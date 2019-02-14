Thai Airways International PCL : 14 Feb 2019 Change in CFO / Chief Accounting

Headline: Security Symbol:

THAI

Announcement Details

Position of CFO President Title Mr. Name Sumeth Surname Damrongchaitham (Acting) Effective Date of Resignation 01-Feb-2019

Position of CFO Executive Vice President, Finance and Accounting Title Mr. Name Nattapong Surname Aamit-ampaipisarn Effective Date of Appointment 01-Feb-2019 Signature _________________ (Mr. Sumeth Damrongchaitham) Vice President Authorized Person to Disclose Information

