Thai Airways International PCL : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 1 Ending 31 Mar 2019 (Updated)

Management's Discussion and Analysis for three months ended March 31, 2019 for Thai Airways International Public Company Limited and Its Subsidiaries

1. Executive summary

The overall global economy in the first quarter of 2019 grew at a slightly slower rate. The US, Eurozone and Japan economies grew at a slower rate compared to 2018 because they had passed the peak of economic growth during 2017-2018. For the Chinese economy was likely to slow down as a result of economic reforms that focused on controlling debt formation and the negative impact on the export sector from the trade war with the United States which damaging overall global trade situation. World crude oil prices in the first quarter of 2019 averaged at 63.5 US dollars per barrel which was closed to the previous quarter.

The economy of Thailand in the first quarter of 2019 was steadied. As a result of the global economic slowdown together with the effect of US trade barriers, Thai export sector in the first quarter was negative by 1.6%,. For the tourism sector, the growth was at a slower rate as the number of Chinese tourists declined. The number of foreign tourists traveling to Thailand in the first quarter of 2019 amounted to 10.8 million people, 1.9% increase from the previous year, which were Chinese tourists accounted for 28.9% decreased by 2.1% compared to the previous year, where increased by 30.2% from 2017. However, due to the factors promoting tourism in the tourism season both from the Tourism Authority of Thailand and government measures: the Visa on Arrival: VOA exemption period ended January 13, 2019 to be extended until October 31,2019 for stimulating and promoting tourism which was expected for more interest from foreign tourists to travel to Thailand.

In the first quarter of 2019, the world's aviation industry was still increasing at a reduced rate. The data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) showed a continuing growth in passenger traffic and production which increased by 4.8% and 5.2%, respectively with average cabin factor of 80.6%. In any case, the overall freight transportation declined from the previous year and is the lowest drop in the past three years with 2.0% freight traffic, lower than the previous year, while freight production increased by 3.3% over last year resulting freight load factor was 46.5% closed to last year's 44.5%.

In the first quarter of 2019, Thai aviation industry had slowed slightly in line with the global and Thai economic situations which caused the slow travel demand of foreign and Thai tourists while airlines increased their productions by increasing frequencies of the existing flight routes or adding new routes after the red flag removal from ICAO, especially low-cost airlines in the very popular destinations such as Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and India, etc., causing more intense competition. However, there were still positive factors from the recovery of the number of Chinese tourists from Phuket boat incident in the past year due to government support measures to increase incentives for foreign tourists to enter Thailand, such as visa on arrival exemption measures as mentioned above. However, the ability to accommodate flights and passengers of airports, trade wars and other crises such as international conflicts, natural disasters, accidents were still risk factors in 2019.

In 2019, THAI has continued to implement its 2018-2022 transformation plan whose objectives to concentrate on ancillary revenues under the "Montra" project which is an urgent reconstruction program as well as other operational strategies which has already been implemented since the beginning of the year with the ultimate goal is to allow THAI to escape from the cycle of problem traps to ensure the stability through the future which still has a guideline for operating in accordance with the 5 strategic including 1) aggressive revenue and compatible cost structure, 2) efficiency development and seeking out for new opportunity, 3) building pleasure experience for customer, 4) working with innovation and digital applications , and 5) effective human resource management.