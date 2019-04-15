Log in
TGS Nopec Geophysical : Annual Report 2018

04/15/2019

 ASKER, NORWAY (15 April 2019) TGS has today published the Annual Report for 2018, including the Declaration on Executive Remuneration and the Corporate Social Responsibility Report. The report can be downloaded at www.newsweb.no or www.tgs.no, or as attachments to this release.

Company summary     

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company (TGS) provides multi-client geoscience data to oil and gas Exploration and Production companies worldwide.  In addition to extensive global geophysical and geological data libraries that include multi-client seismic data, magnetic and gravity data, digital well logs, production data and directional surveys, TGS also offers advanced processing and imaging services, interpretation products, and data integration solutions.

For more information visit TGS online at www.tgs.com.

Forward-looking statements and contact information

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include TGS' reliance on a cyclical industry and principle customers, TGS' ability to continue to expand markets for licensing of data, and TGS' ability to acquire and process data products at costs commensurate with profitability. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSLO:TGS).

TGS sponsored American Depositary Shares trade on the U.S. over-the-counter market under the symbol "TGSGY".


For additional information about this press release please contact:

Sven Børre Larsen
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 90 94 36 73
Email: investor@tgs.com


This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: TGS via Globenewswire
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 705 M
EBIT 2019 252 M
Net income 2019 195 M
Finance 2019 379 M
Yield 2019 3,94%
P/E ratio 2019 14,76
P/E ratio 2020 11,04
EV / Sales 2019 3,45x
EV / Sales 2020 2,86x
Capitalization 2 812 M
