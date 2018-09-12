Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  Thai Airways International PCL    THAI   TH0245010002

THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL (THAI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Thai Airways International PCL : Royal Orchid Holidays Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Bangkok-Nagoya Route

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 03:32am CEST

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) celebrates the 30th anniversary of operating flights from Bangkok to Nagoya with the launch of the Classic Nagoya Tour Package in Kanazawa, Japan, for travel during 17-23 September 2018.

Mrs. Alisara Kidmai, THAI Director, Royal Orchid Holidays, said that THAI is pleased to introduce the 'Classic Nagoya' tour package to visit the historic city Kanazawa, in celebration of the 30th anniversary of its Bangkok-Nagoya route. This special package tour offers customers the opportunity to experience the traditional handicrafts village, 1000-year old Wajima morning market, Kanazawa gold museum, lantern festival museum, relax in a Japanese onsen, and enjoy fresh seafood. The tour will be for seven days and four nights during 17-23 September 2018, with prices beginning at 65,600 baht per person (inclusive of air ticket, accommodation, and meals).

For more information, please visit www.royalorchidholidays.com/th, call Royal Orchid Holidays at Tel. 02-288-7335, or email sales@toureurngluang.com.

Disclaimer

Thai Airways International pcl published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 01:31:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL
03:32aTHAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : Royal Orchid Holidays Celebrates 30th Anniversa..
PU
09/11FLIGHTS AVAILABLE DAILY : Airport: Yangon International Airport (RGN); Transport..
AQ
09/11THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : Resumes Normal Flight Operations on Bangkok-Sap..
PU
09/07THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : and Rolls-Royce Collaborate on Trent XWB Engine..
AQ
09/06THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : Flights Bangkok-Osaka Still Cancels After Airpo..
AQ
09/06THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : Cancels Flights on Bangkok-Osaka Route Due to K..
AQ
09/05THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : Cabinet approves B16bn capital infusion for IBa..
AQ
09/04THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : Ministry of Agriculture & Cooperatives, and Cha..
PU
08/29THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : Visits SAGA HIMAT, Heavy Ion Cancer Treatment C..
AQ
08/29THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : Welcomes Competitor Gold Medal in Asian Games 2..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/29Thai Airways International Public Co., Ltd. ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings .. 
2016Thai Airways considers U.S. route 
2016Optimism And More Good News 
2015Making Sense Of Ultra-Long Haul Flights 
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 197 B
EBIT 2018 7 959 M
Net income 2018 863 M
Debt 2018 142 B
Yield 2018 1,04%
P/E ratio 2018 33,65
P/E ratio 2019 7,24
EV / Sales 2018 0,87x
EV / Sales 2019 0,76x
Capitalization 29 031 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 13,8  THB
Spread / Average Target 3,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sumeth Damrongchaitham President, Executive VP-Finance & Accounting
Treetod Sonjance Chairman
Pongtorn Thepkanjana Executive Vice President-Operations
Surachai Piencharoensak Executive Vice President-Technical
Rathapol Bhakdibhumi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL886
DELTA AIR LINES2.79%39 793
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC30.70%24 014
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-12.91%17 459
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP2.43%17 280
AIR CHINA LTD.-40.42%14 668
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.