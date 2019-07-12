Thai Airways International PCL : Serves Famous Ramen on Bangkok-Japan Routes

From August through to October 2019, passengers travelling with Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) in Royal First Class and Royal Silk Class can enjoy delicious Japanese Ramen noodles on flights operating between Bangkok and Japan. This special service is a joint cooperation between THAI and Menya Itto Ramen Bangkok, a branch of the famous Ramen restaurant in Japan.



Mr. Sudhiratr Siriplanond, THAI Acting Vice President, In-flight Services Department, said that THAI made a thorough selection from a wide range of popular restaurants and menus from many countries for our passengers. Recently, THAI cooperated with the No.1 Ramen restaurant in Japan to serve special Ramen prepared by Chef Yukihiko Sakamoto, an owner of Menya Itto Restaurant whose cooking philosophy is to 'Make everyone happy and fine thru his Ramen'.



Chef Sakamoto selected chemical-free ingredients for the Ramen noodles served on board THAI flights, such as sea salt and home-made noodles made from six different types of wheat flour for enhanced texture and flavor. The broth is made from chicken bones, fish and five types of shellfish for tasty flavor. Passengers traveling on the following flights will be able to enjoy Ramen noodles on board THAI:



Outbound flights from Bangkok

Flight TG 646, on the route Bangkok - Nagoya Flight TG 660, on the route Bangkok - Haneda Flight TG 672, on the route Bangkok - Osaka Flight TG 676, on the route Bangkok - Narita



Inbound flights to Bangkok

Flights TG 641, TG 643, and TG 677, on the route Narita - Bangkok Flight TG 683, on the route Haneda - Bangkok



Tabelog.com, a popular website for restaurants in Japan, awarded Menya Itto the No.1 ranking among restaurants in Japan for three consecutive years from 2017 to 2019 and selected the restaurant as one of 100 most liked Ramen restaurants in Tokyo. Currently, Menya Itto has restaurant branches in many locations, such as Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Los Angeles, and Bangkok.



For further information, reservations, and ticketing, please visit thaiairways.com, or call the THAI Contact Center at Tel. 02-356-1111 (24 hours a day).



