TGS Nopec Geophysical : Acquires Gambia A2/A5 3D Survey

ASKER, Norway (29 November 2019) - TGS has today announced that it has added a further 1,500 square kilometers of 3D seismic data offshore The Gambia. This dataset will further expand TGS' existing 3D multi-client library in the MSGBC Basin, which now totals over 40,000 square kilometers, as well as strengthening its strong footprint in the region.

The survey falls over blocks A2/A5 where sub-surface structures have been identified as being on-trend with the SNE discovery immediately north in Senegal. The dataset will be reprocessed and pre-stack merged into the Jaan program, a 29,000 square kilometer 3D covering the prospective paleo-shelf edge.

Graham Mayhew, VP - Africa, Mediterranean and Middle East at TGS, stated, 'This important data addition aligns with our strategy of investing in frontier and emerging basins. We expect to see further discoveries made in this basin and believe our 3D data will be critical in providing exploration companies the ability to invest further.'

Company summary

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company (TGS) provides multi-client geoscience data to oil and gas Exploration and Production companies worldwide.

