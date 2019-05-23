Log in
Thai Airways International PCL : Catering Joins Festival 2019 in Tokyo, Japan

05/23/2019 | 07:43am EDT

Mrs. Varangkana Luerojvong (third from left), Managing Director, Catering Department, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), and Mr. Arnuphap Kittikul (second from left), THAI General Manager, Japan, represented THAI at the Thai Festival 2019, held at Yoyogi Park, in Shibuya District, Tokyo, Japan, where THAI Catering served Thai food to guests of honor.

The Thai Festival, held annually by the Royal Thai Embassy, Tokyo, promotes Thai culture through Thai food stalls as well as cultural and traditional performances. At the festival, which welcomed 300,000 visitors this year, THAI Catering served food prepared with Eurng Luang Curry Sauce in Green Curry and Panaeng flavors.

Both flavors of Eurng Luang Curry Sauce will be launched at THAI Catering's booth Z-25, Hall 8, at THAIFEX World Food Asia 2019, Impact Arena Muang Thong Thani, between 28 May and 1 June 2019.

Disclaimer

Thai Airways International pcl published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 11:42:01 UTC
