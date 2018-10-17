Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  TG Therapeutics Inc    TGTX

TG THERAPEUTICS INC (TGTX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of TG Therapeutics, Inc. Investors (TGTX)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 01:01am CEST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (“TG Therapeutics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TGTX) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On September 26, 2018, TG Therapeutics announced that it could not proceed with the interim analysis of one of its leading product candidates, Ublituximab (TG-1101), following a determination by the FDA Data Safety Monitoring Board trials, that the UNITY-CLL trial data was not mature enough to continue. On this news, TG Therapeutics dropped 44% to close at $5.15 per share, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased TG Therapeutics securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TG THERAPEUTICS INC
01:01aGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of TG Therapeuti..
BU
10/15TG THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10/15TG THERAPEUTICS Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses..
BU
10/13TGTX LOSS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds TG Therapeutics, Inc. Investors of Imp..
BU
10/12TG THERAPEUTICS : Announces Final Phase 2 Multiple Sclerosis Data Presentation a..
AQ
10/11Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of TG Therap..
BU
10/11FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
10/11TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Final Phase 2 Multiple Sclerosis Data Present..
GL
10/09TG THERAPEUTICS : Highlights Schedule of Events at the Upcoming 34th Congress of..
AQ
10/08ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) Misled Shareholders According ..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/12YOUR DAILY PHARMA SCOOP : TGTX Positive Data In MS, Iovance Trial Delay 
10/11TG Therapeutics' ublituximab showed treatment benefit in mid-stage MS study 
10/09HEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 am (10/09/2018) 
10/05Key events next week - healthcare 
09/26Teva continues selloff, down 5% 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 0,14 M
EBIT 2018 -169 M
Net income 2018 -169 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 3 423x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3 391x
Capitalization 462 M
Chart TG THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
TG Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TG THERAPEUTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 18,7 $
Spread / Average Target 239%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Sean Weiss Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Sean A. Power Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Mark J. Schoenebaum Independent Director
Laurence N. Charney Independent Director
William James Kennedy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TG THERAPEUTICS INC-32.93%462
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%29 086
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC26.93%25 281
LONZA GROUP18.00%23 371
INCYTE CORPORATION-34.51%13 299
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.36.58%11 555
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.