Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  Thai Airways International PCL    THAI   TH0245010002

THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL (THAI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Thai Airways International PCL : STAR ALLIANCE AND GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LAY THE GROUNDWORK FOR ENHANCED PREMIUM CUSTOMER FACILITIES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 04:34am CET

Guangzhou, China - December 20th, 2018 - Star Alliance and Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport Co. Ltd. (CAN) have agreed on space allocation to facilitate the establishment of a Star Alliance branded lounge at the airport. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed by Jeffrey Goh, CEO Star Alliance and Qiu Jiachen, Chairman of the Board, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport.

This is a milestone for both Star Alliance and Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, as it establishes the foundation for development of co-located check-in and gate facilities, connection services and a Star Alliance branded lounge at Terminal 1 for use by the 10 member carriers of the Alliance serving this dynamic market. Taken all together, this elevates the status of Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport to a hub airport for the Alliance in the People's Republic of China

'This is an excellent decision for all parties', said Qiu Jiachen, Chairman of the Board, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport. 'Having a renowned Star Alliance branded lounge within the Terminal 1 facilities reflects the desire of CAN to provide the major global airline alliance groups an enhanced customer experience at our airport.'

'Lounge access is continually rated as a key Alliance benefit by our premium customers. Soon being able to provide our own dedicated premium customer facility in Guangzhou is great news for our member carriers' passengers. Furthermore, it enhances our position at one of our key hub airports in China', said Jeffrey Goh, CEO Star Alliance.

Star Alliance First and Business Class passengers as well as Star Alliance Gold Card holders currently have access to more than 1,000 lounges across the Alliance's global airline network. In addition to airlines' own lounges and those operated by third parties, Star Alliance offers seven branded lounges. These are located in Buenos Aires (EZE), Los Angeles (LAX), Nagoya (NGO), Paris (CDG), Rio de Janeiro (GIG), Rome (FCO) and São Paulo (GRU).

'In addition to rolling out our digital strategy, Star Alliance is also investing in its lounge product. Following the successful opening the Rome lounge in 2018, Amsterdam and Guangzhou will feature new Star Alliance Lounges in 2019, with refurbishments planned for our existing properties in Nagoya and Paris', commented Goh.

The Star Alliance branded lounges can also be explored virtually on www.staralliance.com/lounges which allows users to 'visit' the lounges in the digital world.

10 Star Alliance member airlines serve Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport: Air China, ANA, Asiana Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Turkish Airlines and THAI. Together they operate over 105 flights per day, connecting Guangzhou with direct services to 36 destinations in China, and a further 12 destinations in 10 countries in Asia, Africa and Europe

Disclaimer

Thai Airways International pcl published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 03:33:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL
04:34aTHAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : Star alliance and guangzhou baiyun internationa..
PU
2018THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : Man Detained At Jaipur Airport For Smuggling Go..
AQ
2018THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : Man Detained At Jaipur Airport For Smuggling Go..
AQ
2018THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : Tourism in Thailand gets back on track with 7.5..
AQ
2018THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : Welcomes 10 Millionth Passenger from the Republ..
AQ
2018THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : travelers to Japan top 1 mil., 1st SE Asian nat..
AQ
2018​Chinese visitors to Thailand hit 10 million for 1st time
AQ
2018THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : and Major Cineplex Group Launch “ Smooth ..
PU
2018THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : Introduces New Customer Travel Experience with ..
AQ
2018THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : Serves Special Christmas Menu on 4 European Rou..
AQ
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 198 B
EBIT 2018 6 407 M
Net income 2018 -226 M
Debt 2018 143 B
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,58
EV / Sales 2018 0,86x
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
Capitalization 26 412 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 14,6  THB
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sumeth Damrongchaitham President, CEO, Executive VP-Finance & Accounting
Treetod Sonjance Chairman
Pongtorn Thepkanjana Executive Vice President-Operations
Surachai Piencharoensak Executive Vice President-Technical
Rathapol Bhakdibhumi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL817
DELTA AIR LINES0.00%34 212
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC36.16%22 813
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-5.07%15 666
AIR CHINA LTD.0.00%15 100
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC1.15%14 000
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.