Thai Airways International PCL : Resumes Normal Flight Operations on Bangkok-Osaka Route

09/24/2018 | 03:34am CEST

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) resumed normal flight between Bangkok and Osaka, Japan starting on 21 September 2018, after Kansai Airport fully reopened for service.

Flight Lieutenant Pratana Patanasiri, THAI Vice President, Aviation Security and Standards, said that Kansai Airport has fully reopened for service on 21 September 2018. Therefore, THAI is allowed to operate its normal two round-trip flights per day on the Bangkok-Osaka route as follows:

- Flight TG672 departs from Suvarnabhumi Airport at 08.25 hours and arrives at Kansai Airport, Osaka, at 15.55 hours (local time).

- Flight TG673 departs from Kansai Airport, Osaka, at 17.35 hours (local time) and arrives at Suvarnabhumi Airport at 21.25 hours.

- Flight TG622 departs from Suvarnabhumi Airport at 23.30 hours and arrives at Kansai Airport, Osaka, at 07.00 hours (local time) on the next day.

- Flight TG623 departs from Kansai Airport, Osaka, at 11.45 hours (local time) and arrives at Suvarnabhumi Airport at 15.35 hours.

For flight information, passengers may visit thaiairways.com website or contact THAI Contact Center at Tel. +66(0)2-356-1111, 24 hours a day.

Thai Airways International pcl published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 01:33:05 UTC
