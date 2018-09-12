Log in
TGS Nopec Geophysical : to present at Pareto Securities' 25th Oil and Offshore Conference

09/12/2018 | 07:01am CEST

ASKER, NORWAY (12 September 2018) - TGS CEO, Kristian Johansen and CFO, Sven Børre Larsen are today attending the Pareto Securities' 25th Oil and Offshore Conference in Oslo, Norway.

Kristian Johansen is scheduled to present Wednesday, 12 September at 11:45 CEST. The presentation slides are attached to this press release and available on TGS.com

 

Company Summary

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company (TGS) provides multi-client geoscience data to oil and gas Exploration and Production companies worldwide.  In addition to extensive global geophysical and geological data libraries that include multi-client seismic data, magnetic and gravity data, digital well logs, production data and directional surveys, TGS also offers advanced processing and imaging services, interpretation products, and data integration solutions.

For more information visit TGS online at www.tgs.com.

 

Forward-looking statements and contact information

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include TGS' reliance on a cyclical industry and principle customers, TGS' ability to continue to expand markets for licensing of data, and TGS' ability to acquire and process data products at costs commensurate with profitability.

Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSLO:TGS). TGS sponsored American Depositary Shares trade on the U.S. over-the-counter market under the symbol "TGSGY".

 

For additional information about this press release please contact:

Sven Børre Larsen
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 90 94 36 73
Email: sven.larsen@tgs.com

 

Will Ashby
SVP Investor Relations, HR & Communication
Tel: +1 713 860 2184
Email: will.ashby@tgs.com

 

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: TGS via Globenewswire
