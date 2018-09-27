Thai Airways International PCL : Marks Oktoberfest 2018 with Special Inflight Meals

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) will serve special inflight meals during Oktoberfest 2018, Germany's largest beer festival. The following Bavarian cuisine will be served on board THAI flights traveling now until 10 October 2018 from Frankfurt-Bangkok and Munich-Bangkok in Royal Silk (Business) Class and Royal First Class: Crispy Pork Belly Marinated in Beer Caraway Sauce and Served with Somtam Papaya Salad.

