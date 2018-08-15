Log in
THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL
Thai Airways International PCL : Delivers Donated Goods to Flood Victims in Attapeu, Laos

08/15/2018

Mr. Dumrongchai Sawangchareon (second from left), Director, Cargo and Mail Commercial, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), on behalf of the Company, transported donated goods contributed by Thai people to help aid flood victims who were affected by the collapse of the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy dam in Attapeu Province, Laos. Assisted in the donation at THAI Cargo, Suvarnabhumi Airport, were Mr. Suchart Prathepladda (third from left), THAI Director, Terminal Operations, and Mr. Veerasak Puangjit (first from left), Head of Customs Service Sub Division 2, Suvarnabhumi Airport Cargo Clearance Customs Bureau.

THAI Cargo transported donated goods to flood victims in good collaboration of the Royal Thai Embassy Vientiane, Lao People's Democratic Republic, and Thai Customs Department. The donated supplies will be delivered to flood-affected people by Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare in Lao.

Thai Airways International pcl published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 04:25:05 UTC
