TF1 : FINALIZES THE ACQUISITION OF DOCTISSIMO FROM THE LAGARDERE GROUP

Boulogne, October 10th 2018

TF1 GROUP FINALIZES THE ACQUISITION OF DOCTISSIMO FROM THE LAGARDERE GROUP

Further to the announcement of July 12th 2018, the TF1 Group and the Lagardère Group are pleased to announce that they have today finalized the acquisition of 100% of Doctissimo by the TF1 Group.

Acquiring Doctissimo brings to the TF1 Group, a strong brand with a very large community, and strengthens its position in women and health/well-being verticals.

Doctissimo will join the TF1 Group's new digital entity, alongside a collection of other high profile brands including aufeminin, Marmiton, My Little Paris, Neweb, Studio 71 and MinuteBuzz,…

Founded in 2000 and owned by the Lagardère Group since 2008, Doctissimo attracted an audience of 12 million unique visitors1 in 2017 and nearly 40 million visits a month2 via its websites in France, Italy and Spain, and via its forums and applications.

Gilles Pélisson, Chairman & CEO of the TF1 Group, says: 'Through this acquisition, we are pursuing our ambition to create a leading digital powerhouse. Thanks to Doctissimo, we will be enriching our offer and ability to reach all audiences, particularly women, through unifying and complementary themes. We will be thus able to offer innovative solutions for brands, based on brand awareness, affinity and influence.

About the TF1 Group

The TF1 Group is the leading private-sector television broadcaster in France, with five free-to-air channels (TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1 Séries Films and LCI) and four pay-TV theme channels (TV Breizh, Histoire, Ushuaïa and Serieclub, the last of which is 50% owned). The Group is adding a high-powered digital dimension to its channels on MYTF1, and video-on-demand offers via MYTF1VOD and TFOU MAX.

Also present in the production and distribution of content, the TF1 Group acquired Newen mainly to accelerate international expansion of its production and distribution activities.

In April 2018, the TF1 Group extended its digital footprint with the acquisition of the aufeminin Group.

The TF1 Group has created a large range of complementary businesses in key entertainment and leisure fields, with TF1 Entertainment (board games, music and live show production, licences and publishing); the film industry with TF1 Films Production and TF1 Studio; and home shopping with Téléshopping.