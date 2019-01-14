Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company    TGS   NO0003078800

TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY (TGS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TGS Nopec Geophysical : to host Capital Markets Day and release Q4 2018 results on 7 February 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 12:20pm EST

ASKER, NORWAY (14 January 2019) - TGS will release the interim financial statement for Q4 2018 along with 2019 guidance on 7 February 2019 at approximately CET 7:00 am.  CEO Kristian Johansen and CFO Sven Børre Larsen will present the results and 2019 guidance during the company's Capital Markets Day which will take place in Oslo, Norway on the same day.

The Capital Markets Day opens at CET 8:30 am at Felix Konferansesenter, Bryggetorget 3, 0125 Oslo.  The schedule of presentations will commence at CET 9:00 am and is expected to finish by 12:30 pm.  Please register for the event by sending an e-mail to investor@tgs.com.  The presentations will be webcast live with a recording and presentation materials to be made available on www.tgs.com.


Company summary     

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company (TGS) provides multi-client geoscience data to oil and gas Exploration and Production companies worldwide.  In addition to extensive global geophysical and geological data libraries that include multi-client seismic data, magnetic and gravity data, digital well logs, production data and directional surveys, TGS also offer advanced processing and imaging services, interpretation products, permanent reservoir monitoring and data integration solutions.

For more information visit TGS online at www.tgs.com.


Forward-looking statements and contact information

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include TGS' reliance on a cyclical industry and principle customers, TGS' ability to continue to expand markets for licensing of data, and TGS' ability to acquire and process data products at costs commensurate with profitability. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSLO:TGS).

TGS sponsored American Depositary Shares trade on the U.S. over-the-counter market under the symbol "TGSGY".


For additional information about this press release please contact:

Sven Børre Larsen
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 90 94 36 73
Email:investor@tgs.com

 

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act).



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: TGS via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMP
12:20pTGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : to host Capital Markets Day and release Q4 2018 results ..
GL
01/09EUROPE : Trade deal optimism boosts European shares as exporters rally
RE
01/09TGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : Q4 2018 Revenue Update
GL
01/04EUROPE : European shares post best day since June 2016
RE
01/04TGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY ASA : annual sales release
2018TGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : announces strategic collaboration for ocean bottom node ..
GL
2018TGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : Ex dividend USD 0.20 today
AQ
2018TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018TGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : OMNIS, in partnership with TGS and BGP, announces the op..
PU
2018EUROPE : Strong earnings from ING, BT help European shares to two-week high
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 601 M
EBIT 2018 184 M
Net income 2018 130 M
Finance 2018 355 M
Yield 2018 2,84%
P/E ratio 2018 22,54
P/E ratio 2019 14,02
EV / Sales 2018 4,44x
EV / Sales 2019 3,59x
Capitalization 3 026 M
Chart TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 34,1 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kristian Kuvaas Johansen Chief Executive Officer
Henry Haywood Hamilton Chairman
Knut Erik Agersborg Vice President-Operations
Sven Børre Larsen Chief Financial Officer
Zhi Ming Li SVP-Data Processing, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY19.68%2 999
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED17.25%4 454
SUBSEA 712.24%3 673
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING6.53%3 320
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC2.16%1 589
AKER SOLUTIONS14.73%1 451
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.