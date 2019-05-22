Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  Thai Airways International PCL    THAI   TH0245010002

THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL

(THAI)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Thai Airways International PCL : Opens New Office in Sydney

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2019 | 07:38am EDT

Mr. Chakkrid Krachaiwong (second from left), Consul-General, Royal Thai Consulate-General, Sydney, Australia, presided over the grand opening of the new office of Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) at St. Martins Tower in Sydney, Australia. Mr.Viroj Sirihorachai (first from left), THAI Vice President, Revenue Management and Commercial Services, Mr. Prin Yooprasert (third from left), THAI Director, Sales, Commonwealth of Australia, Mr. Sern Chupikulchai (fourth from left), THAI Department Manager, Commonwealth of Australia, customers, and sales agents attended the event.

THAI has been operating direct flights between Bangkok and Sydney for the past 48 years since service began on 1 April 1971. THAI's new office is located near the Town Hall train station in Sydney, a convenient location for customers.

Disclaimer

Thai Airways International pcl published this content on 22 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2019 11:37:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL
07:38aTHAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : Opens New Office in Sydney
PU
05/21THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : Joins BAR 2019 Annual General Meeting
PU
05/20THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : profits dive 83% year-on-year
AQ
05/19THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : THAILAND SOARS TO ASIAS NO.4 FOR INTERNATIONAL ..
AQ
05/17THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : Thailand releases first official portraits of t..
AQ
05/16THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : THAILAND SOARS TO ASIAS NO.4 FOR INTERNATIONAL ..
AQ
05/16THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : Announces First Quarter Results 2019
PU
05/16THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 1 En..
PU
05/15THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : Submission of financial statements for the thre..
PU
05/15THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : Reviewed Quarter 1 and Consolidated F/S (F45-3)
PU
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 210 B
EBIT 2019 4 615 M
Net income 2019 -373 M
Debt 2019 130 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 6,69
EV / Sales 2019 0,72x
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
Capitalization 20 736 M
Chart THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL
Duration : Period :
Thai Airways International PCL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 12,2  THB
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sumeth Damrongchaitham President & Director
Treetod Sonjance Chairman
Pongtorn Thepkanjana Executive Vice President-Operations
Surachai Piencharoensak Executive Vice President-Technical
Rathapol Bhakdibhumi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL649
DELTA AIR LINES INC.9.88%35 534
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-0.91%21 508
AIR CHINA LTD.10.47%16 203
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-2.98%13 026
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-20.19%12 675
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About