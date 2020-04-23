TFI International : Q1 ended March 31, 2020

In the interest of providing shareholders and potential investors with information regarding TFI International, including management's assessment of future plans and operations, certain statements in this presentation are forward-looking statements subject to risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual performance to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements.
Such factors are further discussed under Risks and Uncertainties in the Company's Annual Information Form and MD&A, but readers are cautioned that the list of factors that may affect future growth, results and performance is not exhaustive, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward- looking statements.
The expectations conveyed by the forward-looking statements are based on information available to it on the date such statements were made, and there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or orally attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.
Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company expressly disclaims any intention, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
2
TFI International: Who We Are
Full service:
Transport and
logistics
North
American
Leader:
Operations across
U.S., Canada and
Mexico
16,768
employees,
of which 8,201
are drivers
17,634 owned or leased; 9,988 are independent contractors
Diversified:
Package & Courier,
Less-Than-Truckload,
Truckload and
Logistics
Extensive
Network:
398 facilities,
17,622 tractors1,
25,174 trailers
Decentralized, entrepreneurial
management
approach
3
Our Customer Value Proposition
We create transportation and supply chain advantages to…
…mitigate risk for customers
…improve their efficiency and delivery timing
…reduce their delivery costs
…drive satisfaction for the end consumer
4
Why Invest in TFI International?
Superior record
Market leader in
of growth and
key transportation
shareholder value
and logistics
creation
segments
Track record of
M&A execution
Diversification by
with well-defined
industry sectors
acquisition
and geography
pipeline
Robust Return on
Equity
5
Investment Highlights
Best-in-class operating margins,
FCF yield and FCF conversion
11.3% Operating Margin1
18.5% FCF Yield2
78.3% FCF Conversion3
Avg. Adjusted ROE of 18.6% since 20164
Proven track record of growth
through disciplined
acquisition strategy
Completed 81 acquisitions since 2008
Industry remains fragmented
Balanced capital allocation
$3.8 billion 20-year total FCF
approach to drive
$981 million returned to shareholders
shareholder value
since 2016
Access to $1.2 billion revolving facilities
Robust balance sheet position
($833 million undrawn)
Annual dividend yield of 3.3%
Note: All financial results presented on this page represent continuing operations.
TTM Q1 2020, calculated using revenue before surcharge.
TTM Q1 2020 FCF divided by the March 31, 2020 market cap.
Calculated as TTM Q1 2020 (Adjusted EBITDA - Net Capexex-property) / Adjusted EBITDA.
Before impairment.
6
Low Capex Facilitates Asset-Light Model
TTM Q1-2020 Net Capex (% of Total Revenue)
9.2%
3.7%
8.7%
8.1%
0.9%
Truckload Peer Average1
Package & Courier Peer Average 2
Less-Than-Truckload Peer Average 3
Logistics Peer Average 4
Note: TFI Net Capex excludes purchases and sales of property. TFII data reflects TTM Q1-2020 while peer data is TTM Q4-2019.
Truckload: Heartland,Knight-Swift, Werner, Schneider and U.S. Xpress.
Package & Courier: FedEx and UPS.
Less-Than-Truckload:ArcBest, Old Dominion Freight Line, Saia and YRC Worldwide.
Logistics: CH Robinson, Landstar, Echo and Forward Air.
7
Market Leadership in Key Transportation and Logistics Segments: FCF Conversion
Package & Courier
81.7%
Less-Than-Truckload
88.0%
31.9%
40.1%
1
Peer Average 2
Peer Average
Truckload
70.6%
46.4%
Peer Average 3
Logistics
99.4%
86.9%
Peer Average 4
Note: FCF Conversion (%) calculated as (Adjusted EBITDA - Net Capex ex-property) / Adjusted EBITDA. TFII data reflects TTM Q1-2020 while peer data is TTM Q4-2019.
Package & Courier: FedEx and UPS.
Less-Than-Truckload:ArcBest, Old Dominion Freight Line, Saia and YRC Worldwide.
Truckload: Heartland,Knight-Swift, Werner, Schneider and U.S. Xpress.
Logistics: CH Robinson, Landstar, Echo and Forward Air.
8
Our Strategy of Growth Through Acquisitions
Proven track record of executing on M&A strategy across highly fragmented markets
Completed 81 acquisitions since 2008
Strong focus on integration, operations and realization of synergies
Our disciplined acquisition criteria:
Immediately accretive to EPS and free cash flow
Fit with one of our four segments (Package & Courier, LTL, TL, Logistics)
High free cash flow generation
U.S. or Canada footprint
Strong management team
Synergy and growth potential
9
Overview of the TFI International Platform
Truckload
(48% of Q1 2020
Revenue)
Logistics
(22% of Q1 2020
Revenue)
Less-Than-Truckload
(17% of Q1 2020
Revenue)
Package & Courier
(13% of Q1 2020
Revenue)
Conventional
Specialized
(26% of Q1
(22% of Q1
2020 Revenue)
2020 Revenue)
Over-the-road
Intermodal
(11% of Q1
(6% of Q1
2020 Revenue)
2020 Revenue)
10
Services by Geography
TFI has built a robust andwell-diversified revenue base
No client accounts for > 5% of consolidated revenue
Truckload Logistics
Less-Than-
Package &
Truckload
Courier
Canada
✔
✔
✔
✔
United States
✔
✔
✔
Mexico1
✔
✔
✔
1Truckload and LTL in Mexico provided by CFI Logistica.
By Geography (YTD Q1-2020)
0.4%
Canada
46.0%
United States
53.6%
Mexico
By Top Customers' Industry
(2019)
2% 1%
4% 3%
7%
25%
4%
5%
7%
16%
8%
9%
9%
Retail
Manufactured Goods
Building Materials
Automotive
Metals & Mining
Food & Beverage
Forest Products
Chemicals & Explosives
Energy
Services
Waste Management
Maritime Containers
Others
11
Truckload Segment
Geographic Footprint1
Segment Overview
Dry van full truckload
Flatbed, tanks, dumps, oversized and
other specialized services
Modern fleet
We own the majority of our assets and
have long established partner carrier
relationships
48% of Q1 2020 Revenue
Truckload Operating Companies
CONVENTIONAL (26% of Total Revs.)
SPECIALIZED (22% of Total Revs.)
E.L. Farmer
McArthur Express
Timeline Logisitc
A&M Intl.
Laidlaw Carriers Van
BTC East
Besner
Papineau Intl.
BTC West
GBT
Mirabel Logistic
Trans2D Logistics
CFI
TF Dedicated Logistics
Charbonneau
GHL Transport
Nordique
Tri-Line Carriers
Clarke Road Transport
Transport America
Contrans Flatbed Group
Golden Intl.
P&W Intermodal
TST Expedited
Couture
Transport J.C. Germain
Contrans Tank Group
JAF
Piston Tank
TTL
Ganeca
Contrans Vrac
JAG
Rebel Transport
Westfreight Systems
Grégoire
Durocher Intl.
Kingsway Bulk
SAF
Winalta
Laidlaw Carriers Bulk
TF Truckload & Logistics
1Truckload in Mexico provided by CFI Logistica.
12
Logistics Segment
Geographic Footprint
Segment Overview
Same day parcel delivery nationwide in the United States and Canada
Truck brokerage and other logistics services
22% of Q1 2020 Revenue
Logistics Operating Companies
AC Logistics Canada
Clarke North America
Kobelt Transportation
St-Lambert
Cavalier Logistics
Cornerstone Logistics
Landry
Stream Logistics
CFI Logistica
Craler
Logikit
TForce Critical
CFI Logistics
E&L Logistics
Patriot Freight Services
TForce Logistics
CK Logistics
Guardian Medical Logistics
Quik X Logistics
TForce Logistics Canada
TForce Premier Distribution
13
Less-Than-Truckload Segment
Geographic Footprint1
Segment Overview
Over-the-road and intermodal LTL
services
Solid track record for safety and
on-time delivery
Focus on customer facing technology
Asset light intermodal
17% of Q1 2020 Revenue
Less-Than-Truckload Operating Companies
OVER-THE-ROAD (11% of Total Revs.)
INTERMODAL (6% of Total Revs.)
Canadian Freightways
Normandin
Clarke Transport
Quiktrax Intermodal
Cavalier
Quik X Transportation
National Fast Freight
Vitran
Concord
Tripar Transportation
La Crete Transport
TST Overland Express
McMurray Serv-U Expediting
1LTL in U.S. provided by partners and in Mexico provided by CFI Logistica.
14
Package & Courier Segment
Geographic Footprint
Segment Overview
Next-day in Canada and globally through partnership with DHL
Cutting edge technology
Specialized supply chain services 13% of Q1 2020 Revenue
Package & Courier Operating Companies
Canpar Express
Loomis Express
ICS Courier
TForce Integrated Solutions
15
Our Decentralized Structure: Uniquely Delivering Value for Shareholders
Our four segments are constituted ofwholly-owned subsidiaries operating under their own brands
Our differentiated approach to operating our businesses enables us to create shareholder value by…
…reaping the benefits of both economies of scale and specialization
…more efficiently allocating resources
…capitalizing on market opportunities and exploiting
market dislocations in real time
16
Superior Track Record of Growth
Revenue Before Fuel Surcharge (C$ in millions)
Adjusted EBITDA1,2,4(C$ in millions)
$5,000
$4,614
$1,000
$861
$4,000
$800
$3,000
$600
$2,000
$400
$1,000
$200
$0
$0
1999
2019
1999
2019
Diluted Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations1,2,3
Net Cash from Operating Activities (C$ in millions)
$5
$4
$3.94
$3
$2
$1
$0
1999
2019
$700
$649
$600
$500
$400
$300
$200
$100
$0
1999
2019
These arenon-IFRS measures. Please refer to the tables at the end of the presentation for a reconciliation of non-IFRS measures.
Please refer to pages 32 and 33 for the most directly comparable measure determined under IFRS, being net income and diluted EPS.
Tax adjusted for2002-2008 when TFI was an income trust.
Recasted as of April 21, 2020 for changes in presentation
17
Total Shareholder Return Over Various Periods
15-Year
Return
10-Year
Total Shareholder
5-Year
1-Year
Peer
Package &
Less-Than-
Average
Courier1
Truckload2
Truckload3
Logistics4
1,321%35
255%
70%
603%
154%
195%
1,030%307
172%
68%
451%
82%
87%
145%17%
7%
(5%)
21%
7%
4%
49%(19%)
(17%)
(23%)
(15%)
(8%)
(21%)
Package & Courier: FedEx and UPS.
Less-Than-Truckload:ArcBest, Old Dominion Freight Line, Saia and YRC Worldwide.
Truckload: Heartland,Knight-Swift, Werner, Schneider and U.S. Xpress.
Logistics: CH Robinson, Echo, Landstar and Forward Air.
Note: All periods above are through 3/31/20. Peers included only in rows during which their stocks were public throughout the period. Total return performance includes dividends, assuming dividends reinvested.
18
Resilience Through the Cycle
TFI's Adjusted EBITDA margin1, 3held virtually flat through the Great Recession
(C$ in Millions)
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
Total Revenue1
1,940
2,262
1,847
2,002
2,691
3,140
Annual Growth
8%
17%
-18%
8%
34%
17%
Adjusted EBITDA1, 2
243
280
227
263
312
386
Annual Growth
1%
15%
-19%
16%
19%
24%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin1, 3
12.5%
12.4%
12.3%
13.1%
11.6%
12.3%
Total Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA have not been restated to reflect discontinued operations, including the exit from oil rig moving operations in 2015 and the sale of the Waste Management segment in 2016.
Adjusted EBITDA is anon-IFRS measure. Please refer to page 34 for the most directly comparable measure determined under IFRS, being net income.
Adjusted EBITDA margin is anon-IFRS measure calculated as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue.
19
E-Commerce Provides Additional Growth
E-Commerceis a powerful secular force, driving new shipping demands including greater emphasis on last-mile logistics
E-Commerce Revenue
(C$ in millions)
Evolution of B2B/B2C Split
$ 310
26%
31%
32%
34%
41%
39%
39%
41%
42%
7.9% CAGR
$ 165
74%
69%
68%
66%
59%
61%
61%
59%
58%
2012
TTM Q1 2020
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19 TTM Q1
2020
B2B
B2C
20
Evolution of E-Commerce Fulfillment
The evolution ofE-Commerce fulfillment has created numerous opportunities for TFI companies - both next-day (Canada) and same-day (Canada & U.S.)
Next-Day Services
Shipper - Warehouse
Same-Day Services
Shipper - Warehouse
Pickup
Sorting
Facility
Region A
Linehaul
Delivery
Region B
Sorting
Facility
Delivery
Business
Customer
Business
Customer
21
TFI International Serves a Vast E-Commerce Network
TFI servicesE-Commerce from nearly 80 North American cities
Further opportunities for the Logistics segment, both through acquisitions and organic growth
TTM Q1 2020 E-Commerce Revenue by Segment
(C$ in millions)
United States Canada
$38.9
$10.9
$117.3
$81.5 $60.3
$0.7
Logistics
TL
P&C
LTL
Total CanadianE-Commerce revenue: $110.8 million
Total U.S.E-Commerce revenue: $198.7 million
Increasing facility utilization with addition ofsame-day service
22
Robust Balance Sheet With Strategic Flexibility
Covenants
Requirements
As at March
31, 2020
Fundeddebt-to-EBITDAratio[ratio of total debt plus letters of credit and some other long-term liabilities
to earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), including last twelve
< 3.50
1.981
months adjusted EBITDA from business acquisitions]
EBITDAR-to-interestand rent ratio[ratio of EBITDAR (EBITDA before rent and including last twelve
> 1.75
4.54
months adjusted EBITDAR from business acquisitions) to interest and net rent expenses]
Note: The table above indicates the Company's financial covenants to be maintained under its credit facility. These covenants are measured on a consolidated rolling twelve-month basis
and are calculated as prescribed by the credit agreement which, among other things, requires the exclusion of the impact of the new standard IFRS 16 Leases.
1The Funded debt-to-EBITDA ratio is based on gross debt, the cash on hand of $131.1 million is excluded from the calculation of this measure.
23
Track Record of M&A Execution and Integration
Acquired 81 companies across our highly fragmented markets since 2008
Number of Acquisitions per Year
Winalta
La Crete
CFI
GBT
14
Contrans
Cavalier
National Fast
Brasseur
Clarke
Freight
TForce Critical
TTL
Normandin
Vitran
TForce Logistics
10
TForce Premier
BTC East
9
Total Transfer
Transport
Distribution
BeavEx
TForce Integrated
Loomis Express
America
7
Solutions
6
Quik X
6
AC Logistics
8
Transportation E.L. Farmer
5
Lafleche
Canada
4
4
4
3
RRD Courier
Services
1
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
24
Our Approach To Creating Shareholder Value
Prudent
Balance Sheet
We maintain a strong balance sheetand access to capital
Our
People
We leverage our team of dedicated professionalsto providevalue-addedservices and solutions across each of our business segments
Market
Leadership
We continually solidify our position as a leaderin the North American transportation and logistics industry
Growth & ROIC
We deliver earnings growth and strong ROIC,both organically and through our proven acquisition strategy
25
Appendix
26
Balance Sheet Details
-As of March 31, 2020-
Debt structure
$1.2 billion unsecured revolving facility
Matures in June 2023 and can be extended annually
Provides favorable terms and conditions and capital management flexibility
US$25 million unsecured revolving facility
Matures in November 2020
$610 million unsecured term loan
Two tranches, $200 million maturing in June 2021 and $410 million maturing in June 2022
Same covenants and conditions as the banking revolving facility
$200 million unsecured debenture
Interest rate between 3.32% and 4.22% and matures in December 2024
Can be repaid, without penalty, after December 20, 2022
US$150 million unsecured senior notes
Interest rate of 3.85% and mature in December 2026
1This is a non-IFRS measure. Please refer to the reconciliation on page 39.
30
Reconciliations
31
Five-Year Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA1
(C$ in millions)
TTM Q1
20192
20182
20172
20162
(from Continuing Operations)
2020
Net Income
$335.2
$324.5
$292.0
$158.0
$157.1
Net Finance Costs
$82.4
$82.3
$47.4
$61.4
$51.7
Income Tax Expense (Recovery)
$104.3
$101.5
$90.2
$(40.6)
$46.3
Depreciation of Property and Equipment
$228.5
$223.8
$198.5
$209.6
$139.4
Depreciation of Right-of-Use Assets
$103.8
$102.6
-
-
-
Amortization of Intangible Assets
$65.7
$65.9
$62.1
$61.2
$53.7
Impairment of Intangible Assets
-
-
$12.6
$143.0
-
Bargain Purchase Gain
$(16.4)
$(10.8)
-
-
-
Gain on Sale of Land and Buildings
$(0.0)
$(0.0)
$(0.5)
$(0.2)
$(8.9)
Gain on Sale of Assets Held for Sale
$(29.2)
$(28.6)
$(15.6)
$(77.4)
-
Gain on Sale of Intangible
-
-
$(1.2)
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$874.1
$861.2
$685.4
$514.8
$439.2
This is anon-IFRS measure.
Recasted as of April 21, 2020 for changes in presentation.
Note: As of 2019, results include the impacts from the adoption of the new IFRS 16 Leases as discussed in note 3 of the audited consolidated financial statements. As is permitted with this new standard, comparative information has not been restated and, therefore, may not be comparable.
32
Five-Year Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income1and Adjusted EPS - Diluted1
(C$ in millions, except per share data)
TTM Q1
2019
2018
2017
2016
2020
Net Income
$321.0
$310.3
$292.0
$158.0
$639.6
Amortization of Intangible Assets Related to Business Acquisitions, Net of Tax
$46.9
$47.1
$44.0
$38.3
$32.7
Net Change in Fair Value and Accretion Expense of Contingent Considerations, Net of Tax
$0.2
$0.2
$(8.9)
$(0.4)
$0.1
Net Change in Fair Value of Derivatives, Net of Tax
$0.5
$(0.0)
$(0.3)
$(1.2)
$3.5
Net Foreign Exchange (Gain) Loss, Net of Tax
$(0.5)
$0.2
$0.5
$1.8
$1.6
Impairment of Intangible Assets, Net of Tax
-
-
$9.1
$138.4
-
Bargain Purchase Gain
$(16.4)
$(10.8)
-
-
-
Gain on Sale of Land and Buildings and Assets Held for Sale, Net of Tax
$(25.3)
$(24.8)
$(13.9)
$(66.7)
$(7.5)
Gain on Sale of Intangible Assets, Net of Tax
$(0.0)
$(0.0)
$(0.9)
-
-
U.S. Tax Reform
-
-
-
$(76.1)
-
Net (Income) Loss from Discontinued Operations
$14.2
$14.2
-
-
$(482.5)
Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations
$340.6
$336.4
$321.6
$192.2
$187.5
Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations - Basic
$3.71
$4.03
$3.66
$2.12
$2.00
Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations - Diluted
$3.60
$3.94
$3.54
$2.07
$1.96
EPS from Continuing Operations - Diluted
$3.94
$3.80
$3.22
$1.70
$1.64
1This is a non-IFRS measure.
Note: As of 2019, results include the impacts from the adoption of the new IFRS 16 Leases as discussed in note 3 of the audited consolidated financial statements. As is permitted with this new standard, comparative information has not been restated and, therefore, may not be comparable.
33
2007-2012 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA1
(C$ in millions)
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
Net income
$154.2
$102.2
$102.7
$10.9
$79.7
$44.8
Net Finance Costs
$38.4
$50.3
$8.0
$29.5
$60.5
$36.2
Income Tax Expense
$54.6
$33.9
$33.5
$21.4
$19.5
$3.6
Depreciation of Property and Equipment
$103.4
$97.5
$98.8
$102.6
$106.3
$96.6
Amortization of Intangible Assets
$44.2
$35.0
$27.6
$20.0
$16.7
$11.1
Gain on Sale of Property and Equipment
$(8.8)
$(6.5)
$(7.9)
$(2.9)
$(2.7)
$(5.3)
Impairment of Intangible Assets
-
-
-
$45.0
-
$56.0
Adjusted EBITDA
$386.0
$312.4
$262.7
$226.5
$280.0
$243.0
1This is a non-IFRS measure.
Note: Figures have not been restated to reflect discontinued operations, including the exit from oil rig moving operations in 2015 and the sale of the Waste Management segment in 2016.
34
Adjusted Operating Ratio1Reconciliation
(C$ in thousands)
2018-Q2
2018-Q3
2018-Q4
2019-Q1
2019-Q2
2019-Q3
2019-Q4
2020-Q1
Truckload
Total revenue
609,812
604,759
610,161
600,535
655,548
633,547
620,122
605,694
Total operating expenses
554,291
541,101
557,879
549,791
588,307
557,785
558,871
542,690
Operating income
55,521
63,658
52,282
50,744
67,241
75,762
61,251
63,004
Operating expenses
554,291
541,101
557,879
549,791
588,307
557,785
558,871
542,690
Gain on sale of land and buildings
1,167
3,208
1,560
696
76
9,020
6,530
10,661
and assets held for sale
Adjusted operating expenses
555,458
544,309
559,439
550,487
588,383
566,805
565,401
553,351
Fuel surcharge revenue
(84,702)
(84,112)
(81,997)
(73,388)
(85,190)
(76,342)
(75,289)
(72,206)
Adjusted operating expenses, net of
470,756
460,197
477,442
477,099
503,193
490,463
490,112
481,145
fuel surcharge revenue
Revenue before fuel surcharge
525,110
520,647
528,164
527,147
570,358
557,205
544,833
533,488
Adjusted operating ratio
89.6%
88.4%
90.4%
90.5%
88.2%
88.0%
90.0%
90.2%
1This is a non-IFRS measure.
Note: As of 2019, results include the impacts from the adoption of the new IFRS 16 Leases as discussed in note 3 of the audited consolidated financial statements. As is permitted with this new standard, comparative information has not been restated and, therefore, may not be comparable.
35
Adjusted Operating Ratio1Reconciliation
(C$ in thousands)
2018-Q2
2018-Q3
2018-Q4
2019-Q1
2019-Q2
2019-Q3
2019-Q4
2020-Q1
Truckload - Revenue before fuel
surcharge
U.S. based Conventional TL
222,206
224,115
223,128
217,606
219,480
214,318
206,810
211,251
Canadian based Conventional TL
82,531
78,153
79,017
77,882
76,949
71,299
74,803
70,279
Specialized TL
222,434
220,333
227,438
235,964
275,963
273,029
264,591
253,211
Eliminations
(2,061)
(1,954)
(1,419)
(4,305)
(2,034)
(1,441)
(1,371)
(1,253)
525,110
520,647
528,164
527,147
570,358
557,205
544,833
533,488
Truckload - Fuel surcharge revenue
U.S. based Conventional TL
43,944
43,980
43,034
37,318
39,867
36,404
35,270
34,581
Canadian based Conventional TL
13,269
12,756
12,257
10,567
11,478
9,795
10,133
8,782
Specialized TL
27,659
27,496
26,815
26,224
33,923
30,195
29,945
28,895
Eliminations
(170)
(120)
(109)
(721)
(78)
(52)
(59)
(52)
84,702
84,112
81,997
73,388
85,190
76,342
75,289
72,206
Truckload - Operating income (loss)
U.S. based Conventional TL
12,181
17,091
15,012
16,507
21,435
19,429
15,751
13,997
Canadian based Conventional TL
11,088
11,553
11,172
10,777
9,901
12,024
10,562
8,539
Specialized TL
32,252
35,013
26,098
23,460
35,905
44,308
34,938
40,468
55,521
63,657
52,282
50,744
67,241
75,761
61,251
63,004
1This is a non-IFRS measure.
Note: As of 2019, results include the impacts from the adoption of the new IFRS 16 Leases as discussed in note 3 of the audited consolidated financial statements. As is permitted with this new standard, comparative information has not been restated and, therefore, may not be comparable.
36
Adjusted Operating Ratio1Reconciliation
(C$ in thousands)
2018-Q2
2018-Q3
2018-Q4
2019-Q1
2019-Q2
2019-Q3
2019-Q4
2020-Q1
U.S. based Conventional TL
Operating expenses**
253,969
251,004
251,150
238,417
237,912
231,294
226,329
231,835
Fuel surcharge revenue
(43,944)
(43,980)
(43,034)
(37,318)
(39,867)
(36,404)
(35,270)
(34,581)
Adjusted operating expenses, net of
210,025
207,024
208,116
201,099
198,045
194,890
191,059
197,254
fuel surcharge
Revenue before fuel surcharge
222,206
224,115
223,128
217,606
219,480
214,318
206,810
211,251
Adjusted operating ratio
94.5%
92.4%
93.3%
92.4%
90.2%
90.9%
92.4%
93.4%
Canadian based Conventional TL
Operating expenses**
84,712
79,357
80,102
77,672
78,526
69,070
74,374
70,522
Gain on sale of land and buildings
-
-
-
-
-
-
11
-
and assets held for sale
Adjusted operating expenses
84,712
79,357
80,102
77,672
78,526
69,070
74,385
70,522
Fuel surcharge revenue
(13,269)
(12,756)
(12,257)
(10,567)
(11,478)
(9,795)
(10,133)
(8,782)
Adjusted operating expenses, net of
71,443
66,601
67,845
67,105
67,048
59,275
64,252
61,740
fuel surcharge revenue
Revenue before fuel surcharge
82,531
78,153
79,017
77,882
76,949
71,299
74,803
70,279
Adjusted operating ratio
86.6%
85.2%
85.9%
86.2%
87.1%
83.1%
85.9%
87.8%
** Operating expenses excluding intra TL eliminations
1This is a non-IFRS measure.
Note: As of 2019, results include the impacts from the adoption of the new IFRS 16 Leases as discussed in note 3 of the audited consolidated financial statements. As is permitted with this new standard, comparative information has not been restated and, therefore, may not be comparable.
37
Adjusted Operating Ratio1Reconciliation
(C$ in thousands)
2018-Q2
2018-Q3
2018-Q4
2019-Q1
2019-Q2
2019-Q3
2019-Q4
2020-Q1
Specialized TL
Operating expenses**
217,841
212,817
228,155
238,728
273,981
258,916
259,598
241,638
Gain on sale of land and buildings
1,167
3,208
1,560
696
76
9,020
6,519
10,661
and assets held for sale
Adjusted operating expenses
219,008
216,025
229,715
239,424
274,057
267,936
266,117
252,299
Fuel surcharge revenue
(27,659)
(27,496)
(26,815)
(26,224)
(33,923)
(30,195)
(29,945)
(28,895)
Adjusted operating expenses, net of
191,349
188,529
202,900
213,200
240,134
237,741
236,172
223,404
fuel surcharge revenue
Revenue before fuel surcharge
222,434
220,333
227,438
235,964
275,963
273,029
264,591
253,211
Adjusted operating ratio
86.0%
85.6%
89.2%
90.4%
87.0%
87.1%
89.3%
88.2%
** Operating expenses excluding intra TL eliminations
1This is a non-IFRS measure.
Note: As of 2019, results include the impacts from the adoption of the new IFRS 16 Leases as discussed in note 3 of the audited consolidated financial statements. As is permitted with this new standard, comparative information has not been restated and, therefore, may not be comparable.
38
Adjusted Operating Ratio1Reconciliation
(C$ in thousands)
2018-Q2
2018-Q3
2018-Q4
2019-Q1
2019-Q2
2019-Q3
2019-Q4
2020-Q1
Less-Than-Truckload
Total revenue
281,152
268,231
272,212
240,897
254,989
237,644
231,421
208,363
Total operating expenses
256,258
242,822
248,751
213,255
224,721
211,853
205,923
190,682
Operating income
24,894
25,409
23,461
27,642
30,268
25,791
25,498
17,681
Operating expenses
256,258
242,822
248,751
213,255
224,721
211,853
205,923
190,682
Gain (loss) on sale of land and
509
(61)
254
9,401
(2)
(0)
1,947
(0)
buildings and assets held for sale
Adjusted operating expenses
256,767
242,761
249,005
222,656
224,719
211,853
207,870
190,682
Fuel surcharge revenue
(41,907)
(40,717)
(40,218)
(32,911)
(35,914)
(32,210)
(31,703)
(28,169)
Adjusted operating expenses, net of
214,860
202,044
208,787
189,745
188,805
179,643
176,167
162,513
fuel surcharge revenue
Revenue before fuel surcharge
239,245
227,514
231,994
207,986
219,075
205,434
199,718
180,194
Adjusted operating ratio
89.8%
88.8%
90.0%
91.2%
86.2%
87.4%
88.2%
90.2%
1This is a non-IFRS measure.
Note: As of 2019, results include the impacts from the adoption of the new IFRS 16 Leases as discussed in note 3 of the audited consolidated financial statements. As is permitted with this new standard, comparative information has not been restated and, therefore, may not be comparable.
TFI International Inc. published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 13:52:06 UTC