Thai Airways International PCL : Serves Special Menu on Her Majesty Queen Sirikit's Birthday

On the auspicious occasion of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother's Birthday and Mother's Day, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) is serving special inflight meals and desserts for passengers on 10-12 August 2019.



Domestic Flights

Passengers traveling on THAI domestic flights will be served special meals between 10-12 August 2019 and special desserts on 12 August 2019 (except TG 226 from Phuket-Bangkok).



Royal Silk Class passengers will be served Jasmine dessert and Steamed Butterfly Pea Rice with Thai Steamed Curry Fish and Young Coconut Stir Fried Pumpkin with Egg on outbound flights. Sai Yai Rak Jelly and Steamed Coconut & Pandan Rice Grilled Herb Chicken Sauce Stir Fried Mixed Vegetable will be served to Royal Silk passengers on inbound flights. Economy Class passengers will be offered Sampannee Jasmine dessert.



International Flights

Passengers traveling on THAI international flights will be served special dessert during lunch or dinner on all outbound flights departing from Bangkok on 12 August 2019.



Royal First Class passengers will be served Garland-shaped Sung Yod Rice Thai Pudding with Coconut topping with Sung Yod Rice ice cream. Royal Silk Class passengers will be served Cho Mook Da dessert and Economy Class passengers will be served Sung Yod Rice Thai Pudding with Coconut topping.



Sung Yod Rice is locally grown in Phatthalung, Southern Thailand, which is currently grown by the Royal Farm Project under the patronage of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.



For further information, reservations, and ticketing, visit thaiairways.com or call the THAI Contact Center at Tel. 02-356-1111 (24 hours a day).

