Thai Airways International PCL : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 1 Ending 31 Mar 2019 (Updated)
Management's Discussion and Analysis for three months ended March 31, 2019 for Thai Airways International Public Company Limited and Its Subsidiaries
1. Executive summary
The overall global economy in the first quarter of 2019 grew at a slightly slower rate. The US, Eurozone and Japan economies grew at a slower rate compared to 2018 because they had passed the peak of economic growth during 2017-2018. For the Chinese economy was likely to slow down as a result of economic reforms that focused on controlling debt formation and the negative impact on the export sector from the trade war with the United States which damaging overall global trade situation. World crude oil prices in the first quarter of 2019 averaged at 63.5 US dollars per barrel which was closed to the previous quarter.
The economy of Thailand in the first quarter of 2019 was steadied. As a result of the global economic slowdown together with the effect of US trade barriers, Thai export sector in the first quarter was negative by 1.6%,. For the tourism sector, the growth was at a slower rate as the number of Chinese tourists declined. The number of foreign tourists traveling to Thailand in the first quarter of 2019 amounted to 10.8 million people, 1.9% increase from the previous year, which were Chinese tourists accounted for 28.9% decreased by 2.1% compared to the previous year, where increased by 30.2% from 2017. However, due to the factors promoting tourism in the tourism season both from the Tourism Authority of Thailand and government measures: the Visa on Arrival: VOA exemption period ended January 13, 2019 to be extended until October 31,2019 for stimulating and promoting tourism which was expected for more interest from foreign tourists to travel to Thailand.
In the first quarter of 2019, the world's aviation industry was still increasing at a reduced rate. The data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) showed a continuing growth in passenger traffic and production which increased by 4.8% and 5.2%, respectively with average cabin factor of 80.6%. In any case, the overall freight transportation declined from the previous year and is the lowest drop in the past three years with 2.0% freight traffic, lower than the previous year, while freight production increased by 3.3% over last year resulting freight load factor was 46.5% closed to last year's 44.5%.
In the first quarter of 2019, Thai aviation industry had slowed slightly in line with the global and Thai economic situations which caused the slow travel demand of foreign and Thai tourists while airlines increased their productions by increasing frequencies of the existing flight routes or adding new routes after the red flag removal from ICAO, especially low-cost airlines in the very popular destinations such as Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and India, etc., causing more intense competition. However, there were still positive factors from the recovery of the number of Chinese tourists from Phuket boat incident in the past year due to government support measures to increase incentives for foreign tourists to enter Thailand, such as visa on arrival exemption measures as mentioned above. However, the ability to accommodate flights and passengers of airports, trade wars and other crises such as international conflicts, natural disasters, accidents were still risk factors in 2019.
In 2019, THAI has continued to implement its 2018-2022 transformation plan whose objectives to concentrate on ancillary revenues under the "Montra" project which is an urgent reconstruction program as well as other operational strategies which has already been implemented since the beginning of the year with the ultimate goal is to allow THAI to escape from the cycle of problem traps to ensure the stability through the future which still has a guideline for operating in accordance with the 5 strategic including 1) aggressive revenue and compatible cost structure, 2) efficiency development and seeking out for new opportunity, 3) building pleasure experience for customer, 4) working with innovation and digital applications , and 5) effective human resource management.
In this quarter, significant actions were:
2019-2026'sfleet acquisition plan which planned for 38 new aircraft and aimed to replace 31 old aircraft and 7 new aircraft, which were approved by the Board of Directors on January 8, 2019 and passed the consideration From the Subcommittee and the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Board (NESDB) on March 27, 2019 and April 3, 2019 respectively. Now, the plan is on the process for the Cabinet's approval.
Integration of THAI and ThaiSmile by using management principles "Brother-Sister" with the merger of plans in all sectors, especially in the sales and flight planning, which focuses on THAI as more sales expertise step into and with more supports, especially in the connecting routes to THAI routes which was expected to better performance change.
Commercial management by increasing other revenues such as catering and online marketing by cooperating with online marketing partners and sales promotion via Digital Marketing etc.
Program changes in mileage accrual in order for Royal Orchid Plus card members to be able to accumulate miles to redeem rewards easily and quickly including changing the big prize redemption schedule in 25 years in order to comply with the leading airline mileage programs. The new prize table will start from October 1, 2019 onwards.
In January 2019, Nok Airlines PCL. offered 908.80 million ordinary shares with a par value of 1 Baht each at a price of 2.75 Baht per share and registered the capital increase on February 13, 2019. However, THAI did not exercise the right to purchase such shares because considering that the future business plan is not clear enough and not in accordance with the objectives of THAI causing the shareholding proportion of the company In Nok Airlines PCL., decreasing from 21.80% to 15.94 % and recognizing gain on change in ownership interest amount of THB 273 million.
In this quarter, THAI and its subsidiaries had total 103 active aircrafts, 1 aircraft lower than the same period last year. There were 90 serviceable aircraft lower than last year's 94 aircraft partly due to the impact of the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engine from the previous year and the grounding of the aircraft for maintenance according to the normal maintenance schedule. Aircraft utilization was 12.5 hours, which was higher than 11.9 hours of last year. Production traffic (ASK) decreased by 2.8% due to the flight reduction in Australia route: Bangkok -Sydney and Bangkok- Brisbane and flight termination: Bangkok - Tehran since March 1, 2018 while passenger traffic (RPK) decreased by 3.2%. Average cabin factor was 80.3% lower than last year's 80.6% with 6.29 million passengers carried representing a 0.6% greater than last year. On February 27, 2019, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan announced the closure of the airspace causing THAI to cancel flights that flew to Pakistan and flights to and from Europe during that time period. To deal with this trouble, THAI arranged special flights and changed the plane size to gradually bring passengers to the destination which could return to normal operation on March 5, 2019, except for round-trip routes Bangkok - Lahore and Bangkok-Islamabad which announced the cancellation of the flight until May 31, 2019, because the opening of the airspace with restrictions on the flight routes that flew into each flight point.
THAI and its subsidiaries' total revenue was THB 49,791 million, decreased by THB 3,675 million or 6.9% when comparing to the same period last year resulting from decrease of both passenger and freight revenue in line with the reduction of passenger and freight production and traffic as well as the decreased in average passenger yield due to intense competition and the appreciation of Thai Baht against major currencies that caused the lower revenue in Baht term. However, revenues from other services increased 6.2%. Total expenses were THB 50,619 million, an increase of THB 989 million (2.0%). The significant increase in expenses such as depreciation and amortization from change of the estimate residual value of aircraft and engines, lease of aircraft and spare parts increased from the delivery of 3 new operating leased aircraft during the year 2018, and the increase lease of spare engines.
One-time expense in this quarter included (a) THB 213 million impairment of assets and aircraft (b) THB 273 million gain on change in ownership interest in NOK Airlines PCL, (c)THB 1,366 million gain on foreign currency exchange which mainly from balance sheet revaluation. Consequently, THAI and its subsidiaries reported the net profit of THB 456 million, THB 2,281 million (83.3%) lower than last year's. Profit attributable to owners of the parent was THB 445 million. Profit per share was THB 0.20, 1.04THB or 83.9% lower than last year's.
EBITDA was THB 4,504 million, which decreased by THB 4,467 million (49.8%) from the same period last year. EBITDA margin was 9.0% as compared to 16.8% last year.
2. Summary of Operating Results for Thai Airways International PCL. and its subsidiaries
Financial Performance
According to the announcement of the Thai Financial Reporting Standard No. 15, subject to revenue from contracts with customers effective for the financial statements that have a reporting period beginning on or after January 1, 2019 onwards, resulting in revenue recognition in passenger patents and mileage rights which must be measured and recognized, changes in the probability that passengers who do not exercise rights and estimate fair value of Royal Orchid Plus mileage valuation of individual sale affecting the recognition of items in the past to the present which will have to recognize more revenue from the deferred income account. In this regard, THAI decided to recognize all the effects adjustment to the beginning retained earnings for the year 2019, affecting the shareholders' equity as of January 1, 2019 increased but unearned transportation revenue decreased by THB 2,159 million. (Detail on Notes to financial statement No. 5)
The consolidated financial statements for the first quarter of 2019 consists of THAI and 5 subsidiaries including 1) THAI-Amadeus Southeast Asia Co.,Ltd., 2)WingSpan Services Co., Ltd.,
THAI Flight Training Co., Ltd, 4) Tour Eurng Luang Co., Ltd., and 5) THAI Smile Airways Co., Ltd.
Financial Performance : THAI and its subsidiaries
Jan - Mar
Unit : Million Baht
2019
2018
Variance
MTHB
%
Total operating revenues
49,791
53,466
-3,675
-6.9
-
Passenger and excess baggage revenue
41,024
44,115
-3,091
-7.0
-
Freight and mail revenue
4,648
5,336
-688
-12.9
-
Revenue from other activities
3,673
3,457
+216
+6.2
- Other income
446
558
-112
-20.1
Total operating expenses
50,619
49,630
+989
+2.0
- Fuel and oil
14,045
14,034
+11
+0.1
-
Non-fuel operating expenses
35,510
34,442
+1,068
+3.1
-
Net finance cost
1,064
1,154
-90
-7.8
Operating Profit (Loss)
(828)
3,836
-4,664
-121.6
AddGain on change in ownership interest
273
-
+273
-
LessImpairment loss of assets and aircraft
213
2,473
-2,260
-91.4
AddGain on foreign currency exchange
1,366
583
+783
+134.3
Profit before tax
598
1,946
-1,348
-69.3
Net Profit
456
2,737
-2,281
-83.3
Profit attribute to owners of the parent
445
2,717
-2,272
-83.6
Net Profit per share
(THB)
0.20
1.24
-1.04
-83.9
Significant operating data
EBITDA
(MTHB)
4,504
8,971
-4,467
-49.8
Number of passengers
(Million)
6.29
6.25
+0.04
+0.6
Available Seat-Kilometers
(Million)
22,871
23,535
-664
-2.8
Revenue Passenger-Kilometers
(Million)
18,362
18,969
-607
-3.2
Cabin factor
(%)
80.3
80.6
-0.3
Passenger yield
(THB/RPK)
2.20
2.30
-0.10
-4.3
Available Dead Load Ton-Kilometers
(Million)
996
1,005
-9
-0.9
Revenue Freight Ton-Kilometers
(Million)
531
612
-81
-13.2
Freight load factor
(%)
53.3
60.9
-7.6
Freight carried
(Ton)
146,870
167,908
-21,038
-12.5
Freight Yield
(THB/RFTK)
8.17
8.14
+0.03
+0.4
Number of aircraft(As of March 31)
(Aircraft)
103
104
-1
-1.0
Flight hours
(Hours)
106,744
106,153
+591
+0.6
Aircraft utilization
(Hours/Aircraft/Day)
12.5
11.9
+0.6
+5.0
Average foreign currency exchange rate
1 USD
: THB
31.6112
31.5411
+0.0701
+0.2
1 EUR
: THB
35.9008
38.7808
-2.8800
-7.4
100 JPY : THB
28.7103
29.1289
-0.4186
-1.4
Average jet fuel price
(USD/BBL)
81.07
85.38
-4.31
-5.0
Note : 1) EBITDA = Total Revenue (Exclude gain/loss on foreign currency) - Total Expenses (exclude finance cost, tax, depreciation and
amortization, impairment loss of assets and aircraft, and gain on change in ownership interest )
Revenues
Total revenues for the first quarter of 2019 was THB 49,791 million, decreased by THB
3,675 million (6.9%). Details are as follows:
Passenger and excess baggage revenue
Passenger and excess baggage revenue were THB 41,024 million, decreased by THB 3,091 million (7.0%) from last year as follow:
Average passenger yield (including fuel and insurance surcharge) decreased by 0.10 THB/RPK (4.3%) or approximately THB 1,836 million. There were impacts from the appreciation of Thai Baht against Japanese Yen and EURO Dollar but slightly depreciation against US Dollar resulting in slightly lower passenger yield. When exclude foreign exchange impact resulting the average passenger yield decreased by 0.07 THB/RPK(3.0%) or THB 1,304 million, the average passenger yield reduced merely 1.3% or THB 550 million. The significant influences were from the aggressive competition both in Regional routes which principally from increasing numbers of low-cost airlines' flights and their new destinations and in Intercontinental routes which mainly from Middle East Airlines.
Passenger traffic (Revenue Passenger-Kilometers:RPK) decreased by 3.2%, or approximately THB 1,396 million. Production traffic (Available Seat-Kilometers:ASK) decreased by 2.8%. Average cabin factor was 80.3%, lower than 80.6% in last year and industrial average.
Adoption of Thai Financial Reporting Standard No. 15 (TFRS15) regarding revenue from contracts made with customers and resulting revenue recognition from the probability that passengers who do not exercise rights and calculation of estimate fair value of Royal Orchid Plus mileage amounted of THB 262 million and increased in the amount of passenger revenues and selling and advertising expenses approximately THB 166 million without affecting the profit.
Freight and mail revenue
Freight and mail revenue were THB 4,648 million, decreased by THB 688 million (12.9%)
due to the decrease of freight traffic (Revenue Freight Ton-Kilometers: RFTK) which decreased by
13.2 % or around THB 659 million resulting from the world economic recession, trade war between USA and China, and high competition. Average freight yield (including fuel and insurance surcharge) was 8.17 THB/RFTK, an increase of 0.03 THB/RFTK (0.4%) or approximately THB 16 million over last year. Average freight load factor was 53.3% lower than last year's 60.9% but better than industry average of 46.5%.
Adoption of Thai Financial Reporting Standard No. 15 (TFRS15) regarding revenue from contracts made with customers, resulting in an increase in the amount of freight revenues and selling and advertising expenses approximately THB 50 million without affecting the profit.
Revenue from other activities
Revenues from other activities consists of revenues from business units which are Ground services, Catering, Cargo handling services, and other activities revenue, were THB 3,673 million, increased by THB 216 million (6.2%) over last year. The main reasons were from revenue from Ground services and Cargo handling services increased from the previous year due to the number of flights of airline customers higher than last year and more revenue from Maintenance services. Catering revenue also increased from higher prices even though the amount of orders by the airline customers is reduced.
