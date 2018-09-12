Thai Airways International PCL : Royal Orchid Holidays Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Bangkok-Nagoya Route

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) celebrates the 30th anniversary of operating flights from Bangkok to Nagoya with the launch of the Classic Nagoya Tour Package in Kanazawa, Japan, for travel during 17-23 September 2018.

Mrs. Alisara Kidmai, THAI Director, Royal Orchid Holidays, said that THAI is pleased to introduce the 'Classic Nagoya' tour package to visit the historic city Kanazawa, in celebration of the 30th anniversary of its Bangkok-Nagoya route. This special package tour offers customers the opportunity to experience the traditional handicrafts village, 1000-year old Wajima morning market, Kanazawa gold museum, lantern festival museum, relax in a Japanese onsen, and enjoy fresh seafood. The tour will be for seven days and four nights during 17-23 September 2018, with prices beginning at 65,600 baht per person (inclusive of air ticket, accommodation, and meals).

For more information, please visit www.royalorchidholidays.com/th, call Royal Orchid Holidays at Tel. 02-288-7335, or email sales@toureurngluang.com.