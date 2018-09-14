Thai Airways International PCL : Resumes Flight Operations on Bangkok-Osaka Route

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) resumed flight between Bangkok and Osaka, Japan starting on 14 September 2018, after Kansai Airport reopened for service.

Flight Lieutenant Pratana Patanasiri, THAI Vice President, Aviation Security and Standards, said that Kansai Airport is severely affected by Typhoon Jebi and the airport has been closed since 4 September 2018. Kansai Airport has announced an opening of the south wing of Kaisai Airport from 14-20 September 2018. Due to limited airport slot, THAI is allowed to operate its flights on the Bangkok-Osaka route as follows:

Normal flights operating daily

- Flight TG672 departs from Suvarnabhumi Airport at 08.25 hours and arrives at Kansai Airport, Osaka, at 15.55 hours (local time).

- Flight TG673 departs from Kansai Airport, Osaka, at 17.35 hours (local time) and arrives at Suvarnabhumi Airport at 21.25 hours.

Flights operating every other day until 20 September 2018

- Flight TG622 departs from Suvarnabhumi Airport at 23.30 hours and arrives at Kansai Airport, Osaka, at 07.00 hours (local time) on the next day. Flight operates on 14, 16 and 18 September 2018.

- Flight TG623 departs from Kansai Airport, Osaka, at 11.45 hours (local time) and arrives at Suvarnabhumi Airport at 15.35 hours. Flight operates on 15, 17 and 19 September 2018.

Due to the partial opening of Kansai Airport, fewer check-in counters will be available which may slow down the check-in process due to the overcapacity passengers. Passengers can do online check-in 1-24 hours prior to departure time at thaiairways.com website or via THAI's Mobile application which is available on both iOS and Android operating system.

Passengers are advised to arrive the airport 3 hours prior to departure time as Kansai Airport announced that only the airport coaches and airport limousine buses can cross the bridge which connects the airport from Izumisano city.

To facilitate passengers, THAI has extended period to change itinerary for passenger without any fees until 20 September 2018. THAI passengers holding roundtrip tickets between Bangkok and Osaka during 3-20 September 2018 may reroute to other destinations in Japan which are Tokyo (Narita and Haneda), Nagoya, Fukuoka, and Sapporo, by 20 September 2018. Fees and charges will be exempted with condition applied. Passengers are advised to contact THAI sales offices or THAI Contact Center at Tel. +66(0)2-356-1111, or travel agents.

A special telephone number +66(0)2-356-1166 in Thailand and THAI Call Center in Japan number 0570-064-015 have been assigned to serve THAI passengers holding Bangkok-Osaka tickets. Passengers are advised to check news and flight information via THAI's website thaiairways.com or contact THAI Contact Center at Tel. +66(0)2-356-1111, 24 hours a day.