Invitation to the presentation of the Interim report for January – March 2020

TF Bank AB will publish its interim report for the period January - March 2020, Thursday 16 April 2020, at 07.00 CET. We welcome media, institutional investors, analysts and other interested parties to participate in a telephone conference at 08.15 CET.

Agenda (CET)

07.00 - Interim report published

08.15 - Telephone conference with CEO Mattias Carlsson and CFO Mikael Meomuttel. It will be possible to ask questions after the presentation.

To follow the telephone conference online go to www.tfbankgroup.com . To participate in the telephone conference, please call in using the relevant number indicated below approximately 15 minutes before the start of the conference:

SE: +46 (0)8 5199 9383

UK: +44 (0)33 3300 9266

The presentation will be held in Swedish while the material will be in English.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0)70 626 95 33