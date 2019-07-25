Log in
TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company

TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY

(TGS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TGS Nopec Geophysical : Q2 2019 Quarterly Dividend

0
07/25/2019 | 01:45am EDT

ASKER, NORWAY (25 July 2019) - Following the authorization from the Annual General Meeting on 8 May 2018, the Board of TGS NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA has resolved to distribute a quarterly dividend of the NOK equivalent of USD 0.27 per share (NOK 2.34 per share) in Q3 2019.

Key information relating to the cash dividend:

  • Dividend amount and declared currency: USD 0.27 per share (equivalent to NOK 2.34 per share)
  • Last trading day including right: 31 July 2019
  • Ex-date: 1 August 2019
  • Record date: 2 August 2019
  • Payment date: 15 August 2019
  • Date of approval: 24 July 2019

Disclaimer

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA published this content on 25 July 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 745 M
EBIT 2019 244 M
Net income 2019 184 M
Finance 2019 322 M
Yield 2019 4,02%
P/E ratio 2019 15,6x
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales2019 3,37x
EV / Sales2020 2,82x
Capitalization 2 832 M
Managers
NameTitle
Kristian Kuvaas Johansen Chief Executive Officer
Henry Haywood Hamilton Chairman
Knut Erik Agersborg Vice President-Operations
Sven Børre Larsen Chief Financial Officer
Zhi Ming Li SVP-Data Processing, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY14.94%2 824
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED32.14%5 494
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING8.16%3 406
SUBSEA 715.05%3 327
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS BHD--.--%1 469
SAPURA ENERGY BHD--.--%1 179
