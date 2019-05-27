Log in
THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL

(THAI)
Thai Airways International PCL : Serves Special Desserts on Her Majesty the Queen's Birthday

0
05/27/2019

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) celebrates Her Majesty Queen Suthida
Bajrasudhabimalalakshana's Birthday by serving special desserts to passengers on board THAI flights on 3 June 2019.

Domestic Flights: Royal Silk Class and Economy Class passengers will be served Purple Sweet Potato Agar with custard on outbound flights. On inbound flights, Thai Dessert 'Leum Kleun' will be offered in Royal Silk Class and Thai Dessert 'Kleeb Lum Duan' will be offered in Economy Class (except TG226 that provides breakfast services).

International Flights: Royal First Class passengers will be offered Blackcurrant macaron with sago coconut and blueberry ice cream. Royal Silk Class passengers will be served Sweet purple potato cheese tart. Economy passengers will be served Sweet purple potato cheesecake, during lunch and dinner meal services (except flights departing to the Middle East, India, and Kuala Lumpur).

For further information, reservations, and ticketing, please visit thaiairways.com website, or call the THAI Contact Center at Tel. 02-356-1111 (24 hours a day).

Disclaimer

Thai Airways International pcl published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 08:33:01 UTC
