TFS Financial : The Stefanski Center for Community Health Education Opens at Cleveland Clinic

The Stefanski Center for Community Health Education opened earlier this
week as a part of the new Samson Pavilion at the Cleveland Clinic. The
Center, funded by the Third Federal Foundation, in partnership with the
Stefanski Family Foundation, is supported by a $5 million donation and
is focused on addressing health disparities and delivering quality
healthcare and outreach to Cleveland neighborhoods.
“The Stefanski family is proud to make this important investment to help
care for Cleveland residents who need it the most,” said Marc A.
Stefanski. “My family and I want to make sure those in financial need
here in Cleveland have open access to world-class care.”
A study several years ago by Cuyahoga County found that residents in the
Hough neighborhood of Cleveland had a life expectancy of 64 years. In
the suburb of Lyndhurst, just several miles away, life expectancy was
88.5 years.
The donation is the largest ever from the Third Federal Foundation, and
supports Stefanski’s continued efforts to provide quality healthcare to
Cleveland and Northeast Ohio residents in need. Stefanski’s wife Rhonda
passed away from pancreatic cancer in November 2014.
Rhonda’s Kiss fundraisers, named for Stefanski’s late wife, have raised
more than $750,000 to help Northeast Ohio residents with cancer who need
non-medical support during the cancer treatment process.
About the Third Federal Foundation
The Third Federal Foundation (The Foundation) was established by Third
Federal Savings & Loan Association in 2007 to help the communities Third
Federal serves. The Foundation has donated more than $10 million during
that time to fund programs and community organizations, including those
to assist the Cleveland Metropolitan School District and its mission to
educate the children of Cleveland. Third Federal is a leading provider
of savings and mortgage products, and operates under the values of love,
trust, respect, a commitment to excellence and fun. Founded in Cleveland
in 1938 as a mutual association by Ben and Gerome Stefanski, Third
Federal’s mission is to help people achieve the dream of home ownership
and financial security. It became part of a public company in 2007 and
celebrated its 80th anniversary in May, 2018. Third Federal,
which lends in 25 states and the District of Columbia, is dedicated to
serving consumers with competitive rates and outstanding service. Third
Federal, an equal housing lender, has 21 full service branches in
Northeast Ohio, eight lending offices in Central and Southern Ohio, and
17 full service branches throughout Florida. As of December 31, 2018,
the Company’s assets totaled $14.2 billion. For more, visit
thirdfederal.com.
