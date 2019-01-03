Thai Airways International PCL : STAR ALLIANCE AND GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LAY THE GROUNDWORK FOR ENHANCED PREMIUM CUSTOMER FACILITIES

Guangzhou, China - December 20th, 2018 - Star Alliance and Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport Co. Ltd. (CAN) have agreed on space allocation to facilitate the establishment of a Star Alliance branded lounge at the airport. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed by Jeffrey Goh, CEO Star Alliance and Qiu Jiachen, Chairman of the Board, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport.

This is a milestone for both Star Alliance and Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, as it establishes the foundation for development of co-located check-in and gate facilities, connection services and a Star Alliance branded lounge at Terminal 1 for use by the 10 member carriers of the Alliance serving this dynamic market. Taken all together, this elevates the status of Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport to a hub airport for the Alliance in the People's Republic of China

'This is an excellent decision for all parties', said Qiu Jiachen, Chairman of the Board, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport. 'Having a renowned Star Alliance branded lounge within the Terminal 1 facilities reflects the desire of CAN to provide the major global airline alliance groups an enhanced customer experience at our airport.'

'Lounge access is continually rated as a key Alliance benefit by our premium customers. Soon being able to provide our own dedicated premium customer facility in Guangzhou is great news for our member carriers' passengers. Furthermore, it enhances our position at one of our key hub airports in China', said Jeffrey Goh, CEO Star Alliance.

Star Alliance First and Business Class passengers as well as Star Alliance Gold Card holders currently have access to more than 1,000 lounges across the Alliance's global airline network. In addition to airlines' own lounges and those operated by third parties, Star Alliance offers seven branded lounges. These are located in Buenos Aires (EZE), Los Angeles (LAX), Nagoya (NGO), Paris (CDG), Rio de Janeiro (GIG), Rome (FCO) and São Paulo (GRU).

'In addition to rolling out our digital strategy, Star Alliance is also investing in its lounge product. Following the successful opening the Rome lounge in 2018, Amsterdam and Guangzhou will feature new Star Alliance Lounges in 2019, with refurbishments planned for our existing properties in Nagoya and Paris', commented Goh.

The Star Alliance branded lounges can also be explored virtually on www.staralliance.com/lounges which allows users to 'visit' the lounges in the digital world.

10 Star Alliance member airlines serve Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport: Air China, ANA, Asiana Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Turkish Airlines and THAI. Together they operate over 105 flights per day, connecting Guangzhou with direct services to 36 destinations in China, and a further 12 destinations in 10 countries in Asia, Africa and Europe