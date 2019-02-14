Log in
Thai Airways International PCL : 14 Feb 2019 Change in CFO / Chief Accounting

02/14/2019 | 01:22am EST

Headline: Security Symbol:

Change in CFO / Chief Accounting

THAI

Announcement Details

Change in CFO / Chief Accounting

The person assuring overall responsibility in accounting and finance (CFO)

Position of CFO

President

Title

Mr.

Name

Sumeth

Surname

Damrongchaitham (Acting)

Effective Date of Resignation

01-Feb-2019

The person assuring overall responsibility in accounting and finance (CFO)

Position of CFO

Executive Vice President, Finance and Accounting

Title

Mr.

Name

Nattapong

Surname

Aamit-ampaipisarn

Effective Date of Appointment

01-Feb-2019

Signature _________________

(Mr. Sumeth Damrongchaitham)

Vice President

Authorized Person to Disclose

Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Thai Airways International pcl published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 06:21:06 UTC
