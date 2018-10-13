Log in
TG THERAPEUTICS INC (TGTX)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

TGTX LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds TG Therapeutics, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – TGTX

10/13/2018 | 12:17am CEST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) from June 4, 2018 through September 25, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important December 3, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for TG Therapeutics investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the TG Therapeutics class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1426.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TG Therapeutics was involved in cleaning data collected from its UNITY-CLL study and was therefore able to gain an understanding of the efficacy of the combination therapy; (2) due to the data cleaning, TG Therapeutics knew the UNITY-CLL study had failed to meet its stated goal and therefore knew it would be unable to seek accelerated approval; (3) as a result of the foregoing, it was highly unlikely that the combination therapy would meet its primary endpoint of increased progression free survival; and (4) consequently, defendants’ statements during the Class Period were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 3, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1426.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
