Thai Airways International PCL : Prepares to Adjust Flight Schedule to Japan for Typhoon Hagibis

Updated 13 October 2019

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) announced that it resumed regular flights to Tokyo (Narita) after Narita International Airport reopened today (13 October 2019) at 04.39 hours (local time) after the airport temporarily closed on 12 October 2019 at 22.22 hours (local time) to 13 October 2019 at 21.00 hours (local time). In order to transport any stranded passengers from Bangkok-Tokyo (Narita), THAI has arranged the following flights:



1. TG 676 Bangkok-Tokyo (Narita) on 13 October 2019 operates from 07.35 hours - 15.45 hours.



2. TG 677 Tokyo (Narita)-Bangkok on 13 October 2019 operates from 17.25 hours - 21.55 hours.



3. TG 6769 Bangkok- Tokyo (Narita) on 13 October 2019 operates from 09.40 hours - 17.50 hours.



4. TG 6779 Tokyo (Narita)-Bangkok on 13 October 2019 operates from 19.30 hours - 23.59 hours.



As for flights TG 640, 641, 642, and 643, THAI will provide further information when available.



Passengers may find updated flight schedule information on thaiairways.com for updated flight information or call the THAI Contact Center at Tel. 02-356-1111 (24 hours a day).

Updated 12 October 2019

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) announced flight schedule adjustments for four destinations in Japan that may be affected by Typhoon Hagibis: Osaka, Nagoya and Tokyo (Narita and Haneda). The following update is provided on flights to Tokyo (Narita) during 12-13 October 2019.



1. TG 640 Bangkok-Tokyo (Narita) on 12 October 2019 normally scheduled to depart Bangkok at 22.10 hours and arrive in Tokyo (Narita) at 06.20 hours (local time) on the next day has been rescheduled to depart from Bangkok at 02.40 hours on 13 October 2019 and arrive in Tokyo (Narita) at 11.00 hours (local time).



2. TG 641 Tokyo (Narita)-Bangkok on 13 October 2019 normally scheduled to depart from Tokyo (Narita) at 10.50 hours (local time) and arrive in Bangkok at 15.20 hours has been rescheduled to depart from Tokyo (Narita) at 12.30 hours (local time) on 13 October 2019 and arrive in Bangkok at 17.00 hours.



3. TG 642 Bangkok- Tokyo (Narita) on 12 October 2019 normally scheduled to depart from Bangkok at 23.50 hours and arrive in Tokyo (Narita) at 08.10 hours (local time) on the next day has been rescheduled to depart from Bangkok at 03.40 hours on 13 October 2019 and arrive in Tokyo (Narita) at 12.00 hours (local time).



4. TG 643 Tokyo (Narita)-Bangkok on 13 October 2019 normally scheduled to depart from Tokyo (Narita) at 12.00 hours (local time) and arrive in Bangkok at 16.30 hours has been rescheduled to depart from Tokyo (Narita) at 13.30 hours (local time) on 13 October 2019 and arrive in Bangkok at 18.00 hours.



5. TG 676 Bangkok- Tokyo (Narita) on 12 October 2019 normally scheduled to depart from Bangkok at 07.35 hours and arrive in Tokyo (Narita) at 15.45 hours (local time) has been rescheduled to operate as flight TG 6769 and depart from Bangkok at 09.40 hours on 13 October 2019 and arrive in Tokyo (Narita) at 17.50 hours (local time).



6. TG 677 Tokyo (Narita)-Bangkok on 12 October 2019 normally scheduled to depart from Tokyo (Narita) at 17.25 hours (local time) and arrive in Bangkok at 21.55 hours has been rescheduled to operate as flight TG 6779 and depart from Tokyo (Narita) at 19.30 hours (local time) on 13 October 2019 and arrive in Bangkok at 23.59 hours.



Passengers are advised to closely monitor thaiairways.com for updated flight information. For more information and assistance, please contact ticket agents, or call the THAI Contact Center at Tel. 02356-1111.

Updated 11 October 2019 21.30

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) is prepared to adjust its flight schedule for four destinations in Japan which are Osaka, Nagoya and Tokyo (Narita and Haneda) due to Typhoon Hagibis. The new flight schedule for flights to Nagoya and Tokyo (Narita and Haneda) are as follows.



Tokyo (Narita)

1. Flight TG 676 Bangkok-Tokyo (Narita) on 12 October 2019 originally scheduled to depart from Bangkok at 07.35 hours and arrive in Tokyo (Narita) at 15.45 hours (local time) is rescheduled to depart from Bangkok at 08.35 hours on 13 October 2019 and arrives in Tokyo (Narita) at 16.45 hours (local time).

2. Flight TG 677 Tokyo (Narita) - Bangkok on 12 October 2019 originally scheduled to depart from Tokyo (Narita) at 17.25 hours (local time) and arrive in Bangkok at 21.55 hours is rescheduled to depart from Tokyo (Narita) at 18.25 hours (local time) on 13 October 2019 and arrives in Bangkok at 22.55 hours.



Tokyo (Haneda)

1. Flight TG 660 Bangkok-Tokyo (Haneda) on 12 October 2019 originally scheduled to depart Bangkok at 13.00 hours and arrive in Tokyo (Haneda) at 21.10 hours (local time) is rescheduled to depart from Bangkok at 05.50 hours on 13 October 2019 and arrives in Tokyo (Haneda) at 14.00 hours (local time).

2. Flight TG 682 Bangkok-Tokyo (Haneda) on 12 October 2019 originally scheduled to depart Bangkok at 22.45 hours and arrive in Tokyo (Haneda) at 06.55 hours (local time) is rescheduled to depart from Bangkok at 07.20 hours on 13 October 2019 and arrives in Tokyo (Haneda) at 15.30 hours (local time).

3. Flight TG 661 Tokyo (Haneda) -Bangkok on 13 October 2019 originally scheduled to depart Tokyo (Haneda) at 00.20 hours (local time) and arrive in Bangkok at 04.50 hours is rescheduled to depart from Tokyo (Haneda) at 15.30 hours (local time) and arrives in Bangkok at 20.00 hours.

4. Flight TG 683 Tokyo (Haneda) -Bangkok on 13 October 2019 originally scheduled to depart Tokyo (Haneda) at 10.35 hours (local time) and arrive in Bangkok at 15.05 hours is rescheduled to depart from Tokyo (Haneda) at 17.00 hours (local time) and arrives in Bangkok at 21.30 hours.



Nagoya

1. Flight TG 646 Bangkok-Nagoya on 12 October 2019 originally scheduled to depart Bangkok at 10.45 hours and arrive in Nagoya at 18.40 hours (local time) is rescheduled to depart from Bangkok at 01.35 hours on 13 October 2019 and arrives in Nagoya at 09.30 hours (local time).



2. Flight TG 647 Nagoya-Bangkok on 13 October 2019 originally scheduled to depart Nagoya at 00.30 hours (local time) and arrive in Bangkok at 04.30 hours is rescheduled to depart from Nagoya at 11.00 hours (local time) and arrive in Bangkok at 15.00 hours.



Passengers are advised to closely monitor thaiairways.com for updated flight information. For more information and assistance, please contact ticket agents, or call the THAI Contact Center at Tel. 02-356-1111.

Updated 11 October 2019 16.45

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) is prepared to adjust its flight schedule for routes to Japan, due to Typhoon Hagibis. Passengers traveling to four destinations in Japan, Osaka, Nagoya and Tokyo (Narita and Haneda) during 11-13 October 2019 are advised to monitor the situation closely.



1. TG 622 Bangkok-Osaka on 11 October 2019

scheduled to depart Bangkok at 23.59 hours and arrive in Osaka at 7.30 hours of the next day (local time) has been changed to TG 6229 departs Bangkok at 11.30 hours on 12 October 2019 and arrives in Osaka at 19.00 hours (local time).

2. TG 623 Osaka-Bangkok on 12 October 2019 scheduled to depart from Osaka at 11.45 hrs (local time) and arrive in Bangkok at 15.35 hours has been changed to depart from Osaka at 20.30 hours (local time) and arrive in Bangkok at 00.30 hours the next day.

3. TG 672 Bangkok-Osaka on 12 October 2019 normally departs from Bangkok at 8.25 hours and arrive in Osaka 15.55 hours (local time) has been changed to depart from Bangkok at 12.30 hours and arrive in Osaka at 20.00 hours (local time).

4. TG 673 Osaka-Bangkok on 12 October 2019 normally departs from Osaka at 17.35 hours (local time) and arrives in Bangkok at 21.25 hours has been changed to depart from Osaka at 21.30 hours (local time) and arrive in Bangkok at 1.30 hours.

5. TG 622 Bangkok-Osaka on 12 October 2019 normally departs from Bangkok at 23.59 hours and arrive in Osaka at 7.30 hours of the next day (local time) has been changed to depart from Bangkok at 2.00 hours on 13 October 2019 and arrives in Osaka at 9.30 hours (local time).

6. TG 623 Osaka-Bangkok on 12 October 2019 operates as normally scheduled.



Passengers are advised to closely monitor thaiairways.com for updated flight information. For more information and assistance, please contact ticket agents, or call the THAI Contact Center at Tel. 02-356-1111.

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) is prepared to adjust its flight schedule for routes to Japan, due to Typhoon Hagibis. Passengers traveling to Japan during 11-13 October 2019 are advised to monitor the situation closely.



Sqn. Ldr. Anirute Sangrit, THAI Mission Commander of Flight Operations Department, said that the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a warning that Typhoon No. 19 (Hagibis) will approach Japan during 12-13 October 2019 with heavy rain and strong wind, which may affect THAI's flights to the following destinations.



- Osaka

1. TG 622 Bangkok-Osaka on 11 October 2019

2. TG 623 Osaka-Bangkok on 12 October 2019

3. TG 672 Bangkok-Osaka on 12 October 2019

4. TG 673 Osaka-Bangkok on 12 October 2019

With regard to unspecified flights time, THAI will provide information later.



- Nagoya

1. TG 645 on 12 October 2019

Normally scheduled to depart Nagoya at 11.00 hours and arrive in Bangkok at 15.00 hours, the flight is adjusted to depart Nagoya at 9.00 hours and arrive in Bangkok at 13.00 hours.

2. TG 646 Bangkok-Nagoya on 12 October 2019

3. TG 647 Nagoya-Bangkok on 12 October 2019

For flights which were not identified operation time, THAI will inform the new operation time later.



- Tokyo (Narita)

1. TG 641 on 12 October 2019

Normally scheduled to depart Tokyo (Narita) at 10.50 hours and arrive in Bangkok at 15.20 hours, the flight is adjusted to depart Tokyo (Narita) at 10.20 hours and arrive in Bangkok at 14.50 hours.

2. TG 643 on 12 October 2019

Normally scheduled to depart Tokyo (Narita) at 12.00 hours and arrive in Bangkok at 16.30 hours, the flight is adjusted to depart Tokyo (Narita) at 11.00 hours and arrive in Bangkok at 15.30 hours.

3. TG 676 Bangkok- Tokyo (Narita) on 12 October 2019

4. TG 677 Tokyo (Narita)-Bangkok on 12 October 2019

For flights which were not identified operation time, THAI will inform the new operation time later.



- Tokyo (Haneda)

1. TG 683 on 12 October 2019

Normally scheduled to depart Tokyo (Haneda) at 10.35 hours and arrive in Bangkok at 15.05 hours, the flight is adjusted to depart Tokyo (Haneda) at 9.35 hours and arrive in Bangkok at 14.05 hours.

2. TG 660 Bangkok-Tokyo (Haneda) on 12 October 2019

3. TG 661 Tokyo (Haneda)-Bangkok on 12 October 2019

For flights which were not identified operation time, THAI will inform the new operation time later.



Passengers are advised to closely monitor thaiairways.com for updated flight information.



Passengers holding THAI air tickets on the roundtrip routes Bangkok-Tokyo (Narita and Haneda), Bangkok-Nagoya, and Bangkok-Osaka that are ticketed for the period 11-13 October 2019 will receive a ticket change waiver by 20 October 2019 (terms and conditions may apply).



THAI operates regularly scheduled flights to Fukuoka and Sapporo. For more information and assistance, please contact the THAI Sales Offices, ticket agents, or call the THAI Contact Center at Tel. 02-356-1111.