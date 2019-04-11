TFS Financial : The Stefanski Center for Community Health Education Opens at Cleveland Clinic

New Center in Samson Pavilion helps to address health disparities in Cleveland communities

The Stefanski Center for Community Health Education opened earlier this week as a part of the new Samson Pavilion at the Cleveland Clinic. The Center, funded by the Third Federal Foundation, in partnership with the Stefanski Family Foundation, is supported by a $5 million donation and is focused on addressing health disparities and delivering quality healthcare and outreach to Cleveland neighborhoods.

“The Stefanski family is proud to make this important investment to help care for Cleveland residents who need it the most,” said Marc A. Stefanski. “My family and I want to make sure those in financial need here in Cleveland have open access to world-class care.”

A study several years ago by Cuyahoga County found that residents in the Hough neighborhood of Cleveland had a life expectancy of 64 years. In the suburb of Lyndhurst, just several miles away, life expectancy was 88.5 years.

The donation is the largest ever from the Third Federal Foundation, and supports Stefanski’s continued efforts to provide quality healthcare to Cleveland and Northeast Ohio residents in need. Stefanski’s wife Rhonda passed away from pancreatic cancer in November 2014.

Rhonda’s Kiss fundraisers, named for Stefanski’s late wife, have raised more than $750,000 to help Northeast Ohio residents with cancer who need non-medical support during the cancer treatment process.

