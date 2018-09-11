Thai Airways International PCL : Resumes Normal Flight Operations on Bangkok-Sapporo Route

Today (8 September 2018) Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) resumed normal flight between Bangkok and Sapporo in Hokkaido, Japan after the reopening of New Chitose Airport.

Flight Lieutenant Pratana Patanasiri, THAI Vice President, Aviation Security and Standards, said that as a result of the earthquake that hit Hokkaido on 6 September 2018, followed by the temporary closure of New Chitose Airport, however, the offical has checked all safety concerns and announced the opening of New Chitose Airport today (8 September 2018). THAI is allowed to operate its normal five roundtrip flights per week from Bangkok-Sapporo. Flight TG670 departs from Suvarnabhumi Airport at 23.45 hours and arrives at New Chitose Airport at 08.30 hours on the following day (local time) and the return flight TG671 that departs from New ChitoseAirport at 10.30 hours (local time) and arrives at Suvarnabhumi Airport at 15.30 hours.

For information on the flight schedules, passengers may check thaiairways.com website or contact THAI Contact Center at Tel. 0-356-1111, 24-hours a day.