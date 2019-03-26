Log in
TFS Financial : Third Federal Named to Best Workplaces in Financial Services List by Great Place to Work® and Fortune

03/26/2019

Cleveland-based thrift ranks #24 among large Financial/Insurance employers

Third Federal (Nasdaq: TFSL) is #24 on the Great Place to Work® and Fortune list of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance among large employers for 2019. With more than 1000 associates, the $14.2 billion company, founded in 1938, is a traditional savings and loan rooted in the mission of helping customers achieve the dream of homeownership and financial security. With 45 branch offices in Ohio and Florida, the company lends in 25 states and the District of Columbia.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005983/en/

Third Federal Chairman and CEO Marc A. Stefanski (Photo: Business Wire)

“I’m honored and humbled that our associates think so much of our company,” said Chairman and CEO Marc A. Stefanski. “Our associates are the foundation of our success and bring our value system of love, trust, respect, a commitment to excellence and fun, to life every day. For me, it has always been people first and strategy second.”

Third Federal has been named a top workplace prior to its inclusion on this list, being named to Northeast Ohio’s Top Workplaces list, Ohio’s best employers list, and on the Fortune 100 Best Places to Work list five times.

The company boasts a less than 3 percent annual turnover rate and recently observed its 80th anniversary with celebrations and bonuses for its associates. In 2018, 15 percent of Third Federal associates celebrated 25 years or more with the company.

The ranking considered feedback representing more than 726,000 employees working at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in the financial services and insurance industry. Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team. Rankings are based on employees’ feedback and reward companies who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization.

Third Federal Savings and Loan Association is a leading provider of savings and mortgage products, and operates under the values of love, trust, respect, a commitment to excellence and fun. Founded in Cleveland in 1938 as a mutual association by Ben and Gerome Stefanski, Third Federal’s mission is to help people achieve the dream of home ownership and financial security. It became part of a public company in 2007 and celebrated its 80th anniversary in May, 2018. Third Federal, which lends in 25 states and the District of Columbia, is dedicated to serving consumers with competitive rates and outstanding service. Third Federal, an equal housing lender, has 21 full service branches in Northeast Ohio, eight lending offices in Central and Southern Ohio, and 17 full service branches throughout Florida. As of September 30, 2018, the Company’s assets totaled $14.2 billion. For more, visit our website at thirdfederal.com.


Financials ($)
Sales 2019 273 M
EBIT 2019 103 M
Net income 2019 84,5 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,48%
P/E ratio 2019 53,33
P/E ratio 2020 52,17
Capi. / Sales 2019 16,4x
Capi. / Sales 2020 15,9x
Capitalization 4 481 M
Managers
NameTitle
Marc A. Stefanski Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Meredith S. Weil Chief Operating Officer & Director
Paul J. Huml Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Anna Maria P. Motta Chief Information Officer
William C. Mulligan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION-0.81%4 481
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY1.34%323 921
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.40%284 389
BANK OF AMERICA8.93%258 709
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.38%234 046
WELLS FARGO4.34%218 377
