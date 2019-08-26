Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  TG Therapeutics Inc    TGTX

TG THERAPEUTICS INC

(TGTX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

TG Therapeutics Mourns the Loss of Board Member, Mark Schoenebaum, MD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 12:00pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) announced with great sadness the passing of longtime Board Member, Mark Schoenebaum, MD.

"Everyone at TG is incredibly saddened by the loss of Mark Schoenebaum. He was one of our first Directors, joining us in 2012, the year we founded the Company. Mark has been a key member of our team who always provided incredible insight and guidance. His presence will be sorely missed as a great person, a talented board member and a dear friend. We offer our deepest condolences to his family in this difficult time,” stated Michael S. Weiss, the Company's Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS, INC.

TG Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Currently, the company is developing multiple therapies targeting hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Ublituximab (TG-1101) is a novel, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a specific and unique epitope on the CD20 antigen found on mature B-lymphocytes. TG Therapeutics is also developing umbralisib (TGR-1202), an oral, once-daily inhibitor of PI3K-delta. Umbralisib uniquely inhibits CK1-epsilon, which may allow it to overcome certain tolerability issues associated with first generation PI3K-delta inhibitors. Both ublituximab and umbralisib, or the combination of which is referred to as "U2", are in Phase 3 clinical development for patients with hematologic malignancies, with ublituximab also in Phase 3 clinical development for Multiple Sclerosis. Additionally, the Company has recently brought into Phase 1 clinical development, TG-1501, its anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, TG-1701, its covalently-bound Bruton’s Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) inhibitor and TG-1801, its anti-CD47/CD19 bispecific antibody. TG Therapeutics is headquartered in New York City.

CONTACT:
Jenna Bosco
Senior Vice President,
Corporate Communications
TG Therapeutics, Inc.
Telephone: 212.554.4351
Email: ir@tgtxinc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TG THERAPEUTICS INC
12:00pTG Therapeutics Mourns the Loss of Board Member, Mark Schoenebaum, MD
GL
08/09TG THERAPEUTICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
08/09TG THERAPEUTICS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/09TG THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
08/09TG Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Reports Second Quarter 2019 Fina..
GL
08/07TG Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Second Quarter 2019 Financial Resu..
GL
07/03TG THERAPEUTICS : Announces Presentation of Long-term Follow-up Data from the Ph..
AQ
07/02TG Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Long-term Follow-up Data from the P..
GL
06/20TG THERAPEUTICS : Announces Data Presentations at the 15th International Confere..
AQ
06/18TG THERAPEUTICS : Presents Preclinical Data for TG-1801, a First-in-Class Anti-C..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 0,15 M
EBIT 2019 -135 M
Net income 2019 -136 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,85x
P/E ratio 2020 -4,67x
Capi. / Sales2019 3 454x
Capi. / Sales2020 20,8x
Capitalization 530 M
Chart TG THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
TG Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TG THERAPEUTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 19,33  $
Last Close Price 6,01  $
Spread / Highest target 549%
Spread / Average Target 222%
Spread / Lowest Target 99,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Sean Weiss Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Sean A. Power Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Mark J. Schoenebaum Independent Director
Laurence N. Charney Independent Director
William James Kennedy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TG THERAPEUTICS INC46.59%530
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC31.83%30 001
LONZA GROUP37.53%26 603
INCYTE CORPORATION28.81%17 616
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%15 955
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION85.36%15 145
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group