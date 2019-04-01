TFI International Acquires Aulick Leasing Corp. and ShirAul, LLC

Combined with Recent Schilli Acquisition, Creates Platform for Specialized Truckload Growth in the U.S.

Montreal, Quebec, April 1, 2019 - TFI International Inc. (TSX: TFII, OTCQX: TFIFF), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, today announced the acquisition of Aulick Leasing Corp. ('Aulick Leasing') and its affiliate company, ShirAul, LLC ('ShirAul'). Founded in 1978 and based in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, Aulick Leasing provides contract hauling services for aggregate materials, wood byproduct, agriculture/commodities, beets, dry bulk materials, railroad traction sand and food grade product materials. ShirAul designs and manufactures the exclusive BulletTM trailer, which is an aluminum-bottom dump tank trailer capable of hauling a variety of products across a multitude of industries.

With more than 400 employees, Aulick Leasing operates over 120 tractors and 300 trailers (including more than 180 BulletTM trailers) out of its four terminals across the Central and Western U.S. Together with the recently announced acquisition of Schilli Corporation, Aulick Leasing creates an attractive platform for future growth within TFI's Specialized Truckload business in the United States, supplementing the company's already strong position in Canada.

'We enthusiastically welcome Aulick Leasing and ShirAul to the TFI International group of companies,' stated Alain Bédard, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TFI International. 'Aulick Leasing's deep presence across the Central and Western U.S. and ShirAul's trailer manufacturing expertise make the combined entity a compelling strategic fit for our Specialized Truckload growth objectives in the U.S.'

