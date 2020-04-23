TFI International : Q1 ended March 31, 2020 0 04/23/2020 | 09:53am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 Forward-Looking Statements In the interest of providing shareholders and potential investors with information regarding TFI International, including management's assessment of future plans and operations, certain statements in this presentation are forward-looking statements subject to risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual performance to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Such factors are further discussed under Risks and Uncertainties in the Company's Annual Information Form and MD&A, but readers are cautioned that the list of factors that may affect future growth, results and performance is not exhaustive, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward- looking statements. The expectations conveyed by the forward-looking statements are based on information available to it on the date such statements were made, and there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or orally attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company expressly disclaims any intention, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 2 TFI International: Who We Are Full service: Transport and logistics North American Leader: Operations across U.S., Canada and Mexico 16,768 employees, of which 8,201 are drivers 17,634 owned or leased; 9,988 are independent contractors Diversified: Package & Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload and Logistics Extensive Network: 398 facilities, 17,622 tractors1, 25,174 trailers Decentralized, entrepreneurial management approach 3 Our Customer Value Proposition We create transportation and supply chain advantages to… …mitigate risk for customers …improve their efficiency and delivery timing …reduce their delivery costs …drive satisfaction for the end consumer 4 Why Invest in TFI International? Superior record Market leader in of growth and key transportation shareholder value and logistics creation segments Track record of M&A execution Diversification by with well-defined industry sectors acquisition and geography pipeline Robust Return on Equity 5 Investment Highlights  Best-in-class operating margins,  FCF yield and FCF conversion   11.3% Operating Margin1 18.5% FCF Yield2 78.3% FCF Conversion3 Avg. Adjusted ROE of 18.6% since 20164 Proven track record of growth through disciplined acquisition strategy Completed 81 acquisitions since 2008

Industry remains fragmented Balanced capital allocation $3.8 billion 20-year total FCF approach to drive $981 million returned to shareholders shareholder value since 2016 Access to $1.2 billion revolving facilities Robust balance sheet position ($833 million undrawn) Annual dividend yield of 3.3% Note: All financial results presented on this page represent continuing operations. TTM Q1 2020, calculated using revenue before surcharge. TTM Q1 2020 FCF divided by the March 31, 2020 market cap. Calculated as TTM Q1 2020 (Adjusted EBITDA - Net Capex ex-property) / Adjusted EBITDA. Before impairment. 6 Low Capex Facilitates Asset-Light Model TTM Q1-2020 Net Capex (% of Total Revenue) 9.2% 3.7% 8.7% 8.1% 0.9% Truckload Peer Average1 Package & Courier Peer Average 2 Less-Than-Truckload Peer Average 3 Logistics Peer Average 4 Note: TFI Net Capex excludes purchases and sales of property. TFII data reflects TTM Q1-2020 while peer data is TTM Q4-2019. Truckload: Heartland, Knight-Swift, Werner, Schneider and U.S. Xpress. Package & Courier: FedEx and UPS. Less-Than-Truckload: ArcBest, Old Dominion Freight Line, Saia and YRC Worldwide. Logistics: CH Robinson, Landstar, Echo and Forward Air. 7 Market Leadership in Key Transportation and Logistics Segments: FCF Conversion Package & Courier 81.7% Less-Than-Truckload 88.0% 31.9% 40.1% 1 Peer Average 2 Peer Average Truckload 70.6% 46.4% Peer Average 3 Logistics 99.4% 86.9% Peer Average 4 Note: FCF Conversion (%) calculated as (Adjusted EBITDA - Net Capex ex-property) / Adjusted EBITDA. TFII data reflects TTM Q1-2020 while peer data is TTM Q4-2019. Package & Courier: FedEx and UPS. Less-Than-Truckload: ArcBest, Old Dominion Freight Line, Saia and YRC Worldwide. Truckload: Heartland, Knight-Swift, Werner, Schneider and U.S. Xpress. Logistics: CH Robinson, Landstar, Echo and Forward Air. 8 Our Strategy of Growth Through Acquisitions Proven track record of executing on M&A strategy across highly fragmented markets

Completed 81 acquisitions since 2008 Strong focus on integration, operations and realization of synergies

Our disciplined acquisition criteria:

Immediately accretive to EPS and free cash flow Fit with one of our four segments (Package & Courier, LTL, TL, Logistics) High free cash flow generation U.S. or Canada footprint Strong management team Synergy and growth potential

9 Overview of the TFI International Platform Truckload (48% of Q1 2020 Revenue) Logistics (22% of Q1 2020 Revenue) Less-Than-Truckload (17% of Q1 2020 Revenue) Package & Courier (13% of Q1 2020 Revenue) Conventional Specialized (26% of Q1 (22% of Q1 2020 Revenue) 2020 Revenue) Over-the-road Intermodal (11% of Q1 (6% of Q1 2020 Revenue) 2020 Revenue) 10 Services by Geography TFI has built a robust and well-diversified revenue base

well-diversified revenue base No client accounts for > 5% of consolidated revenue

Truckload Logistics Less-Than- Package & Truckload Courier Canada ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ United States ✔ ✔ ✔ Mexico1 ✔ ✔ ✔ 1Truckload and LTL in Mexico provided by CFI Logistica. By Geography (YTD Q1-2020) 0.4% Canada 46.0% United States 53.6% Mexico By Top Customers' Industry (2019) 2% 1% 4% 3% 7% 25% 4% 5% 7% 16% 8% 9% 9% Retail Manufactured Goods Building Materials Automotive Metals & Mining Food & Beverage Forest Products Chemicals & Explosives Energy Services Waste Management Maritime Containers Others 11 Truckload Segment Geographic Footprint1 Segment Overview Dry van full truckload Flatbed, tanks, dumps, oversized and other specialized services Modern fleet We own the majority of our assets and have long established partner carrier relationships 48% of Q1 2020 Revenue Truckload Operating Companies CONVENTIONAL (26% of Total Revs.) SPECIALIZED (22% of Total Revs.) E.L. Farmer McArthur Express Timeline Logisitc A&M Intl. Laidlaw Carriers Van BTC East Besner Papineau Intl. BTC West GBT Mirabel Logistic Trans2D Logistics CFI TF Dedicated Logistics Charbonneau GHL Transport Nordique Tri-Line Carriers Clarke Road Transport Transport America Contrans Flatbed Group Golden Intl. P&W Intermodal TST Expedited Couture Transport J.C. Germain Contrans Tank Group JAF Piston Tank TTL Ganeca Contrans Vrac JAG Rebel Transport Westfreight Systems Grégoire Durocher Intl. Kingsway Bulk SAF Winalta Laidlaw Carriers Bulk TF Truckload & Logistics 1Truckload in Mexico provided by CFI Logistica. 12 Logistics Segment Geographic Footprint Segment Overview Same day parcel delivery nationwide in the United States and Canada Truck brokerage and other logistics services 22% of Q1 2020 Revenue Logistics Operating Companies AC Logistics Canada Clarke North America Kobelt Transportation St-Lambert Cavalier Logistics Cornerstone Logistics Landry Stream Logistics CFI Logistica Craler Logikit TForce Critical CFI Logistics E&L Logistics Patriot Freight Services TForce Logistics CK Logistics Guardian Medical Logistics Quik X Logistics TForce Logistics Canada TForce Premier Distribution 13 Less-Than-Truckload Segment Geographic Footprint1 Segment Overview Over-the-road and intermodal LTL services Solid track record for safety and on-time delivery Focus on customer facing technology Asset light intermodal 17% of Q1 2020 Revenue Less-Than-Truckload Operating Companies OVER-THE-ROAD (11% of Total Revs.) INTERMODAL (6% of Total Revs.) Canadian Freightways Normandin Clarke Transport Quiktrax Intermodal Cavalier Quik X Transportation National Fast Freight Vitran Concord Tripar Transportation La Crete Transport TST Overland Express McMurray Serv-U Expediting 1LTL in U.S. provided by partners and in Mexico provided by CFI Logistica. 14 Package & Courier Segment Geographic Footprint Segment Overview Next-day in Canada and globally through partnership with DHL Cutting edge technology Specialized supply chain services 13% of Q1 2020 Revenue Package & Courier Operating Companies Canpar Express Loomis Express ICS Courier TForce Integrated Solutions 15 Our Decentralized Structure: Uniquely Delivering Value for Shareholders Our four segments are constituted of wholly-owned subsidiaries operating under their own brands

wholly-owned subsidiaries operating under their own brands Our differentiated approach to operating our businesses enables us to create shareholder value by… …reaping the benefits of both economies of scale and specialization …more efficiently allocating resources …capitalizing on market opportunities and exploiting market dislocations in real time 16 Superior Track Record of Growth Revenue Before Fuel Surcharge (C$ in millions) Adjusted EBITDA1,2,4(C$ in millions) $5,000 $4,614 $1,000 $861 $4,000 $800 $3,000 $600 $2,000 $400 $1,000 $200 $0 $0 1999 2019 1999 2019 Diluted Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations1,2,3 Net Cash from Operating Activities (C$ in millions) $5 $4 $3.94 $3 $2 $1 $0 1999 2019 $700 $649 $600 $500 $400 $300 $200 $100 $0 1999 2019 These are non-IFRS measures. Please refer to the tables at the end of the presentation for a reconciliation of non-IFRS measures. Please refer to pages 32 and 33 for the most directly comparable measure determined under IFRS, being net income and diluted EPS. Tax adjusted for 2002-2008 when TFI was an income trust. Recasted as of April 21, 2020 for changes in presentation 17 Total Shareholder Return Over Various Periods 15-Year Return 10-Year Total Shareholder 5-Year 1-Year Peer Package & Less-Than- Average Courier1 Truckload2 Truckload3 Logistics4 1,321%35 255% 70% 603% 154% 195% 1,030%307 172% 68% 451% 82% 87% 145%17% 7% (5%) 21% 7% 4% 49%(19%) (17%) (23%) (15%) (8%) (21%) Package & Courier: FedEx and UPS. Less-Than-Truckload: ArcBest, Old Dominion Freight Line, Saia and YRC Worldwide. Truckload: Heartland, Knight-Swift, Werner, Schneider and U.S. Xpress. Logistics: CH Robinson, Echo, Landstar and Forward Air. Note: All periods above are through 3/31/20. Peers included only in rows during which their stocks were public throughout the period. Total return performance includes dividends, assuming dividends reinvested. 18 Resilience Through the Cycle TFI's Adjusted EBITDA margin 1, 3 held virtually flat through the Great Recession (C$ in Millions) 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 Total Revenue1 1,940 2,262 1,847 2,002 2,691 3,140 Annual Growth 8% 17% -18% 8% 34% 17% Adjusted EBITDA1, 2 243 280 227 263 312 386 Annual Growth 1% 15% -19% 16% 19% 24% Adjusted EBITDA Margin1, 3 12.5% 12.4% 12.3% 13.1% 11.6% 12.3% Total Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA have not been restated to reflect discontinued operations, including the exit from oil rig moving operations in 2015 and the sale of the Waste Management segment in 2016. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure. Please refer to page 34 for the most directly comparable measure determined under IFRS, being net income. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-IFRS measure calculated as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. 19 E-Commerce Provides Additional Growth E-Commerce is a powerful secular force, driving new shipping demands including greater emphasis on last-mile logistics E-Commerce Revenue (C$ in millions) Evolution of B2B/B2C Split $ 310 26% 31% 32% 34% 41% 39% 39% 41% 42% 7.9% CAGR $ 165 74% 69% 68% 66% 59% 61% 61% 59% 58% 2012 TTM Q1 2020 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 TTM Q1 2020 B2B B2C 20 Evolution of E-Commerce Fulfillment The evolution of E-Commerce fulfillment has created numerous opportunities for TFI companies - both next-day (Canada) and same-day (Canada & U.S.) Next-Day Services Shipper - Warehouse Same-Day Services Shipper - Warehouse Pickup Sorting Facility Region A Linehaul Delivery Region B Sorting Facility Delivery Business Customer Business Customer 21 TFI International Serves a Vast E-Commerce Network TFI services E-Commerce from nearly 80 North American cities

E-Commerce from nearly 80 North American cities Further opportunities for the Logistics segment, both through acquisitions and organic growth TTM Q1 2020 E-Commerce Revenue by Segment (C$ in millions) United States Canada $38.9 $10.9 $117.3 $81.5 $60.3 $0.7 Logistics TL P&C LTL Total Canadian E-Commerce revenue: $110.8 million

E-Commerce revenue: $110.8 million Total U.S. E-Commerce revenue: $198.7 million Increasing facility utilization with addition of same-day service 22 Robust Balance Sheet With Strategic Flexibility Covenants Requirements As at March 31, 2020 Fundeddebt-to-EBITDAratio[ratio of total debt plus letters of credit and some other long-term liabilities to earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), including last twelve < 3.50 1.981 months adjusted EBITDA from business acquisitions] EBITDAR-to-interestand rent ratio[ratio of EBITDAR (EBITDA before rent and including last twelve > 1.75 4.54 months adjusted EBITDAR from business acquisitions) to interest and net rent expenses] Note: The table above indicates the Company's financial covenants to be maintained under its credit facility. These covenants are measured on a consolidated rolling twelve-month basis and are calculated as prescribed by the credit agreement which, among other things, requires the exclusion of the impact of the new standard IFRS 16 Leases. 1The Funded debt-to-EBITDA ratio is based on gross debt, the cash on hand of $131.1 million is excluded from the calculation of this measure. 23 Track Record of M&A Execution and Integration Acquired 81 companies across our highly fragmented markets since 2008 Number of Acquisitions per Year Winalta La Crete CFI GBT 14 Contrans Cavalier National Fast Brasseur Clarke Freight TForce Critical TTL Normandin Vitran TForce Logistics 10 TForce Premier BTC East 9 Total Transfer Transport Distribution BeavEx TForce Integrated Loomis Express America 7 Solutions 6 Quik X 6 AC Logistics 8 Transportation E.L. Farmer 5 Lafleche Canada 4 4 4 3 RRD Courier Services 1 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 24 Our Approach To Creating Shareholder Value Prudent Balance Sheet We maintain a strong balance sheet and access to capital Our People We leverage our team of dedicated professionals to provide value-added services and solutions across each of our business segments Market Leadership We continually solidify our position as a leader in the North American transportation and logistics industry Growth & ROIC We deliver earnings growth and strong ROIC, both organically and through our proven acquisition strategy 25 Appendix 26 Balance Sheet Details -As of March 31, 2020- Debt structure

$1.2 billion unsecured revolving facility Matures in June 2023 and can be extended annually Provides favorable terms and conditions and capital management flexibility US$25 million unsecured revolving facility Matures in November 2020 $610 million unsecured term loan Two tranches, $200 million maturing in June 2021 and $410 million maturing in June 2022 Same covenants and conditions as the banking revolving facility $200 million unsecured debenture Interest rate between 3.32% and 4.22% and matures in December 2024 Can be repaid, without penalty, after December 20, 2022 US$150 million unsecured senior notes Interest rate of 3.85% and mature in December 2026

27 Additional Operating Data (Slide 1 of 3) Operating Data - TL 2018-Q22018-Q32018-Q42019-Q12019-Q22019-Q32019-Q42020-Q1 U.S. based Conventional TL Revenue before fuel surcharge (in thousands 172,009 171,766 168,451 163,749 164,171 162,377 155,861 157,243 of U.S. dollars) Adjusted operating ratio1 94.5% 92.4% 93.3% 92.4% 90.2% 90.9% 92.4% 93.4% Total mileage (in thousands) 98,337 94,735 90,658 88,588 89,975 88,636 84,291 87,630 Tractor count, average 3,088 3,109 3,053 3,001 2,966 2,942 2,929 2,939 Trailer count, average 11,143 11,210 11,180 11,035 10,962 11,028 11,007 10,778 Tractor age 2.3 2.1 2.0 2.1 2.0 1.8 1.8 2.0 Trailer age 6.9 6.8 6.8 6.9 7.0 6.8 6.5 6.6 Number of owner operators, average 474 425 408 398 376 376 424 438 Canadian based Conventional TL Revenue before fuel surcharge (in thousands 82,531 78,154 79,017 77,882 76,949 71,299 74,803 70,279 of dollars) Adjusted operating ratio1 86.6% 85.2% 85.9% 86.2% 87.1% 83.1% 85.9% 87.8% Total mileage (in thousands) 27,867 26,139 26,019 25,536 26,151 23,019 24,237 23,395 Tractor count, average 719 700 708 720 718 657 641 640 Trailer count, average 3,086 3,182 3,043 2,932 2,953 2,824 2,826 2,835 Tractor age 2.8 2.8 2.7 2.5 2.7 2.6 2.3 2.2 Trailer age 5.2 5.6 5.5 5.6 5.6 5.5 5.4 5.5 Number of owner operators, average 380 371 363 353 348 348 317 308 1This is a non-IFRS measure. Please refer to the reconciliation on pages 35, 36, 37 and 38. 28 Additional Operating Data (Slide 2 of 3) Operating Data - TL 2018-Q2 2018-Q3 2018-Q4 2019-Q1 2019-Q2 2019-Q3 2019-Q4 2020-Q1 Specialized TL Revenue before fuel surcharge (in 222,434 220,333 227,438 235,964 275,963 273,029 264,591 253,211 thousands of dollars) Adjusted operating ratio1 86.0% 85.6% 89.2% 90.4% 87.0% 87.1% 89.3% 88.2% Tractor count, average 1,407 1,439 1,546 1,771 2,116 2,194 2,189 2,065 Trailer count, average 4,525 4,541 4,693 5,519 6,095 6,341 6,142 5,986 Tractor age 3.3 3.6 3.5 3.7 4.6 4.1 4.0 3.9 Trailer age 9.5 10.2 9.7 10.0 11.1 11.4 11.7 12.0 Number of owner operators, average 1,075 1,054 1,102 1,192 1,157 1,225 1,224 1,154 1This is a non-IFRS measure. Please refer to the reconciliation on pages 35, 36, 37 and 38. 29 Additional Operating Data (Slide 3 of 3) Operating Data - LTL 2018-Q22018-Q32018-Q42019-Q12019-Q22019-Q32019-Q42020-Q1 Revenue before fuel surcharge (in thousands 239,245 227,514 231,994 207,986 219,075 205,434 199,718 180,194 of dollars) Adjusted operating ratio1 89.8% 88.8% 90.0% 91.2% 86.2% 87.4% 88.2% 90.2% Revenue per hundredweight (excluding fuel) $11.89 $13.18 $13.79 $12.82 $13.62 $13.51 $13.19 $13.27 Revenue per shipment (including fuel) $303.29 $316.68 $324.84 $319.92 $316.36 $320.28 $334.42 $332.32 Tonnage (in thousands of tons) 1,005 863 841 811 804 760 757 679 Shipments (in thousands) 927 847 838 753 806 742 692 627 Average weight per shipment (in lbs) 2,168 2,038 2,007 2,154 1,995 2,049 2,188 2,166 Average length of haul (in miles) 820 833 831 838 820 824 839 808 Vehicle count, average 1,080 1,081 1,020 1,031 1,019 1,031 1,016 976 1This is a non-IFRS measure. Please refer to the reconciliation on page 39. 30 Reconciliations 31 Five-Year Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA1 (C$ in millions) TTM Q1 20192 20182 20172 20162 (from Continuing Operations) 2020 Net Income $335.2 $324.5 $292.0 $158.0 $157.1 Net Finance Costs $82.4 $82.3 $47.4 $61.4 $51.7 Income Tax Expense (Recovery) $104.3 $101.5 $90.2 $(40.6) $46.3 Depreciation of Property and Equipment $228.5 $223.8 $198.5 $209.6 $139.4 Depreciation of Right-of-Use Assets $103.8 $102.6 - - - Amortization of Intangible Assets $65.7 $65.9 $62.1 $61.2 $53.7 Impairment of Intangible Assets - - $12.6 $143.0 - Bargain Purchase Gain $(16.4) $(10.8) - - - Gain on Sale of Land and Buildings $(0.0) $(0.0) $(0.5) $(0.2) $(8.9) Gain on Sale of Assets Held for Sale $(29.2) $(28.6) $(15.6) $(77.4) - Gain on Sale of Intangible - - $(1.2) - - Adjusted EBITDA $874.1 $861.2 $685.4 $514.8 $439.2 This is a non-IFRS measure. Recasted as of April 21, 2020 for changes in presentation. Note: As of 2019, results include the impacts from the adoption of the new IFRS 16 Leases as discussed in note 3 of the audited consolidated financial statements. As is permitted with this new standard, comparative information has not been restated and, therefore, may not be comparable. 32 Five-Year Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income1and Adjusted EPS - Diluted1 (C$ in millions, except per share data) TTM Q1 2019 2018 2017 2016 2020 Net Income $321.0 $310.3 $292.0 $158.0 $639.6 Amortization of Intangible Assets Related to Business Acquisitions, Net of Tax $46.9 $47.1 $44.0 $38.3 $32.7 Net Change in Fair Value and Accretion Expense of Contingent Considerations, Net of Tax $0.2 $0.2 $(8.9) $(0.4) $0.1 Net Change in Fair Value of Derivatives, Net of Tax $0.5 $(0.0) $(0.3) $(1.2) $3.5 Net Foreign Exchange (Gain) Loss, Net of Tax $(0.5) $0.2 $0.5 $1.8 $1.6 Impairment of Intangible Assets, Net of Tax - - $9.1 $138.4 - Bargain Purchase Gain $(16.4) $(10.8) - - - Gain on Sale of Land and Buildings and Assets Held for Sale, Net of Tax $(25.3) $(24.8) $(13.9) $(66.7) $(7.5) Gain on Sale of Intangible Assets, Net of Tax $(0.0) $(0.0) $(0.9) - - U.S. Tax Reform - - - $(76.1) - Net (Income) Loss from Discontinued Operations $14.2 $14.2 - - $(482.5) Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations $340.6 $336.4 $321.6 $192.2 $187.5 Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations - Basic $3.71 $4.03 $3.66 $2.12 $2.00 Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations - Diluted $3.60 $3.94 $3.54 $2.07 $1.96 EPS from Continuing Operations - Diluted $3.94 $3.80 $3.22 $1.70 $1.64 1This is a non-IFRS measure. Note: As of 2019, results include the impacts from the adoption of the new IFRS 16 Leases as discussed in note 3 of the audited consolidated financial statements. As is permitted with this new standard, comparative information has not been restated and, therefore, may not be comparable. 33 2007-2012 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA1 (C$ in millions) 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 Net income $154.2 $102.2 $102.7 $10.9 $79.7 $44.8 Net Finance Costs $38.4 $50.3 $8.0 $29.5 $60.5 $36.2 Income Tax Expense $54.6 $33.9 $33.5 $21.4 $19.5 $3.6 Depreciation of Property and Equipment $103.4 $97.5 $98.8 $102.6 $106.3 $96.6 Amortization of Intangible Assets $44.2 $35.0 $27.6 $20.0 $16.7 $11.1 Gain on Sale of Property and Equipment $(8.8) $(6.5) $(7.9) $(2.9) $(2.7) $(5.3) Impairment of Intangible Assets - - - $45.0 - $56.0 Adjusted EBITDA $386.0 $312.4 $262.7 $226.5 $280.0 $243.0 1This is a non-IFRS measure. Note: Figures have not been restated to reflect discontinued operations, including the exit from oil rig moving operations in 2015 and the sale of the Waste Management segment in 2016. 34 Adjusted Operating Ratio1Reconciliation (C$ in thousands) 2018-Q2 2018-Q3 2018-Q4 2019-Q1 2019-Q2 2019-Q3 2019-Q4 2020-Q1 Truckload Total revenue 609,812 604,759 610,161 600,535 655,548 633,547 620,122 605,694 Total operating expenses 554,291 541,101 557,879 549,791 588,307 557,785 558,871 542,690 Operating income 55,521 63,658 52,282 50,744 67,241 75,762 61,251 63,004 Operating expenses 554,291 541,101 557,879 549,791 588,307 557,785 558,871 542,690 Gain on sale of land and buildings 1,167 3,208 1,560 696 76 9,020 6,530 10,661 and assets held for sale Adjusted operating expenses 555,458 544,309 559,439 550,487 588,383 566,805 565,401 553,351 Fuel surcharge revenue (84,702) (84,112) (81,997) (73,388) (85,190) (76,342) (75,289) (72,206) Adjusted operating expenses, net of 470,756 460,197 477,442 477,099 503,193 490,463 490,112 481,145 fuel surcharge revenue Revenue before fuel surcharge 525,110 520,647 528,164 527,147 570,358 557,205 544,833 533,488 Adjusted operating ratio 89.6% 88.4% 90.4% 90.5% 88.2% 88.0% 90.0% 90.2% 1This is a non-IFRS measure. Note: As of 2019, results include the impacts from the adoption of the new IFRS 16 Leases as discussed in note 3 of the audited consolidated financial statements. As is permitted with this new standard, comparative information has not been restated and, therefore, may not be comparable. 35 Adjusted Operating Ratio1Reconciliation (C$ in thousands) 2018-Q2 2018-Q3 2018-Q4 2019-Q1 2019-Q2 2019-Q3 2019-Q4 2020-Q1 Truckload - Revenue before fuel surcharge U.S. based Conventional TL 222,206 224,115 223,128 217,606 219,480 214,318 206,810 211,251 Canadian based Conventional TL 82,531 78,153 79,017 77,882 76,949 71,299 74,803 70,279 Specialized TL 222,434 220,333 227,438 235,964 275,963 273,029 264,591 253,211 Eliminations (2,061) (1,954) (1,419) (4,305) (2,034) (1,441) (1,371) (1,253) 525,110 520,647 528,164 527,147 570,358 557,205 544,833 533,488 Truckload - Fuel surcharge revenue U.S. based Conventional TL 43,944 43,980 43,034 37,318 39,867 36,404 35,270 34,581 Canadian based Conventional TL 13,269 12,756 12,257 10,567 11,478 9,795 10,133 8,782 Specialized TL 27,659 27,496 26,815 26,224 33,923 30,195 29,945 28,895 Eliminations (170) (120) (109) (721) (78) (52) (59) (52) 84,702 84,112 81,997 73,388 85,190 76,342 75,289 72,206 Truckload - Operating income (loss) U.S. based Conventional TL 12,181 17,091 15,012 16,507 21,435 19,429 15,751 13,997 Canadian based Conventional TL 11,088 11,553 11,172 10,777 9,901 12,024 10,562 8,539 Specialized TL 32,252 35,013 26,098 23,460 35,905 44,308 34,938 40,468 55,521 63,657 52,282 50,744 67,241 75,761 61,251 63,004 1This is a non-IFRS measure. Note: As of 2019, results include the impacts from the adoption of the new IFRS 16 Leases as discussed in note 3 of the audited consolidated financial statements. As is permitted with this new standard, comparative information has not been restated and, therefore, may not be comparable. 36 Adjusted Operating Ratio1Reconciliation (C$ in thousands) 2018-Q2 2018-Q3 2018-Q4 2019-Q1 2019-Q2 2019-Q3 2019-Q4 2020-Q1 U.S. based Conventional TL Operating expenses** 253,969 251,004 251,150 238,417 237,912 231,294 226,329 231,835 Fuel surcharge revenue (43,944) (43,980) (43,034) (37,318) (39,867) (36,404) (35,270) (34,581) Adjusted operating expenses, net of 210,025 207,024 208,116 201,099 198,045 194,890 191,059 197,254 fuel surcharge Revenue before fuel surcharge 222,206 224,115 223,128 217,606 219,480 214,318 206,810 211,251 Adjusted operating ratio 94.5% 92.4% 93.3% 92.4% 90.2% 90.9% 92.4% 93.4% Canadian based Conventional TL Operating expenses** 84,712 79,357 80,102 77,672 78,526 69,070 74,374 70,522 Gain on sale of land and buildings - - - - - - 11 - and assets held for sale Adjusted operating expenses 84,712 79,357 80,102 77,672 78,526 69,070 74,385 70,522 Fuel surcharge revenue (13,269) (12,756) (12,257) (10,567) (11,478) (9,795) (10,133) (8,782) Adjusted operating expenses, net of 71,443 66,601 67,845 67,105 67,048 59,275 64,252 61,740 fuel surcharge revenue Revenue before fuel surcharge 82,531 78,153 79,017 77,882 76,949 71,299 74,803 70,279 Adjusted operating ratio 86.6% 85.2% 85.9% 86.2% 87.1% 83.1% 85.9% 87.8% ** Operating expenses excluding intra TL eliminations 1This is a non-IFRS measure. Note: As of 2019, results include the impacts from the adoption of the new IFRS 16 Leases as discussed in note 3 of the audited consolidated financial statements. As is permitted with this new standard, comparative information has not been restated and, therefore, may not be comparable. 37 Adjusted Operating Ratio1Reconciliation (C$ in thousands) 2018-Q2 2018-Q3 2018-Q4 2019-Q1 2019-Q2 2019-Q3 2019-Q4 2020-Q1 Specialized TL Operating expenses** 217,841 212,817 228,155 238,728 273,981 258,916 259,598 241,638 Gain on sale of land and buildings 1,167 3,208 1,560 696 76 9,020 6,519 10,661 and assets held for sale Adjusted operating expenses 219,008 216,025 229,715 239,424 274,057 267,936 266,117 252,299 Fuel surcharge revenue (27,659) (27,496) (26,815) (26,224) (33,923) (30,195) (29,945) (28,895) Adjusted operating expenses, net of 191,349 188,529 202,900 213,200 240,134 237,741 236,172 223,404 fuel surcharge revenue Revenue before fuel surcharge 222,434 220,333 227,438 235,964 275,963 273,029 264,591 253,211 Adjusted operating ratio 86.0% 85.6% 89.2% 90.4% 87.0% 87.1% 89.3% 88.2% ** Operating expenses excluding intra TL eliminations 1This is a non-IFRS measure. Note: As of 2019, results include the impacts from the adoption of the new IFRS 16 Leases as discussed in note 3 of the audited consolidated financial statements. As is permitted with this new standard, comparative information has not been restated and, therefore, may not be comparable. 38 Adjusted Operating Ratio1Reconciliation (C$ in thousands) 2018-Q2 2018-Q3 2018-Q4 2019-Q1 2019-Q2 2019-Q3 2019-Q4 2020-Q1 Less-Than-Truckload Total revenue 281,152 268,231 272,212 240,897 254,989 237,644 231,421 208,363 Total operating expenses 256,258 242,822 248,751 213,255 224,721 211,853 205,923 190,682 Operating income 24,894 25,409 23,461 27,642 30,268 25,791 25,498 17,681 Operating expenses 256,258 242,822 248,751 213,255 224,721 211,853 205,923 190,682 Gain (loss) on sale of land and 509 (61) 254 9,401 (2) (0) 1,947 (0) buildings and assets held for sale Adjusted operating expenses 256,767 242,761 249,005 222,656 224,719 211,853 207,870 190,682 Fuel surcharge revenue (41,907) (40,717) (40,218) (32,911) (35,914) (32,210) (31,703) (28,169) Adjusted operating expenses, net of 214,860 202,044 208,787 189,745 188,805 179,643 176,167 162,513 fuel surcharge revenue Revenue before fuel surcharge 239,245 227,514 231,994 207,986 219,075 205,434 199,718 180,194 Adjusted operating ratio 89.8% 88.8% 90.0% 91.2% 86.2% 87.4% 88.2% 90.2% 1This is a non-IFRS measure. Note: As of 2019, results include the impacts from the adoption of the new IFRS 16 Leases as discussed in note 3 of the audited consolidated financial statements. As is permitted with this new standard, comparative information has not been restated and, therefore, may not be comparable. 39 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer TFI International Inc. published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 13:52:06 UTC 0 Latest news on TFI INTERNATIONAL INC. 09:53a TFI INTERNATIONAL : Q1 ended March 31, 2020 PU 04/21 TFI INTERNATIONAL : Announces 2020 First Quarter Results AQ 04/21 TFI INTERNATIONAL : Reports on Shareholders' Voting Results for the Election of .. AQ 04/16 TFI INTERNATIONAL : Notice Regarding Annual Meeting of Shareholders AQ 03/30 TFI INTERNATIONAL INC. : Ex-dividend day for FA 03/25 TFI INTERNATIONAL : to Hold Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Report First Quar.. AQ 03/16 TFI INTERNATIONAL : Declares Quarterly Dividend AQ 03/02 R R DONNELLEY & SONS : TFI International Acquires RRD's Courier Services Busines.. AQ 02/19 TFI INTERNATIONAL : Cameron Holzer Joins TFI International U.S. Specialized Truc.. AQ 02/18 TFI INTERNATIONAL : Announces Closing of US $230 Million Public Offering AQ