TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company

TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY

(TGS)
TGS Nopec Geophysical : Acquires Gambia A2/A5 3D Survey

11/29/2019 | 04:53am EST

ASKER, Norway (29 November 2019) - TGS has today announced that it has added a further 1,500 square kilometers of 3D seismic data offshore The Gambia. This dataset will further expand TGS' existing 3D multi-client library in the MSGBC Basin, which now totals over 40,000 square kilometers, as well as strengthening its strong footprint in the region.

The survey falls over blocks A2/A5 where sub-surface structures have been identified as being on-trend with the SNE discovery immediately north in Senegal. The dataset will be reprocessed and pre-stack merged into the Jaan program, a 29,000 square kilometer 3D covering the prospective paleo-shelf edge.

Graham Mayhew, VP - Africa, Mediterranean and Middle East at TGS, stated, 'This important data addition aligns with our strategy of investing in frontier and emerging basins. We expect to see further discoveries made in this basin and believe our 3D data will be critical in providing exploration companies the ability to invest further.'

Company summary

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company (TGS) provides multi-client geoscience data to oil and gas Exploration and Production companies worldwide. In addition to extensive global geophysical and geological data libraries that include multi-client seismic data, magnetic and gravity data, digital well logs, production data and directional surveys, TGS also offers advanced processing and imaging services, interpretation products, and data integration solutions.

For more information visit TGS online at www.tgs.com.

For additional information about this media release, please contact:
Jaclyn Townsend, Director, Brand Marketing, Tel: +1 832-667-4757, Email: jaclyn.townsend@tgs.com

Disclaimer

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 09:52:03 UTC
