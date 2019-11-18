TFF Pharmaceuticals : to Ring NASDAQ Stock Market Opening Bell on Wednesday, November 20, 2019

The clinical-stage biopharma company celebrates its successful $22 million IPO

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform, announced today that TFF Pharmaceuticals’ President and CEO Glenn Mattes will deliver opening remarks at 9:15 a.m. ET, followed by ringing the NASDAQ Stock Market Opening Bell, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, signifying the start of the day's trading session.

“We are honored to ring the opening bell today in celebration of TFF Pharmaceuticals’ IPO and listing on Nasdaq. This is an important milestone in our development of safer and more effective inhalation drug delivery options and helps further our goal of partnering next-generation, direct-to-lung drug delivery options for a wide variety of therapeutics,” said Glenn Mattes, President and CEO. “We want to express our gratitude to all our investors and shareholders for their ongoing support, and for joining with us in what we believe will be an exciting future.”

TFF Pharmaceuticals trades under the symbol “TFFP”. The market bell ceremony will be held at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City's Times Square and can be viewed live online at https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live, and live on Facebook at http://Facebook.com/Nasdaq.

The company’s proprietary Thin Film Freezing (TFF) platform addresses an important drug delivery limitation: that of poor water solubility and absorption. The TFF platform can signiﬁcantly improve the solubility and absorption of poorly water-soluble drugs, a class of drugs that comprises approximately one-third of the major pharmaceuticals worldwide. The Company’s technology is particularly well suited to generate dry powder particles with properties enhanced for deep lung inhalation delivery. TFF Pharmaceuticals expects its dry powder formulations will minimize certain negative side effects that result from delivering these drugs systematically.

TFF Pharmaceuticals’ initial development focus is on TFF Vori and TFF Tac-Lac. TFF Vori is an inhaled dry powder drug intended to treat Invasive Pulmonary Aspergillosis (IPA), a severe fungal pulmonary disease with a mortality rate that can reach 90 percent in some patient populations. Early testing conﬁrms the TFF platform can be used to formulate a dry powder version of Voriconazole, an off-patent drug generally considered to be the most effective antifungal drug for treating IPA. TFF Pharmaceuticals’ dry powder formulation directly targets the site of the fungal infection in the lung and could help reduce or eliminate the potentially fatal side effects associated with Voriconazole.

TFF Tac-Lac is an inhaled dry powder version of tacrolimus, an immunosuppressive drug used in transplant medicine. Tacrolimus is currently the second most commonly administered immunosuppressive drug used in solid organ transplants, despite many challenges for patients and physicians when used for extended periods. TFF Pharmaceuticals’ dry powder version would provide a high drug concentration at the local site of action, with reduced side effects associated with oral dosage, potentially giving the Company a competitive advantage in the immunosuppressant market.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. Early testing confirms that the TFF platform can significantly improve the solubility and absorption of poorly water-soluble drugs, a class of drugs that comprises approximately one-third of the major pharmaceuticals worldwide, thereby improving their pharmacokinetics. TFF Pharmaceuticals has two lead drug candidates: Voriconazole Inhalation Powder and Tac-Lac Inhalation Powder. The Company plans to add to this pipeline by collaborating with large pharmaceutical partners. The TFF Platform is protected by 39 patents issued or pending in the US and internationally. To learn more about TFF Pharmaceuticals and its product candidates, visit the Company’s website at https://tffpharma.com.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

SAFE HARBOR

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc., including the Company’s plans to add to its existing pipeline of product candidates. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (i) no drug product incorporating the TFF Platform has received FDA pre-market approval or otherwise been incorporated into a commercial drug product, (ii) the Company has no current agreements or understandings with any large pharmaceutical companies for the development of a drug product incorporating the TFF Platform and (iii) those other risks disclosed in the section “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s prospectus dated October 24, 2019 filed with the SEC on October 25, 2019. TFF Pharmaceuticals cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. TFF Pharmaceuticals does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, except as required by law.

