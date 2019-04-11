Log in
TFS Financial : The Stefanski Center for Community Health Education Opens at Cleveland Clinic

0
04/11/2019

New Center in Samson Pavilion helps to address health disparities in Cleveland communities

The Stefanski Center for Community Health Education opened earlier this week as a part of the new Samson Pavilion at the Cleveland Clinic. The Center, funded by the Third Federal Foundation, in partnership with the Stefanski Family Foundation, is supported by a $5 million donation and is focused on addressing health disparities and delivering quality healthcare and outreach to Cleveland neighborhoods.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005570/en/

Marc A. Stefanski, Chairman and CEO of Third Federal (Photo: Business Wire)

“The Stefanski family is proud to make this important investment to help care for Cleveland residents who need it the most,” said Marc A. Stefanski. “My family and I want to make sure those in financial need here in Cleveland have open access to world-class care.”

A study several years ago by Cuyahoga County found that residents in the Hough neighborhood of Cleveland had a life expectancy of 64 years. In the suburb of Lyndhurst, just several miles away, life expectancy was 88.5 years.

The donation is the largest ever from the Third Federal Foundation, and supports Stefanski’s continued efforts to provide quality healthcare to Cleveland and Northeast Ohio residents in need. Stefanski’s wife Rhonda passed away from pancreatic cancer in November 2014.

Rhonda’s Kiss fundraisers, named for Stefanski’s late wife, have raised more than $750,000 to help Northeast Ohio residents with cancer who need non-medical support during the cancer treatment process.

About the Third Federal Foundation

The Third Federal Foundation (The Foundation) was established by Third Federal Savings & Loan Association in 2007 to help the communities Third Federal serves. The Foundation has donated more than $10 million during that time to fund programs and community organizations, including those to assist the Cleveland Metropolitan School District and its mission to educate the children of Cleveland. Third Federal is a leading provider of savings and mortgage products, and operates under the values of love, trust, respect, a commitment to excellence and fun. Founded in Cleveland in 1938 as a mutual association by Ben and Gerome Stefanski, Third Federal’s mission is to help people achieve the dream of home ownership and financial security. It became part of a public company in 2007 and celebrated its 80th anniversary in May, 2018. Third Federal, which lends in 25 states and the District of Columbia, is dedicated to serving consumers with competitive rates and outstanding service. Third Federal, an equal housing lender, has 21 full service branches in Northeast Ohio, eight lending offices in Central and Southern Ohio, and 17 full service branches throughout Florida. As of December 31, 2018, the Company’s assets totaled $14.2 billion. For more, visit thirdfederal.com.


© Business Wire 2019
