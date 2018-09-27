Log in
Thai Airways International PCL : Marks Oktoberfest 2018 with Special Inflight Meals

09/27/2018 | 12:22pm CEST

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) will serve special inflight meals during Oktoberfest 2018, Germany's largest beer festival. The following Bavarian cuisine will be served on board THAI flights traveling now until 10 October 2018 from Frankfurt-Bangkok and Munich-Bangkok in Royal Silk (Business) Class and Royal First Class: Crispy Pork Belly Marinated in Beer Caraway Sauce and Served with Somtam Papaya Salad.

For more information, reservation and ticketing, passengers may visit thaiairways.com or call the THAI Contact Center at Tel. 0-2356-1111 (24 hours a day).

Disclaimer

Thai Airways International pcl published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 10:21:05 UTC
