Southeast Asia stocks: Markets climb on hopes of massive U.S. stimulus

Democrats and Republicans in the divided U.S. Congress said on Tuesday they were nearing a deal on a $2 trillion stimulus package, but it was unclear when they would be ready to vote on a bill.

"Hopes for fresh stimulus from the U.S. government saw Wall Street getting a lift overnight, likewise sending the improved sentiment Asia's way," Jingyi Pan, a market strategist at IG, said in a note.

"All said, the backdrop of continued coronavirus spread remains little changed, rendering the need to keep a cautious view on the market."

Philippine shares hit a one-week high, after the central bank cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) of banks by 200 basis points on Tuesday to mitigate the economic blow from the epidemic.

At the same time, the economic planning agency warned its economy might contract for the first time in more than two decades this year due to the fallout from the outbreak.

Malaysian stocks gained 3.9% to their highest in nearly two weeks, with the financial and consumer sectors leading the rise.

The central bank said the banking system had enough liquidity to ease financial strains and support intermediation activities, even as the country deals with the largest number of virus cases in the region.

Singapore equities rose 4%, hitting their highest in a week, led by financials and industrials.

The city-state's first-quarter preliminary growth figures will be released earlier than expected on Thursday, when the finance minister is due to unveil new measures to help firms and households weather the economic impact from the pandemic.

The central bank will also release its monetary policy statement earlier than usual, amid broad expectations for easing.

Thai stocks gained almost 3% as the country prepares to go into a month-long virus-induced emergency lockdown starting Thursday.

Flag carrier Thai Airways International said it would cancel nearly all international flights.

The Indonesian market was closed on account of a local holiday.

By Arpit Nayak