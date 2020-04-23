TFI International : Q1 ended March 31, 2020

Log in
04/23/2020 | 09:53am EDT

First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

Forward-Looking Statements

In the interest of providing shareholders and potential investors with information regarding TFI International, including management's assessment of future plans and operations, certain statements in this presentation are forward-looking statements subject to risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual performance to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements.

Such factors are further discussed under Risks and Uncertainties in the Company's Annual Information Form and MD&A, but readers are cautioned that the list of factors that may affect future growth, results and performance is not exhaustive, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward- looking statements.

The expectations conveyed by the forward-looking statements are based on information available to it on the date such statements were made, and there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or orally attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company expressly disclaims any intention, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

2

TFI International: Who We Are

Full service:

Transport and

logistics

North

American

Leader:

Operations across

U.S., Canada and

Mexico

16,768

employees,

of which 8,201

are drivers

17,634 owned or leased; 9,988 are independent contractors

Diversified:

Package & Courier,

Less-Than-Truckload,

Truckload and

Logistics

Extensive

Network:

398 facilities,

17,622 tractors1,

25,174 trailers

Decentralized, entrepreneurial

management

approach

3

Our Customer Value Proposition

  • We create transportation and supply chain advantages to…

…mitigate risk for customers

…improve their efficiency and delivery timing

…reduce their delivery costs

…drive satisfaction for the end consumer

4

Why Invest in TFI International?

Superior record

Market leader in

of growth and

key transportation

shareholder value

and logistics

creation

segments

Track record of

M&A execution

Diversification by

with well-defined

industry sectors

acquisition

and geography

pipeline

Robust Return on

Equity

5

Investment Highlights

Best-in-class operating margins,

FCF yield and FCF conversion

11.3% Operating Margin1

18.5% FCF Yield2

78.3% FCF Conversion3

Avg. Adjusted ROE of 18.6% since 20164

Proven track record of growth

through disciplined

acquisition strategy

  • Completed 81 acquisitions since 2008
  • Industry remains fragmented

Balanced capital allocation

$3.8 billion 20-year total FCF

approach to drive

$981 million returned to shareholders

shareholder value

since 2016

Access to $1.2 billion revolving facilities

Robust balance sheet position

($833 million undrawn)

Annual dividend yield of 3.3%

Note: All financial results presented on this page represent continuing operations.

  1. TTM Q1 2020, calculated using revenue before surcharge.
  2. TTM Q1 2020 FCF divided by the March 31, 2020 market cap.
  3. Calculated as TTM Q1 2020 (Adjusted EBITDA - Net Capexex-property) / Adjusted EBITDA.
  4. Before impairment.

6

Low Capex Facilitates Asset-Light Model

TTM Q1-2020 Net Capex (% of Total Revenue)

9.2%

3.7%

8.7%

8.1%

0.9%

Truckload Peer Average1

Package & Courier Peer Average 2

Less-Than-Truckload Peer Average 3

Logistics Peer Average 4

Note: TFI Net Capex excludes purchases and sales of property. TFII data reflects TTM Q1-2020 while peer data is TTM Q4-2019.

  1. Truckload: Heartland,Knight-Swift, Werner, Schneider and U.S. Xpress.
  2. Package & Courier: FedEx and UPS.
  3. Less-Than-Truckload:ArcBest, Old Dominion Freight Line, Saia and YRC Worldwide.
  4. Logistics: CH Robinson, Landstar, Echo and Forward Air.

7

Market Leadership in Key Transportation and Logistics Segments: FCF Conversion

Package & Courier

81.7%

Less-Than-Truckload

88.0%

31.9%

40.1%

1

Peer Average 2

Peer Average

Truckload

70.6%

46.4%

Peer Average 3

Logistics

99.4%

86.9%

Peer Average 4

Note: FCF Conversion (%) calculated as (Adjusted EBITDA - Net Capex ex-property) / Adjusted EBITDA. TFII data reflects TTM Q1-2020 while peer data is TTM Q4-2019.

  1. Package & Courier: FedEx and UPS.
  2. Less-Than-Truckload:ArcBest, Old Dominion Freight Line, Saia and YRC Worldwide.
  3. Truckload: Heartland,Knight-Swift, Werner, Schneider and U.S. Xpress.
  4. Logistics: CH Robinson, Landstar, Echo and Forward Air.

8

Our Strategy of Growth Through Acquisitions

  • Proven track record of executing on M&A strategy across highly fragmented markets
    • Completed 81 acquisitions since 2008
    • Strong focus on integration, operations and realization of synergies
  • Our disciplined acquisition criteria:
    • Immediately accretive to EPS and free cash flow
    • Fit with one of our four segments (Package & Courier, LTL, TL, Logistics)
    • High free cash flow generation
    • U.S. or Canada footprint
    • Strong management team
    • Synergy and growth potential

9

Overview of the TFI International Platform

Truckload

(48% of Q1 2020

Revenue)

Logistics

(22% of Q1 2020

Revenue)

Less-Than-Truckload

(17% of Q1 2020

Revenue)

Package & Courier

(13% of Q1 2020

Revenue)

Conventional

Specialized

(26% of Q1

(22% of Q1

2020 Revenue)

2020 Revenue)

Over-the-road

Intermodal

(11% of Q1

(6% of Q1

2020 Revenue)

2020 Revenue)

10

Services by Geography

  • TFI has built a robust andwell-diversified revenue base
    • No client accounts for > 5% of consolidated revenue

Truckload Logistics

Less-Than-

Package &

Truckload

Courier

Canada

United States

Mexico1

1Truckload and LTL in Mexico provided by CFI Logistica.

By Geography (YTD Q1-2020)

0.4%

Canada

46.0%

United States

53.6%

Mexico

By Top Customers' Industry

(2019)

2% 1%

4% 3%

7%

25%

4%

5%

7%

16%

8%

9%

9%

Retail

Manufactured Goods

Building Materials

Automotive

Metals & Mining

Food & Beverage

Forest Products

Chemicals & Explosives

Energy

Services

Waste Management

Maritime Containers

Others

11

Truckload Segment

Geographic Footprint1

Segment Overview

Dry van full truckload

Flatbed, tanks, dumps, oversized and

other specialized services

Modern fleet

We own the majority of our assets and

have long established partner carrier

relationships

48% of Q1 2020 Revenue

Truckload Operating Companies

CONVENTIONAL (26% of Total Revs.)

SPECIALIZED (22% of Total Revs.)

E.L. Farmer

McArthur Express

Timeline Logisitc

A&M Intl.

Laidlaw Carriers Van

BTC East

Besner

Papineau Intl.

BTC West

GBT

Mirabel Logistic

Trans2D Logistics

CFI

TF Dedicated Logistics

Charbonneau

GHL Transport

Nordique

Tri-Line Carriers

Clarke Road Transport

Transport America

Contrans Flatbed Group

Golden Intl.

P&W Intermodal

TST Expedited

Couture

Transport J.C. Germain

Contrans Tank Group

JAF

Piston Tank

TTL

Ganeca

Contrans Vrac

JAG

Rebel Transport

Westfreight Systems

Grégoire

Durocher Intl.

Kingsway Bulk

SAF

Winalta

Laidlaw Carriers Bulk

TF Truckload & Logistics

1Truckload in Mexico provided by CFI Logistica.

12

Logistics Segment

Geographic Footprint

Segment Overview

Same day parcel delivery nationwide in the United States and Canada

Truck brokerage and other logistics services

22% of Q1 2020 Revenue

Logistics Operating Companies

AC Logistics Canada

Clarke North America

Kobelt Transportation

St-Lambert

Cavalier Logistics

Cornerstone Logistics

Landry

Stream Logistics

CFI Logistica

Craler

Logikit

TForce Critical

CFI Logistics

E&L Logistics

Patriot Freight Services

TForce Logistics

CK Logistics

Guardian Medical Logistics

Quik X Logistics

TForce Logistics Canada

TForce Premier Distribution

13

Less-Than-Truckload Segment

Geographic Footprint1

Segment Overview

Over-the-road and intermodal LTL

services

Solid track record for safety and

on-time delivery

Focus on customer facing technology

Asset light intermodal

17% of Q1 2020 Revenue

Less-Than-Truckload Operating Companies

OVER-THE-ROAD (11% of Total Revs.)

INTERMODAL (6% of Total Revs.)

Canadian Freightways

Normandin

Clarke Transport

Quiktrax Intermodal

Cavalier

Quik X Transportation

National Fast Freight

Vitran

Concord

Tripar Transportation

La Crete Transport

TST Overland Express

McMurray Serv-U Expediting

1LTL in U.S. provided by partners and in Mexico provided by CFI Logistica.

14

Package & Courier Segment

Geographic Footprint

Segment Overview

Next-day in Canada and globally through partnership with DHL

Cutting edge technology

Specialized supply chain services 13% of Q1 2020 Revenue

Package & Courier Operating Companies

Canpar Express

Loomis Express

ICS Courier

TForce Integrated Solutions

15

Our Decentralized Structure: Uniquely Delivering Value for Shareholders

  • Our four segments are constituted ofwholly-owned subsidiaries operating under their own brands
  • Our differentiated approach to operating our businesses enables us to create shareholder value by…

…reaping the benefits of both economies of scale and specialization

…more efficiently allocating resources

…capitalizing on market opportunities and exploiting

market dislocations in real time

16

Superior Track Record of Growth

Revenue Before Fuel Surcharge (C$ in millions)

Adjusted EBITDA1,2,4(C$ in millions)

$5,000

$4,614

$1,000

$861

$4,000

$800

$3,000

$600

$2,000

$400

$1,000

$200

$0

$0

1999

2019

1999

2019

Diluted Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations1,2,3

Net Cash from Operating Activities (C$ in millions)

$5

$4

$3.94

$3

$2

$1

$0

1999

2019

$700

$649

$600

$500

$400

$300

$200

$100

$0

1999

2019

  1. These arenon-IFRS measures. Please refer to the tables at the end of the presentation for a reconciliation of non-IFRS measures.
  2. Please refer to pages 32 and 33 for the most directly comparable measure determined under IFRS, being net income and diluted EPS.
  3. Tax adjusted for2002-2008 when TFI was an income trust.
  4. Recasted as of April 21, 2020 for changes in presentation

17

Total Shareholder Return Over Various Periods

15-Year

Return

10-Year

Total Shareholder

5-Year

1-Year

Peer

Package &

Less-Than-

Average

Courier1

Truckload2

Truckload3

Logistics4

1,321%35

255%

70%

603%

154%

195%

1,030%307

172%

68%

451%

82%

87%

145%17%

7%

(5%)

21%

7%

4%

49%(19%)

(17%)

(23%)

(15%)

(8%)

(21%)

  1. Package & Courier: FedEx and UPS.
  2. Less-Than-Truckload:ArcBest, Old Dominion Freight Line, Saia and YRC Worldwide.
  3. Truckload: Heartland,Knight-Swift, Werner, Schneider and U.S. Xpress.
  4. Logistics: CH Robinson, Echo, Landstar and Forward Air.

Note: All periods above are through 3/31/20. Peers included only in rows during which their stocks were public throughout the period. Total return performance includes dividends, assuming dividends reinvested.

18

Resilience Through the Cycle

  • TFI's Adjusted EBITDA margin1, 3held virtually flat through the Great Recession

(C$ in Millions)

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

Total Revenue1

1,940

2,262

1,847

2,002

2,691

3,140

Annual Growth

8%

17%

-18%

8%

34%

17%

Adjusted EBITDA1, 2

243

280

227

263

312

386

Annual Growth

1%

15%

-19%

16%

19%

24%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin1, 3

12.5%

12.4%

12.3%

13.1%

11.6%

12.3%

  1. Total Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA have not been restated to reflect discontinued operations, including the exit from oil rig moving operations in 2015 and the sale of the Waste Management segment in 2016.
  2. Adjusted EBITDA is anon-IFRS measure. Please refer to page 34 for the most directly comparable measure determined under IFRS, being net income.
  3. Adjusted EBITDA margin is anon-IFRS measure calculated as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue.

19

E-Commerce Provides Additional Growth

  • E-Commerceis a powerful secular force, driving new shipping demands including greater emphasis on last-mile logistics

E-Commerce Revenue

(C$ in millions)

Evolution of B2B/B2C Split

$ 310

26%

31%

32%

34%

41%

39%

39%

41%

42%

7.9% CAGR

$ 165

74%

69%

68%

66%

59%

61%

61%

59%

58%

2012

TTM Q1 2020

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19 TTM Q1

2020

B2B

B2C

20

Evolution of E-Commerce Fulfillment

  • The evolution ofE-Commerce fulfillment has created numerous opportunities for TFI companies - both next-day (Canada) and same-day (Canada & U.S.)

Next-Day Services

Shipper - Warehouse

Same-Day Services

Shipper - Warehouse

Pickup

Sorting

Facility

Region A

Linehaul

Delivery

Region B

Sorting

Facility

Delivery

Business

Customer

Business

Customer

21

TFI International Serves a Vast E-Commerce Network

  • TFI servicesE-Commerce from nearly 80 North American cities
  • Further opportunities for the Logistics segment, both through acquisitions and organic growth

TTM Q1 2020 E-Commerce Revenue by Segment

(C$ in millions)

United States Canada

$38.9

$10.9

$117.3

$81.5 $60.3

$0.7

Logistics

TL

P&C

LTL

  • Total CanadianE-Commerce revenue: $110.8 million
  • Total U.S.E-Commerce revenue: $198.7 million
  • Increasing facility utilization with addition ofsame-day service

22

Robust Balance Sheet With Strategic Flexibility

Covenants

Requirements

As at March

31, 2020

Fundeddebt-to-EBITDAratio[ratio of total debt plus letters of credit and some other long-term liabilities

to earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), including last twelve

< 3.50

1.981

months adjusted EBITDA from business acquisitions]

EBITDAR-to-interestand rent ratio[ratio of EBITDAR (EBITDA before rent and including last twelve

> 1.75

4.54

months adjusted EBITDAR from business acquisitions) to interest and net rent expenses]

Note: The table above indicates the Company's financial covenants to be maintained under its credit facility. These covenants are measured on a consolidated rolling twelve-month basis

and are calculated as prescribed by the credit agreement which, among other things, requires the exclusion of the impact of the new standard IFRS 16 Leases.

1The Funded debt-to-EBITDA ratio is based on gross debt, the cash on hand of $131.1 million is excluded from the calculation of this measure.

23

Track Record of M&A Execution and Integration

  • Acquired 81 companies across our highly fragmented markets since 2008

Number of Acquisitions per Year

Winalta

La Crete

CFI

GBT

14

Contrans

Cavalier

National Fast

Brasseur

Clarke

Freight

TForce Critical

TTL

Normandin

Vitran

TForce Logistics

10

TForce Premier

BTC East

9

Total Transfer

Transport

Distribution

BeavEx

TForce Integrated

Loomis Express

America

7

Solutions

6

Quik X

6

AC Logistics

8

Transportation E.L. Farmer

5

Lafleche

Canada

4

4

4

3

RRD Courier

Services

1

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

24

Our Approach To Creating Shareholder Value

Prudent

Balance Sheet

  • We maintain a strong balance sheetand access to capital

Our

People

  • We leverage our team of dedicated professionalsto providevalue-addedservices and solutions across each of our business segments

Market

Leadership

  • We continually solidify our position as a leaderin the North American transportation and logistics industry

Growth & ROIC

  • We deliver earnings growth and strong ROIC,both organically and through our proven acquisition strategy

25

Appendix

26

Balance Sheet Details

-As of March 31, 2020-

  • Debt structure
    • $1.2 billion unsecured revolving facility
      • Matures in June 2023 and can be extended annually
      • Provides favorable terms and conditions and capital management flexibility
    • US$25 million unsecured revolving facility
      • Matures in November 2020
    • $610 million unsecured term loan
      • Two tranches, $200 million maturing in June 2021 and $410 million maturing in June 2022
      • Same covenants and conditions as the banking revolving facility
    • $200 million unsecured debenture
      • Interest rate between 3.32% and 4.22% and matures in December 2024
      • Can be repaid, without penalty, after December 20, 2022
    • US$150 million unsecured senior notes
      • Interest rate of 3.85% and mature in December 2026

27

Additional Operating Data (Slide 1 of 3)

Operating Data - TL

2018-Q22018-Q32018-Q42019-Q12019-Q22019-Q32019-Q42020-Q1

U.S. based Conventional TL

Revenue before fuel surcharge (in thousands

172,009

171,766

168,451

163,749

164,171

162,377

155,861

157,243

of U.S. dollars)

Adjusted operating ratio1

94.5%

92.4%

93.3%

92.4%

90.2%

90.9%

92.4%

93.4%

Total mileage (in thousands)

98,337

94,735

90,658

88,588

89,975

88,636

84,291

87,630

Tractor count, average

3,088

3,109

3,053

3,001

2,966

2,942

2,929

2,939

Trailer count, average

11,143

11,210

11,180

11,035

10,962

11,028

11,007

10,778

Tractor age

2.3

2.1

2.0

2.1

2.0

1.8

1.8

2.0

Trailer age

6.9

6.8

6.8

6.9

7.0

6.8

6.5

6.6

Number of owner operators, average

474

425

408

398

376

376

424

438

Canadian based Conventional TL

Revenue before fuel surcharge (in thousands

82,531

78,154

79,017

77,882

76,949

71,299

74,803

70,279

of dollars)

Adjusted operating ratio1

86.6%

85.2%

85.9%

86.2%

87.1%

83.1%

85.9%

87.8%

Total mileage (in thousands)

27,867

26,139

26,019

25,536

26,151

23,019

24,237

23,395

Tractor count, average

719

700

708

720

718

657

641

640

Trailer count, average

3,086

3,182

3,043

2,932

2,953

2,824

2,826

2,835

Tractor age

2.8

2.8

2.7

2.5

2.7

2.6

2.3

2.2

Trailer age

5.2

5.6

5.5

5.6

5.6

5.5

5.4

5.5

Number of owner operators, average

380

371

363

353

348

348

317

308

1This is a non-IFRS measure. Please refer to the reconciliation on pages 35, 36, 37 and 38.

28

Additional Operating Data (Slide 2 of 3)

Operating Data - TL

2018-Q2

2018-Q3

2018-Q4

2019-Q1

2019-Q2

2019-Q3

2019-Q4

2020-Q1

Specialized TL

Revenue before fuel surcharge (in

222,434

220,333

227,438

235,964

275,963

273,029

264,591

253,211

thousands of dollars)

Adjusted operating ratio1

86.0%

85.6%

89.2%

90.4%

87.0%

87.1%

89.3%

88.2%

Tractor count, average

1,407

1,439

1,546

1,771

2,116

2,194

2,189

2,065

Trailer count, average

4,525

4,541

4,693

5,519

6,095

6,341

6,142

5,986

Tractor age

3.3

3.6

3.5

3.7

4.6

4.1

4.0

3.9

Trailer age

9.5

10.2

9.7

10.0

11.1

11.4

11.7

12.0

Number of owner operators, average

1,075

1,054

1,102

1,192

1,157

1,225

1,224

1,154

1This is a non-IFRS measure. Please refer to the reconciliation on pages 35, 36, 37 and 38.

29

Additional Operating Data (Slide 3 of 3)

Operating Data - LTL

2018-Q22018-Q32018-Q42019-Q12019-Q22019-Q32019-Q42020-Q1

Revenue before fuel surcharge (in thousands

239,245

227,514

231,994

207,986

219,075

205,434

199,718

180,194

of dollars)

Adjusted operating ratio1

89.8%

88.8%

90.0%

91.2%

86.2%

87.4%

88.2%

90.2%

Revenue per hundredweight (excluding fuel)

$11.89

$13.18

$13.79

$12.82

$13.62

$13.51

$13.19

$13.27

Revenue per shipment (including fuel)

$303.29

$316.68

$324.84

$319.92

$316.36

$320.28

$334.42

$332.32

Tonnage (in thousands of tons)

1,005

863

841

811

804

760

757

679

Shipments (in thousands)

927

847

838

753

806

742

692

627

Average weight per shipment (in lbs)

2,168

2,038

2,007

2,154

1,995

2,049

2,188

2,166

Average length of haul (in miles)

820

833

831

838

820

824

839

808

Vehicle count, average

1,080

1,081

1,020

1,031

1,019

1,031

1,016

976

1This is a non-IFRS measure. Please refer to the reconciliation on page 39.

30

Reconciliations

31

Five-Year Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA1

(C$ in millions)

TTM Q1

20192

20182

20172

20162

(from Continuing Operations)

2020

Net Income

$335.2

$324.5

$292.0

$158.0

$157.1

Net Finance Costs

$82.4

$82.3

$47.4

$61.4

$51.7

Income Tax Expense (Recovery)

$104.3

$101.5

$90.2

$(40.6)

$46.3

Depreciation of Property and Equipment

$228.5

$223.8

$198.5

$209.6

$139.4

Depreciation of Right-of-Use Assets

$103.8

$102.6

-

-

-

Amortization of Intangible Assets

$65.7

$65.9

$62.1

$61.2

$53.7

Impairment of Intangible Assets

-

-

$12.6

$143.0

-

Bargain Purchase Gain

$(16.4)

$(10.8)

-

-

-

Gain on Sale of Land and Buildings

$(0.0)

$(0.0)

$(0.5)

$(0.2)

$(8.9)

Gain on Sale of Assets Held for Sale

$(29.2)

$(28.6)

$(15.6)

$(77.4)

-

Gain on Sale of Intangible

-

-

$(1.2)

-

-

Adjusted EBITDA

$874.1

$861.2

$685.4

$514.8

$439.2

  1. This is anon-IFRS measure.
  2. Recasted as of April 21, 2020 for changes in presentation.

Note: As of 2019, results include the impacts from the adoption of the new IFRS 16 Leases as discussed in note 3 of the audited consolidated financial statements. As is permitted with this new standard, comparative information has not been restated and, therefore, may not be comparable.

32

Five-Year Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income1and Adjusted EPS - Diluted1

(C$ in millions, except per share data)

TTM Q1

2019

2018

2017

2016

2020

Net Income

$321.0

$310.3

$292.0

$158.0

$639.6

Amortization of Intangible Assets Related to Business Acquisitions, Net of Tax

$46.9

$47.1

$44.0

$38.3

$32.7

Net Change in Fair Value and Accretion Expense of Contingent Considerations, Net of Tax

$0.2

$0.2

$(8.9)

$(0.4)

$0.1

Net Change in Fair Value of Derivatives, Net of Tax

$0.5

$(0.0)

$(0.3)

$(1.2)

$3.5

Net Foreign Exchange (Gain) Loss, Net of Tax

$(0.5)

$0.2

$0.5

$1.8

$1.6

Impairment of Intangible Assets, Net of Tax

-

-

$9.1

$138.4

-

Bargain Purchase Gain

$(16.4)

$(10.8)

-

-

-

Gain on Sale of Land and Buildings and Assets Held for Sale, Net of Tax

$(25.3)

$(24.8)

$(13.9)

$(66.7)

$(7.5)

Gain on Sale of Intangible Assets, Net of Tax

$(0.0)

$(0.0)

$(0.9)

-

-

U.S. Tax Reform

-

-

-

$(76.1)

-

Net (Income) Loss from Discontinued Operations

$14.2

$14.2

-

-

$(482.5)

Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations

$340.6

$336.4

$321.6

$192.2

$187.5

Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations - Basic

$3.71

$4.03

$3.66

$2.12

$2.00

Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations - Diluted

$3.60

$3.94

$3.54

$2.07

$1.96

EPS from Continuing Operations - Diluted

$3.94

$3.80

$3.22

$1.70

$1.64

1This is a non-IFRS measure.

Note: As of 2019, results include the impacts from the adoption of the new IFRS 16 Leases as discussed in note 3 of the audited consolidated financial statements. As is permitted with this new standard, comparative information has not been restated and, therefore, may not be comparable.

33

2007-2012 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA1

(C$ in millions)

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

Net income

$154.2

$102.2

$102.7

$10.9

$79.7

$44.8

Net Finance Costs

$38.4

$50.3

$8.0

$29.5

$60.5

$36.2

Income Tax Expense

$54.6

$33.9

$33.5

$21.4

$19.5

$3.6

Depreciation of Property and Equipment

$103.4

$97.5

$98.8

$102.6

$106.3

$96.6

Amortization of Intangible Assets

$44.2

$35.0

$27.6

$20.0

$16.7

$11.1

Gain on Sale of Property and Equipment

$(8.8)

$(6.5)

$(7.9)

$(2.9)

$(2.7)

$(5.3)

Impairment of Intangible Assets

-

-

-

$45.0

-

$56.0

Adjusted EBITDA

$386.0

$312.4

$262.7

$226.5

$280.0

$243.0

1This is a non-IFRS measure.

Note: Figures have not been restated to reflect discontinued operations, including the exit from oil rig moving operations in 2015 and the sale of the Waste Management segment in 2016.

34

Adjusted Operating Ratio1Reconciliation

(C$ in thousands)

2018-Q2

2018-Q3

2018-Q4

2019-Q1

2019-Q2

2019-Q3

2019-Q4

2020-Q1

Truckload

Total revenue

609,812

604,759

610,161

600,535

655,548

633,547

620,122

605,694

Total operating expenses

554,291

541,101

557,879

549,791

588,307

557,785

558,871

542,690

Operating income

55,521

63,658

52,282

50,744

67,241

75,762

61,251

63,004

Operating expenses

554,291

541,101

557,879

549,791

588,307

557,785

558,871

542,690

Gain on sale of land and buildings

1,167

3,208

1,560

696

76

9,020

6,530

10,661

and assets held for sale

Adjusted operating expenses

555,458

544,309

559,439

550,487

588,383

566,805

565,401

553,351

Fuel surcharge revenue

(84,702)

(84,112)

(81,997)

(73,388)

(85,190)

(76,342)

(75,289)

(72,206)

Adjusted operating expenses, net of

470,756

460,197

477,442

477,099

503,193

490,463

490,112

481,145

fuel surcharge revenue

Revenue before fuel surcharge

525,110

520,647

528,164

527,147

570,358

557,205

544,833

533,488

Adjusted operating ratio

89.6%

88.4%

90.4%

90.5%

88.2%

88.0%

90.0%

90.2%

1This is a non-IFRS measure.

Note: As of 2019, results include the impacts from the adoption of the new IFRS 16 Leases as discussed in note 3 of the audited consolidated financial statements. As is permitted with this new standard, comparative information has not been restated and, therefore, may not be comparable.

35

Adjusted Operating Ratio1Reconciliation

(C$ in thousands)

2018-Q2

2018-Q3

2018-Q4

2019-Q1

2019-Q2

2019-Q3

2019-Q4

2020-Q1

Truckload - Revenue before fuel

surcharge

U.S. based Conventional TL

222,206

224,115

223,128

217,606

219,480

214,318

206,810

211,251

Canadian based Conventional TL

82,531

78,153

79,017

77,882

76,949

71,299

74,803

70,279

Specialized TL

222,434

220,333

227,438

235,964

275,963

273,029

264,591

253,211

Eliminations

(2,061)

(1,954)

(1,419)

(4,305)

(2,034)

(1,441)

(1,371)

(1,253)

525,110

520,647

528,164

527,147

570,358

557,205

544,833

533,488

Truckload - Fuel surcharge revenue

U.S. based Conventional TL

43,944

43,980

43,034

37,318

39,867

36,404

35,270

34,581

Canadian based Conventional TL

13,269

12,756

12,257

10,567

11,478

9,795

10,133

8,782

Specialized TL

27,659

27,496

26,815

26,224

33,923

30,195

29,945

28,895

Eliminations

(170)

(120)

(109)

(721)

(78)

(52)

(59)

(52)

84,702

84,112

81,997

73,388

85,190

76,342

75,289

72,206

Truckload - Operating income (loss)

U.S. based Conventional TL

12,181

17,091

15,012

16,507

21,435

19,429

15,751

13,997

Canadian based Conventional TL

11,088

11,553

11,172

10,777

9,901

12,024

10,562

8,539

Specialized TL

32,252

35,013

26,098

23,460

35,905

44,308

34,938

40,468

55,521

63,657

52,282

50,744

67,241

75,761

61,251

63,004

1This is a non-IFRS measure.

Note: As of 2019, results include the impacts from the adoption of the new IFRS 16 Leases as discussed in note 3 of the audited consolidated financial statements. As is permitted with this new standard, comparative information has not been restated and, therefore, may not be comparable.

36

Adjusted Operating Ratio1Reconciliation

(C$ in thousands)

2018-Q2

2018-Q3

2018-Q4

2019-Q1

2019-Q2

2019-Q3

2019-Q4

2020-Q1

U.S. based Conventional TL

Operating expenses**

253,969

251,004

251,150

238,417

237,912

231,294

226,329

231,835

Fuel surcharge revenue

(43,944)

(43,980)

(43,034)

(37,318)

(39,867)

(36,404)

(35,270)

(34,581)

Adjusted operating expenses, net of

210,025

207,024

208,116

201,099

198,045

194,890

191,059

197,254

fuel surcharge

Revenue before fuel surcharge

222,206

224,115

223,128

217,606

219,480

214,318

206,810

211,251

Adjusted operating ratio

94.5%

92.4%

93.3%

92.4%

90.2%

90.9%

92.4%

93.4%

Canadian based Conventional TL

Operating expenses**

84,712

79,357

80,102

77,672

78,526

69,070

74,374

70,522

Gain on sale of land and buildings

-

-

-

-

-

-

11

-

and assets held for sale

Adjusted operating expenses

84,712

79,357

80,102

77,672

78,526

69,070

74,385

70,522

Fuel surcharge revenue

(13,269)

(12,756)

(12,257)

(10,567)

(11,478)

(9,795)

(10,133)

(8,782)

Adjusted operating expenses, net of

71,443

66,601

67,845

67,105

67,048

59,275

64,252

61,740

fuel surcharge revenue

Revenue before fuel surcharge

82,531

78,153

79,017

77,882

76,949

71,299

74,803

70,279

Adjusted operating ratio

86.6%

85.2%

85.9%

86.2%

87.1%

83.1%

85.9%

87.8%

** Operating expenses excluding intra TL eliminations

1This is a non-IFRS measure.

Note: As of 2019, results include the impacts from the adoption of the new IFRS 16 Leases as discussed in note 3 of the audited consolidated financial statements. As is permitted with this new standard, comparative information has not been restated and, therefore, may not be comparable.

37

Adjusted Operating Ratio1Reconciliation

(C$ in thousands)

2018-Q2

2018-Q3

2018-Q4

2019-Q1

2019-Q2

2019-Q3

2019-Q4

2020-Q1

Specialized TL

Operating expenses**

217,841

212,817

228,155

238,728

273,981

258,916

259,598

241,638

Gain on sale of land and buildings

1,167

3,208

1,560

696

76

9,020

6,519

10,661

and assets held for sale

Adjusted operating expenses

219,008

216,025

229,715

239,424

274,057

267,936

266,117

252,299

Fuel surcharge revenue

(27,659)

(27,496)

(26,815)

(26,224)

(33,923)

(30,195)

(29,945)

(28,895)

Adjusted operating expenses, net of

191,349

188,529

202,900

213,200

240,134

237,741

236,172

223,404

fuel surcharge revenue

Revenue before fuel surcharge

222,434

220,333

227,438

235,964

275,963

273,029

264,591

253,211

Adjusted operating ratio

86.0%

85.6%

89.2%

90.4%

87.0%

87.1%

89.3%

88.2%

** Operating expenses excluding intra TL eliminations

1This is a non-IFRS measure.

Note: As of 2019, results include the impacts from the adoption of the new IFRS 16 Leases as discussed in note 3 of the audited consolidated financial statements. As is permitted with this new standard, comparative information has not been restated and, therefore, may not be comparable.

38

Adjusted Operating Ratio1Reconciliation

(C$ in thousands)

2018-Q2

2018-Q3

2018-Q4

2019-Q1

2019-Q2

2019-Q3

2019-Q4

2020-Q1

Less-Than-Truckload

Total revenue

281,152

268,231

272,212

240,897

254,989

237,644

231,421

208,363

Total operating expenses

256,258

242,822

248,751

213,255

224,721

211,853

205,923

190,682

Operating income

24,894

25,409

23,461

27,642

30,268

25,791

25,498

17,681

Operating expenses

256,258

242,822

248,751

213,255

224,721

211,853

205,923

190,682

Gain (loss) on sale of land and

509

(61)

254

9,401

(2)

(0)

1,947

(0)

buildings and assets held for sale

Adjusted operating expenses

256,767

242,761

249,005

222,656

224,719

211,853

207,870

190,682

Fuel surcharge revenue

(41,907)

(40,717)

(40,218)

(32,911)

(35,914)

(32,210)

(31,703)

(28,169)

Adjusted operating expenses, net of

214,860

202,044

208,787

189,745

188,805

179,643

176,167

162,513

fuel surcharge revenue

Revenue before fuel surcharge

239,245

227,514

231,994

207,986

219,075

205,434

199,718

180,194

Adjusted operating ratio

89.8%

88.8%

90.0%

91.2%

86.2%

87.4%

88.2%

90.2%

1This is a non-IFRS measure.

Note: As of 2019, results include the impacts from the adoption of the new IFRS 16 Leases as discussed in note 3 of the audited consolidated financial statements. As is permitted with this new standard, comparative information has not been restated and, therefore, may not be comparable.

39

Disclaimer

TFI International Inc. published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 13:52:06 UTC
