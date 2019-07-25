TGS Nopec Geophysical : Q2 2019 Quarterly Dividend

ASKER, NORWAY (25 July 2019) - Following the authorization from the Annual General Meeting on 8 May 2018, the Board of TGS NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA has resolved to distribute a quarterly dividend of the NOK equivalent of USD 0.27 per share (NOK 2.34 per share) in Q3 2019.
Key information relating to the cash dividend:
-
Dividend amount and declared currency: USD 0.27 per share (equivalent to NOK 2.34 per share)
-
Last trading day including right: 31 July 2019
-
Ex-date: 1 August 2019
-
Record date: 2 August 2019
-
Payment date: 15 August 2019
-
Date of approval: 24 July 2019
