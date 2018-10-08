TGS Nopec Geophysical : Q3 2018 Revenue Update

ASKER, NORWAY (8 October 2018) - Based on preliminary reporting from operating units, TGS management expects net revenues for the third quarter of 2018 to be approximately USD 141 million.

"TGS continued its good late sales momentum in Q3 2018 with a growth of 35% Y/Y. Once again, our financial results benefited from activity related to acreage turnover in areas where we have a strong library position. With the market fundamentals continuing to improve, our customers are under increased pressure to replenish reserves and start growing again. As a result, we believe exploration budgets will have to increase from the current unsustainable, low level", commented Kristian Johansen, CEO, TGS.

Company Summary

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company (TGS) provides multi-client geoscience data to oil and gas Exploration and Production companies worldwide. In addition to extensive global geophysical and geological data libraries that include multi-client seismic data, magnetic and gravity data, digital well logs, production data and directional surveys, TGS also offers advanced processing and imaging services, interpretation products, and data integration solutions.

For more information visit TGS online at www.tgs.com.





Forward-looking statements and contact information

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include TGS' reliance on a cyclical industry and principle customers, TGS' ability to continue to expand markets for licensing of data, and TGS' ability to acquire and process data products at costs commensurate with profitability. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSLO:TGS).

TGS sponsored American Depositary Shares trade on the U.S. over-the-counter market under the symbol "TGSGY".



For additional information about this press release please contact:



Sven Børre Larsen

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +47 90 94 36 73

Email: sven.larsen@tgs.com

Will Ashby

SVP Investor Relations, HR & Communication

Tel: +1 713 860 2184

Email: will.ashby@tgs.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: TGS via Globenewswire

