Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of TG Therapeutics, Inc. Investors (TGTX)

On September 26, 2018, TG Therapeutics announced that it could not proceed with the interim analysis of one of its leading product candidates, Ublituximab (TG-1101), following a determination by the FDA Data Safety Monitoring Board trials, that the UNITY-CLL trial data was not mature enough to continue. On this news, TG Therapeutics dropped 44% to close at $5.15 per share, thereby injuring investors.

