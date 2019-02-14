Thai Airways International PCL : 14 Feb 2019 Change in CFO / Chief Accounting

Headline: Security Symbol:
Change in CFO / Chief Accounting
THAI
Announcement Details
Change in CFO / Chief Accounting
The person assuring overall responsibility in accounting and finance (CFO)
Position of CFO
President
Title
Mr.
Name
Sumeth
Surname
Damrongchaitham (Acting)
Effective Date of Resignation
01-Feb-2019
The person assuring overall responsibility in accounting and finance (CFO)
Position of CFO
Executive Vice President, Finance and Accounting
Title
Mr.
Name
Nattapong
Surname
Aamit-ampaipisarn
Effective Date of Appointment
01-Feb-2019
Signature _________________
(Mr. Sumeth Damrongchaitham)
Vice President
Authorized Person to Disclose
Information
