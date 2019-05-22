Thai Airways International PCL : Opens New Office in Sydney

Mr. Chakkrid Krachaiwong (second from left), Consul-General, Royal Thai Consulate-General, Sydney, Australia, presided over the grand opening of the new office of Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) at St. Martins Tower in Sydney, Australia. Mr.Viroj Sirihorachai (first from left), THAI Vice President, Revenue Management and Commercial Services, Mr. Prin Yooprasert (third from left), THAI Director, Sales, Commonwealth of Australia, Mr. Sern Chupikulchai (fourth from left), THAI Department Manager, Commonwealth of Australia, customers, and sales agents attended the event.



THAI has been operating direct flights between Bangkok and Sydney for the past 48 years since service began on 1 April 1971. THAI's new office is located near the Town Hall train station in Sydney, a convenient location for customers.

