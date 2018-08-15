Thai Airways International PCL : Presents Tickets to Customer Satisfaction Survey (TCSS) Lucky Winner

Mr. Chetseni Dhanarajata (first from left), General Manager, Hong Kong, People's Republic of China, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), recently represented the Company to present two roundtrip economy class tickets on the route Hong Kong - Bangkok to Ms. Hoi Lee Lily Su, who was the lucky winner of the Customer Satisfaction Survey (TCSS). The winner was randomly selected from passengers who traveled with THAI throughout 2017 and completed the survey.

THAI has conducted the customer satisfaction survey on a continual basis since 1997.

Survey results have been used towards product and service development, as well as to improve customer needs.