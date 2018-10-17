Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of TG Therapeutics, Inc. Investors (TGTX)

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on
behalf of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (“TG Therapeutics” or the “Company”)
(NASDAQ: TGTX)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities laws.
On September 26, 2018, TG Therapeutics announced that it could not
proceed with the interim analysis of one of its leading product
candidates, Ublituximab (TG-1101), following a determination by the FDA
Data Safety Monitoring Board trials, that the UNITY-CLL trial data was
not mature enough to continue. On this news, TG Therapeutics dropped 44%
to close at $5.15 per share, thereby injuring investors.
If you purchased TG Therapeutics securities, have information or would
like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning
this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these
matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century
Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150,
Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number and number of shares purchased.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
