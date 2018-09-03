Thai Airways International PCL : , Ministry of Agriculture & Cooperatives, and Chachoengsao Province Sign MOU to Develop and Manage Safe Agricultural Products for Catering

Mr. Grisada Boonrach, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, presided over the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for agricultural product safety between Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, and Chachoengsao Province. Mrs. Usanee Sangsingkeo, Acting President, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), Mr. Lertviroj Kowattana, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, and Mr. Suwit Khamdee, Chachoengsao Governor, signed the MOU at THAI's Head Office. The signing of the MOU was witnessed by Mrs. Phakkhra Ruangsiradecho, THAI Executive Vice President, Aviation Business Unit, Mr. Komson Jumroonpong, Inspector General, Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, Mr. Kittiphan Rojanasheewa, Deputy Governor of Chaochoengsao, Mrs. Varangkana Luerojvong, THAI Managing Director, Catering Department, and Mr. Poollarp Urai-ngam, Director of Chachoengsao Provincial Agricultural Co-Operative Office.

Mrs. Usanee Sangsingkeo, Acting President, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), said THAI as the national carrier of Thailand is dedicated to maintaining corporate and social responsibility. THAI has implemented several projects that help farmers, such as purchase of agricultural products from Northern and Southern Thailand and also has a policy in place that supports processed agricultural products that are made in Thailand. To ensure that THAI Catering has the best high quality raw products which are safe for passenger food consumption on ground as well as inflight, the Company entered into an agreement with the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives in Chachoengsao Province in order to obtain fresh and hygienic vegetables and fruits from Chachoengsao. Farming in Chachoengsao currently adheres to 'Plants, Vegetables, Number 8,' which is an agricultural policy in Chachoengsao equivalent to Good Agricultural Practices (GAP). Consumers can be confident that agricultural products from Chachoengsao were grown by Thai farmers and are high quality, fresh, clean, safe, without residue, and environmentally friendly, which supports agricultural farming in Chachoengsao.

Mr. Lertviroj Kowattana, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, said that the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives believes in the importance of agricultural development in accordance to the 20 year national strategy. Agricultural products from each province were categorized according to the 'Marketing Leads to Production' concept that begins with production and ends with sale of goods. This creates more job opportunities for the farming community in Chachoengsao and the ability to produce 'Plants, Vegetables, Number 8' for consumer food hygiene that is guaranteed as 'high quality, fresh, clean, and safe' for public consumption without any residue and while remaining environmentally friendly. THAI Catering is considered a leader in inflight meal production for domestic and international flights that operates based on international standards. Due to the need for raw materials that are considered food safe, the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives saw the benefits to enter into a commercial advantageous cooperation with the agricultural community of Chachoengsao, which results in the product brand together through good produced by THAI Catering.

The signing of this MOU enables Thai agricultural products to be used as quality raw materials in inflight meals serves on board THAI flights. As result, it is possible to ensure that inflight meals are made from fresh vegetables and fruit that are residue and chemical free. This agreement also meets THAI's objectives as the national carrier to maintain corporate, social responsibility to produce high quality products and production that are safe for THAI passenger consumption, for the best in customer satisfaction.

Photo Caption: Mr. Apinan Suetanuwong, Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives (sixth from left); Mrs. Usanee Sangsingkeo, THAI Acting President (fifth from left); Mr. Lertviroj Kowattana, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives (seventh from left); Mr. Suwit Khamdee, Governor of Chachoengsao (eighth from left);

Mrs. Phakkhra Ruangsiradecho, THAI Executive Vice President, Aviation Business Unit (fourth from left); Mr. Komson Jumroonpong, Inspector General, Ministry of Agriculture and

Cooperatives (tenth from left); Mr. Kittipan Rojanasheeva, Deputy Governor of Chachoengsao (ninth from left); Mrs. Varangkana Luerojvong, THAI Managing Director, Catering Department

(third from left); Mr. Poollarp Urai-ngam, Director of Chachoengsao Provincial Agricultural Co-Operative Office (second from left)