TFS Financial : Third Federal Named to Best Workplaces in Financial Services List by Great Place to Work® and Fortune

Third Federal (Nasdaq: TFSL) is #24 on the Great Place to Work® and Fortune
list of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance among large
employers for 2019. With more than 1000 associates, the $14.2 billion
company, founded in 1938, is a traditional savings and loan rooted in
the mission of helping customers achieve the dream of homeownership and
financial security. With 45 branch offices in Ohio and Florida, the
company lends in 25 states and the District of Columbia.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005983/en/
Third Federal Chairman and CEO Marc A. Stefanski (Photo: Business Wire)
“I’m honored and humbled that our associates think so much of our
company,” said Chairman and CEO Marc A. Stefanski. “Our associates are
the foundation of our success and bring our value system of love, trust,
respect, a commitment to excellence and fun, to life every day. For me,
it has always been people first and strategy second.”
Third Federal has been named a top workplace prior to its inclusion on
this list, being named to Northeast Ohio’s Top Workplaces list, Ohio’s
best employers list, and on the Fortune 100 Best Places to Work
list five times.
The company boasts a less than 3 percent annual turnover rate and
recently observed its 80th anniversary with celebrations and
bonuses for its associates. In 2018, 15 percent of Third Federal
associates celebrated 25 years or more with the company.
The ranking considered feedback representing more than 726,000 employees
working at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in the financial
services and insurance industry. Great Place to Work, a global people
analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team
members’ experience on the job. These included the extent to which
employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the
fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among
the team. Rankings are based on employees’ feedback and reward companies
who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do
for the organization.
Third Federal Savings and Loan Association is a leading provider of
savings and mortgage products, and operates under the values of love,
trust, respect, a commitment to excellence and fun. Founded in Cleveland
in 1938 as a mutual association by Ben and Gerome Stefanski, Third
Federal’s mission is to help people achieve the dream of home ownership
and financial security. It became part of a public company in 2007 and
celebrated its 80th anniversary in May, 2018. Third Federal, which lends
in 25 states and the District of Columbia, is dedicated to serving
consumers with competitive rates and outstanding service. Third Federal,
an equal housing lender, has 21 full service branches in Northeast Ohio,
eight lending offices in Central and Southern Ohio, and 17 full service
branches throughout Florida. As of September 30, 2018, the Company’s
assets totaled $14.2 billion. For more, visit our website at thirdfederal.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005983/en/