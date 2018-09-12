Log in
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY (TGS)
TGS Nopec Geophysical : The Republic of Madagascar is pleased to announce that the 2018-19 Licensing Round will open at Africa Oil Week 2018

09/12/2018 | 09:08pm CEST

ASKER, NORWAY (12 September 2018) - OMNIS, in partnership with TGS and BGP, announce a licensing round in Madagascar, to be launched at Africa Oil Week, 5-9th November 2018.

Exploration in Madagascar began in the early 20th century with the discovery of heavy oil-rich sedimentary basins in the west, however this frontier region remains relatively under-explored. The Island shares a maritime boundary with Mozambique, which is in the same oil province where large quantities of natural gas have been discovered. Studies conducted in collaboration with TGS and BGP have resulted in new data that suggest there is significant potential for future discoveries both on and offshore.

'With the aim of intensifying offshore exploration activities, we are delighted to announce that OMNIS will be inviting investment from interested parties, during a licensing round to start in November 2018. We are working together with TGS and BGP to create an attractive environment for exploration in the offshore, and we are confident that this will signal the start of renewed investment for the upstream oil sector in Madagascar,' Voahangy Nirina Radarson, General Manager of OMNIS, commented.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 19:07:08 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 640 M
EBIT 2018 213 M
Net income 2018 158 M
Finance 2018 370 M
Yield 2018 2,30%
P/E ratio 2018 23,82
P/E ratio 2019 16,86
EV / Sales 2018 5,21x
EV / Sales 2019 4,36x
Capitalization 3 706 M
Chart TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 36,7 $
Spread / Average Target 0,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kristian Kuvaas Johansen Chief Executive Officer
Henry Haywood Hamilton Chairman
Knut Erik Agersborg Vice President-Operations
Sven Børre Larsen Chief Financial Officer
Zhi Ming Li SVP-Data Processing, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY55.92%3 706
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING7.32%4 248
SUBSEA 7-12.48%4 201
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED42.30%3 959
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC0.00%2 121
AKER SOLUTIONS16.35%1 754
